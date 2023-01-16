Speeding: Anthony Scott Wical, Clear Lake; Roxanna Radina Wagner Parecki, Denver; Tammy Sue Treloar, Waverly; Hannah Rae Heetland, Hampton; Brooklyn Taylor Kascel, Minneapolis, MN; Chase Michael Spindler, Church Point, LA; Tyler James Hulbert, Tripoli; Carver James Dow, Cedar Rapids; Robert Armand Auclair II, Lake Barrington, IL; Elizabeth Ginger Orick, Chula Vista, CA; Zoe Lynn Gorton, Albert Lea, MN; Mohamed Osama Hamed Seisa, Rochester, MN; Trevor Matthew Trende, Cresco; Bobbie Jata Nicole Thompson, Davenport; Gabriel Luis Trujillo, Placitas, NM; Julio Ces Cervantes Rodriguez, Inner Grove Heights, MN; Charles Paul Brandt, Solon; Jedidiah S. DeWitt, South Jacksonville, IL; Todd Robert Laudenback, Lakeville, MN; Hannah Nicole McNary, Rosemount, MN; Allister Edwin Wilton, Iowa City; Theophilus Gee, Waterloo; Rykesha E. Green, Belleville, IL; Alec Vanlee Harpestad, Wells, MN; Timothy Paul Rooff, Cedar Falls; Tyler Thomas Young, Marion; Premnath Rangisetty, Eden Prairie, MN; John William Dvorak, Bloomington, MN; Rendall D. Wilharm, Sumner; Everett Lendar Williams, Cedar Rapids; Terry Von Anderson II, Freetown, IN; Brian Matthew Willis, Le Claire; Taunya Luann Robertson, Sumner; Autumn Rose Urban, Clarksville; Ryan Delton Hallett, Charles City; Patrick Edward Chamberlain, Rochester, MN; Brian Michael Krall, Readlyn; Richard James Zabokrtsky, Coggon; Peter Joseph Moris, Mount Hope, WI; Francis Mirabile, New Port Richey, FL; Megan Nicole Grenz, Maple Grove, MN; Rowan C. Hanold, Peoria, IL; Erik Paul Crandall, Janesville; Amy Louise Crabtree, Monticello, IL; Diane Sue Rourke, Fairbank; Gopi Krishna Kota, Cedar Falls; Merissa Haze Cutler, Crowley, TX; Ronald Eugene Durham, Barnhart, MO; George M. Dixon, East Moline, IL; Kyle A. James, Wauconda, IL; Edward Patrick Magallanes, Coralville; Pablo Hernandez Martinez, Miami, FL; John E. Karstens, Waverly; Minzhi Liu, Iowa City; Nikki Paula Higgins, Mankato, MN; Connor Charles Adams, Shaker Heights, OH; Debbie Ellen Graveman, Council Bluffs; Allyson Lynne McNall, Cedar Rapids; Houston Page, Tripoli; Charles J. Brittain, Waverly.
Other traffic: Gracie Anne Kielman, Clarksville, unlawful passing of school bus-first offense; Tammy Sue Treloar, Waverly, driving while license suspended, denied or canceled; James Calvin Whorley, Tripoli, registration violation; Trenton A. Cooper, Tripoli, leave scene of accident-property damage only; Stacy Lavell Terry, Jr., Chicago Heights, IL, dark window or windshield; Danielle Christine Hanson, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Kayla Marie Cranston, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Philomena Pattcharee, Waterloo, no valid drivers license; Zachary Lee Connor, dark window or windshield and failure to provide proof of financial liability, Omaha, NE; Joshua Lee Stanbrough, Fayette, dark window or windshield; Tyler James Hulbert, Tripoli, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Christopher Alan Holthaus, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Alexander Charles Wiedenhoff, Osage, dark window or windshield; Austin Jeffrey Birely, Oxford, dark window or windshield; Jasmine Mae Hjelle, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Henry D. Schwartz, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Andrew Thomas Olson, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Hunter Thomas Thoma, Jesup, dark window or windshield; Brooke Minone Kellogg, Waterloo, violation of conditions of restricted license; Verna Katherine Orvis, Lawler, driving on wrong side of two way highway; Carrie Sue Burke Brownlee, Fairfield, dark window or windshield; Brook Alisse Hall, New Hampton, operation without registration card or plate; Thomas D. Luft, Bellevue, NE, dark window or windshield; Elizabeth May Widner, Janesville, failure to maintain control; Beau Marshall Tiernan, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Benjamin Joseph Porter, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Sydney Renee Baker, Sumner, use electronic communication device-restriceted license; Erica Sue Bruns, Cresco, dark window or windshield; Deyvin Zambrana, Waterloo, no valid drivers license and dark window or windshield; Carolyn Cecilia Reynolds, Greene, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Teresa Ann Starr, Charles City, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Randy Lee Evans, Charles City, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Jessica Joan Brown, Fairbank, dark window or windshield; Robert Nicholas Woodward, Dubuque, dark window or windshield; Nashua August Lansing, West Union, dark window or windshield; Raven Simone Johnson, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Jared Michael Maher, Lawler, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Melanie Maxine Homeister, Holland, school stop; Lisa Lynn Johnston, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Brooke Ellen Livingstone, Waterloo, failure to yield left turn; Abigail Marie Rundle, Plainfield, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Timothy Otis Smith, Dunkerton, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Norman Dean Burkett, Dumont, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Norman Mulder, Shell Rock, following too closely;
State of Iowa v. Brenton Stanlee Messmore, 33, Waterloo, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Orville Carl Jones, Jr., 66, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Alexandria Ann Daringer, 23, Evansdale, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, 26, Elma, driving while barred and second-offense possession of controlled substance.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Edward Jones, 43, Waverly, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and reckless use of firearm.
