Cases Filed:
State of Iowa v. Jillian Marie Marshall, 41, Cedar Rapids, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Jade Victoria Bergmann, 22, Waverly, 5th degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Todd Aaron Howard Ha Sutton, Jr, 31, Mason City, operating without interlock.
State of Iowa v. Jonathan Robert Perin, 41, Webster City, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Pinkie Marie Flowers, 32, Waverly, first-offense domestic abuse assault-injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Kynesha Corine Harrington, 27, Waterloo, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-cocaine and driving while license suspended or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Duy Nhat Chung Tran, 19, Davenport, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Kevin William Foster, 57, animal at large prohibited-cattle.
State of Iowa v. Spencer David Zinn, 19, Epworth, first-offense OWI.
District Court:
Idaho Housing and Finance Association v. William Dean Hambly, Waverly, dismissed without prejudice.
Capital One Bank v. Robert J. Malone, Waverly, judgment against the defendant for the amount of $8,609.80 and for the costs of this action.
Midland Credit Management, Inc v. Randy L. Westendorf, Sumner, judgment entered against the defendant in the amount of $4,141.95 with interest at the rate of 6.78% from 12/14/22 and court costs, appeal bond is set at $500.00.
Bradley T. Billman, Waverly v. Kyle Jonathan Rotz, Tripoli, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $356.77 with interest at the rate of 6.78% from 10/04/2022 and court costs, appeal bond is set at $750.00.
State of Iowa v. Shenita Lorraine Hinton, 39, Waverly, pled guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, prison sentence is suspended, fine of $855 and statutory surcharge are suspended, court costs are assessed against the defendant, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, companion charges: public intoxication, defendant pleads guilty as charged and is ordered to serve 5 days in the Bremer County Jail, no valid drivers license–dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is set at $2,000.00 on the aggravated misdemeanor and $100.00 for all simple misdemeanors.
State of Iowa v. Shenita Lorraine Hinton, 39, Waverly, was found guilty of third-offense OWI, sentenced to prison, not to exceed 5 years, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fined $3,125.00 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, driving privileges are barred for six years, companion charges: leave scene of accident and no valid drivers license are dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is set at $5,000.
State of Iowa v. Ryan P. Cosby, 34, Ionia, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 5 days in the Bremer County Jail, fine in the amount of $855 and statutory surcharge are suspended, court costs are assessed against the defendant, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is set at $2,000.00.
State of Iowa v. Parella Marie Hawthorne, 33, St. Louis, MO, pled guilty to disarming a peace officer of a dangerous weapon, sentence not to exceed five years in prison, fine of $1,025 and crime services surcharge is suspended, interference with official acts causing bodily injury, sentence is suspended, fine of $855 and 15% crime services surcharge is suspended, child endangerment, sentence not to exceed two years in custody, fine of $855 and crime services surcharge is suspended, first-offense OWI, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $1,250 and 15% crime services surcharge, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is set in the amount of $7,500 for count two, $2,000 for count six, $2,000 for count eight, and $2,000 for count ten, counts 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, and 9 are dismissed at defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa v. Ashley Ann Ackerman, 28, Winthrop, pled guilty to burglary in the third degree, sentence not to exceed five years in prison is suspended, placed on probation for 2-5 years, fine of $1,025.00 and the surcharge are suspended pending the defendant’s good behavior, shall pay court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, shall pay restitution to Debra Kleppe of Tripoli in the amount of $2,065, this sentence runs concurrent with Buchanan County case FECR085308, theft in the second degree, $1,025.00 suspended fine, 5 year suspended prison sentence, 2-5 years supervised probation, 180 days in an appropriate residential facility or until maximum benefits are achieved, and criminal mischief in the second degree, $1,025.00 suspended fine, 5 year suspended prison sentence, 2-5 years supervised probation, 180 days in an appropriate residential facility or until maximum benefits are achieved, bond on appeal is set in the amount of $5,000.00 for each count.
State of Iowa v. Ashley Ann Ackerman, 28, Winthrop, defendant has violated the terms of probation and the defendant’s probation is revoked and is sentenced to 7 days contempt at the residential facility, concurrent with FECR010489, and is unsuccessfully discharged from probation.
