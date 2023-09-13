Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Monica Blunk, 45, Waverly, 5th degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Nathan Robert Frisch, 44, Waverly, 1st degree harassment, abuse assault impeding air/blood flow, and obstruction of emergency communications.
State of Iowa v. Trevor Jay Schwartz, 53, Waverly, unlawful possession of prescription drug and controlled substance violation.
State of Iowa v. Ella Charlene Hamilton, 66, Fresno, CA, controlled substance violation and third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance.
City of Waverly v. Eveline Sue Dingler, 59, Waverly, allowing dog to run at large.
State of Iowa v. Jermaine A. Logan, 44, Chicago, IL, first-offense trespass.
City of Waverly v. Jermaine A. Logan, 44, Chicago, IL, public intoxication and trespassing.
State of Iowa v. Wesley Claude Doxey, Waverly, 38, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Clarke G. Fisher, Shell Rock, 34, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Derek James Eicher, 28, Denver, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Justin Gerald Limkemann, 38, New Hampton, second-offense OWI.
District Court:
Autovest, LLC, Golden Valley, MN v. Matthew Lee Apel, Waterloo, dismissed without prejudice.
Capital One, NA, Golden Valley, MN v. Brenda Lee Carter, Nashua, dismissed with prejudice.
Amanda and Tyler Beyer, Readlyn v. William and Brittany Brown, Waverly, dismissed with prejudice.
State of Iowa v. Willie Roberson, Jr, 47, Waverly, guilty of driving while license barred, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $855 plus the statutory surcharge, suspended, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Edward Thomas Koch, 48, Waterloo, violated the terms of probation and is found to be in contempt, sentenced to 10 days in jail, sentence runs concurrently with case OWCR251035.
State of Iowa v. Kristin Lauree Baker, 33, Greene, guilty of second-offense possession of methamphetamine, fine and sentence are suspended, second-offense possession of marijuana, fined $430 and 15% crime services surcharge, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, supervised probation for two years, bond on appeal is $2,000 for count one and $1,000 for count 2.
State of Iowa v. Anthony McWilliams, 31, Chicago, IL, guilty first-degree fraudulent practice, sentence suspended, fine is suspended, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, two-three years supervised probation, bond on appeal is $1,500.
State of Iowa v. James David Kullen, 24, Denver, guilty of the crime of second-degree criminal mischief, deferred judgment, supervised probation for 2-5 years and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Evan Edward Jones, 20, Waverly, Defendant, guilty of possession of hemp intended for inhalation, placed on self-probation for 1 year, fined $430 plus court costs; companion charge: failure to affix drug tax stamp is dismissed at defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa v. Alonso Gomez Diaz, Waterloo, guilty of providing false identification information, fined $105 plus surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Charles John Averhoff, 64, Waverly, guilty of assault abuse causing bodily injury, sentenced to 365 days in jail with all but 30 days suspended, fined $430 plus the statutory surcharge, probation for 1 year and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Tasha R. Dontje, 47, Tripoli, guilty of first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, fined $625 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Mitchel Lee Swank, 24, Benton, guilty of first-offense OWI, deferred judgment and self-probation for 1 year, fined $1,250 plus court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, companion charges: dark window or windshield, guilty as charged, case STA0093434 is dismissed at the defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa v. Patrick Joseph McAvoy, 65, Denver, guilty of first-offense OWI, sentenced to 2 days in jail, fined $1,250 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, driving privileges revoked, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000; companion charge: failure to maintain control, guilty as charged.