Marriages:
Katelyn Foster and Lance Evans, both of Kirksville, April 22.
Dissolutions:
Glenda Sue Slack, Waverly v. Glen Herbert Slack, Tripoli.
Patrick Ryan Sikora, Waverly v. Renae Marie Mitchell, Waverly.
Aaron Matthew Motsinger, Sumner v. Katie Lucille Motsinger, Sumner
Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Kyle Richard Carlson, 31, first-offense OWI and two counts of child endangerment.
State of Iowa v. Colton Ryan Wright, Plainfield, 41, second-offense domestic abuse assault.
State of Iowa v. Michael Lee Albers, 58, Waverly, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Frank Joseph Monyak, 46, Riceville, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Clayton Fettkether, 25, Dunkerton, 2nd degree theft, 3rd degree burglary, stalking-violation of protective order and 3rd degree burglary-motor vehicle.
State of Iowa v. Christiana Joyrene Walker, 21, Springfield, IL, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marjiuana.
State of Iowa v. David Brian Waller, 25, Fairfield, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Natalie Ann Morel, 36, Waverly, huffing violation and disorderly conduct.
District Court:
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, MN v. Mary Denton, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $852.27 with interest at the rate of 6.51% from 10/03/22 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
UHG I, LLC, Brookfield, WI v. Neal James Finder, Tripoli, dismissed without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines v. Debra Ann Kleppe, Tripoli, dismissed without prejudice.
Quad Corporation, Davenport v. Jesse Lee Hulbert, Shell Rock and Rachel Elizabeth Hulbert, Plainfield, judgment is entered against the defendants, jointly and severally, in the amount of $3,232.00 with interest at the rate of 6.51% from 4/13/23 and court costs.
Elizabeth Simmons, Sumner, Thomas William Simmons, Jr., Thomas William Simmons, Sr., and Samantha Letitia Taylor v. Geico General Insurance Company, Kason Thomas Judisch, Kelli A. Judisch, Thomas J. Judisch, JudischTK, LLC, Sumner, dismissed with prejudice.
Bank of America, NA v. Heather Knight, Waverly, judgment against defendant in the amount of $8,404.22, and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Juan Diaz, Jr, 22, Estherville, pled guilty to public intoxication, fined $105 and crime services surcharge plus court costs, bond on appeal is $105.
State of Iowa v. Natalie Ann Morel, 36, Waverly, has violated terms of probation and is found to be in contempt, sentenced to 10 days in jail, and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Ella Shea Killion, 20, Janesville, pled guilty to possession of controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to 2 days in jail, fined $430 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, placed on self probation for 1 year, companion charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product and possession of alcohol underage are all dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Jason Lee Matthias, 32, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, the entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on self probation for 1 year, fined $1,250 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Nathan Phillip Hill, 23, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 2 days in jail, fined $1,250 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, revoked driving privileges, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Payton Nicole Roberts, 22, Marengo, Defendant, guilty of first-offense OWI, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and placed on self- probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fined $625 plus court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jason Duane Niedert, 42, Evansdale, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 2 days in jail, fined $1,250, plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, revoked driving privileges, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000.
Wavtown Properties, LLC, Waverly v. Donald W. Richmann and Joan E. Richmann, Waverly, dismissed without prejudice.
Wayne Allan Carolus, Waverly v. Daniel Edward Wedemeier, Waverly, dismissed with prejudice.
Hauge Associates, Inc. Sioux Falls, SD v. Cody Joseph Austin, Waverly, dismissed without prejudice.
State of Iowa v. Rebecca Lynn Oelmann, 31, Hampton, is found in contempt and sentenced to 30 days in jail, the sentence shall be served concurrently with the sentence(s) imposed in Grundy County AGCR015429, Franklin County Case FECR506051 and Hardin County FECR313513, probation is terminated.
Rachel Violet Hoskins Carroll, 30, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended, canceled, or revoked, fined $250 and 15% crime services surcharge plus court costs, bond on appeal is $250.
