Civil and Criminal
Cases Filed
U.S. Bank National Association v. Kellie L. Schmit, Denver, mortgage foreclosure.
Hauge Associates, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Meghan Clewell, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Brandon Jake Heiar, Denver, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Matthew & Molli Burns, Janesville, medical debt collection.
Jerry Roling Motors, Inc., Waverly, v. David A. Hubbard, Waverly, vehicle repairs and parts.
Readlyn Savings Bank v. Gregory Scott Lamphier, Tripoli, debt collection.
LVNV Funding, LLC, Plymouth, MN v. Angelina L Wright, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding, LLC., Plymouth, MN v. Timothy James Laird, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Farmer’s Win Coop, Charles City v. Andrew Allen Anderson, Tripoli, non payment of products and services.
Midland Credit, West Des Moines v. Melissa Malone, Waverly, debt collection.
Greenstate Credit Union, Cedar Rapids v. Justin Wayne Litterer, Waverly, debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Jason Eugene Mahan, Sumner, violation of probation.
State of Iowa v. Jacob L Tilson, 20, New Lenox, IL, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Carter William Beelman, 28, Robinsdale, MN, first-offense OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Rebecca Lynn Oelmann, 30, Hampton, violation of probation.
State of Iowa v. Marcus Deshane Smith, 48, Traer, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Stone Andy Nguenkam Ngale, 27, Blaine, MN, first-offense possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix drug stamp.
State of Iowa v. Adam Arthur Hines, 28, Guttenberg, first-offense possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Conner Richard William Olds, 18, Bloomington, MN, first-offense possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Michelle Kay Allen, 35, Waterloo, 5th degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Renita Lynn Wise, 56, Waterloo, 5th degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Jose Vicente Montano McCain, 39, Nashua, 5th degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Jean Ann Gienau, 71, operation without interlock.
State of Iowa v. Bobby Dale Schultz, 50, Readlyn, domestic abuse assault.
City of Waverly v. Jeffrey Adam Badker, 44, allowing domestic animals to run at large.
State of Iowa v. Alexandria Shirley Ann Daringer, 22, Evansdale, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Cody Lee Hansen, 30, Nashua, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Tammy Lynn Evans, 46, Clarksville, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Ricky Dean King, 38, Sumner, 3rd degree harassment.
State of Iowa v. Catherine Rosemary Nelson, 19, Denver, two counts of 5th degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Kyle Michael Titus, 19, Marble Rock, possession of fictitious license, ID card or form.
State of Iowa v. Samantha Elizabeth Ledesma, 29, Waverly, first-offense domestic abuse assault — injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Blaine David Hildahl, 19, Nashua, 4th degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Alexandra Kay Graham, 28, Denver, animal at large prohibited.
State of Iowa v. Jeremy Ervin Harnack, 37, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Luis Eduardo Cordova, 32, Downey, CA, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Janette Marie Shannon, 61, Parkersburg, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Evan Paul Meester, 28, Frederika, first-offense OWI.
Denver Apartments v. Dimitri DeMarco Grundy & Chablis Hubert, Denver, forcible entry for unpaid rent.
District Court:
State of Iowa v. Candice Marie Yount, 39, Denver, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and sentenced to serve a period of 30 days in the Bremer County Jail, with all but two days of said sentence suspended, shall receive credit for time previously served if sentence is served in jail, serve this sentence within the next 120 days, and may serve jail time in a hotel program approved by the DOT, pay $1,250.00 and court costs, placed on supervised probation for one year, abstain from the use of alcohol, prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol, attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and abide by all recommendations contained therein.
State of Iowa v. John Thomas Grober, 59, Tucson, AZ, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentence is deferred, placed on self- probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and shall cooperate with treatment, if indicated, until maximum benefits of treatment have been received, complete Drinking Driver’s School, abstain from consumption of alcoholic beverages, not enter bars, taverns, liquor stores, or similar establishments, subject to random drug/alcohol testing, pay $1,250.00 plus the court costs.
State of Iowa v. Melissa Jean Garbes, 42, Tripoli, violation of probation, probation is revoked and sentenced to serve the remainder of her two year prison sentence at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women at Mitchellville, and be given credit toward their sentence for time served in the Bremer County Jail.