State of Iowa v. Kayla E. Jacob, 22, West Peoria, IL, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Emmalee June Johnson, 29, Belleville, IL, no valid drivers license, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Leonard Billups, 52, St. Pauls, MN, first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. David Allen Tabor, 40, Raymond, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Scott Allen Johnson, 45, Oelwein, third-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Kelvin Tyron Nelson, 54, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Willie Roberson, Jr., 47, Waverly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Katie Jean King, 36, Muscatine, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Robert Joseph Hamby, 38, Waverly, second-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Isiah Dean Heidt, 25, Oelwein, public intoxication and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Bryce Anthony Schares, 21, Gilbertville, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Hunter Joseph Youngblut, 21, Jesup, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Elizabeth Marie Balm, 30, Sumner, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
Allison Marie Keough, Tripoli v. Michael Paul Cappiello, Tripoli, hearing on a contempt violation by defendant, the underlying No Contact Order has been previously dismissed, plaintiff requests that the court dismiss this contempt action, the court finds this matter should be dismissed and defendant agrees that court costs, if any, should be assessed to him and paid in full within 30 days.
State of Iowa v. Justin David Bielefeld, 33, Mason City, pled guilty on the 4th day of December, 2022, to driving while license barred, sentenced to serve a period of 5 days in jail and shall serve this sentence within the next 120 days, credit given for time previously served, may serve sentence in 48-hour increments or in larger increments, fined $855 and statutory surcharge, suspended, responsible for court costs, companion charges of failure to provide proof of financial liability–dismissed at defendant’s cost, dark window or windshield–pleads guilty as charged and is ordered to pay the scheduled violation, bond on appeal is set at $2,000.00.
Hauge Associates, Inc, Sioux Falls, SD v. Stacy Lou Dorman, Waverly, judgment shall be entered in favor of plaintiff against defendant in the amount of $1,409.65 plus interest at the rate of 6.73% per annum from the 16th day of December, 2022, plus court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Hauge Associates, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Meghan C. Clewell, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant and plaintiff the principal sum of $6,632.69 plus interest in the amount of $934.53 plus interest thereafter at the rate of 6.73% and court costs, including sheriff fees of $31.50 and filing fees of $195.00 for a total Judgment against defendant in the amount of $7,793.72.
PCA Acquisitions V, LLC v. Lawain G. Meier, Sumner, judgment is entered in favor of PCA Acquisitions V, LLC, and against Lawain G. Meier in the amount of $10,626.90 plus costs and with post-judgment costs and interest as applicable.
State of Iowa v. Peter Christopher Stewart, Cedar Falls, the court is advised that the defendant has complied with the order to have his fingerprints taken, therefore ordered that the show cause proceeding is dismissed, costs of this action shall be waived, bond, if any, shall be returned.
State of Iowa v. Daylynd Joseph Campbell, 23, found guilty of first-offense OWI, pursuant to the plea agreement that the entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on self- probation for a period of one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and shall cooperate with treatment, if indicated, until maximum benefits of treatment have been received, complete Drinking Driver’s School, abstain from consumption of alcoholic beverages, not enter bars, taverns, liquor stores, or similar establishments, pay civil penalty in the amount of $1,250.00, if the defendant files proof of a temporary restricted license within 30 days of the sentencing, half of the civil penalty may be waived, court costs shall be assessed against defendant and all financial obligations shall be paid by the time of the review hearing, if the Department of Transportation has not yet revoked the Defendant’s driving privileges, they shall be revoked under Section 321J.4, if defendant has not been fingerprinted in connection with this offense, defendant shall appear at the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office within 30 days to be fingerprinted.