Silver Daniel Schmitz, 23, Waverly, pled guilty to striking fixtures upon a highway and leaving the scene of accident-fail to provide aid or information, fined $135 and 15% crime services surcharge plus court costs and $105 and 15% crime services surcharge plus court costs, bond on appeal is $105.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Byron Voges, 41, Plainfield, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 365 days in jail with all but 14 days suspended, fined $1,8750 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Chris D. Segbee, 35, Waterloo, guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred, placed on self-probation for 1 year, fined $1,250, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law; companion charge: driving on wrong side of two way highway, defendant pleads as charged.
State of Iowa v. Kole Mikenzie Brodigan, Sumner, pled guilty to child endangerment, sentenced to 1 year in jail, suspended, fined $855 and statutory surcharge, suspended, probation for 1-2 years, placed at the Women’s Center for Change in Waterloo for one year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Marcus Deshane Smith, 49, Waterloo, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 15 days in jail, fined $855 and statutory surcharge, suspended, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Dominic David Frost, 19, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $105 and 15% criminal services surcharge plus court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michael James Schliem, 19, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $105 and 15% criminal services surcharge plus court costs.
State of Iowa v. Scott Alan Stephens, 43, Janesville, has violated the terms of probation and probation is revoked, sentence shall run concurrently with Black Hawk County Cases OWCR24428 and OWCR242863 and Tama County FECR016937.
State of Iowa v. Levi Ryan Wolfensperger, 31, Waverly, pled guilty to fourth degree criminal mischief, entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on supervised probation for 1 year, fined $430 plus court costs, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. David Allen Tabor, 40, Raymond, found guilty to driving while license revoked and second-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to 2 days in the Bremer County Jail for each count, Count 1 fine of $430 and statutory surcharge, suspended, Count 2 fine of $430 and statutory surcharge and court costs, imposed, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law; companion charge: possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. David Allen Tabor, 40, Raymond, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, sentenced to 2 days in the Bremer County Jail,, fine of $430 is suspended; companion charge: driving while license suspended is dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is $1,000.
City of Waverly v. Eli Alexander Followwill, 20, Granger, guilty of depositing filth and rubbish, fined $105, a criminal surcharge of 15% and court costs.
Magistrate and traffic court:
Speeding: Kristie Lee Niemczyk, Independence; Timothy Dale Kollman, Parkersburg; Mitchell Stephen Fotheringham, North Liberty; Robert Joel Burke, Waterloo; Jayson Manuel Vega, South Chesterfie, VA; Abrahan Rio Villavicencio, Elgin; Zachary Taylor Goodwin, Jesup; Scott Harper Elzenga, Blue Earth, MN; Brittany Nichole Ragsdale, Colorado Springs, CO; Juan Anicela Chavez, Port Arthur, TX; Ann L. Luebbers, Aplington; Tyler Thongla Sisouphanh, Waterloo; Doug Vere Corrington, Hastings, MN; Thomas Arthur Thompson, Jr., West Union; Michael John Kleckner, Shell Rock; Miguel Angel Salas Gaitan, New Hampton; Dennis James Karnaz, Hawkeye; Nerissa Lynn Parks, Yukon, OK; Gavin Joel Beech, Cedar Rapids; Christopher John Sorensen, Cedar Falls; Christine Ann Leyh, Sumner; Riley Lynn Meyer, Ossian; Michael Joseph Doman, Jr., Yuma, AZ; Scott Joseph DeMuth, Cedar Rapids; Kioso Chipen, Cedar Rapids; Maguire Lee Johnson, Tripoli; Angela Lynn Brase, Plainfield; Jerry D. Theilen, Mason City; Bethani Wix, Allison; Kitarra Victoria Johnson, Charles City; Timothy Joe Nelson, Garnavillo; Douglas J. Coates, Washington, IL; Nicole Ann Johnson, Davenport; Mark