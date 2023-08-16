Marriages:
Blake Carlson and Hannah Tweedy, both of Cedar Falls, July 19.
Amy Krukow and Tyler Asche, both of Sumner, July 22.
Courtney Westvold and Dalton Tonne, of Tripoli, July 22.
Suzanne Swanson and John Parry, both of Waverly, July 28.
Hillary Bruns and Charles Cibula, both of Denver, July 29.
Mallory Keninger and James Akers, both of Cedar Falls, July 29.
Elizabeth Jorgensen and Ryan Thurm, both of Readlyn, July 29.
Keelan Trent and Riley Akers, both of Waverly, Aug. 5.
Abbi Staack and Austin Phyfe, Aug. 5.
Nathan Behrends and Ashley Schildroth, Aug. 5.
Shannon Niedert and Seth Stouber, both of Waverly, Aug. 11.
Dissolutions:
Bobby Dale Schultz, Waverly v. Heidi Lynn Schultz, Readlyn.
Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Tracy Vern Buchholz, 52, Tripoli, two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
State of Iowa v. Deajaun Deshaun Damon O’Neal, 22, Waterloo, controlled substance violation, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Jaquon O’Neal, 23, Waterloo, controlled substance violation, two counts of failure to affix drug stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Michelle Lynn Graham, 43, LaCrescent, MN, possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense.
State of Iowa v. Melissa Suzanne Axline, 33, La Porte City, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, interference with official acts, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Mengistu Zarzar, 40, Douglasville, GA, possession of a controlled substance.
State of Iowa v. Evan Wells Brubaker, 38, Dike, 4th degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Dominic Lee Tangen, 59, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI.
District court:
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo v. David M. Jones and Eden M. Jones, Janesville, judgment is entered against defendant(s), jointly and severally, in the amount of $12,862.53, together with interest accruing at 12.15% per annum from 4/7/23 plus court costs.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Robert K. Johnson, Waverly, judgment against defendant in the amount of $7,871.65 with interest at the highest legal rate from 6/6/23 plus court costs.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo v. Brooklyn Kaye Kirkpatrick, Cedar Falls, judgment against defendant in the amount of $536.89 with interest at 18% per annum from 3/7/19 plus court costs.
State of Iowa v. Shenita Lorraine Hinton, 40, Waverly, violated the terms of probation and probation is therefore revoked, sentence is now imposed, sentence shall run concurrently with Buchanan County Case FECR086337, STA0085761, and STA0385762.
State of Iowa v. Samantha Elizabeth Ledesma, 29, Waverly, guilty of second-offense possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, assault on a peace officer, second-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, jail sentences and fines suspended, supervised probation for one year, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Gene Maurice Shay, 41, Milford, contempt-violated probation, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation is terminated.
State of Iowa v. Jared Anthony Marshall, 23, guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $105 plus crime services surcharge of 15% and court costs, bond on appeal is $105.
State of Iowa v. Aaron Michael Hovenga, 35, Clarksville, guilty of two counts of 5th degree theft, fined $105 and crime services surcharge plus court costs on each count, counts 3 & 4 are dismissed at defendant’s cost, restitution to Hy-Vee in the amount of $52.70, bond on appeal is $105.
State of Iowa v. Tereasa Lynn Hovenga, 55, Clarksville, guilty of two counts of 5th degree theft, fined $105 and crime services surcharge plus court costs on each count, counts 3 & 4 are dismissed at defendant’s cost, restitution to Hy-Vee in the amount of $52.70, bond on appeal is $105.
State of Iowa v. Blake Atchison Oakes, 38, Wellsburg, contempt-violation of no contact order, fined $105, a crime services surcharge of 15% and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
State of Iowa v. Jean Ann Gienau, 72, Tripoli, guilty of operating without interlock, fined $105, a crime services surcharge of 15% and court costs, bond on appeal is $105.
State of Iowa v. Brittany Michelle Benson, 31, Waterloo, guilty of controlled substance-marijuana, judgment deferred, self probation for 1 year, fined $430 and civil penalty plus court costs.
State of Iowa v. Nicole Leona McCullough, 37, Waverly, guilty of allowing dog to run at large, fined $105, 15% crime services surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joseph Nevels, 40, Cedar Falls, guilty of first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail with all but 2 days suspended, fined $1,250 plus the surcharge and court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, driving privileges revoked bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Gregory McBride, 22, Mason City, guilty of first-offense OWI, deferred judgment and one year of probation, fined $625 and court costs, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., Waterloo v. John Burdette Nichols, Tripoli, judgment is entered against defendant in the amount of $2,492.02 with interest at the rate of 7.20% per annum from 7/11/23 plus court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC, Plymouth, MN v. Neil Brandt, Waverly, dismissed with prejudice.