State of Iowa v. Noah Andrew Boseman, 23, Red Lake Falls, MN, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on self probation for a period of 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fined $430.00 plus court costs.
Magistrate and Traffic Court:
Speeding: Kevin Vincent Lindberg, Mankato, MN; Stephen R. Holub, Elk Run Heights; Nichole Marie Johnson, Waverly; Vanessa Ana Marie Rodriguez, Poinciana, FL; Lora J. Howard, Sparta, IL; Jayne Kay Reed, Dunkerton; Joseph John Harris, Riceville; Boniface Chiamoh Tegomoh, St. Paul, MN; Jonathan G. Skarlis, New Brighton, MN; Emily Renee Goodman, Park Hills, MO; Kevin Martin Kline, Elkader; Bridget Ann O’Connor, Mount Vernon; Kaige Tyler Sneed, Kalona; Jamauri D. Green, Belleville, IL; Audrey Hibozimoh Marie Gossiho, Coralville; Hayford Manu, Shakopee, MN; Jessica Rae Spicer, Oelwein; Dylan Thomas Stull, Cedar Falls; Juana Anicela Chavez, Port Arthur, TX; Donald August Promnitz, Waterloo; Alanah Sherry Zierau, Pittsburg, CA; Katherine Anne Claassen, Cedar Falls; Ty Jacob Dittmer, Nevada; Deanna Walker, Tell City, IN; Jeremy Menuey, Sumner; Isaac Lamar Simpson III, Atlanta, GA; Oscar Rodriguez, Sr., Mason City; Barbara Jean Pople, Cedar Rapids; Adam George Link, Eldridge; William Bradley Nottger, Reno, NV; Spencer Thomas Hill, Davenport; Jhonatan Randolfo Carrera San Jose, Coralville; Mohan Shamus Mangra Morlan, Des Moines; Demetrius Martez Spraggins, St. Louis, MO; Brennen Michael Winters, Waterloo; James Allen Tithin, Fredericksburg; Dakota Edward Hicks, Mansfield, MO; Alonzo Edward Jones, Des Moines; Patrick Ronald Raymer, Waverly; Kyle Alan Brunts, St. Charles, MO; Jessica Rae Kellerman, Riceville; Kathryn Abigail Garlow, Lamont; Daylynd Joseph Campbell, Waverly; Jared Donald Gallet, Gilbertown, AL; Larry Du Saun Gray Henderson, Maplewood, MN; Rhett Michael Jessen, Spirit Lake; Quynh Nu Diem Tran, Cedar Rapids; Brock Lloyd White, Shellsburg; Andrew David James, Canada; Lenore M. Gerig, Andover, MN; Derek James Brammer, Cedar Rapids; Zachary Ryan Hester, Mobile, AL; David Reyes Acuna, Prinsburg, MN; Trevor John Schneider, Waterloo; Madelyn Mercedes Walters, Tripoli; Kristen M. Walker, Waterloo; Tanner Scott Jenkins, New Hampton; Jenner Rodi Velasquez Andrade, Waterloo; Rhett Thomas Thys, Cedar Rapids; David James Reans, Waterloo; Nicholas Augustine Maleri, Highlands Ranch, CO; Leslie B. Parker IV, Ionia; Alyssa Marie Knight, Eden Prairie, MN; David Soren Freeburg, Garvin, MN; Hussam Ahmad Moustafa, West Palm Beach, FL; Rachel Kraus Englar, Big Lake, MN; Paula Kay Wilson, Cedar Rapids; Jordan karl Arnoldi, Braham, MN; John David Ebaugh, Waverly; John Franklin Hepler IV, Bradenton, FL; Zhen Bin Li, Waterloo; Austin Brett Lieurance, Monticello; Karla Jean Platt, Waterloo; Rafael Serrano Riera, Cedar Falls; Hunter Carter Anderson, Algona; Derek Landon Adams, North Liberty; Edward Leo Boyer, Hawkeye; Emily E. Heineman, Sumner; Austin Ray Michael Hild, New Hampton; Anna Marie Kerns, Oelwien; Jynessa Marie Cox, Lenox; Joy Elizabeth Wilcox, Mason City; John Lloyd Taylor Anderson, Charles City; Kimberly D. Jones, Cedar Falls; Kirk Thomas Lynch, Lawler; Taylor Alan Baumann, Lakota; Matthew Michael Kunkle, Anamosa; Keegan Michael Hussey, Janesville; Lance Marlo Golly, Waverly; Brennen Peterjohn Graber, Denver; Erica Elaine Luebbers, Sumner; Daylynd Joseph Campbell, Waverly; Rylie Elizabeth Bainbridge, Cherokee; Wade Chandler Goeke, Waverly; Mason Michael VanMill, Shell Rock; Jason Robert Sable, Mineral Point, WI.