State of Iowa v. Kristian Dvon Rumph, 23, Waverly, pled guilty to count I first-offense OWI and count II possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, on count I sentenced to 30 days in the Bremer County Jail, with all but 2 days suspended, shall serve this sentence within the next 120 days and credit given for any time served in jail, may serve jail time in a DOT approved hotel program, on count II sentenced to 2 days in the Bremer County Jail, shall serve this sentence within the next 120 days and given credit for any time served if time is served in jail, may serve jail time in a DOT approved hotel program, counts I and II shall run concurrent with each other, fined $1,250.00.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Allin Hungate, 21, Marion, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to serve two days in the Bremer County Jail, shall serve this sentence within the next 120 days, given credit for time previously served if sentence is served in jail, may serve jail time in a hotel program approved by the DOT, fined in the amount of $625.00 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, all financial obligations ordered herein shall be paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days (not monthly) with the first payment due within 30 days, if the Department of Transportation has not yet revoked Defendant’s driving privileges, they shall be revoked under Iowa Code § 321J.4, shall attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and abide by all recommendations contained therein, bond on appeal is set in the amount of $1,000.00, if defendant has not been fingerprinted in connection with this offense, defendant shall appear at the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office within 30 days to be fingerprinted.
State of Iowa v. Jamie Lee Lampe, 38, Evansdale, pled guilty to burglary in the third degree, committed into the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years, imposed, the Sheriff shall transport the Defendant to The Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale, Iowa, defendant is currently incarcerated, ordered to pay a fine of $1,025.00.
State of Iowa v. Kayla Cassandra Kesterson, 21, Oelwein, pled guilty to count I burglary in the third degree, count II theft in the second degree and count III criminal mischief in the second degree, as to Count I committed into the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years, suspended, and placed on probation for a period of two to five (2-5) years to the Department of Correctional Services upon such terms and conditions, as they may deem appropriate, shall pay the enrollment fee to the Department of Corrections, the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women at Mitchellville, Iowa is designated as the reception center for female Defendants and the sheriff shall transport the defendant to that facility, ordered to pay a fine of $1,025.00 and the surcharge, suspended pending the good behavior, shall pay court costs, all financial obligations ordered herein shall be paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days (not monthly) with the first payment due within 30 days, shall contact the Department of Correctional Services within 72 hours of sentencing.
State of Iowa v. Erika Nichole Pipkin, 34, Sumner, pled guilty to counts I, II, and III 5th degree theft, payment is due in full this date and becomes delinquent after 30 days, counts IV and V are dismissed at defendant’s cost, ordered to serve 2 days in the Bremer County Jail on each count to be served concurrently with each other and has 60 days to serve the jail sentence, restitution on all 5 counts is ordered if submitted by the victim, costs are assessed to defendant and shall be paid as set forth above, bond on appeal is fixed in the amount of $250.
State of Iowa v. Justin Elijah Main, 44, Galesburg, IL, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to serve a period of 2 days in the Bremer County Jail and shall serve this sentence within the next 120 days, may serve jail time in an Illinois or other Iowa County with approval of that county’s sheriff, will be responsible for ensuring proof of service of time is received by the Bremer County Sheriff, the fine and statutory surcharge are waived, court costs shall be assessed against defendant, companion charge no valid drivers license–dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is set at $1,000.00, the appearance bond, if any, is exonerated and shall be returned to defendant, if defendant has not been fingerprinted in connection with this offense, defendant shall appear at the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office within 30 days to be fingerprinted.
State of Iowa v. Kaidyn Jordan Paske, 19, Mason City, found guilty of count I possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and count II unlawful possession of a prescription drug, pursuant to the plea agreement that the entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on self-probation for a period of one year, shall, at defendant’s expense, submit to substance abuse evaluation and shall cooperate with treatment, if indicated, until maximum benefits of treatment have been received, pay a civil penalty in the amount of $430 plus court costs, all financial obligations shall be paid in full on or before the 27th day of June, 2023.
