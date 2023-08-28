Dissolution:
Jason Everett Barta, New Hartford v. Tammy Barta, Waverly.
Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. James Francis Miller, 68, Waverly, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Reed Oesterle, 31, Waterloo, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Alonso Gomez Diaz, 24, Arcadia, FL, provided false identification information.
State of Iowa v. Richard Price Yount, 45, Denver, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Nikitia Thomas Morales, 36, Waterloo, driving while license denied or revoked.
District Court:
OneMain Financial Group, LLC, Brookfield, WI v. Sarah Brandt, Sumner, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $5,641.12 and court costs.
Quad Corporation, Inc., Davenport v. Deanna M. Jarchow, Sumner, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $2,645.23 with interest at 7.44% from 7/25/23 and court costs, appeal bond is $1000.
DuPaco, Dubuque v. Keri Donn Herriage, Hazleton, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $1,515.61 with interest at the rate of 7.44 % from 06/07/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Veridian Credit Union, West Des Moines v. Jesse E. Zuidema, Minneapolis, MN, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $3,405.55 with interest at the rate of 7.44 % from 7/25/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $1,000.
Sartori Hospital Inc, Cedar Falls v. Glen A. and Jennifer Leigh Miller, Tripoli, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $1,000.77 with interest at the rate of 7.44 % from 06/13/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
LVNV Funding, LLC, Plymouth, MN v. Danielle L. Clayton, Denver, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $1,021.98 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
LVNV Funding, LLC, Plymouth, MN v. Sandra K. Portz, Denver, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $1,979.80 and court costs of this action, bond on appeal is $50.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc., Oskaloosa v. Michael T. Wright, Shell Rock, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $784.84 with interest at the rate of 7.44 % from 06/23/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Tiedt Nursery, LTD, Waverly v. Best Western Red Fox Inn, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $4,633.32 with interest at the rate of 7.44 % from 06/26/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Hauge Associates, Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Andrew and Holly Richards, dismissed without prejudice.
State of Iowa v. Mary Elizabeth O’Connell, 26, Cedar Falls, guilty of first-offense OWI, deferred judgment, self probation for one year, fined $625 plus court costs, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Domanick Ray Fowlkes, 30, Sumner, guilty of assault by use or display of a dangerous weapon, sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, fine of $855, suspended, defendant to pay court costs, supervised probation for two years, no contact order shall remain in effect for 5 years, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Allen Steven Troy, 65, Shell Rock, guilty of first-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 7 days suspended, fined $1,250 and 15% crime services surcharge plus court costs, guilty of child endangerment, sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 7 days suspended, fined $855 and 15% crime services surcharge, suspended, supervised probation for 1-2 years, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000 for count 1 and $2,000 for count 2.
State of Iowa v. Antoine Lamont Simpson, 42, Round Rock, TX, guilty of failure to comply with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry Second or Subsequent Offense, prison sentence is suspended, probation for 2-5 years, fined $1,025 plus the statutory surcharge, suspended, bond on appeal is $5,000.
State of Iowa v. Candice Marie Yount, 39, Denver, guilty of 5th degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct/violent behavior, judgment is deferred, fined $105 plus court costs, self probation not to exceed one year and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
Traffic and Magistrate Court:
