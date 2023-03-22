Hours at the Bremer County Courthouse will be adjusted on Friday, April 7, in observance of Good Friday.
The hours will be as follows:
Clerk of Court- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Courthouse Offices- 8 a.m. to Noon
Convenience Center/Landfill- 8 a.m. to Noon
Updated: March 22, 2023 @ 6:46 pm
