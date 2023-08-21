Dissolutions:
Bethany A. Jurrens, Waterloo v. Bryan Mathew Jurrens, Waverly.
Dana Marie Tiedt, Tripoli v. Andrew Daniel Schuldt, Waverly.
Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Daniel Merle Leonard, 44, Janesville, two counts of animal neglect with injury.
State of Iowa v. Hayden Chase Tuttle, 24, Denver, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and child endangerment-bodily injury.
State of Iowa v. Connor Frederick Boots, 24, Cedar Rapids, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Jared J. Ziegelbein, 33, Fairbury, NE, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Pierce Robert Schulz, 27, Fredericksburg, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Tara Kay Lantz, 48, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
District Court:
State of Iowa v. Michael Hamilton, Sr., 28, Charles City, has violated the terms of probation-contempt, sentenced to 10 days in jail.
State of Iowa v. Chad Stanley Martinson, 53, has violated the terms of probation-contempt, sentenced to 30 days in jail.
State of Iowa v. Wyatt Allan Mitchell, 18, Allison, Bremer Co. charge of eluding-speed over 25 over limit is dismissed with costs assessed to the State.
State of Iowa v. Ryan Lee Hauser, 44, New Hampton, violated the terms of probation-contempt, ordered to reside in a residential correctional facility for 180 days and 150 days in jail, remains on probation.
State of Iowa v. Rodney Randal Schwartz, 49, Janesville, guilty of exploding consumer fireworks that are prohibited by local ordinance, fined $105, a crime services surcharge of 15% and court costs, bond on appeal is $105.
State of Iowa v. Jared J. Ziegelbein, 33, Fairbury, NE, guilty of public intoxication and fined $105 plus surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Aaron Nathaniel Novak, 27, Tripoli, guilty of first-offense OWI, deferred judgment and self-probation for 1 year, fined $625 and civil penalty plus court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
Gary J. Boveia Law Firm, Waverly v. John Bernard Marks, Allison, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $3,889.99 with interest at 7.44%.
Viafield, Charles City v. Brent Woodson, Fredericksburg, dismissed without prejudice.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc., Oskaloosa v. Jessica and Michael D. Allen, Readlyn, dismissed with prejudice.