State of Iowa v. Kent Mitchell Schwan, 37, Sumner, convicted of child endangerment, committed into the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for an indeterminate term, not to exceed two years, suspended, fine in the amount of $855.00 and statutory surcharge, suspended, court costs, pay for all applicable Category B restitution including court- appointed attorney fees in an amount to be determined, placed on supervised probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and abide by all recommendations contained therein, cooperate with the Department of Human Services if they are involved, No Contact Order shall remain in effect until October 18, 2023 (as modified).
State of Iowa v. Jonathan Earl Miner, 43, Waterloo, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp, and first-offense OWI, sentenced to the custody of the director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for an indeterminate term, not to exceed ten years, given credit for time previously served in connection with this offense, suspended, the sentence imposed for conviction of Count One is to be served concurrently with the sentences imposed on him for Counts Two, Three, and Four. A fine of $1,370 and crime services surcharge, suspended, committed to the custody of the director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years, given credit for time previously served in connection with this offense, suspended, the sentence imposed for conviction of Count Two is to be served concurrently with the sentences imposed on him for Counts One, Three, and Four. A fine of $1,025 and 15% crime services surcharge, suspended, committed to the custody of the director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years, given credit for time previously served in connection with this offense, suspended, the sentence imposed for conviction of Count Three is to be served concurrently with the sentences imposed on him for Counts One, Two, and Four. A fine of $1,025 and crime services surcharge, suspended, shall pay the tax imposed by Iowa Code Section 453B.7 and the civil penalty imposed by Iowa Code Section 453B.12 in the total amount of $840, committed to the custody of the director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for an indeterminate term, not to exceed one year, given credit for time previously served in connection with this offense. All but ten days of this sentence is suspended, the sentence imposed for conviction of Count Four is to be served concurrently with the sentences imposed on him for Counts One, Two, and Three. A fine of $1,250 and 15% crime services surcharge, placed on probation supervision for a period of three to five years on Counts One, Two, and Three and one year on Count Four under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services. Defendant shall make contact with the supervisor within 72 hours. As conditions of probation Defendant shall obey all federal, state and local laws, ordinances and regulations, comply with all aspects of this Court’s orders, abide by all reasonable rules and regulations imposed by the supervisor, and pay a supervision fee of $300. All financial obligations imposed in this matter shall be paid pursuant to a plan of repayment established by the probation supervisor, within 15 days obtain a substance abuse evaluation and mental health evaluation.
State of Iowa v. Emil Chase Mueller, 24, Sumner, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury, sentence is deferred, placed on supervised probation for one year to the Department of Correctional Services, promptly contact probation within 5 days of sentencing and abide by all reasonable rules and regulations that may be prescribed in the agreement, pay the enrollment fee to the Department of Correctional Services, attend and complete a course for anger management, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and abide by all recommendations contained therein, pay the civil penalty in the amount of $430.00 plus court costs, paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days (not monthly) with the first payment due within 30 days.
State of Iowa v. Dawntrese Shalaine Wilson, 23, Waterloo, pled guilty to violation of probation, probation is revoked and original sentence is modified from 30 days in jail to 10 days in jail, serve the sentence within the next 120 days and may serve the sentence in 48-hour increments.
State of Iowa v. Richard Leroy Stanfield, 48, St. Petersburg, FL, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms) and a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon, sentenced to serve two days in the Bremer County Jail, within the next 120 days and receive credit for time previously served, sentenced to serve a period of two days in the Bremer County Jail within the next 120 days and receive credit for time previously served, sentenced to serve two days in the Bremer County Jail, within the next 120 days and receive credit for time previously served, the fine and statutory surcharge are waived, court costs shall be assessed, the fine and statutory surcharge are waived, court costs shall be assessed, fine in the amount of $430.00 and statutory surcharge and court costs shall be assessed, counts shall run concurrent to each other. All financial obligations ordered herein shall be paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days (not monthly) with the first payment due within 30 days.
State of Iowa v. Duane Allan Blasberg, 69, Tripoli, pled guilty to dogs/cats/livestock running at large, ordered to pay a fine of $105, a crime services surcharge of 15% and the court costs.
State of Iowa v. Malcom Rashaad Leflore, 34, Waterloo, pled guilty to driving while license denied, suspended, canceled or revoked, fined $250.00, a criminal services surcharge of 15% and the court costs.