Speeding: Bryana Marie Roth, Tripoli; Klinton George Kraft, Loganville, GA; David Drake Elliott, Commerce Township, MI; Eric Joseph Blust, Austin, MN; Destiny Faith Smith, Hiawatha; Brandon Michael Schmitz; Juan Carlos Hernandez, Hawkeye; Shirley Jean Middleton, Davenport; Janet Sue Phillips, St. Anthony; Martha Patricia Aispuro, New Hampton; Enrique Chavez, Jr, Waterloo; Stacie M. Davis, Thomson, IL; Devon Ray Harris, Mason City; Maria Analis Alejo, Waterloo; Dean Lynn Popes, Tripoli; Stephanie Renee Vick, Decorah; Sampson G. Roberts, West Fargo, ND; Taylor Herman Maranell, Tyler, MN; David Landon Welch, Bassett, AR; Emmanuel Golo, New Hope, MN; Keelon Tyrone Brookins, Akron, OH; Michael Lamont Walton, Excelsior, MN; Javier Viveros Leon, Guthrie, KY; Joshua Jerome Otterness, Rochester, MN; Natasha Marie Bents, Shell Rock; Jesse Ramon Quick, Harvey, LA; Caidence Lei Brickman, Waterloo; Abdinasir Hussein Ahmed, Burnsville, MN; Fawn Cherise Weaver, Waubun, MN; Charissa Marie Meester, Murfreesboro, TN; John Allan Carolus, Waverly; Connor James Pepper, Mankato, MN; Abigail Jane Burrola, St. Louis, MO; Alexis Rae Brown, Nashua; Drew Curtis Fox, Osage; Christopher Peter Howard, Metairie, LA; Emily Merten Dieckhaus, St. Louis, MO; Kevin L. Smith, Plainfield; Josue Reynaldo Morale Gutierrez, Waterloo; Eric James Carstens, Floyd; Guerrero Martha Ver Hernandez, St. Louis, MO; Walker Monroe Hegstrom, Bettendorf; Jeffrey Alan Edler, Hager City, WI; Alice Jane Vervaecke, Denver; Shantel Lynn Schmitt, Nashua; Toe Thu Lay, St. Paul, MN; Karen J. Cortez, St. Paul, MN; Kevin Andrew Edgar, Auburn, AL; Bill Thomas Cox, Milan, IL; Jenette Elizabeth Jebe, Waterloo; Cassandra Jean Lajoie, Wilsonville, OR; Mindy Ann Adamkiewicz, Waucoma; Ann Amelia Chiligriz, Decatur, IL; Jake Brady Hovden, Decorah; Cristian Marcus Rhea, Sumner; Haydin Jakob Heilman, St. Peter, MN; Martin Kelly Christopher, Oelwein; Travis Allen Libby, San Angelo, TX; Janette Marie Howe, St. Paul, MN; Timothy Robert Wood, Bettendorf; James Lee Dalluge, Waterloo; Dane Walter Markegard, Minneapolis, MN; Alex Robbins Jones, Lake Balboa, CA; Bruce George Claaseen, Shell Rock; Mary A. O’Connell, Merriam, KS; Michael Francis Sindlinger, The Villages, FL; Alan John Gilbert, Ionia; Andrea Elizabeth Eberline, Marion; Dominic Marc Janzen, Canada; Ethan Boyle, Sumner; Bret James Tratchel, Evansdale; Tiffany Rene Tusler, Sumner; Zachary William Stow, Fridley, MN; Ian Lucas Rathjen, Waterloo; Abbylee Jean Priebe, Coralville; Sierra Elaine Davis, Tripoli; Michael Craig Kolsurd, Denver; Matthew Gulick, Waverly.
Other: Benjamin Thomas Hodges, Tripoli, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Daryl Milton Jones, Hawkeye, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Jessica Lynn Tyler, Charles City, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Caidence Lei Brickman, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended or canceled; Daryl Milton Jones, Hawkeye, failure to maintain control; Jessica Lynn Tyler, Charles City, windshield and window requirements; Enrique Chavez, Jr., Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Juan Carlos Hernandez, Hawkeye, no valid driver’s license; Brian Thomas Hoel, Cedar Rapids, operation without registration card or plate; Brian Thomas Hoel, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Dean Lynn Popes, Tripoli, operation without registration card or plate; Marshea Shaleise Hill, Waterloo; Jacob Richard Adreon, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Weston Mitchell Meyer, Iowa Falls, dark window or windshield; Branden Edward Koepke Hazelton, dark window or windshield; Javier Viveros Leon, Guthrie, KY, no valid drivers license; James Edward Riggert, Iowa City, dark window or windshield; Ryan Carl Riggs, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Caidence Lei Brickman, Waterloo, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products; Seth Mitchell Briggs, Algona, dark window or windshield; McKinley Johnson, Hammond, IN, no valid drivers license; Holliday Maria Miller, Frederika, operation without registration card or plate; Michael Robert Selyak, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Alexander James Vlach, West Des Moines, dark window or windshield; Josue Reynaldo Morale Gutierrez, Waterloo, no valid drivers license; Andrew Hans Rikkers, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Whalen Thomas Hill, Lansing, dark window or windshield; Kevin Andrew Edgar, Auburn, AL, hours of service violation; Dean David Sander, Clarence, dark window or windshield; Matthew Louis Miller, Waverly, defective or unauthroized muffler system; Jacob D. Hershberger, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Jarrod John Galyean, Readlyn, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products and unlawful use of license or non-operators ID card; Pierce Robert Schulz, Fredericksburg, failure to maintain control; Kerri Sue Hostetler, Spragueville, failure to use child restraint device; Douglas Allen Richter, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Dustin James Patrick, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Zachery Ryan Liger, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Pavel Makarov, Clermont, dark window or windshield; Mark Robert Scribner, Readlyn, lighting device color and mounting; Robert M. Oliver, Powderly, KY, no drivers license; Cassidy Lynne Perrott, Waverly, dark window; Jason Allen Bass, Iowa City, no valid drivers license; Cole Conrad Avenson, Randalia, registration violation; Gabriel Christopher Swales, Denver, careless driving; Paule Colombe Itoua Olongaut, Waverly, failure to yield left turn.