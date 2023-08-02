Dissolutions:
Jessica Vaughn Joy, Waterloo v. Zachary Jay Beschorner, Waverly.
Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Joy Ann Huffman, 28, Cedar Falls, two counts of child endangerment.
State of Iowa v. Jermaine A. Logan, 44, Waverly, third-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of child endangerment.
State of Iowa v. Shaniya Shaunte Williams, 33, Waverly, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of child endangerment.
State of Iowa v. Lacey Jean Eifert, 19, Waterloo, third-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Frank Lee Miller, 60, Elk Run Heights, third-offense possession of a controlled substance.
State of Iowa v. Jaclyn Marie Halweg, 45, St. Paul, MN, possession of contraband in a correctional institution, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense OWI, and first-offense possession of a controlled substance-cannabidol.
State of Iowa v. Michelle Lynn Graham, 43, LaCrescent, MN, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-offense possession of a controlled substance-methampetamine.
State of Iowa v. Rodney Randal Schwartz, 49, Janesville, exploding consumer fireworks that are prohibited by local ordinance.
State of Iowa v. Daniel Merle Leonard, 44, Janesville, three counts of animal neglect-no injury or death, three counts of rabies vaccination violation, and three counts of animal neglect with injury.
State of Iowa v. Kelsey Rebecca Leonard, 31, Waterloo, three counts of animal neglect-no injury or death, three counts of rabies vaccination violation, and three counts of animal neglect with injury.
State of Iowa v. Blake Andrew Huntley, 23, Davenport, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Kaylaunii Rain Heald, 22, Davenport, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Natalie Ann Morel, 36, Waverly, assault on persons in certain occupations.
State of Iowa v. Dawn Marie Holm, 59, Tripoli, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Michael Marion Cox, 18, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Nicholas Aaron Deppe, 24, Iowa City, first-offense OWI.
District Court:
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo v. Brooklyn Kaye Kirkpatrick, Cedar Falls, judgment is entered against defendant in the amount of $536.89, together with interest accruing on the principal balance at the agreed rate of 18.00% per annum, from and after 3/7/19 and for court costs of $60.00 plus accruing costs.
State of Iowa v. Levi Franklin Holmberg, 30, Waverly, convicted of driving while license barred and possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, sentenced to 10 days in jail on count 1 and 365 days with all but 2 days suspended on count 2, supervised probation, fines are suspended, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law; companion charges: unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia are dismissed at defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa v. Zachary Neal Moser, 33, convicted of driving while barred, sentenced to 5 days in jail, fine is suspended; companion charges: interference with official acts, provid false identification information, failure to provide proof of financial liability and operation without registration card or plate are dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Tyler James Ruesink, 22, Spillville, violated the terms of probation and is found to be in contempt, sentenced to serve 30 days in jail and probation shall terminate.
Traffic & Magistrate:
Speeding: Debra Delilah Larry, Cedar Rapids; Carolyn Marie Young, Imperial, MO; Lucille Mae Graham, Waterloo; David Edward Henry, Cedar Falls; Timothy Alan Askew, Edina, MN; Chana Juliemarie Gomez, Crescent City, FL; Tristan Shawn Beltz, Hazelton; Devann Rose Kennedy, Evansdale; Christine Ann Jones, Waterloo; Pierre Lamont Card, Jr., St. Ann, MO; Imari Sheree Phillip, Austin, TX; Jeremy Alan Holen, Minneapolis, MN; Kaleb Christian Tabor, Adrian, MI; Melissa Kaye Melohn, Clarksville; Kyle Thomas Schmidt, Rochester, MN; Autumn Lucille Carter, New Hampton; Andrea L. Dewey, Hannibal, MO; Jessica Diane Lowe, Eagle Lake, MN; Christine M. Sauer, Tripoli; Clayton Matthew Walthart, Winthrop; Brian Dean Sandersfeld, Spirit Lake; Anthony Demonte Rashad Mack, Hopkins, MN; Grace Laurie Garbes, Evansdale; Bradley Carl King, Sparks, NV; Neguel Alfonso Morris Smith, Houston, TX; Kevin Ray Cherry, Charles City; Jennifer L. Kugel, New Hartford; Ivy Cassandra Hofland, Winthrop; Brian Edward Evans, Farmington, MN; Jenae Angele Pavlak, Coon Rapids, MN; Albert Sampson Wallace, Waterloo; Santina Nicole Guerrero, St. Ann, MO; George Napolean Taylor III, Memphis, TN; Elliott Arthur Neuberger, Clear Lake; Jessica Marie Traxler, Mankato, MN; Justin Joseph Vonderharr, Iowa City; Sunilkumar Sankar Variar, Eden Prairie, MN; Eliza Jane Kiese, Salem, MO; Justin Cody Thomas, Elk Run Heights; Abdirizak Ali Aden, Shakopee, MN; Patrick Shawn McGrane, Clarksville; Alexandria