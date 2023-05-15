Dissolutions:
Alexis Joan Olson, Janesville v. Cory Jay Olson, Cedar Falls.
Kassandra Colleen Hare, Waverly v. Jason Charles Cole, Marcus.
Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Cliff George McMillin, 73, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Lisa Dawn Buseman, 51, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Aaron Nathaniel Novak, 28, Tripoli, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Adam James Nielsen, 38, Waverly, child endangerment and first-offense abuse assault-injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Ashley Ann Immerzeel, 36, Cedar Falls, operate without interlock and driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Courtney Christine Kielman, 34, Parkersburg, interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Henry Adam Wiebbecke, 20, Clutier, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Stacia Lea Hammes, 21, Sigourney, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Joseph Nevels, 39, Cedar Falls, driving while license denied or revoked.
District Court:
Christopher Ray Patty and Gloria Patty v. GMT LLC D/B/A General Machine & Tool Company D/B/A GMT Corporation, Waverly, dismissed with prejudice.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo v. Spencer Smith, Readlyn, judgment is entered against defendant in the amount of $1,744.56, with interest at 7.22% per annum from 3/16/23 plus court costs.
State of Iowa v. Savana Elyse Lippens, 26, Waverly, pled guilty to sexual misconduct, judgment is deferred and defendant is placed on probation for two years, must complete sex offender treatment programming and register on sex offender registry, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fined $1,710 and $180 sexual abuse surcharge, upon successful completion of probation and all fines paid, the court record shall be expunged.
State of Iowa v. Chad Chapline, 17, Ogden, pled guilty to second degree sexual abuse, sentenced to 25 years in prison, fined $90 for sexual abuse surcharge, no contact order is extended, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, register on the sex offender registry.
State of Iowa v. David Aaron Nielson, 58, Waterloo, violated the terms of probation and is found to be in contempt, sentenced to serve 30 days in jail, defendant remains on probation.
State of Iowa v. Leonard Billups, 53, St. Paul, MN, guilty of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on self-probation for one year, fined $430 and crime services surcharge plus court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Zachory Kyle Schick, 33, Waverly, guilty of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on self-probation for one year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, case SMMG010937 is dismissed at the defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa v. William Cody Richey, 32, Waterloo, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail, fined $430 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Natalie Ann Morel, 36, Waverly, pled guilty to huffing violation and disorderly conduct, fined $105 and 15% crime services surcharge plus court costs on each count, bond on appeal is $500.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc, Oskaloosa v. Christine Marie Roberts, Denver, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $360 with interest at 6.51% per annum from 03/01/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $750.
Covenant Medical Center, Inc. Waterloo v. Laurie Sue Winters, Janesville, dismissed without prejudice.
Hauge Associates, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Tonia Luzadder, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $1,325.63 with interest at 6.51% per annum from 04/17/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
State of Iowa v. Zachary Edwin Blanchard, 28, Altoona, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked, fined $250 and 15% crime services surcharge plus court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kyleah Abigail Landin, 20, Evansdale, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked, fined $250 and 15% crime services surcharge plus court costs.
Traffic and Magistrate:
Other: Stanley Joe Golden, Jr., Smyrna, TN, failure to use child restraint device; Michael Anthony Gates, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Brandon Scott Thibadeau, West Union, no valid drivers license; Brittany Michelle Benson, Waterloo, failure to use child restraint device; Rachael Elizabeth Grondin, Waukee, failure to carry registration card; Miranda Elizabeth Borgwardt, Cedar Falls, use electronic communication device; Brett Terris Judisch, Ft. Dodge, operating non-registered vehicle; Jorge Alberto Vasquez Reyes, College Park, MD, dark window or windshield, failure to comply with safety regulations and no valid commercial drivers license; Melissa Lynn Happel, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Jayden Paul Lammers, Waverly, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Macy Rae Ott, Fairbank, failure to obey traffic control device; Brandon Alan Gulrud, Waterloo, failure to use or maintain safety belts-adult; Marlin Guadalupe Perez Gonzalez, Rockford, IL, dark window or windshield; Felipe Martinez Lopez, Cedar Rapids, no valid drivers license; Robert Derrick Johns, Pella, dark window or windshield; Jasmine Nicole Whitaker, Waterloo, no valid drivers license; Willie Edward Stallworth, Charles City; Rachel Christina Knecht, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Evelyn Yadiya Patzan Sajche, Waterloo, no valid drivers license; Cassie Jo Stange, Waucoma, dark window or windshield; Erica Marie Fuentes, Denver, dark window or windshield; Noah Russell Eichenberger, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Brandon Alan Gulrud, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Rebecca Rose Oberender, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Jacob D. Hershberger, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Tara Marie Converse, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Brayden Jerome Schreck, Cedar Falls, possession/purchase alcohol by person 18/19/20; Bryce Jonathan Giesmann, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Tammy Lynne Sorensen, Allison, dark window or windshield; Brenden James Hoffman, Waterloo, violation of graduated license condition; Kimberly Ann Van Driel, New Hampton, use electronic communication device; Yonnier Oscar Ramirez Aguilar, Algona, dark window or windshield; Vladimir Gonzalez Vazquez, Waterloo, no valid drivers license and dark window or windshield; Siarhei Osin, North Miami Beach, FL, no Iowa fuel permit and CMV-violation of trip permits; David Allen Murley, Janesville, fail to yield upon left turn; Chelsea Rae Bright, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Wesley Joe Ballhagen, New Hartford, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Sandra Lee Chapman, Emmetsburg, fail to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Daniel Eugene Delagardelle, La Porte City, dark window or windshield; Eric Anthony Staudt, Rudd, dark window or windshield; Lakina Marshay Lay, Waverly, no drivers license; Otto Muller, IV, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Lavona Marie Engelhardt, Allison, no drivers license and operation non-registered vehicle; Tyler Ryan Lee, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Jacob Clayton Olmstead, Shell Rock, expired drivers license; Donald Dean Stutzman, Washington, dark window or windshield; Christina Marie Morris, Sumner, school stop; Lea Christine Johnson, Webster City, use of electronic communication device; Rebekah Alice Klunder, Cedar Falls, failure to yield left turn; Richard Roger Wemark, Ridgeway, registration violation.