John Luedtke, Cambridge, MN; Emarae Frances Carey, Shell Rock; Taylor Jeremy Harris, St. Louis, MO; Charles Clos, Evansdale; Paul Allen Carlson, Clearwater, MN; Scott Thomas Berry, Barnum, MN; Jeffrey Ross Milbrath, Richmond, KY; Dana Jannelle Green, Minneapolis, MN; Antonio, Erkins, Bloomington, IL; Brendan David Taylor, Golden Valley, MN; Shay Parker Ridl, Dickinson, ND; June Irene Meyer, Tripoli; Mark David Hamlett, Aurora; Frank Benjamin Bond, Sebeka, MN; Sean William Telles Van Den Heuvel, Minneapolis, MN; Felecia Joy De Jong, Decorah; William David Boelts, Denver, CO; Evelyn Newman Sawyer, Waterloo; Jacob Donald Norton, St. Cloud, MN; Myah Jo Brinker, Cedar Falls; Richard Gerald Stoffel, Epworth; Aidan Patrick Hillesheim, Minneapolis, MN; Margesh Rajendrakumar Majmundar, Windsor, ON, Canada; Kennedy Ann Weichers, Waverly; Connor Edward DeBaillie, Cedar Falls; Stacey Lahr, Waverly; Lisa Fettkether, Dunkerton; Erika Nicole Gerdes, Fairfax; Peter J. Wenker, Rock Island, IL; Steven Vernice Moon, Denver; Clayton Douglas Cameron, Ankeny; Justin Thomas Winn, Corinth, MS; Joshua Eli Parker, Iowa City; Earvin Adrian Navarrete Guzman, Mankato, MN; Diane Lynn Wichmann, Alden, MN; David Martin Vondross, Bloomington, MN; Troy Lavern Heller, Clear Lake; Jeffrey Douglas Kaliel, Washington, DC; Scott Paul Bonorden, Cedar Falls; Walker Brouwer Martinson, Cedar Falls; Avery Gary Toenies, Melrose, MN; Kyle Alan Brunts, St. Charles, MO; Tiffany June Mustard, Charles City; Torie Lynne Steinhoff, Atlantic; Madelyn E. Jines, Christopher, IL; Elijah Sveinn Alsop, Forest City; Terrin Lynda Conlon, Cedar Falls; Nathaniel Aaron Wolleat, Elmore, MN; Alfredo Nila, Jr., Williston, ND; Dominik J. Szpara, Bartlett, IL; Ronald John Oltrogge, Denver; Suzette Rae Byrne, Lawler; Kristine Lynn Sutton, Dyersville; Marcus Gordon George, Urbandale; Brian Michael McCaw, Waverly; Michael A. Crawford, Sycamore, IL. Artemio Sanchez Gonzalez, Waterloo; Jeremy Cordarll Lowe, Waterloo; Hailey Nicole Risdall, Big Lake, MN; Sameya Vera Harris, Gulfport, MS; Cecilia Anna Moore, Plymouth, MN; Kyleah Abigail Landin, Evansdale; Katie Renee Dailey, Rock Island, IL; Tekisha L. Jefferson, Country Club Hills, IL; Rebekah Lynn Tisue, Waterloo; Kristine Rose Glass, Waterloo; Royal Joseph Louis Zeno, St. Paul, MN; Brittney Marie Close, Waverly; Sean Paul McNeilly, Stacy, MN; Elizabeth Rose Kimlinger, Shoreview, MN; Jaden Louise Fenske, Fairbank; Ronald Gene Quail, Hawkeye; Rianna Faith Aasen, Winnipeg, Canada; Tasha Lynn Opitz, Oelwein; Dejuan Lewis, East St. Louis, IL; Douglas Dale Schueler, Bristow; Margaret Lynn Nielsen, Dike; Luke Alan Baldwin, Nashua; Lawrence Leon, Little Canada, MN; Calvin Riley, St. Louis, MO; Chance D. Reiniesch, Gillespie, IL; Brighton Lydia Morris, Blanchester, OH; Jacob Alan Eckhoff, Bloomington, MN; Jamie Lee White, Elaine, AR; Hayden Allan Pester, Shoreview, MN; Keith M. Kerschieter, Moline, IL; Alex Richard Newell, Thief River Falls, MN; Berniece Ann Renee Pringle, Sumner; Clayton Christopher Jeanes, Sumner; Clayton Adam Wedemeier, Sumner; Denis Begic, Clive; Skylar Reigh Schmitt, Marble Rock; Clarence Lamar Martin, Osage; Dawson Philip Headington, Decorah; Courtney L. Jones, Matteson, IL; Anica Marie Henderson, Cedar Falls; Martin R. Butler, Homewood, IL; Scott Daryl Johnson, Hermantown, MN; Victoria Rose Merrick, Readlyn; Lyla Chy Lee, Brooklyn Park, MN; Sydney Elizabeth Alino, Fort Walton Beach, FL; Michael Huggins, Aurora, IL; Amanda Marie Smith, Martinez, GA; Bennett David Lochner, Cannon Falls, MN; Chance B. Dill, Cedar Falls; Samuel Kenneth Kofron, Clarksville; Jasmine Nicole Whitaker, Waterloo; Jack Charles Stubblefield, Cedar Rapids; Justin James Schares, Denver; Samantha Marie Elkins, Avon, IN; Lisa Frances Opheim, Grundy Center; Kelli Sue Maher, Prairie City; Robert Michael Shaw, Rochester, MN; Mickie Dean Medlin, Denver; Cale Thomas Halverson, Tripoli; Timothy Thomas Kothlow, Coon Rapids, MN; Jarrett Austin Kruse, Waterloo; Troy James Taggart, Newfolden, MN; Heather Lynn Tysma, East Moline, IL; Paul Michael Braley, Cedar Falls; Ryan Thomas Lee, Robbinsdale, MN; Brody Cael Young, Decorah; Jesse Dean Price, Hampton, MN; Austin James Barta, Bettendorf; Patricia Ann Clement, Charles City; Daniel M. Bucknell, Sumner; Sadie Elizabeth Hase, Ankeny; Walker Brouwer Martinson, Cedar Falls; Ian Richard Barry, Fennimore, WI; Gordon Ross Pietila, Howell, MI; Morgan Joan Isakson, New Hampton; Sara B. Ebaugh, Waverly; Jamie Rose Wiley, Rushford, MN; Timothy Fred Bohnen, Waseca, MN; Amanda Marie Tukic, Andover, MN; Enayjah Irine Hayes, Waterloo; Jonathan William Cousin, Waverly; Ronald James Brase, Jr., Clarksville; Taylor David Nitz, Shell Rock.
