Cases Filed:
State of Iowa v. Joshua William Moore, 43, Waterloo, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Elliot L. Wittenburg, 30, Sumner, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Pinkie Marie Flowers, 32, Readlyn, first-offense OWI and assault causing bodily injury
State of Iowa v. Richard Lee Bush II, 37, Waterloo, sexual abuse-continuous sexual abuse of a child.
State of Iowa vs. Quentin Ramale Jackson, 20, Apple Valley, MN, possession of drug paraphernalia and 2nd offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Candice Marie Yount, 39, Denver, disorderly conduct and 5th degree criminal mischief.
State of Iowa v. Emma Jean Allen, 18, Readlyn, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession of a controlled substance-cannabidiol.
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Whennen, Jr., 41, Waverly, public intoxication.
District Court:
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo v. Shannon Niedert & Seth Stouber, Waverly, judgment is entered against defendant(s) Seth Stouber and Shannon Niedert, in the amount of $5,307.99 with interest at the rate of 15.50% per annum from 5/2/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
GreenState Credit Union FKA University of Iowa Credit Union, Des Moines v. Josh Bergmann, Waverly, judgment entered against defendant, in the amount of $2,999.14 with interest at the rate of 6.51% per annum from 5/2/23 plus court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Hauge Associates, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Darryl Dean Schwan, Sumner, dismissed without prejudice.
LVNV Funding, LLC, Plymouth, MN v. Joshua Baker, Waverly, judgment entered against defendant in the amount of $1,167.18 plus court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo v. Roxanne M. Herman, Denver, judgment is entered against defendant in the amount of $1,267.56, together with interest accruing on the principal balance at the agreed rate of 13.00% per annum, from 3/14/23 plus court costs and judgment is entered against defendant in the amount of $24,553.21, together with interest accruing on the principal balance at the statutory rate of 7.22% per annum, from 3/14/23 plus court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jenna Eschen, Sumner, 26, has violated the terms of probation, probation is revoked and the original sentence of 2 years is reduced to a 30 day sentence.
State of Iowa v. Lance Aaron Davis, 30, Waverly, is convicted of second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 14 days suspended, sentence shall run concurrently with OWCR010786, fined $1,875.00, plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, driving privileges revoked, probation for 1-2 year(s), other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, companion charges will be dismissed at defendant’s costs, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Zedekiah Michael Lugrain, 21, Waverly, convicted of first-offense OWI, sentenced to 2 days in jail, fined $1,250.00 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, driving privileges revoked, companion charge of Fail to Obey Stop Sign and Yield Right of Way is dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Orville Jones, Jr., 66, Waverly, convicted of first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all but 7 days suspended, fined $625 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, driving privileges revoked, probation for period of 1 year, companion charges will be dismissed at defendant’s costs, bond on appeal is $1,000.00.
State of Iowa v. Bryan Victor Streich, 48, Waverly, violated the terms of probation, probation is revoked and any portion of incarceration previously suspended in the original judgment is imposed.
State of Iowa v. Maggie May Boeckmann, 26, Parkersburg, guilty of three counts of child endangerment and first-offense OWI, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on self-probation for one year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fined $625 plus court costs.
State of Iowa v. Garrick Robert Sneed, 49, Rochester, MN, convicted of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, sentenced to forty days in the Bremer County Jail, fine of $855.00 and statutory surcharge are suspended, defendant pays court costs, pay restitution to David Deike in an amount to be determined, companion charges: interference with official acts-pleads guilty as charged and is fined $200 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, provide false identification information, speeding and no valid drivers license are dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Erik Lynn Springmier, 41, New Hampton, violation of no contact/protective order-contempt, assessed the Domestic Abuse Assault, Sexual Abuse, Stalking and Human Trafficking Victim Surcharge of $100, bond on appeal is $100.
State of Iowa v. Robert Andrew Bosinski, 31, Bristow, guilty of 5th degree criminal mischief, fined $105 and 15% crime services surcharge plus court costs.
State of Iowa v. Leonard Billups, 53, St. Paul, MN, guilty of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is on self-probation for one year, fined $430.00 plus court costs.
Traffic and Magistrate Court:
Speeding: Jason Duane Niedert, Evansdale; Jamal Brandon Smith, Charles City; Tinicia Nichole Longs, Minneapolis, MN; Victoria Ann Leyh, Waverly; Branden Allen Cox, Readlyn; Darcel Lamont Douglas, St. Louis, MO; Miguel Angel Bonifacio Gutierrez, Aurora, IL; Jamesha Amonnie Hawkins, Davenport; Alexander Clifford Johnson, Sumner; Marissa Lin Robertson, Davenport; Chelsey Lee Lenehan, New Hampton; Delio Villaney Ventura Hernandez, Burnsville, MN; Jacob Timothy Dahl, Zimmerman, MN; Drew Christopher Tig Wagner, Asbury; Abrahim Habib Sherif, Columbus, OH; Norvell Dontez Paine, Sr, Florissant, MO; Kristin Mai Chien, Cedar Falls; Alexis Brearia Grigsby, Janesville, MN; Chad Alan Meyer, Clarksville; Rochelle Marie Fleshner, West Union; Ebelin Yamilex Morales Delgado, St. Paul, MN; Luis Daniel Ravelo Herrera, Denver; Hannah Marie Richards, Sumner; Gabriella Marie Bramow, Lawler; Nicole Louise Hanson, Burnsville, MN; Tanner Lee Hoth, Waverly; Quinton Thomas Decubellis, Orono, MN; Lee Andrew Jackson, III, Flint, MI; Ryan Charles Knecht, Sumner; Madelyn Dawn Bookman, Pine Grove, IL; Jeffrey Jay Blue, West Union; Charles Patrick Wickham, III, Shell Rock; John Clarence Miller, Plainfield; Jade Marie Stepp, Oelwein; Seth Alan Hanson, Cedar Falls; Nathan Alan Lalk, Denver; Tyler Alan Goodall, Rogers, MN; Leon Felix Madison, Brooklyn Center, MN; Stefanie Brooke Hall, Mandan, ND; Kaden Ora Parkhurst, Kokomo, IN; Jacob Lloyd Waggett, Shell Rock; Kenneth Dale Tooley, Waterloo; Anthony Thomas Fleck, III, Ames; Brett Joseph Hermsen, Waverly; Aaron Christopher Chomycia, Tiffin; Zacarias Vitalino, Waterloo; Cory Edward Orr, New Hampton; Dustin Willis Pate Tucker, Cleveland, TX; Joseph Taylor Heschke, Sumner; Sreekanth Kamojjala, Plymouth, MN; Heidi Lee Lange, Tacoma, WA; Jamie Dean Buhr, Center Point; Taurean Andrews Garrett, St. Paul, MN; Keokolo Rimestad Sena, Minneapolis, MN; Thomas Dean Lutz, Vail; David Christopher Norgren, Minnetonka, MN; Adam William Choruzek, Dana; Craig Michael Jansen, Prior Lake, MN; Aundrea Lillian Crain, Eldridge; Ethan Hawke Wilkerson, Fruitland; Wyatt Maverick White, Louisiana, MO; Abigail Jerome, Waverly; Chad Axel Larsen, Kenai, AK; Stefani Akemi Reisner, Sumner; Wyatt Devon William Onken, Tripoli; Michael C. Johnson, Waverly; Madison Ann Wilkens, Sumner; Hallens Hallens, Waterloo; Rachael Diane Lynn, St. Louis Park, MN; Julia Ann Deppe, Waverly; Trisha Louise Boehmer, Nashua; Dylan Ross Defenbaugh, Indianola; Yuva Praveen Kammula, Carver, MN; Tyler James Thomas Mitchell, Charles City; Wilton Yves Talisic Tejero, Monticello, IL; Brennan Robert Ott, Readlyn; Mandy Jo Even, Fort Atkinson; Jackson Ray Gessell, Cohasset, MN; Jeffrey Donald Durscher, Fayette; Timothy Johnathan Schell, Sumner; Nikki Lynn Haan, Cedar Falls; Nathaniel Scott Benoit, Bow, NH; Angel Alvarado, Minneapolis, MN; Joseph Roger Bourne, Des Moines; William B. Bowling, Indianapolis, IN; Robert Anthony Moser, Hazelton; Barry Eugene Kelly, Nora Springs; Gabrielle Marie Cohen, Minneapolis; Luiza Marie Castaneda, Denver; Justice Lynn Gienau, Waterloo; Mary Catherine Dea, Waterloo; Braedyn Scott Lee Johnson, Waterloo; Robert Andrew Klinkenborg, Janesville; Rachal Jean Karstens, Waseca, MN; Hailey Elizabeth Popp, Des Moines; Brady Own Heusinkvelt, Denver; Josiah Jordan Phipps, Waverly; Jaylee M. Fromm, Denver; Destiny Ann McCormick, Cedar Falls; Drew Ryan Conrad, Farmington, MN; Tricia Marie Ingersoll, Waverly; Marlene Renae Stokesbary, Gowrie; Tiffany Marie Clark, Greene.