State of Iowa v. Andrew William Davis, 31, Decorah, pled guilty to unlawful passing of school bus and fined $345, a crime services surcharge of 15% and the court costs.
State of Iowa v. Mischelli Lauranne Nelson-Ford, 39, Fredericksburg, pled guilty to driving while barred, sentenced to 30 days in the Bremer County Jail, must serve this sentence within the next 120 days, given credit for time previously served, fine of $855.00 and statutory surcharge is suspended.
State of Iowa v. Julie Marie Kargel, 42, Clarksville, pled guilty to three counts of child endangerment, judgment and sentence is deferred, placed on supervised probation for two years to the Department of Correctional Services, civil penalty of $855.00 on each count is suspended.
State of Iowa v. Anthony James Nixt, 47, Greene, pled guilty to interference with official acts, fined $105, a crime services surcharge of 15% and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Preston Curtis Seible, 20, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to public intoxication, fined $105, a crime services surcharge of 15% and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joseph Allen Frost, 29, Denver, pled guilty to the amended charge of expired drivers license, fined $70 plus surcharge and court costs due in full in 30 days.
State of Iowa v. Abigail Ida Fliehler, 43, Denver, pled guilty to first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus, fined $345, a crime services surcharge of 15% and the court costs.
Speeding
John Thomas Grober, Tucson, AZ; Amy Jo Barron, Nashua; Richard Glen Lawson, Jr., Kensal, ND; Sade Eileen Drummer, St. Cloud, MN; Nathan John Backes, Waterloo; Keith Polk, Davenport; Ma Isabel Araujo Cipres, Postville; Daniel Wade Edwards, New Hampton; Laron Smith, Tuscaloosa, AL; Iyawa Christine Hale, Columbus, OH; Katie Marie Thomas, Rogers, MN; Eric Byron Surls, Jr., Novi, MI; Karsen Todd Seehase, Readlyn; Jacob Alexander Keller, Maryville, MO; Kent Arthur Kruse, St. Paul, MN; Daniel Merle Leonard, Waterloo; Jodine Jaey Weissenburger, Clive; Ashanti Delaija Sallis, Waterloo; Michelle Lee Moyle, Eagle Bend, MN; Danielle Lynn Krumm, Waterloo; Alison Mary Pitz, Frederika; Damian Storm Vorthmann, Independence; Natasha Judisch, Sumner; Murari Prasad, Ocala, FL; Robert Leonard Hughes, Davenport; Jacob Will Stone, Alexandria, MN; Chelsea Ann Capper, Clarksville; Nathan Lee Sanders, Waterloo; April Gireau Dishno, Rio, WI; James Eugene Rose, Arlington; Jose De Jesus Juarez Orta, Charles City; Kaylee Marie Roethler, Elma; Cael James Bohlen, Charles City; Darrel Francis Cox, Fairbank; Aaron Dwane Hoth, Sumner; Dwight Douglas McInnis, Laurel, MS; Rylee Jean Rummelhart, North Liberty; Michael James O’Hara, Eagan, MN; Malcolm Rashaad Leflore, Waterloo; Theresa Michelle Wahman, Louisville, KY; Hipolito M Perez Ayala, Fremont, NE; Vladimir Gonzalez Vazquez, Waterloo; Jason Scott Zeck, Cedar Rapids; Samantha E Duufy, Hazelton; Rosalene Michelle Lee, Brooklyn Center, MN; Isabelle Sophia Parker, Oakdale, MN; Madison Jo Swearingen, Lewistown, IL; William Harry Manweiler, Sumner; Brian Jay Vandeventer, Champlin, MN; Randall Stauffer Martin, Allison; Matthew Dean Wing, North Salem, IN; Nickolas Lane Holien, Calmar; Robin Dirks Ochs, Cedar Rapids; Chaz Michael JD Stempien, Quasqueton; Mark John Burch, Circle Pines, MN; Arjay Hipolito David, Charles City; Gary Joe Matteson, Independence; Aaron Logan Baumgartner, Burnsville, MN; Otto Arcides Medina Salazar, Carthage, MO; Damon Tyrone Ross, Readlyn; Elizabeth Anne Sadler, Jesup; Susan Ann Baker, Sumner; Hailey Elizabeth Box, Humboldt; Thomas Robert Eckstein, Jamestown, ND; Paul John McCrory, Fargo, ND; Joseph David