Others: Andrew Wayne Hotz, Shell Rock, failure to stop in assured clear distance; Damian Antonio Rivera Candelario, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Mitchell Stephen Fotheringham, North Liberty, no valid drivers license; Brittney Marie Close, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Brennin Payton Jordan, Clarksville, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Ladon Reno Barker, Waterloo, dark window or windshield, no valid drivers license and operating non-registered vehicle; Susan Kristine Galloway, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Heath David Christensen, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Antonio Hernandez Gonzalez, Waterloo, no valid drivers license and dark window or windshield; Randi Jo Jurgensen, Cresco, operation without registration card or plate; Ladon Reno Barker, Waterloo, no valid drivers license; Robert Jose Fowler Ortiz, Evansdale, dark window or windshield; Mark Christopher Ratliff, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Adam Joseph Cosby, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Brenda Lee Burke, Decorah, operation without registration plate or card; Benjamin Thomas Hodges, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Brennen Russell Martin, Nashua, dark window or windshield; Dakota Allen Thompson, McGregor, TX, dark window or windshield; Brian Engelhardt, Allison, use of electronic communication device-age 18; Jakeyna Monique Atkins, Waverly, no valid drivers license; Rechelle Elizabeth Hindman, Waverly, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Juana Anicela Chavez, Port Arthur, TX; Zachary Edwin Blanchard, Altoona, operation without registration card or plate; Shannon Lee Stone, Waukon, operation without registration card or plate; Houston Robert Hugo, Vinton, dark window or windshield; Jason Edward Tibbals, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Joseph D. Jordan, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Sergio Reyes Gonzalez, Shell Rock, violation of instruction permit limitation and dark window or windshield; Tiana Nicole Turner, Tripoli, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Larry K. Dix, Janesville, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Amir Abbasi, Mason City, open container-driver 21 years old and older; Grady Lee Reyerson, Minneapolis, MN, dark window or windshield; Cassandra Marie Ibeling Wynia, McIntire, dark window or windshield; Tabea Ruth Loewen, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Dustin James Patrick, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Liam Michael Schaeder, Readlyn, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Maria Ann Schnoebelen, New Hampton, failure to obey traffic control device; Jerome Louis Rinken, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Benjamin Leigh Kuebel, Davenport, dark window or windshield; Tyler Lee Bice, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Todd Lee Buseman, Colfax, dark window or windshield; Casey Grant Kirsch, Marion, fail to display registration plate; Joselyn A. Beckstrom, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Evelyn Newman Sawyer, Waterloo, violation of instruction permit limitation, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product and failure to provide proof of financial liability; Gary L. Luick, Oran, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Alexander Troy Marquette, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Gerald Allan Johnson, Bassett, maximum group axle weight violation and increasing load capacity-registration; Todd Richard Paulson, Brooklyn Center, registration violation; David Joseph Putt, Tripoli, fail to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; David