Paige Emerson Brown, Cedar Rapids; Matthew Michael Jenson, Austin, MN; Asaju Olufemi Talefer Walker, North Liberty; Jefferson Brooks, Jr., Antioch, TN; Kristofor Richard Courtney, Calmar; Lydia May Hayes, Sumner; Kekeli R. Logoh, Middletown, CT; Jhawan Omari Horton, Waterloo; Bela Shayevich, Glenview, IL; Jonathan William Brown, Stone Lake, WI; Chad Lucas Howard, Tripoli; Alejandro Segundo Matos Aguirre, Inver Grove Heights, MN; Juquan Argness Kuykendall, Waterloo; Timothy J. Newman, Fisher, IL; Curtis Jon Jacobi, Reinbeck; Heidi Marie Benningfield, Mokane, MO; Perry James Numedahl, Decorah; Carolyn M. Beale, Warrenville, IL; Carter Troy Schlotman, Cedar Falls; Channing Andrew Sandberg, Mason City; Jace Christian Lang, Cedar Falls; Lillie Faith Ellingson, Woodbury, MN; John Allen Calhoun, Sumner; Elizabeth Raye Tiedt, Readlyn; Matthew Jon Pipho, Denver; Michael Bruce Albright, Waverly; Sarah Louise Platte, Tripoli; Mitchell Clarence Ross, Melbourne, FL; Adam Nicholas Smokovich, Ambridge, PA; Francisca De A Santos Castro, Morton, MS; Brooke Carol Ann Patterson, Oelwein; Isaac Jacob Hervery, Charles City; Linda Lou Koutsogianis, Carol Stream, IL; Bennett Robert Cournoyer, Le Claire; Amin Mohammad Habib Abjani, Richmond, TX; Patrick Steven Lessley, Waverly; Payton Marie Hill, Mason City; Kasia Gansen, Janesville; Samantha Ann Luecking, Waverly; Ellen T. Spatt, Scottsdale, AZ.
Other: Jean Ann Gienau, Tripoli, driving while license under suspension; Keoda Franklin Lee Yung, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Lucille Mae Graham, Waterloo, no valid drivers license and failure to provide proof of financial liability; Timothy Alan Askew, Edina, MN, no valid drivers license; Devann Rose Kennedy, Evansdale, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Thomas John Kuhlman, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Derek Duane Tobey, Readlyn, fraudulent use of registration and operating non-registered vehicle; Alivia Anne Bixby, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Houston Page, Tripoli, operating non-registered vehicle; Landon Blaine Leone, Bushnell, IL, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Benjamin Mark Lane, Tripoli, failure to maintain control; Kevin Ray Cherry, Charles City, no valid drivers license; Jared Robert Knapp, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Evan Michael Roberts, Storm Lake, possession/purchase of alcohol by person 18/19/20; Isaak Bergen Unger, Newell, dark window or windshield and defective tired; Samantha Joe Neve, Charles City, operation without registration card or plate; Adrian Roger Haught, Greene, dark window or windshield; Nicholas Thomas Poppe, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Walter George Berfield, Waterloo, no valid drivers license and failure to use child restraint device; Matthew Thomas Rabenhorst, Denver, dark window or windshield; Andrew James Matson, Sumner, fail to display registration plate; Kirill Frolenko, Cornelius, NC, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Victoria Lee Gipple, Charles City, following too closely; James Lee Blue, Oelwein, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Timothy Johnathan Schell, Sumner, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product 2; Harley Luke Oberbreckling, Anamosa, dark window or windshield; Jean Ann Gienau, Tripoli, open container-driver 21 year old and older; Vincent Donato Williamson, Oelwein, dark window or windshield; Todd Dale Williamson, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Stacy Stephen Ragsdale, Shell Rock, dark window or windshield; Jakob Norris Faith, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Kenneth Ray Dumire, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Miranda Lynn Hawk, Clarence, dark window or windshield; Megan Marie Burns, Iowa City, dark window or windshield; Lynn Marie Mousel, Davenport, fail to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Amanda Marie McGee, Mason City, fail to reduce speed upon approach of stationary towing/recovery/maintenance vehicle; Alyssa Rebecca Nordmeyer, Shell Rock, dark window or windshield; Dalton Allen Lane, Cedar Falls, fail to reduce speed upon approach of emergency vehicle; Daniel Eugen Beenken, Denver, fishing and hunting-fail to carry or display license; Brandon Lee Forrest, Waterloo, failure to maintain control; Tessa Alex Scoles, Cedar Falls, Cedar Falls, operating non-registered vehicle; Connor James Marcus, Waverly, expired drivers license; Travis Wayne Toliver, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Caleb Allen Dodd, Waverly, open container-passenger; Enrique Mejorada Gutierrez, Beaver Creek, MN, no drivers license; Kale Randall Folkerts, Hampton, dark window; Nathan Kilian Micatka, Coraville, dark window; Elvaray John James Will Wikle, Hudson, safety belts/safety harness required; David Alan Meyer, Charles City, failure to yield left turn; Nicholas Lee Olivares, Waverly, fail to use headlamps when required and fail to have valid license/permit.