State of Iowa v. Matthew James Payne, 40, Evansdale, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to serve a period of 365 days in the Bremer County Jail, with all but 15 days suspended, may serve sentence in 48 hours or larger increments OR defendant may have work release privileges with the approval of the Bremer County Sheriff, shall serve sentence within 180 days, all financial obligations ordered herein shall be paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days (not monthly) with the first payment due within 30 days, if the Department of Transportation has not yet revoked Defendant’s driving privileges, they shall be revoked under Iowa Code § 321J.4, placed on supervised probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services.
State of Iowa v. Philip Ryan Aikey, 45, Denver, found guilty of second-offense OWI, sentenced to serve a period of 180 days in the Bremer County Jail with all but 8 days suspended, ordered to surrender to the Sheriff of Bremer County within 90 days, may have credit for time previously served, may serve jail time in increments of at least 48 hours, may serve 2 days in a hotel program approved by the DOT, fined $1,875.00 and statutory surcharge are imposed and court costs, all financial obligations ordered herein shall be paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days (not monthly) with the first payment due within 30 days, if the Department of Transportation has not yet revoked Defendant’s driving privileges, they shall be revoked under Iowa Code § 321J.4, placed on supervised probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services, upon such terms and conditions as they may deem appropriate.
State of Iowa v. Trenton Allen Cooper, 39, Shell Rock, found guilty of second-offense OWI, sentenced to serve a period of 180 days in the Bremer County Jail with all but 15 days suspended, shall serve this sentence within the next 120 days, credit for time previously served, may serve jail time in 48-hour increments or in larger increments, receive credit for 5 days served in inpatient treatment, may serve sentence in the Butler County Jail (if sentence served in Butler County the defendant may have work release privileges with the permission of the Butler County Sheriff), fined $1,875.00 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, all financial obligations ordered herein shall be paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days (not monthly) with the first payment due within 30 days, if the Department of Transportation has not yet revoked Defendant’s driving privileges, they shall be revoked under Iowa Code § 321J.4, placed on supervised probation for 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services, upon such terms and conditions as they may deem appropriate.
State of Iowa v. Sylvia Lorraine Tribble, 41, Iowa City, the parties stipulate the initial appearance, probable cause, and probation revocation hearings should be merged into a single proceeding pursuant to Iowa Code § 908.11, and the defendant is not prejudiced by such merger, the defendant has violated the terms of probation, defendant’s probation is revoked and is sentenced as follows: defendant’s original sentence of 180 days in jail suspended is modified to 30 days in jail, imposed, receive credit for any time previously served under this case number, serve the sentence within the next 120 days, may serve sentence in 10-day increments or in larger increments, all financial obligations ordered herein shall be paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days (not monthly) with the first payment due within 30 days.
State of Iowa v. Lacey Ann Baze Green, 34, Des Moines, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to serve a period of ten days in the Bremer County Jail within the next 60 days, given credit for time previously served if time is served in jail, may serve sentence in 48-hour increments of at least 48 hours, fine of $855.00 and statutory surcharge are suspended, court costs shall be assessed against defendant, all financial obligations ordered herein shall be paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days (not monthly) with the first payment due within 30 days, bond on appeal is set at $2,000.00, the appearance bond of defendant, if any, shall be first applied to the payment of costs, then to the payment of the fine, if any, and the balance, if any, refunded to defendant, if defendant has not been fingerprinted in connection with this offense, defendant shall appear at the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office within 30 days to be fingerprinted.
State of Iowa v. Caleb Lee Heath, 25, Janesville, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to serve a period of ten days in the Bremer County Jail within the next 60 days, given credit for time previously served if time is served in jail, may serve the jail sentence in the Residential Facility, sentence to run concurrent to Bremer County Case No. FECR009943 and Black Hawk County Case No. FECR241688, fine of $855.00 and statutory surcharge are suspended, court costs shall be assessed against defendant.
State of Iowa v. Flora Mae Epley, 42, Sumner, pled guilty to count I identity theft and count II identity theft, as to count I is committed into the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years, suspended, placed on probation for a period of two to five years to the Department of Correctional Services upon such terms and conditions, as they may deem appropriate, shall pay the enrollment fee to the Department of Corrections, the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women at Mitchellville, Iowa is designated as the reception center for female Defendants and the Sheriff shall transport the Defendant to that facility, ordered to pay a fine of $850.
State of Iowa v. Donald Joseph Lemon, 40, Clarksville, pled guilty to public intoxication, fined $105.00, a criminal services surcharge of 15% and the court costs of this case, payment is due in full this date and becomes delinquent after 30 days.