F. Austin, Ankeny, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Abigail Geneva Richards, West Union, dark window or windshield; Logan Scott Martin, Osage, operating non registered vehicle; Skyler Ray Ramsey, Denver, operating non registered vehicle; Jack Dylan Berry, Janesville, dark window or windshield; Steven Lynn Scoles, Denver, operating non registered vehicle; Anthony Martin Jacque, Readlyn, fail to maintain control; Janet Lee Olson, Waverly, registration violation; Chad L. Benham, Denver, failure to obey yield/stop sign; Frederick Grawe, Jr., Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Andrew James Houts, Dike, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Thomas Harold Mulert, Waverly, possession of alcohol under legal age. Lukas Lyle Olson, Hawkeye, dark window or windshield; Jeramy Cordarll Lowe, Waterloo, operating a non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability; Tekisha L. Jefferson, Country Club Hills, IL, no valid drivers license; Keegan Wayne Miller Cummings, Waverly, fail to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Heaven Leigh Fitchett, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Elvis Eucea Sancehz Vincente, Ocala, FL, no valid drivers license; Jill Marie Yount, Palo, dark window or windshield; Kendra K. Bearbower, Tripoli, operation without registration card or plate; Colin Grant Snitker, Oskaloosa, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20; Dejuan Lewis, East St. Louis, IL, no valid drivers license; Dale LMJ Wheaton, Streator, IL, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Anthony Michael Willson, Charles City, depositing or throwing litter on highway; Miranda Elizabeth Borgwardt, Cedar Falls, use of electronic communication device; Lawrence Leon, Little Canada, MN, no valid drivers license; Timothy Johnathan Schell, Sumner, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Murodali Shodiev, Brooklyn, NY, no valid commercial drivers license and no Iowa fuel permit; Jose Roberto Robles Reyes, New Hampton, no valid drivers license; Christian Avery Hillman, Nashua, failure to provide proof of financial liability and operating non-registered vehicle; Cortez Bell, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; David Eldon Cordes, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Clayton Adam Wedemier, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Darren Allan Reddel, Cedar Falls, operating non-registered vehicle; Landon Ryan Klang, Cedar Falls, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Justin Jeffrey Stammer, Perry, registration violation; Logan John Marvin, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Jeffery Ryan Kane, Swisher, dark window or windshield; Yuniel Machin Rojas, Miami Gardens, FL, dark window or windshield; Jordan Lee Tobias Harrington, DeWitt, dark window or windshield; Logan Wayne Dreier, Watertown, MN, operation without registration card or plate; Cale Thomas Halverson, Tripoli, violation of graduated license condition; Cheery Lynn Schultz, Ionia, dark window or windshield; Cameron James McKenna, Charles City, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Levi James McAvoy, Alta Vista, dark window or windshield; Pamela Jean Rutledge, Tama, improper lane change; Deon Ray Bolton, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Robert Duitsman, Denver, failure to use or maintain safety belts-adult; Brett Michael Russell, Milan, IL, registration violation; Mark Andrew Dunnick, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Wesley Joe Ballhagen, New Hartford, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Matthew Jordan Massey, Waterloo, no drivers license; Landon Ryan Klang, Cedar Falls, no drivers license and operating non registered vehicle; Devon Jamieson Debuhr, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Sonia Marie Lang, Cedar Falls, no drivers license; Lisa Jean Germundson, Mason CIty, operating non-registered vehicle; James Carl Henson, Waterloo, school stop; Kennedy Marie Lape, Oelwein, possession of alcohol under legal age; Colton Thomas Billingsley, Janesville, registration violation; Sherry Ann Gilley, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign.