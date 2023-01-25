Dissolution:
Sharon Kay Hirsch, Waverly v. Darrell Duane Hirsch, Waverly.
Jennifer Marie Herrmann, Sumner v. Michael J. Oberbroeckling, Tripoli.
Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Anthony James Morse, 21, Readlyn, failure to affix drug stamp.
State of Iowa v. David Allen Tabor, 40, Raymond, second-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Zachory Kyle Schick, 32, Waverly, first-offense possession of controlled substance–marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Caden Michael Trujillo, 19, Waverly, 5th degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Elizabeth Marie Balm, 30, Sumner, 4th degree criminal mischief.
State of Iowa v. Brian Dwayne Carter, 34, Bolingbrook, IL, first-offense domestic abuse assault-injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Lakina Marshay Lay, 31, Nashville, TN, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Lisandro Verdugo, 23, Hampton, first-offense OWI.
District Court:
Hague Associates, Inc v. Julia Surprenant, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant, in the amount of $705.12 with interest at the rate of 6.78% per annum from January 13, 2023, plus court costs, appeal bond is $250.
Credit Bureau Services of IA v. Michael J. Lantz, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant, in the amount of $672.06 with interest at the rate of 6.78% per annum from January 13, 2023, plus court costs, the amount of judgment includes pre-filing interest, and appeal bond is $250.
Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo v. Lynn M. Wingo, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant, in the amount of $467.45 with interest at the rate of 6.78% per annum from January 13, 2023, plus court costs, appeal bond is $250.
Discover Bank, Golden Valley, MN v. Robert K. Johnson, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $1,751.61 with interest at the rate of 6.73% from 12/08/22 and court costs, appeal bond is $500.
GreenState Credit Union, Cedar Rapids v. Charles Metcalf, Janesville, dismissed with prejudice.
Angela Fernau, Tripoli v. JH Met Subsidiary B Liquidating Trust Assignee, Golden Valley, MN, dismissed without prejudice.
State of Iowa v. Benjamin Thomas Hodges, 38, Tripoli, pled guilty to count I operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, count II assault on a peace officer, count III interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury, first-offense OWI and driving while license revoked, sentenced to 5 days in jail each for counts II, III & OWI, 2 days in jail for driving while license revoked, fined $3,395 plus court costs, two years supervised probation, restitution to Nicholas Jaschen, pay restitution to Kwik Star in the amount of $15.69 in companion charge of 5th degree theft, public intoxication and dark window or windshield are dismissed at defendant’s cost, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Heidi Marie Zuck, 38, Waterloo, pled guilty to theft in the third degree, 2 year sentence is suspended, placed on probation for 2 years, fine of $855.00 and statutory surcharge is suspended, pay restitution of $34.84 to WalMart, bond on appeal is set in the amount of $2,000.00, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa vs. Rhonda Sue Biemann, 53, Waterloo, pled guilty to theft in the third degree, 2 year sentence is suspended, placed on probation for a period of 1-2 years, fine of $855.00 and statutory surcharge is suspended, as a condition of probation must reside at Waterloo Women’s Center for Change for one year or until maximum benefits are achieved, this sentence shall run concurrently with Black Hawk County case FECR242115, bond on appeal is set in the amount of $2,000.00, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Alex Christopher Bartels, 27, Waterloo, possession of drug paraphernalia–dismissed at defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa v. Alex Christopher Bartels, 27, Waterloo, pled guilty to possession of controlled substance–marijuana, deferred judgment and placed on self probation for 1 year, fined $430 plus court costs, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Cassidy Kay Haugh, 24, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $105, 15% crime services surcharge and court costs, payment is due in full this date and becomes delinquent after 30 days, bond on appeal is fixed in the amount of $105.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Lamar Watson, 38, Worthington, MN, Defendant, pled guilty to possession of controlled substance-cannabidiol, jail sentence suspended, fined $430 plus statutory surcharge and court costs, self supervised probation for one year, bond on appeal is set at $1,000.00.
State of Iowa v. Marlie Anne Klinger, 26, Waverly, pled guilty to count 1 first-offense possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, sentenced to serve 2 days in jail, fine of $430 suspended, count 2 first-offense of a controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to serve 2 days in jail, fine of $430 suspended, count 3 first-offense OWI, sentenced to serve 2 days in jail, fined $1,025, count 4 interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury, sentenced to serve 2 days in jail, fined $430, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is set in the amount of $1,000 for each count, cases STA0082761, STA008260 and SMMG010657 are dismissed at the defendant’s cost, defendant is sentenced in STA0082759 for the offense of no valid drivers license and fined $250.00.
State of Iowa v. Megan Jo Butler, 31, Waverly, pled guilty to supplying alcohol to a person under the legal age, fined $500.00 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, companion charge of open container is dismissed at the defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is set at $1,000.00.
DNF Associates, LLC v. Gary W. Buresh, Waverly, dismissed with prejudice.
State of Iowa v. Conrad Andrew Moya, 61, Waverly, convicted of first-offense OWI, sentenced to serve 2 days in the Bremer County Jail, fined $1,250.00, if the defendant files proof of a temporary restricted license by the time of sentencing, half of the fine may be waived, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is set in the amount of $1,000.00.
State of Iowa v. Tyler James Davis, 29, Oran, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 10 days in jail, may have work release privileges as determined by the Sheriff, fined $1,875.00, plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is set at $2,000.00, pled guilty to counts 2 & 3 child endangerment, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and placed on supervised probation for two years and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fined $855.00.
State of Iowa v. Nathan James Hyde, 21, Readlyn, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, placed on self probation for 1 year, fined $635.00 plus court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.