Other: Robert William Mangano, Alta Vista, driving under suspension; Tricia L. Osgood, Cedar Falls, driving under suspension; Bonnie Louise Winninger, Waverly, driving under suspension; Shawn McLarnan, Cedar Falls, driving under suspension; Sharmondus Dewayne Landfair, Waterloo, no valid drivers license; Scott Allen Johnson, Oelwein, failure to maintain control; Orville Jones, Jr., Waverly, failure to maintain control; Yarelia Varona, Waverly, no valid drivers license and failure to provide proof of financial liability; Micahel Ray Noel, Jr., Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Randy Lamarcus Jones, Charles City, operating non-registered vehicle; Drake Andrew Shimon, Mason City, dark window or windshield; Manuel Abdiel Dominguez Lugo, Coralville, dark window or windshield and no valid drivers license; Andrew Robert Dean, Cedar Rapids, operation without registration card or plate; Shannon Patricia Rylander, Denver, abandonment of vehicle; Delio Villaney Ventura Hernandez, Burnsville, MN, no valid drivers license; Abrahim Habib Sherif, Columbus, OH, no valid drivers license; Anthony Michael Wilken, Hampton, operating non-registered vehicle; Travis Duane Gibson, Shell Rock, dark window or windshield; Brandon James Boyer, Cedar Falls, no valid drivers license and failure to maintain or use safety belts; Victoria Anita Bacon Ortiz, Postville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Michael Gary Stegner, Denver, dark window or windshield; Lee Andrew Jackson, III, Flint, MI, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Marlon Jose Mejia Medina, Miami, FL, no valid drivers license; Logan John Van Ruler, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Kaitlyn Rose Schiefelbein, Oran, dark window or windshield; Erica Marie Fuentes, Denver, dark window or windshield; Eduardo Torres Gonzalez, Waverly, no valid drivers license; Ray Paul Ledoux, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Joshua Michael Smith, Bettendorf, dark window or windshield; Kameran Duane Josephson, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Jose Alberto Cornejo, Jr., Alexander, failure to dim headlights; Kenneth Dale Tooley, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Kolton Jerry Adams, Waterloo, violation of instruction permit limitation and fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Hadleigh Rose Wolff, Clarksville, vehicle fail to respond to yellow caution signal; Zacarias Vitalino, Waterloo, no valid drivers license; Emily Anita Clauson, Waukon, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Alvaro Ruiz, Naples, FL, unsafe approach fail to slow down upon approach; Rachel Ann Walleser, Lansing, dark window or windshield; Alex Joseph Harris, Evansdale, fail to obey stop and yield right of way; Amy Lynn Gienau, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Brian Paul Mercy, Clarksville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Wyatt Maverick White, Louisiana, MO, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Juan M. Salgado Ramos, Waterloo, no valid drivers license; Cliff George McMillin, Dunkerton, failure to obey traffic control device; Jacob Ross Kelly, Fairbank, dark window or windshield; Sandra Lee Chapman, Emmetsburg, fail to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Randall Lee Nelson, New Hartford, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Alekzander Garcia Kellogg, New Hampton, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Ahriana Angel Marie Palmer, Waterloo, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products; Robert Andrew Bosinski, Bristow, no drivers license; Braedyn Scott Lee Johnson, Waterloo, no drivers license; Briana Amy Hesse, Mason City, operating non-registered vehicle; Angela Claire Buchhop, Cedar Rapids, dark window; Justin Philip Thorson, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Jody Eugene Clements, Charlottesvhille, VA, operating non-registered vehicle; Raijad Anthony Lee, North Liberty, dark window; Keaton Robert Hughes, Waterloo, dark window; Jonathan Michael Lugg, Waterloo, dark window; Alyssa Carrie Anderson, Waterloo, fail to display plates; Samuel John Hornyak, littering; Meredith Grace Brown, Waverly, registration violation.