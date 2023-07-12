Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Cris Michael Brehme, 45, West Union, driving while barred, harassment of public officials or employees,
State of Iowa v. Austin Thomas Kingsbury, 21, Tripoli, first-offense third degree sex abuse.
State of Iowa v. Lynseah Rose Henninger, 33, Plainfield, interference with official acts and harassment of public officials or employees.
State of Iowa v. Jean Ann Gienau, 72, Tripoli, operates without interlock.
State of Iowa v. Conchetti Bell, 46, Postivlle, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Jamie Robert Smith, 42, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Alex D. Bienemann, 23, Plainfield, second-offense OWI.
District court:
First National Bank of Omaha v. Randall Lee Carter, Nashua, dismissed without prejudice.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., West Des Moines v. Nathan Forey, Waverly, judgment is entered against defendant in the amount of $2,336.44 with interest at the rate of 6.59% per annum from 6/2/23 and court costs, appeal bond is $500.
Credit Bureau Services of IA, Inc., Oskaloosa v. Donna Lynn Hereid and Shawn Patrick Hereid, Tripoli, judgment is entered against the defendants, jointly and severally, in the amount of $669.81 with interest at the rate of 6.59% from 05/04/23 and court costs, appeal bond is $500.
Hauge Associates, Inc. Sioux Falls, SD v. Keisha Bremer, Waverly, dismissed without prejudice.
State of Iowa v. Lakina Marshay Lay, 31, Waverly, convicted of theft in the third degree enhanced, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended, fined $855 plus the statutory surcharge, suspended, 1-2 years of probation, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Whennen, Jr, 41, Waverly, guilty of public intoxication, fined $105 and 15% criminal surcharge plus court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
State of Iowa v. Andrianette Mercie Walker, 34, Rochester, MI, guilty of possession of controlled substance-marijuana, self probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $500.
State of Iowa v. Corey Rae Bradshaw, 35, Denver, guilty of driving while license revoked, OWI test failure/refusal, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended, fined $1,000, suspended, two years probation, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Brian Carter, 35, Bolingbrook, IL, guilty of assault abuse causing bodily injury, sentenced to 10 days in jail with all but 2 suspended, fined $430 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, supervised probation for one year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Brian Carter, 35, Bolingbrook, IL, guilty of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, deferred judgment, probation, fined $430 plus court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, companion charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid drivers license are dismissed defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa v. Vanessa Denae Gillespie, 25, Cedar Rapids, guilty of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, deferred judgment, probation, fined $430 plus court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, companion charges: possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed defendant’s cost and dark window or windshield defendant pleads as charged.
State of Iowa v. Frank Joseph Monyak, 47, Riceville, guilty of driving while license revoked, OWI test failure/refusal, sentenced to 2 days in jail, fined $1,000, suspended, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Kelvin Tyron Nelson, 55, Waverly, guilty of driving while license revoked, sentenced to 2 days in jail, fined $430, suspended, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Kelvin Tyron Nelson, 55, Waverly, guilty of first-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, with all but 7 days suspended, fined $1,250, driving privileges revoked, supervised probation, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Crystal Dawn Orr, 40, Maynard, violated terms of probation, probation is revoked and original sentence is now imposed.
State of Iowa v. Iketleng Phillip Lekhooana, 25, Waverly, guilty of first-offense OWI, entry of judgment and sentence is deferred, self-probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fined $1,250 plus court costs.
Magistrate and Traffic:
Other: Landon Michael Riley, Randalia, driving under suspension; Benjamin Joseph Stegemann, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Vanessa Denae Gillespie, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Charles Eugene Simpson, LaPorte City, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Holliday Maria Miller, Frederika, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Annalise Emelie Brosdahl, Mason City, fail to display registration plate; Joseph Jack West, Oelwein, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Cleo Lee Baker, Jr., Sumner, dark window or windshield; Cleo Lee Baker, Jr., Sumner, no valid drivers license; Brian Joseph Bloes, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Bailey Sue Green, New Hampton, operating non-registered vehicle; Loseni Konneh, Muscatine, open container-passenger; Cameron Michael Sprecher, Mason City, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Benjamin Manabusan, Cedar Rapids, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Jared Lee Oakes, Sumner, operation without registration card or plate; Sandro Benoit, N Miami Beach, FL; Nicholas Matthew Goltz, Waukon, dark window or windshield; Joseph Keith Utterback, Ames, dark window or windshield; Allan Edgar Engel, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Domanic William McNabb, Clarence, dark window or windshield; William Thomas Swestka, Cresco, dark window or windshield; Russell Allen Damme, Jr., Sumner, registration violation; Marson Robert, Neosho, MO, no valid drivers license; Loria Lynn Waskow, Waverly, unsafe approach fail to slow down upon approach to stationary vehicle with 4-way hazards activated-no injury or death; Arabu Haji Elemo, Bloomington, MN, violation of conditions of restricted license; Anthony S. Martin, Peoria, IL, operation without registration card or plate; David Christopher Brooks, Allison, dark window or windshield; Stephen Warren Amo, Sumner, fail to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Tara R. Koester, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Nyle Stephen Nosbisch, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Lori R. Giddens, Waucoma, dark window or windshield; Clayton Adam Wedemeier, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Jillian Rose White, Denver, use electronic communication device-age 18; Jennifer Lee Pollard, Waverly, fail to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Dana Loren Billings, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Troy J. Heusinkvelt, Waverly, fail to display registration plate; Zachary Minard Klein, Waterloo, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Brogan Scott Mihm, Ft. Atkinson, dark window or windshield; Shane Matthew Voelker, Plainfield, dark window or windshield; Judith Kay Tyer, Waverly, dark window or windshield; John Richarch Miller, Arthur, dark window or windshield; Benjamin Allen Welch, Westgate, dark window or windshield; Ryan Matthew Hendershot, Denver, dark window or windshield; Thomas Alexander Kotewa, Robins, dark window or windshield; Michelle Ann Tiedt, Waverly, vehicles fail to respond to steady red light; Joy A. DeWitt, Shell Rock, dark window; Lexi Reann Miller, Ionia, registration violation; Natalie Herbers, Waverly, following too closely; Camryn Rai Ellyson, Martelle, violation one-way traffic.
