Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Graham Ryan Patrick Hirschauer, 21, Plainfield, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Brittany Michelle Benson, 31, Waterloo, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Brody Michael Rogers, 18, Oelwein, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Michael Roe, 19, Perry, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Mary Elizabeth O’Connell, 26, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Raymond Allan Krueger, 39, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI.
District Court:
State of Iowa v. Erwin H. Raber, 35, Waucoma, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to serve 5 days in the Bremer County Jail, fine of $855.00 and statutory surcharge are suspended, court costs are assessed against defendant, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is set at $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Alexandria Ann Daringer, 23, Evansdale, convicted of two counts of driving while license barred, sentenced to serve 5 days in the Bremer County Jail, fine of $855.00 and statutory surcharge are suspended, court costs are assessed against defendant, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is set at $2,000 for each count.
State of Iowa v. Jason Jon Heerts, 47, New Hartford, violated the terms of probation and is found in contempt, sentenced to 20 days in jail, and shall be unsuccessfully discharged from probation.
State of Iowa v. Michael Lavern Quario, 36, Allison, violated the terms of probation and is found in contempt, sentenced to reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.
State of Iowa v. Jared Steven Carl Miller, 22, Fredericksburg, violated the terms of probation and is found in contempt, sentenced to 63 days in jail, ordered that the defendant is unsuccessfully terminated from his current residential facility placement and his probation is modified to require a new residential facility for 1 year or until maximum benefits are obtained.
State of Iowa v. Kelly Diane Smith, 40, Waterloo, convicted of the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, sentenced to 6 days in jail, fined $430.00 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, additional counts: failure to affix drug tax stamp as a habitual offender and possession of drug paraphernalia are dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Brandon James Morse, 33, Rochester, MN, pled guilty to possession of cocaine and possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver and failure to affix drug stamp, judgment is deferred and defendant is placed on probation for 2-5 years, fined $1,370 on cocaine possession, $1,370 on psilocybin possession and $1,025 on tax stamp charge plus court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, upon successful completion of probation, defendant shall be discharged from probation and the court record shall be expunged including the following dismissed related charges: speeding and possession of drug paraphernalia.
First Bank v. Ryan William Scobee, dismissed without prejudice.
Discover Bank v. Tyler Price, Sumner, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $9,137.01 and $327.18 in court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jonathan Henry Esparza, 30, New Hampton, dismissal of all charges due to defendant’s death with costs assessed to the State.
State of Iowa v. Samantha Elizabeth Ledesma, 29, Waverly, pled guilty to assault abuse causing bodily injury, the entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on self probation for 1 year, fined $430, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Duy Nat Chung Tran, 20, Davenport, pled guilty to possession of controlled substance-marijuana, the entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on self probation for 1 year, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Joel Richard Mitchell, 25, Waverly, guilty of contempt for the violation of a no-contact order, sentenced to 7 days in jail, the no-contact order previously entered will remain in effect.
State of Iowa v. Keith Joseph Hauber, 44, Fairbank, convicted of third-offense OWI and possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, sentenced to prison, not to exceed 5 years with all but 30 days suspended on count I, and sentenced to 180 days with all but 30 days suspended on count II, count III & IV possession of a controlled substance-Alprazolam and unlawful possession of a prescription drug are dismissed at defendant’s cost, fined $3,125 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, driving privileges revoked, bond on appeal is set at $5,000 on count I and $1,000 on count II.
State of Iowa v. Taylor Lane Hagen, 31, Clear Lake, convicted of third-offense OWI, sentenced to prison not to exceed 5 years, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fined $3,125 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, bond on appeal is set at $5,000.
OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. Kerri Leohr, Denver, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $3,827.23 plus court costs.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc, Oskaloosa v. Justin Daniel Kleppe, Tripoli, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $697.17 with interest at the rate of 7.22% from 02/08/23 and court costs, appeal bond is set at $500.
Farmers Win Coop, Charles City v. Katie Lucille Motsinger, Sumner, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $391.91 with interest at the rate of 7.22% from 02/07/23 and court costs, appeal bond is set at $250.
Hauge Associates, Inc, Sioux Falls, SD v. Maria Cortez, Waverly, dismissed without prejudice.