Monson, Clear Lake; Xin Gao, Atlanta, GA; Randall Donald Tlusty, Elma; Daniel Ray Campbell, Fayette; Richard Pagel, Sumner; David Norman Else, Monee, IL; Kelly John Bohlen, Shell Rock; Saul Barrera, Houston, TX; Jeanette J Rosenbaum, Evansville, WI; Kent Michael Heins, Wayzata, MN; Vanessa Rodriguez Ramos, Waverly; Lacretia Earline May Pledge, Cedar Rapids; Kyle Thomas Moon, Calmar; Anjai Alpit Patel, Plymouth, MN; Chasity Ann Block, Independence; Nagarjun Reddy Keshireddy, Minnetonka, MN; Gregory Alan Selenke, Hudson; Keaton Bradley Laures, Denver; Jared Michael Dalluhn, Minneapolis, MN; Tommie Jo Hove, Cresco; Kylie Rae Hermesch, Cedar Rapids; Amberly Renea Habhab, Ft. Dodge; Payton Alexander Shull, Waverly; Frederick M Fischer, Cedar Rapids; Lani Michelle Thomas, Detroit Lakes, MN; Marvin A Welter, Wailuku, HI; Vicki C Biondahl, Readlyn; Bradley Paul Olson, Nashville, TN; Penny Ann Debell, Clear Lake; Deborah Sue Starkey, Charles City; Derek Jeffrey Claeys, West Fargo, ND; Erin Elizabeth Williams, Lombard, IL; Jon Robert Werner, Cedar Rapids; Alexis Ann Gootee, Urbandale; Mikhala Jane Bornstein, Cedar Falls; Michelle Kay Fobian, Cedar Falls; Brian Kent Jacobson, Cedar Falls; David Eugene Smith, Rockford, IA; Jackson James Hunter, Earlville; Amanda Kay Rodemeyer, Latimer; Brendon David Bistrican, Merrillville, IN; Griffin Tracy Erdman, Wilmington, DE; Carter William Rudolph, La Porte, IN; Mara Colleen Hamlett, Waverly; Erikah Elizabeth Jones, Waverly; Janine Johnson, Waverly; Ahmed B N Qandeel, O’Fallon, MO; Amy Jo Barron, Nashua; Conrad Curtis Beise, Hanover, MN; Sulaiman Khalfan Mohamme Al Hudaifi, Cedar Falls; Ivan Dovbii, Colorado Springs, CO; Turf Tye Spicer, Milladore, WI; Anthony Lloyd Thomas, Jr, McIntosh, AL; Aneatria Nicole Reese, Vicksburg, MS; Robert Leonard Rosamond Jr, Kilmichael, MS; Angela Mendez, Waterloo; Aria T Smith, Chicago, IL; Gilberto Xol Pa, Olivia, MN; Clifton Zafabian Henry, Dallas, TX; Gerardo Romo, Houston, TX; Grace Scheffler, Lake Forest, IL; Catherine Grace Collins, Coralville; Jarvis Juwan Phillips, Campbell, AL; Daniel Hernadez Lopez, Hampton; Lisa Kay Charboneau, Wright City, MO; Glory Isabelle Meyer, Jackson, MN; Jenna Kay Steffen, Waverly; Abby N Huber, New Hampton; Jaleel Manning, Waterloo; David Scott Downs, Montour; Anna Marie Nichols, Greene; Ella Marie Kittleson, Decorah; Harry Bruce Smith, New Hampton; Stacey Lynn Steffens, Fairfax; Riley Matthew Heller, Drakesville; Robert Todd Vanpatter, Cedar Rapids; Garrett John Barnes, Readlyn; Stephen K Dabrowski, Downers Grove, IL; Timmion Miller, Apple Valley, MN; Derek Allen Grady, St. Cloud, MN; Michael Lindsay Nelson, Summerville, SC; Dustin John Amenda, Prior Lake, MN; Carlos Baeza Ponce, Bedias, TX; Lori Kay Tomasek, Cedar Rapids; Chad Severson, Mindoro, WI; John William Penny, Minneapolis, MN; Carter Ryan Klatt, Charles City; Andre McKinley Jones, North Liberty; Eli Dwayne Ebel, Ely; Blayne Michel Walker, Anamosa; Joseph Gerald Lamphere, Fayette; Lori Kay Schneider, Waverly; Lemar N Chester, Clarksville; Praysin Adonay Ramirex Cedano, Gainesville, FL; Stephanie Lynn Hervol, Waverly; William Thomas Hindman III, Johnstwon, PA; Sienna Rae Nichole Heubner, Marion; Robby Lee Jones, Charles City; Carsten Polatschek, Weston, FL; Alyssa Marie Schuler, Fayette; Ingrid Guida Pone, Inver Grove Heights, MN; Louis A Champa, Elk Grove Village, IL; Richard her, Winder, GA; Tony Michael Holder, Altoona; Timothy James Noud, Edwardsville, IL; James Paul Martin, Little York, IL; Secundino Garcia Lopez, Little York, IL; Amos Michael Berg, Fairbank; Adam Thomas Guile, Woodbury, MN; Danielle Johanna Schwan, Savage, MN; Amanda Lynn Flessner, Cedar Falls; Steven