Others: Lindsey Danielle Hougen, Tripoli, first-offense unlawful passing of school bus; Youssouf Esuke Yogue, Iowa City, driving under suspension; Jeraldine Jessica Knittle, Charles City, driving under suspension; Emilio James Buhr, Waverly, driving under suspension; Joey Alonzo Staton, Denver, driving under suspension; Alan Dale Starkweather, Waverly, driving under suspension; Steven Kyle Alderson, Charles City, no valid drivers license; Julian Lucas Moore, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Jason Ray Holden, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Stratton John Ferson, Denver, dark window or windshield; Steve J. Negan, Plainfield, registration violation; Jared Lee Oakes, Lamont, dark window or windshield; David Issiah Pledge, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Julian B. Deuerlein, Carbondale, PA, defective tires; Alex William Fesenmeyer, Greene, open container-driver 21 years old and older, dark window or windshield and careless driving; Bradley James Bell, Mason City, operation without registration card or plate; Juana Anicela Chavez, Port Arthur, TX, no valid drivers license; Jennifer Kressley, Waverly, no valid drivers license and failure to obey traffic control device; Donald August Promnitz, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Deanna Walker, Tell City, IN, no valid drivers license and failure to use child restraint device; Oscar Rodriguez, Sr., Mason City, operating non-registered vehicle; Jolie Paige Keigley, Roland, dark window or windshield; Mohan Shamus Mangra Morlan, Des Moines, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Alexander Maxwell Cooper, Brooklyn, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Kendrick Donta Williams, Pascagoula, MS, no valid drivers license; Caleb Kendrick Oesterling, Waterloo, failure to maintain registration plate; Kyle Clayton O’Brien, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Robert Arthur Williams, Postville, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Esther J. King, East Moline, IL, following too close; Ronald Roger Morgan, Denver, failure to obey traffic control; Luann Marie Swails Niebes, Plainfield, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Dustin Lee Kolaas, Readlyn, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Nathanael Aaron Hutchison, Waverly, fail to display registration plate; Brent Arnold Boyd, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Brody Evan Euguen Frascht, Charles City, failure to maintain registration plate; Zane Allan Behrends, Janesville, prohibited hunting near building or feedlot; Ephraim James Miller, Independence, prohibited hunting near building or feedlot; Constantin Marusciac, Renton, WA, failure to maintain control and no valid drivers license; Dixie Ann Meyer, Evasdale, dark window or windshield; Steven Ray Jensen, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Kevin Joseph Moudry, Decorah, registration violation; Shae Kathryn Smith, failure to dim headlights; Jordon Carl Ross, Waverly, no drivers license; Randy Thomas Newell, no drivers license; Mandy Lea Bolton, no drivers license; Cara Ann Fox, Rockford, texting while driving; Hannah Laura Pederson, Nashua, dark window; Alicia Marie Worth, Waverly, dark window; David Phillip Showalter, Ackley, dark window; Oluwapelumi Emmanuel, Randallstown, MD, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Ellen M. Clark, Allison, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Megan Samantha Brandt, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Edward Finch, Wavelry, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Karen Kay Norton, Waverly, failure to yield left turn; Jamin Jaxon Reeves, Janesville, failure to use seatbelt; Chad Ellis Weyland, Shell Rock, operation without registration; Mary Jo Hoodjer, Clarksville, failure to obey stop/yield sign.