Speeding: Amed B. Blamo, Norfolk, VA; Luke James Braniff, Clear Lake; Alexander Wiliam Dolly, Cedar Falls; Adam Brian Dickey, Laurel, MS; Keegan James Hoffert, New Providence; Colby John Weber, North English; Ryan James Lee, Plymouth, MN; Anthony Joshua Brown, Golden Valley, MN; Faliku Joseph Kamara, Waterloo; Brian McCullough, Toledo, OH; Jadyn Jonathan Ramirez, Cedar Rapids; Alexis Marie Meendering, Sioux Center; Aden Lee Gage Rolf, Waterloo; Avery James Reese, Minnetrista, MN; Hulices Mireles, Des Moines; Tracey Ann DeMarco, Davis, IL; Destiny Yvonne Gordon, Frederika; Casey William Cole, Mason City; Rayce Gordon Danner, Sioux Falls, SD; John Fuerstenau, Algona; Michael Edwin Bisenius, Cedar Rapids; Kalki Latrice Hanley, Charles City; Quinton Julius Henderson, Charles City; Kyler Lewis Hackman, Waverly; April Lynette Brown, West Palm Beach, FL; Jackson Tiberius Cresap, Clarksville; Janette Claudia Gunter, Waverly; Delaney Morgan Adams, Oelwein; Jonathan Edward Brown, Cedar Falls; Rachel S. Moeller, Tripoli; Amy Lynn Tillman, Otsego, MN; Ervin Nolt Martin, Amherst, VA; Jason Gregg Braun, St. Ansgar; Eric Saygbe Gbelly, Austin, MN; Cathlyn Marie Dymit, Minneapolis, MN; Brian R. Holder, Whitewater, WI; Dylan Thomas Simmons, Cedar Falls; Kain Izzac Eagle, Waverly; John Lafette Hodges, Bloomington, MN; Juan Alfredo Cisneros Garcia, Richfield, MN; Joey Lynn Obermeier, Charles City; Rafael Serrano Riera, Cedar Falls; Robert John Canine, Lino Lakes, MN; Nyle Jordan Berger, Allison; Dustin Joseph Mohler, Mondovi, WI; Shadner Ray Anderson, Beaman; Nolan Michael Webster, Lawler; Scott Andrew Mclellan, Waverly; Ethan Dean Oltrogge, Readlyn; Bodhi Orian Ellerman, Clarksville; Sallu So Kargbo, Davenport; Manuel Hernandez Corrales, Long Prairie, MN; Andrew David Law, Marthasville, MO; Brian G. Williams, Rockville, IN; Sachin Shetty, Canton, MI; Jerod Thomas Lyons, Iowa City; Jeffrey Lee Shannon, Marion; John David Langreck, Elma; Morgan Gail Hovis, Wentzville, MO; Matthew Joseph Funk, Nashua; Katelyn M. O’Connor, Coal City, IL; William Kyle Walker, Sloan; Hulcies Mireles, Des Moines; Erin Renee Good, Parkersburg.
Other traffic: Terry Joe Howard, Farmington, driving under suspension; Allison Paige Edenfield, Charles City, driving under suspension; Luke Robert Harman, Shelby, unlawful passing of school bus-first offense; Antonio Devontae Moore, Waterloo, driving under suspension; Thomas Charles Platt, Cedar Falls, driving under suspension; Shabrina Johnson, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Andrew R. Flowers, Readlyn, no valid drivers license; Tony Joe Fuller, Jr., Mason City, operation without registration card or plate; Sydney Rea Hawkins, Postville, dark window or windshield; Larry Eugene Yetter, Colchester, IL, dark window or windshield; Anna Marrie Paxson, Ionia, improper overtaking on the right; Anthony Joshua Brown, Golden Valley, MN, dark window or windshield; Eric Michael Tompkins, Waverly, failure to provide proof of financial liability and no valid drivers license; Andrea June Schnell, Waverly, dark window or windshield; John M. Ruehs, Plainfield, failure to maintain or use safety belts-adult; Tristan E. Richardson, Emden, IL, no valid drivers license and dark window or windshield; Robert Edward Irk, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle and use of electronic communication device; Tywone Courtenay Tyson, St. Paul, MN, no valid drivers license; Branden Allen Cox, Readlyn, failure to carry registration card; Cory Thomas Arensdorf, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Analee Andrade, Memphis, TN, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Brandon Wayne Griffin, Webster City, dark window or windshield; Braven Lucas Beaumont, Denver, violation of graduated license condition; Erica Mary Rose Johnson, Shell Rock, operating non-registered vehicle; William Louis Beranek, Keystone, dark window or windshield; Spencer Russell McKinney, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Erin Caprice Sires, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Paul Gregory Rockey, Shell Rock, dark window or windshield; Logan Patrick Burke, Waverly, dark window; Dillon Matthew Kuennen, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Ivan Lemar Frizell, Waterloo, operation without registration; Shannon Marie Thompson, Waverly, registration violation; Woody Edward White, Waverly, fail to respond to yellow light; Violet P. Payne, Quartzsite, registration violation; Addison Mikayla Harn, Waverly, failure to maintain control.