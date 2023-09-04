Marriages:
Samantha Schuler and Kyle Wooldrik, both of Denver, Aug. 5.
Tiana Turner and Jacob Nordman, both of Tripoli, Aug. 12.
Alisha Stiles and Gregory Brush, both of Waverly, Aug. 12.
Cody Craun and Katelynn Greidanus, both of Readlyn, Aug. 19.
Yen Pham and Tuan Le, both of Waverly, Aug. 25.
Dissolution:
Angela Jill Widner, Denver v. Eric James Widner, Denver.
Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Max Allen Wilson, 24, St. Olaf, driving while barred, first-offense OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Kaitlyn Marie Whiting, 21, Cedar Rapids, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Mackenzie Raymond Dunston Gillam, 24, Waterloo, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Traeton Dean Wilharm, 28, Sumner, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Assa Amen, 19, Minneapolis, MN, person eligible to carry dangerous weapons.
State of Iowa v. Jackie Keith Black, 20, Ochelata, first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Courtney Lynn Miller, 46, Dumont, first-offense OWI.
District Court:
State of Iowa v. Jessie Lea Jones, 36, Allison, violated the terms of probation-contempt, sentenced to 75 days in jail.
State of Iowa v. Scott Wendall Simmons, 52, Waterloo, violated the terms of probation.
State of Iowa v. Troy Allen Fitz, 50, Waterloo, violated the terms of probation-probation is extended for an extra year.
State of Iowa v. Gloria Jean Pantelis, 49, Thomasville, NC, guilty of two counts of forgery, second degree theft and identity theft, sentenced to five years in jail on each count-sentences run concurrently, fines are suspended, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $5,000.
State of Iowa v. Evan Edward Jones, 20, Waverly, guilty of possession of hemp intended for inhalation, sentenced to self-probation for one year, fined $430 plus court costs, failure to affix drug tax stamp is dismissed at defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa v. Jade Victoria Bergmann, 23, Nashua, guilty of 5th degree theft, fined $105 plus 15% surcharge and court costs, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $105.
State of Iowa v. Lynseah Rose Henninger, 34, Plainfield, guilty of interference with official acts and harassment of public official or employee, fined $250 on count 1 and $105 on count 2, plus a 15% crime services surcharge and court costs, bond on appeal is $250.
State of Iowa v. Ian Michael Kuehl, 21, Cedar Rapids, revoked deferred judgment, sentence imposed for first-offense possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and 14 days in jail, and first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and 14 days in jail.
Brittany Beck, Waverly v. Brandon Scott Simons, Ackley, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $2,500.00 with interest at 7.44 % from 01/20/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $750.
LVNV Funding, LLC, Plymouth, MN v. Michelle Pleggenkuhle, Fairbank, dismissed without prejudice.
Clay and Joann Marie Dahlquist, Janesville v. James Hartzell, Lime Springs, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $2,172.00 with interest at 7.44% from 06/22/23 and court costs, appeal bond is $750.
LVNV Funding, LLC, Plymouth, MN v. Troy Weidler, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $613.22 with interest at the rate of 7.44% from 06/27/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $250.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines v. Russell James Ott, Tripoli, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $1,858.33 with interest at the rate of 7.44% from 06/28/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Dillavou Oil Co., Charles City v. Darrell Robinson, Plainfield, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $934.88 with interest at the rate of 7.44% from 07/02/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Farmers Cooperative Co., Charles City v. Kory William Hesse, Readlyn, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $1,982.87 with interest at the rate of 7.44% from 07/04/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $750.
Capital One, NA, Des Moines v. Vera F. Rosmanbakehouse, Sumner, dismissed without prejudice.
Sartori Memorial Hospital, Cedar Falls v. Amber Marie and Tyler Pritchett, Waverly, dismissed with prejudice.
Calvary Spv I, LLC v. Reed E. Osborn, Sumner, judgment is entered against defendant for an unpaid account in the amount of $7,306.05, together with interest accruing at an annual rate of 7.44% from 8/8/23, plus court costs.
OneMain Financial Group v. Juan Pablo Franqui, Sumner, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $14,110.82, plus court costs.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Edward Varnam, Sr., 38, Sumner, guilty of first-offense OWI, deferred judgment and self probation for one year, fined $1,250 plus court costs, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Kevin L. Buss, 45, Geneseo, IL, guilty of first-offense OWI, deferred judgment and self probation for one year, fined $625 plus court costs, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.