Speeding: Parella Marie Hawthorne, St. Louis, MO; Manhattan James Huebner, Fairbank; Patrick Michael Flynn, De Pere, WI; Ryan Nelson Smith, Minneapolis, MN; Trevante Darnell Turner, Gulfport, MS; Calvin Victrel Moody, Lafayette, LA; Dylan Scott Miene, Waterloo; Katie Elizabeth Showalter, Ventura; Adam L. Davis, Lincoln, IL; Rachael A. Lippert, Clinton, WI; Ryan Ronald Steinbronn, Westgate; Mason John Schmitt, Tripoli; Genesis Sue Foust, Rockford; James Jerome Franklin, Andover, MN; Jerry Dunbar, St. Louis, MO; Miguel Angel Galicia Servin, Gurnee, IL; Bailey Sue Green, New Hampton; Christine Theresa Dix, Waterloo; Tristan Wayne Melvin, Cedar Rapids; Rylee Barbara Marie Kruse, Fredericksburg; Benjamin Manabusan, Cedar Rapids; Endy Manabosa, Cedar Rapids; Sandro Benoit, N. Miami Beach, FL; Antonia Contreras Rios, St. Paul, MN; Ricki Lamarie Walls, Charles City; Ben Anthony Parkin, Brooklyn Park, MN; Wesley Preston Hardin, Sherman, IL; Shannon Jeanette Clay, Stockbridge, GA; Sharrell Kandice Lee, Clear Lake; Jaden Louise Fenske, Fairbank; Vincent Lavonta Richardson, Cottage Grove, MN; Elizabeth Meh, Roseville, MN; Michael William Duke, St. Louis, MO; Kamala A. Pavelonis, Silvis, IL; Marson Robert, Neosho, MO; Brittany Nichole Ragsdale, Sumner; Kristian Marie Gunderson, Nashua; Aaron William Folkmann, Readlyn; Anthony Kent Baccam, Cedar Rapids; Jaxson Dorsie Cooper, Evansdale; Lisa A. Gottwalt, East Moline, IL; Omar Sayo Begic, Waterloo; Thomas L. Bluhm, Waverly; Boniface Tegomoh Chiamoh, Otsego, MN; Daniel Richard Sundblad, Waverly; Amber Christine McLaughlin, New Hampton; Sara Katherine Hennessy, Denver; Cheryl Ann Lee, Fredericksburg; Nathan Paul Aho, Dassel, MN; Peyton H. Mueller, Denver; Sandra K. Koch, Fredericksburg; Hayden Jay T. Hutcheson, Garner; Jed Robert Heisel, Pekin, IL; Kimberly Gabriela Cespedes Torres, Ft. Myers, FL; Nolan Richard Usher, Waverly; John Thomas Boynton, Slayton, MN; Chase Xeangelese Coley, Minneapolis, MN; Bradey James Butters, Oran; Joseph Wayne Edwards, Des Moines; Benjamin Dean Lammers, Cedar Rapids; Ryan Christopher Lund, Ionia; Owen McLeod Gelzer, St. Louis, MO; Dennis James Tallman, North Liberty; Brandon Paul Preuss, Rochester, MN; Dalton James Phillips, Lehigh Acres, FL; Deborah Link Hayman, Bettendorf; Jordyn Nadine Shaw, Waverly; Ryan D. Moffitt, Bloomington, MN; Jared Marty Kerkhoff, Bettendorf; Jeffrey Dean Reynolds, Sumner; Sarah Marie Killoren, Des Moines; John Kevin Frey, Fayette; Kelly Sue Faust, Strawberry Point; Gloria Ann DeGrotte, Shell Rock; Tracy Lynn Coon, Evansdale; Saw Nay Kleh, St. Paul, MN; Alice Jane Behrends, Elk Run Heights; Andrew Carl Venne, O’Fallon, IL; Mark Walter Schumacher, Cape Canaveral, FL; Joshua Joseph Scheckel, Bellevue; Gisele Raye Anderson Pledge, Cedar Rapids; Nathan Edwin Wagner, Altoona; David Frederick Huting, Waterloo; Bryan Joy Barker, Nevada; Charles Allan Achterkirch, Minnetonka, MN; Garrett Andrew Thomas, Maquoketa; Bradley Ray Pieper, Evansdale; Lukas Michael Mall, Cherry Valley, IL; Stephen Frederick Cousino, Falmouth, MI; Crystal Victoria Garcia Martinez, Hampton; Kelly Raney Hampton, Janesville.