Mark Busta, Lawler; Adalberto Depulveda, Jr, Belmond; Michael Louis Raitt Peyton, Waterloo; Richard Carl Monaghan, Eagan, MN; Elizabeth Marie Petersen, Monticello; Cynthia C Olivares Sanchez, Houston, TX; Katie Rae Stienlage, New Hampton; Sylvia Dian Williams, Waverly; Tyjuan Martez Cole, Fairfield, AL; Lori Lynn Toussaint, Sumner; Irene Maria Herzig, Ames, IA; Matthew Justin Mensching, Jesup; Estefania Parra Casique, Sumner; Brett Christopher Carlson, St. Louis, MO; Erick Gabriel Magana, Tampa, FL; Angelo Luis Yepez, Waterloo; Jeremy D Michael, Sumner; Ryan Nicholas Simmons, Esko, MN; Jader Jaromir Blandon Almendares, Apple Valley, MN; Jacey Anne Lowe, Clear Lake; Hayley Jo Montes, Weslaco, TX; Brenda Ray Mueterthies, Lawler; Sunshine Marie Larson, Sumner; Alexis T Mafuta, Indianapolis, IN; Jennie Marie Felts, Elma; Amy Jo Barron, Nashua; Kass theodore Welchlin, Jackson, MS; Aaron Jones, Harvey, IL; Lovina N Cooperider, Newark, OH; Jeffrey Scott Leyh, Janesville; John Ryan Glissmann, Bondurant; Anthony Lee Slocum, Charles City; Israel Gonzalez, Fremont, OH; Duane William Wiggins, Charles City; Jessica M Clark, Springfield, IL; Doris Faye Kessler, Newport, MN; Laura J Whitlock, Lincoln, NE; Alexander James Martin, Waverly; Joseph Scott Bartruff, Dunkerton; Timothy James Combs, Waverly; Taylor Marie Rose, Allison; Colton Leroy Crooks, Charles City; Tiffany June Mustard, Charles City; Jack Gerald Edwards, Hampton; Marla Joye Winey, Cedar Rapids; Dean Aaron Kaski, Battle Ground, WA; Julie Ann Luhning, Minneapolis, MN; Leslie Jean Tierney, Denver; Henry Ruben Schwartz, Waverly; Mary Lynn Holmes, Mason City; Shaylan June Ellanor Phillips, St. Charles; Travis Keith Schlabach, Marengo; Francis Lee Weisenstein, Waverly; Nicholas Gus Jaschen, Tripoli; Krista Jean Hackman, New Hampton; Sean Matthew Hackman, Charles City; Rebecca Jean North, Charles City; Logan Nicholas Tierney, Denver; Christopher D Buikema, Rock Falls, IL; Nathanael Aaron Hutchison, Waverly; Linnea Lynn McCosh, Chattanooga, TN; Nikki Lyrae Stewart, Galltin, TN; Trent Robert Anderson, Lucan, MN; Madison Elaine Joy Mason, North Liberty; Adam Christopher Kelly, Waverly; Zachary Jackson Gorman, Iowa City; Gail A Eck, Alexander, IL; Michael Anthony Welle, Monticello, MN; Charles Wilson Varnum, Aplington; Bradley Alan Weaver, Clear Lake; Mary Jean Trainor, Sumner; Naylor Rodriguez, Norman, OK; Mariah Jean Kleitsch, Des Moines; Braden Jerry Elton, Decorah; Shawn Casey Whiteman, Salem, IN; Lisa Jean Lyons, Lakeville, MN; Cady Lorraine Weber, Waterloo; David Michael Roeder, Waterloo; Jamie Michael Ubben, Ackley; Byron Ralph Kermeen, St. Paul, MN; Eric R Keller, Janesville; Pierce Michael Ritter, Newhall; Janette Claudia Gunter, Waverly; Sydney E Arlis, Minooka, IL; Joshua Jesse Holzl, Sugar Grove, IL; Jacqueline M Schneider, Fairbank; Rhonda Latrice Franks, Burnsville, MN; Jeffrey Lee Steinlage, Fredericksburg; Devonte Larenz Jackson, Iowa City; Eugene Ray Eick, Tripoli; Derrick Andrew Michalak, Vero Beach, FL; Alyssa Leigh Teidt, Waucoma; Taylor Kaitlyn Barnes, Wildwood, MO; Amanda Billman, Cedar Falls; Sarah Loveta Campbell, Minneapolis, MN; Hunter Joseph Baldus, Denver, CO; Charlotte Marie Ganfield, Waterloo; David Lee Spier, Sumner; Avina Shontree Jacobs, Minneapolis, MN; Adam Wayne Taylor, Waterloo; Anneliese Erin Watry, Wauwatosa, WI; Matthew Robert Bond, Shell Rock; Kennedy Paige Eastman, Janesville; Jean A Harrington-Britt, Waverly; Ricardo Olandes Flores, Waverly; Carter Mitchell Froelich, Waverly; Robert Shine Webster, Hudson; Braidon Jon Bossom, Waverly; Jesus J Sepulveda Avalos, Grandview, WA; Nicki Toliver, Waverly; John Pratt, Waverly; Jakob Norris Faith, Evansdale; Ricky Neale Freese, Waverly.
