Marriages
Crystal Moos and Donald Soash, both of Waverly, Feb. 18.
Nathan Greenway and Katherine Slinker, both of Sumner, March 20.
Curtis Sheeley and Shelley Klunder, both of Denver, March 23.
Austin Drewis and Lindsay Althoff, March 25.
Robin Neil and Carter O’Brien, both of Waterloo, April 1.
Natalie Eick and Marquise Paino, both of Plainfield, April 1.
Michael Lantz and Cathy Hansen, both of Waverly, April 1.
Speeding:
Greg Allen Johnson, Mason City; Terry Joe Howard, Farmington; Antonio Hernandez Gonzalez, Waterloo; Jertavious Deshan Chapman, Batesville, MS; Janice Shekleton, New Hampton; Rachel Lynn Williams, Independence; Matthew Gilligan Hogan, Independence; Leanne Renee Rahlf, Fredericksburg; Elizabeth Anne Walrath, Sumner; Carlos Gilberto Correa Perez, Davenport; Larnell Marcese Williams, Bettendorf; Kayla Nicole Heitland, Greene; Sadie Jane Torrence Allen, Waterloo; Joshua Gregory Brian Popowich, Winnipeg, Canada; Anthony Elijah Perry, Clear Lake; Noah Diego Garcia, Iowa City; Aziret Sheraliev, Brooklyn, NY; Tejanna Rose Hatt, Monona; Laura Anne Merrigan, Blaine, MN; Chelsea Lee Morningstar, Monroe, GA; Susan Ann Geels, Cedar Rapids; Malisa Ann Dukart, Hazen, ND; Timothy James Ratchford, Cedar Rapids; Josue Julian Silva, Waterloo; Samantha Ann Luecking, Waverly; Joel Richard Mitchell, Waverly; Trenton Anthony Reicks, Waucoma; Shannon S. Hoover, Osage; Brian Jay Schmidt, Greene; Noah Sean McCann, Camarillo, CA; Heather Noelle Reciherts, Waverly; Jackson Tiberius Cresap, Clarksville; Lane Daniel Smith, Cedar Falls; Kyler James Wilharm, Sumner; Konrad Jan Tutak, Kennan, WI; Anthony James Morse, Readlyn; Jason Dean Miller, Paynesville, MN; Glenda Lea Trettin, Bettendorf; Anna Nikolaeva, Rosemount, MN; Robert James Landree, Carver, MN; Matthew Joseph Raes, Marion; Donald Arlen Alrick, Hayfield, MN; Christa Dawn Muhammad, Charlotte, NC; Andrew Jedidiah Strauser, Burnsville, MN; Rigoberto Lares Ramirez, Ridgeway; Paul Allen Bray, Chaska, MN; Kole Andrew Quam, Waterloo; Cole James McCoy, Waterloo; Ragan Elizabeth Hintgen, Charles City; Amaya Elyce Tyne, Cedar Rapids; Robert John Canine, Lino Lakes, MN; Erick A. Lopez Bautista, Iowa City; Robert Paul Witzany, Cottage Grove, MN; Donald Tayler McGurk, Cedar Rapids; Jarrod Keith Clevenger, Bloomingdale, IN; Courtney Rae Rogne, Lake Mills; Thomas William Street, Osage; Bodhi Orian Ellerman, Clarksville; Jesse Boyd, Brooklyn Park, MN; Sallu So Kargbo, Davenport; Kasondra Lee Davis Eastman, Canab, UT; Josie Leigh Miller, West Branch; Gary Ronald Taylor, Rochester, IN; Davion Deree Houston, Des Moines; Seth Wade Cook, Waterloo; Sarah Joy Fix, Cedar Falls; Jose Sebastian Galanton Gonzalez, Mason City; Chase Michael Goers, Cedar Rapids; Shannon Max Myers, Waterloo; Eric David Crosby Lehmann, Edina, MN; Katelyn Ann Kuhlmann, Sumner; Allison Champayne Olmstead, Waterloo; Brett Michael Wheelan, Waverly; Menno E. Schwartz, Waverly; Angelo Alondo Rogers II, Durham, NC; Grace Marie Schuetz, Bettendorf; Jill Graening, Waverly.
Other traffic:
Treyton Rodney Wurzer, Fredericksburg, careless driving; Carlos Gilberto Correa Perez, Davenport, no valid drivers license; Eli Jenkins, Sumner, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way and violation of conditions of restricted license; Jertavious Deshan Chapman, Batesville, MS, no valid drivers license; Antonio Hernandez Gonzalez, Waterloo, no valid drivers license; Samuel Josias Ruiz Diaz, Minneapolis, MN, following too close and no valid drivers license; Leroy Salley, Jr. Wilmington, NC, failure to comply with safety regulations; Jamie Michael Mercado, Evansdale, dark window or windshield; Rachel Lynn Wiliams, Independence, operation without registration card or plate; Carlos Gilberto Correa Perez, Davenport, no valid drivers license; Jadda Howard, Waverly, no valid drivers license; Jadda Howard, Waverly, vehicles fail to respond to steady red light; Arturo Badillo Quiroz, Postville, dark window or windshield, failure to provide proof of financial liability and no valid drivers license; Burke Ward Wallace. Waverly, failure to reduce speed to reasonable and appropriate; Jake Edward Dolash, Janesville, dark window or windshield; Sandy Leandro Reyes Marin, Alta Vista, no valid drivers license; Shannon Kae Singh, Rochester, MN, dark window or windshield; Anthony Elijah Perry, Clear Lake, no valid drivers license; James Robert Fitzpatrick, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Menno E. Schwartz, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Samantha Lynn Gerard, Sumner, operating non-registered vehicle; Lawrence G. Charles, Benton, KS, hours of service violation; Jorge Rodrigo Gomes, Elizabeth, NJ, no valid commercial drivers license; Joel Richard Mitchell, Waverly, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Briggs Macoy Helmers, Waverly, fail to yield upon entering through highway; Garcia Chagolla Roberto, Jr., New Hampton, fail to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle and no valid drivers license; Braven Lucas Beaumont, Denver, violation of graduated license condition; Austin Green, Denver, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Matthew Lyle Bancroft Smithe, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, Waverly, violation of conditions of restricted license; Gaylin Eugene Seevell, Alburnett, operating non-registered vehicle; Alex Gerald Maiers, Manly, excessive length; Kasondra Lee Davis Eastman, Canab, UT, no drivers license; Deonte Caesar, Cedar Falls, operating non-registered vehicle; Travis James Goodell, Waterloo, fail to display plates; Shekynah Anne Marie Haworth, Pandora, operating non-registered vehicle; Alexis Nichole Kuhns, Freeport, IL, no drivers license; Ashley Janette Kirby, Denver, no drivers license; Karla Jean Reznicek, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Jonathan David Ecker, Cedar Rapids, no drivers license; McKenzie Olivia Hinegardner, Montour, registration violation; Rebekka Linn Voss, Waterloo, operation without registration; Glenn Wayne Faries, Waverly, Mesquite, TX, following too closely; Annabella Leann Dietrich, Marion, failure to stop on a steady red signal.