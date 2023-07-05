Marriages
Camille Oberbroeckling and Jason Gipson, both of Sumner, June 2.
Trinity Miller, of Waverly, and Josiah Queen, of New Port Richey, June 3.
Breanne Luebbers and Cory Olson, both of Tripoli, June 3.
Valerie Ryan and Michael Laidlaw, both of Southaven, June 3.
Jessica Jenkins, of Denver, and Michael Purcell, June 3.
Diane Van Laningam, of Hazleton, and Terry Van Laningham, of Waverly, June 10.
Tiffany Popes and Dylan Meister, both of Plainfield, June 10.
Anna Mugan and Tyler Batton, both of Tripoli, June 15.
Michaela Dehli and Luke Smith, both of Waverly, June 16.
Ashli Derifield and Blake Steege, both of Denver, June 17.
Eva Diaz and Danny Diaz, both of Waverly, June 17.
Kimberly McDermott and Christopher Mackey, both of Waverly, June 23.
Joshua Buresh and Haley Weepie, June 23.
Kristi Sherman and Patrick Nolan, both of Shell Rock, June 24.
Brianne Bockholt and Trey Olmstead, both of Readlyn, June 24.
Katie Stewart and Jeffrey Davis, both of Kirksville, June 24.
Magistrate and Traffic Court:
Speeding: Ryan Michael Day, Tulsa, OK; Mark Odell Solem, Waterloo; Adam L. Davis, Lincoln, IL; Wesley Preston Hardin, Sherman, IL; Kamala A. Pavelonis, Silvis, IL; Damien Bryan Thornton, Charles City; Jaxson Dorsie Cooper, Evansdale; Collin Earl Gillaspie, Davenport; Cheryl Ann Lee, Fredericksburg; Michelle Marie Torticill, New Hampton; Joel Andra Hutchinson, Adamsville, AL; Caroline Jane Collet, Verona, IL; Bekka Jean Reams, Cedar Falls; Kari Jo Burbach, Cedar Rapids; Michael David Cahalan, Cedar Rapids; Jared R. Parkes, Janesville; Noah Caiden Brockmeyer, Fairbank; Mateusz D. Syryjczyk, Lake In The Hill, IL; Meghann Maureen Harrington, Plymouth, MN; Dennis James Tallman, North Liberty; Brandon Michael Toussaint, Sumner; Peter William Erickson, Hermantown, MN; David John Brunnette, Rochester, MN; Stephanie Ann Duckert, St. Ansgar; David Joseph Esposito, Tinley Park, IL; Brodie DeMuth Kresser, Jesup; Keren Dianne Bravo, Orlando, FL; Shymia Unique Ellis, Oelwein; Jennifer Sue Frost, Cedar Falls; Kevin Thomas Voy, Fairbank; Rebecca Ann Shive, Solon; Gina M. Meyer, Sumner; Leandre Deontis Kennedy, Des Moines; Mark R. Burt, Omaha, NE; Ryan Douglas Kurka, Fairfield; Bryan Joy Barker, Nevada; Aidan John Weir, Antioch, IL; Mark Allen Wosepka, Shell Rock; Logan Victor Danner, Tripoli; Komal G. Patel, Joliet, IL; Christopher Keith Johnson II, Dunlow, WV; John Kelly Patrick, Davenport; Brady Lee Metzger, Alvord; Mark Anthony Steinbronn, Sumner; Shawn A. Smith, Markham, IL; Crystal Victoria Garcia Martinez, Hampton; Rigoberto Gonzalez, Jr., Chicago, IL; Blake Steven Seehusen, Bristow; Ashutosh Pahuja, Waverly.
Other: Willie Albert Jones, Burnsville, MN, dark window or windshield; Spencer Alexander Matt, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Jose M. Moncada Garcia, Monticello, dark window or windshield; Ivan Kane Wolfensperger, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Ernest Smith, Chicago, IL, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Stephen Banks, Waterloo, texting/using mobile phone while operating commercial vehicle; Joshua Charles Winberg, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Shannon Kae Singh, Rochester, MN, dark window or windshield; Roger Cleo Schares, Jesup, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Gary Matthias, Readlyn, operating non-registered vehicle; Adam Daniel Schwickerath, Cedar Rapids, fail to display registration plate; Kyle Ray Ambrecht, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Chad Thomas Kalkbrenner, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Mark Anthony Steinbronn, Sumner, unsafe passing; John L. Eimers, Sumner, failure to obey traffic control device; Mason Allen McBride, Denver, windshield/window requirements/dark windows; Jada Rachelle Hardin, Waverly, dark window; Jermaine John Jean Joseph, Forest City, no drivers license; Matthew Trey Craighton, Mason City, dark window; Jacob Ronald Barthalow, Waverly, dark window; Rylee Elizabeth Krumm, Shell Rock, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Noah Michael Dougan, Shell Rock, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Gavin Louis Wahl, Clarksville, registration violation.
Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Derrick Divondre Smith, 24, Waverly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Roger Gene Kitchen, 63, Waverly, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts resulting in no injury.
State of Iowa v. Graham Ryan Patrick Hirschauer, 21, Plainfield, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. 17 year old charged with three counts assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury; criminal mischief-2nd degree, two counts assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, and interference with official acts-bodily injury.
State of Iowa v. Dawn Lynn Barton, 52, Cresco, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Betty Lorraine Smith, 66, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Zachary Joseph Meierotto, 32, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
District Court:
State of Iowa v. Justin Francis Miller, 42, Muscatine, pled guilty to driving while license revoked; sentenced to serve a period of two days in jail, run consecutive to another case, fine and statutory surcharge are waived, court costs assessed against defendant; companion charges: contempt-failure to install ignition interlock device, pleads as charged and is ordered to serve 2 days in the Bremer County Jail; bond on appeal is set at $1,000 for the serious misdemeanor and $100 for the simple misdemeanor.
State of Iowa v. Lamont Nelson, 51, Milwaukee, WI, guilty of theft in the second-degree, sentenced to 5 years, suspended, probation for 2-5 years, fined $1,025 plus the statutory surcharge, suspended, court costs are assessed, bond on appeal is $5,000, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Todd Aaron Howard Sutton, Jr., 32, Mason City, guilty of driving while license barred, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $855, plus the statutory surcharge and court costs; companion charges: dark window or windshield-dismissed at defendant’s costs, bond on appeal is set at $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Joseph Michael Holzer, 22, Rockford, guilty of driving while license barred, sentenced to serve five days in the Bremer County Jail, imposed, fined $855 and statutory surcharge, suspended, court costs shall be assessed, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Graham Ryan Patrick Hirschauer, 21, Plainfield, convicted of driving while license barred, sentenced to 5 days in the Bremer County Jail, imposed, concurrent with Bremer County Case No. AGCR010970, fined $855 and statutory surcharge are suspended, defendant shall pay court costs; companion charges-speeding, pleads as charged, bond on appeal is set at $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Laura Harken, Waverly, guilty of compulsory education violation (truancy)-first offense, judgment is deferred, court appointed attorney fees, if any, and court costs, placed on probation to self for a period not to exceed one year.
State of Iowa v. William Joseph Soesbe IV, 18, Cedar Falls, judgment is deferred, pay $105 civil penalty, court appointed attorney fees, if any, and court costs, defendant is placed on probation to self not to exceed one year, ordered to pay restitution to Kwik Star in the amount of $5.34.