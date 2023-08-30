Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Alexa Shay McFadden, 23, Waterloo, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Alexandra Kay Graham, 28, Denver, child endangerment.
State of Iowa v. Amanda Lynn Brewer, 45, Waverly, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Christian Lee Perry, 35, Waverly, 5th degree theft.
District Court:
State of Iowa v. Jesse Wilfred Gansen, 37, Winthrop, contempt-violation of no contact order, sentenced to 7 days in jail.
State of Iowa v. Javoni M. Butler, 42, Waterloo, guilty of second-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to 200 days in jail with all but 10 days suspended, self probation for one year, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Nicholas Scott Naumann, 25, Rockford, guilty of first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail, fined $625, plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, driving privileges revoked, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Lakiya Faith Jones, 21, Waterloo, guilty of first-offense OWI, judgment is deferred, self probation for one year and fined $1,250 plus court costs and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
Chris Corkery, Cedar Falls v. Richard Flynn, Denver, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $50 with interest at the rate 7.44% from 8/3/23 plus court costs, bond on appeal is $100.
Covenant Medical Center, Inc., Waterloo v. Ann Lynn Swanson, Plainfield, dismissed without prejudice.
LVNV Funding LLC, Plymouth, MN v. Natasha Wayne, Waverly, judgment is entered against defendant in the amount of $1,947.41 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Des Moines v. Brittany Hunemiller, Waverly, dismissed with prejudice.
Crown Asset Management LLC, Des Moines v. Cara Hope Meyer, Sumner, dismissed without prejudice.
Amerihome Mortgage Company v. Mark Robert and Rachel Rae Scriber, dismissed without prejudice.
Croell, Inc. v. 1859 Ventures, LLC % Nick Graham, dismissed without prejudice.
Magistrate and Traffic Court:
Speeding: Kwang Seok Song, Washington; Talon Michael Burkhart, Clinton, MO; Jolissa E. Goodwin, East St. Louis, IL; Hailey Ann Cloutier, Waterloo; Madison Leigh Lunders, Blaine, MN; Hunter Gregory Fuller, Fairbank; Nylah S. White, St. Louis, MO; Edward Thomas Roybal, Waverly; Christopher Bradley Weilert, Blaine, MN; Elisandro Rufino Lemus, Hopkins, MN; Ava Vaughn Yasmineh, Greenwood, MN; Carisa Catherine Boehmer, Alta Vista; Blake Ray Sorensen, Tripoli; Lamonte J. Carpenter, East St. Louis, IL; Haley Marie Mattys Varner, Albertville, MN; Joseph Lamar Graves, St. Paul, MN; Jaedra Noelle Erickson, St. Peters, MO; Thomas Wilson III, West Palm Beach, FL; James C. Vanek, St. Paul, MN; Daniel William Thoenen, St. Charles, MO; Alma B. Fuentes Juvera, Chicago, IL; Nadia A. Dzadu, Sioux Falls, SD; Matthew Harrison Beane, Sterling, VA; Gabrielle Georgianna Lee, St. Paul, MN; Curtis John Thoeny, Charles City; Andrew John Martin, Marion; Trevor Steven Renken, Le Mars; Cheryl Kay Brunko, Cedar Falls; Khyle D. Cox, Nashua; Maria De Los Angeles Reh, Charles City; Geoffrey Donald Rue, East Troy, WI; Abraham Vicente Lazaro, Waterloo; Jackson Nuul Deng, Austin, MN; Virginia Kae Hammerstrom, Lakeville, MN; Kathryn Megan Stietz, Iowa City; Kitarra Victoria Johnson, Charles City; Peyten Pearl Schilling, Cedar Rapids; Bianca Irene Martinez, Locust Grove, GA; Jacob Thomas Kofron, Janesville; Dustin Alexander Gaede, Sumner; Alexander Nicholas Cloutier, Maple Grove, MN; Albert Lee Stahley, Sumner; Edward Steven Benton, Jr., Sumner; Angela May Rose Richardson, Glenwood; Michael Chalres Myers, Grimes; Shelby Leigh Wojtow, Wildwood, MO; Mike D. Corona, New York, NY; Susan Marie Bubak, Rochester, MN; Allen Ray Johnson, Ely; Lawrence Rothgery, Jonesboro, AR; Christopher Lee