Magistrate
Other: Candice Marie Yount, Denver, careless driving; Siraaj Junaide Ally, Eagan, MN, no valid driver’s license; Joslyn Renee Evanson, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Lavonda S Tillett, Charles City, dark window or windshield; John Stanley Long, Jesup, dark window or windshield; Christine Marie Bridges, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Laron Smith, Tuscaloosa, AL, operation without registration card or plate; Teresa R Vance, North Liberty, no valid driver’s license; Hunter W Gray, Clarksville, operation without registration card or plate; Daniel Merle Leonard, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Sidney Sherrard Chatman, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Sidney Sherrard Chatman, Waterloo, stopping on paved part of highway; Shonta Mongule Mabry, St. Paul, MN, failure to use child restraint device; Ashanti Delaija Sallis, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Jack Eugene Dempsey, Oelwein, operation without registration card or plate and failure to provide proof of financial liability; Thomas Allen Ruh, Dubuque, dark window or windshield; Tristan Shane Jennings, Clarksville, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Aaron Richard Sobush, New Berlin, WI, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Cael James Bohlen, Charles City, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products; Levi R Wolfensperger, Tripoli, failure to maintain control; Carlos P Garcia, Edinburg, TX, vehicles fail to respond to yellow caution sign; Troy Joseph Cutsforth, Lawler, use electronic communication device; Korey Randall Witt, Waterloo, failure to maintain safety belts; Anita Ann Ward, Denver, operation without registration or plate; Chase Rhoads, New Hampton, failure to maintain safety belts; Aliyah Chien Blackledge, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Jordon Scott Jacobson, Sumner, operation without registration card or plate; Alison Marie Petit, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Vladimir Gonzalez Vazquez, Waterloo, dark window or windshield and no valid driver’s license; Ryan Matthew Spurling, Asbury, dark window or windshield; Gloria Cecilia Fonseca, Toledo, dark window or windshield; David D Kurtz, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Otto Arcides Medina Salazar, Carthage, MO, no valid driver’s license; Ryan William Troyna, Waverly, unlawful golf cart operation and failure to maintain control; Riley Alex James Quegg, Waverly, restriction on game – unplugged shotgun; Blanca Almejo Magana, Shell Rock, failure to respond to steady red light; Vickey Pearl Kobliska, Waverly, failure to yield upon left turn; Tomas Gil Ortiz, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Ronald Lynn Hillegas, Charles City, maximum group axle weight violation; Alyn John Carlo, Prescott Valley, AZ, dark window or windshield; Praysin Adonay Ramirez Cedano, Gainesville, FL, no valid driver’s license; Joshua Anthony Graves, Waterloo, failure to maintain control; Spencer Alan Henessee, Marion, failure to carry registration card; Dalton M Prochaska, West Union, no driver’s license; Cristian Zarco Olvera, Waterloo, no driver’s license; Eric Stephen Daniels, Cedar Falls, no driver’s license; Nathan Alan Lalk, Ankeny, failure to respond to yellow light; Amber Renee Paul, Willis, TX, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Leo Benschorner, Waverly, following too closely; Anthony Lloyd Thomas, Jr, McIntosh, AL, no valid driver’s license; Jarvis Juwan Phillips, Campbell, AL, no valid driver’s license; Daniel Hernandez Lopez, Hampton, no valid driver’s license; Christopher Scott Pletz, Janesville, failure to display registration plate; Cody J Solverson, Waverly, use electronic communication device; Carlos I Mejia, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; David James Timmer, Fredericksburg, failure to maintain control and open container; Trevor Jay Schwartz, Waverly, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Cassidy Lee Cox, Nora Springs, operation without registration card or plate; Christina Sue Payne, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Mark L Schwab, Waverly, registration violation; Michael Lee Heichel, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain safety belts; Brian Luther Erickson, Montevideo, MN, CMV violation of trip permits; Ryan Patrick O’Connor, Albert Lea, MN, failure to comply with safety regulations; Nicolas Harold Goodrich, Nora Springs, dark window or windshield; Larry Martin Poppe, Plainfield, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Daniel Joel Hawkinson Hampton, Montevideo, MN, passing contrary to highway sign or marking; Tyler Christopher Jax, Rose Creek, MN, improper lane change; Jalisa Zimmerman, Elma, dark window or windshield; Cole Estes Shepard, Waterloo, school stop; Hunter Lee Frericks Fasse, Shell Rock, failure to use seatbelt; Jeffery Lee Popken, Norwalk, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Tyjuan Martez Cole, Fairfield, AL, hours of service violation; Kenneth Hussey II, Nashua, operating non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability; Cayden David Heath, Waverly, no valid drivers license; Wyatt Steven Wilkens, Waverly, use of electronic communications device; Ryan James Sands, Janesville, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Aaron Jones, Harvey, IL, no valid drivers license; Anthony Lee Slocum, Charles City, no valid drivers license; Jonah Michael Sande, Hayward, WI, first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20; Azyian Poole, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Alexzander Calvin Spree, Shell Rock, operation without registration; Matthew Thomas Rabenhorst, Denver, dark window or windshield; Seth Alexander Weesner, Waverly, failure to maintain safety belts; Jeremy Ray Dunsmoor, Cedar Falls, failure to carry or display fishing and hunting license; Demi Lee Smith, Jesup, failure to carry or display fishing and hunting license; Dean Aaron Kaski, Battle Ground, WA, defective tires; Henry Ruben Schwartz, Waverly, use of electronic communication device and dark window or windshield; Brandon Lee Matthews, Greenfield, improper lane change; Nicholas Wesley Bright, Janesville, failure to display registration place; Scott James Balvanz, Shell Rock, open container, driver; Stephen Silas Kropf, Vandalia, MO, failure to comply with safety regulations; Kevin William Lowe, Ruthven, maximum width of vehicle; Robert Joseph Trausch, Hamlin, dark window or windshield; Clayton Scott Marlette, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Harold Dean Jones, Maxton, NC, failure to maintain safety belts; Nicole Lynn Andreessen, Waverly, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Travis M Eagle, Denver, failure to maintain safety belts; Rebecca Ann Swenson, Denver, driving on wrong side of two way highway; Joy Krause, Denver, violation of condition of restricted license; Shelby Lynn Kurht, Readlyn, operating non-registered vehicle; Trey Anthony Gibbs, Waterloo, no drivers license; Brandon L Garbes, Cedar Falls, no drivers license; Nathan Alan Lalk, Ankeny, improperly illuminated license plate; Tyler Ray German, Altoona, school stop; Michael George Strydom, Waverly, registration violation; Jennifer DeGroote, Shell Rock, failure to maintain control.