Plummer, Waterloo; Shelley Highbear, Fayette; Brandon Lee Crooks, New Hampton; Gavin Robert Blair, Norwalk; Michial Terrance Kane, Jr., Mason City; Kelly Dianne Shea, Ames; Matthew Yegor Bjork, Glen Allen, VA; Thomas Everett Applegate, Iowa City; Ryan David Knipp, Waterloo; Scott Michael Eiden, Silver Lake, MN; Dale Lee Liddle, Fredericksburg; Jennifer June Schmudlach, Jesup; Michael Frederick Gade, Mason City; Deanne Rose Lantow, Nashua; Francisco Godinez Catalan, Sumner; Timothy Otis Smith, Dunkerton; Toby Dennis Allen Rath, Urbana; Timothy Jay Hubbard, Janesville; Chantha Van, Long Beach, CA; Anthony Gabriel Beltran, Waterloo; Heidi Ann DeGroote, Shell Rock; Christine Schanne Blunt, Waterloo; Jonathan Wayne Panning, Janesville; Derek Alan Woods, Maynard; Kylie Lynn Meyer, Sumner; Jacob Scott Fistler, Grimes; Tyson Edgar White, Nashua; Anthony David Leerhoof, Clarksville; Elijah Hunter Kahler, Waverly.
Other:
Hailey Ann Cloutier, Waterloo, driving while license denied, suspended or revoked; Joseph Ghanab De Graft Moffat, Clear Lake, failure to use child restraint device; Kory Dennis Spicer, Oelwein, dark window or windshield; Jolissa E. Goodwin, East St. Louis, IL, failure to use child restraint device; Hailey Ann Cloutier, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle and fraudulent use of registration; Andrea Danielle Gilbert, Marion, dark window or windshield; Jedidiah Lee Parks, Sumner, dark window or windshield and violation of conditions of restricted license; Alana Nyree Davis, Waterloo, fail to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Ryan Carl Riggs, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Lamonte J. Carpenter, East St. Louis, MO, no valid drivers license; Alyssa Marie Starnes, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Eric Edward Bickers, Fairbank, fail to reduce speed upon approach of emergency vehicle; Derek Edward Steere, Rockford, dark window or windshield; Gabriel John Meaney, Janesville, dark window or windshield; Reece Michael Buttjer, Plainfield, dark window or windshield; Trent Ernest Bierstedt, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Samantha Alana Rewerts, Shell Rock, fail to reduce speed upon approach of station; Kyler Lewis Hackman, Shell Rock, following too close; Cheryl Kay Brunko, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Kolbie Demetrius Lamar Bolden, Tama, dark window or windshield; Chad N. Schwartz, Janesville, ATV-excessive speed; Austin William Schieltz, Epworth, dark window or windshield; Christopher Lee Plummer, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Michelle Ann Wilkinson Thomas, Janesville, failure to provide proof of financial liability and operating non-registered vehicle; Michael Charles Myers, Grimes, operation without registration card or plate; Mohamed Y. Karim, Iowa City, dark window or windshield; Bernabe Bartolo Pastor Pelico, Jasper, AL, no valid drivers license; Claudia Berducido, Melrose Park, IL, dark window or windshield; Jeff Alan Craun, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Braxton John Rash, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Jacob George Skarlis, Denver, dark window or windshield; Jaylen Andrew Drape, Lansing, fail to display registration plate; Robert Andrew Bosinski, Bristow, trespass-first offense; Justin Scott Hoelscher, Waverly, no drivers license; Annette Renee Henninger, Waterloo, dark window; Chantha Van, Long Beach, CA, dark window; Schamia Jalay O’Neal, Waterloo, dark window; Joseph Charles Hill, Jr., Charles City, dark window; Matthew David Olson, Decorah, dark window; Adam Edwin Ellensohn, Le Mars, dark window; John Kent Spragg, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Dakota Lee Fratzke, West Union, safety belts/safety harness requirements; Therese Marie Spaulding, Fredericksburg, operation without registration; Benjamin Fleming Hupke, LaPorte City, failure to use seatbelt.