Dissolutions:
Kyle Lester Schmitz, Sumner v. Elizabeth Grace Schmitz, Sumner.
Jennifer Lynn Jurgensen, Sumner v. Jeffrey J. Gruber, Sumner.
Anne Theresa Davis, Denver v. Broc Curtis Hardy, Waterloo.
Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Samuel Kenneth Kofron, 35, Clarksville, third-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Vanessa Denae Gillespie, 25, Cedar Rapids, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Richard Price Yount, 45, Denver, first-offense domestic abuse assault.
State of Iowa v. Charles John Averhoff, 64, Waverly, first-offense domestic abuse assault-injury or mental illness.
City of Waverly v. Eli Alexander Followwill, 22, Granger, depositing filth and rubbish.
State of Iowa v. Kelvin Tyron Nelson, 55, Waverly, first-offense OWI and driving while license suspended or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Aaron Dennis Moore, 33, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Drew Alan Olson, 23, Osage, first-offense OWI.
District Court:
State of Iowa v. Dylan Paul DeWolf, 29, Oelwein, convicted of first-degree harassment, sentenced to 180 days in the Bremer County Jail, with all but 2 days suspended, fined $855 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, supervised probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, no contact order in effect until March 2024, bond on appeal is $2,000.
State of Iowa v. Robin Ann Schares, 52, Mediapolis, convicted of fourth-degree theft, sentence of 180 days in jail is suspended, fined $430 and the statutory surcharge plus court costs, probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, appeal bond is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Blaine David Hildahl, 19, Nashua, convicted of fourth-degree theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail, with all but 8 days suspended, fined $430 and the statutory surcharge, probation for 1 year, pay restitution to Taco Johns, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Emmett Albert Graves, 22, Iowa City, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and placed on self probation for 1 year, fined $430.00 and the civil penalty plus court costs, SMMG010921 is dismissed at the defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa v. Kayla E. Jacob, 22, West Peoria, IL, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and placed on self probation for 1 year, fined $430.00 and the civil penalty.
Collection Professionals, Inc., Macomb, IL v. Craig and Elizabeth Hancock, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendants, jointly and severally, in the amount of $871.48 with interest at the rate of 7.22% from 11/02/22 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Quad Corporation, Inc, Davenport v. Dulce Britt, Janesville, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $694.81 with interest at the rate of 7.22% from 02/17/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
State of Iowa v. Dennen Cade Stalnaker, 23, Lake Mills, defendant has violated the terms of probation, probation is revoked and sentenced to 88 days in jail, and this case is to run concurrent with Winnebago case FECR018983.
State of Iowa v. Randal Lee Maifeld, 23, Waterloo, guilty of first-offense OWI, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and placed on unsupervised probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fined $1,250 plus court costs.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Teresa A. Hockey, Fairbank, judgment is entered against the defendant for the amount of $7,740.89 with interest at the highest legal rate from and after March 27, 2023, and for the costs of this action.
Trenton Allen Cooper, Shell Rock v. Kayla Ann Kaiser, Cedar Falls, dismissed without prejudice.
Traffic & other magistrate:
Sarah Nicole Minch, Waverly, driving under suspension; Michele Hayes, Waverly, driving under suspension; Jeffery Adam Mcrobie Bishop, Denver, driving under suspension; Israel Dejesus Martinez, Clermont, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus; Stacy Lynn Chamberlin, Waterloo, failure to dim headlights; Kayla Renee Davis, Waterloo, failure to maintain control; Nathan J. Jacoby, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Hal Charles Runner, Marshalltown, no valid drivers license; Joseph Demond Hill, Memphis, TN, no valid drivers license; Daniel Tay Deheck, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability, no valid drivers license and operating non-registered vehicle; Louis Joe Chase, Waverly, failure to provide proof of financial liability and operation without registration card or plate; Ion Chirilenco, Brooklyn, NY, use of electronic communication device-age 18; Benjamin R. Neil, Waverly, use of electronic communication device-age 18; Randy Albert Gordon, Jamestown, ND, lighting device-color and mounting; Danny Ramirez Cayasso, Chicago, IL, no valid drivers license; Karon McCoy, Evansdale, failure to provide proof of financial liability and dark window or windshield; Rebekah Kathryn Bednarik, Allison, operation without registration card or plate; Jeffrey Adam McRobie Bishop, Denver, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Jessica Rae Spicer, Oelwein, fail to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Alejandro Medina, Plainfield, dark window or windshield; Ramiro Castillo, Albuquerque, NM, dark window or windshield; Heaven Leigh Fitchett, Waverly, registration violation; Kajerwah Paijebo, Johnston, failure to obey traffic control device; Alexis Lynn McGrane, Evansdale, dark window or windshield; Kajerwah Paijebo, Johnston, no valid drivers license; Mora Joyden Holt, Fairbank, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Bradley Mearl Dixon, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Paxton Love Mashek, Mason City, dark window or windshield; Garrett Reed Helm, West Des Moines dark window or windshield; James Robert Jackson, Waterloo, no valid drivers license; Michaela Ramirez, Waterloo, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Deidra Rose Cinadr, Cedar Falls, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Keean Christopher Anderson, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Cassie Mae Stone, Ionia, dark window or windshield; Lisa Ann Ciavarelli, Waverly, failure to provide proof of financial liability; Mario Alejandro Nieto Garcia, Waterloo, no valid drivers lciense; Michelle Lynn Henrym Sumner, operation without registration card or plate; Brandon Michael Peska, Marengo, dark window or windshield; Bradley D. Metsale, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Samuel Emerson Chilcote, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Emerson Temaj Ivan Lopez, Waterloo, no valid drivers license and dark window or windshield; Landen Arthur Morris, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Jake Edward Dolash, Janesville, dark window or windshield; Mora Joyden Holt, Fairbank, careless driving; Steven Wayne Janssen, Plainfield, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Soren Reid Hultman, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Anthony Reed Schneider, Stewartville, MN, dark window or windshield; Jonathan Soto Aquino, Mason City, dark window or windshield; Brayton Zachariah Kohl, Readlyn, dark window or windshield; Katie Elizabeth Cook, Waterloo, fail to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Lester H. Detweiler, Waverly, operating non registered vehicle; Duane Breden Daryl, Randall, MN, no drivers license; Michaela Ramirez, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Harry Thomas Buttermore, Cedar Falls, no drivers license, operating non-registered vehicle and fraudulent use of registration; James Jefferson Hein, Janesville, dark window; Graham Ryan Patrick Hirschauer, Plainfield, dark window; Ryan James Meester, Cedar Falls, dark window; Stratton John Ferson, Denver, fail to display plates; Corey A. Coleman, Waverly, dark window; Drake Nicholas Kroeger, Cedar Falls, operating non-registered vehicle; Trevon Michael Wells, Grimes, failure to use seatbelt; Andrew Nolte, Waverly, registration violation; Casey James Harn, Waverly, fail to respond to yellow light; Christopher James Garden, Charles City, unsafe backing on highway.
Speeding:
Melinda Jean Hauser, Shell Rock; John Dylan Wilkens, Davenport; Robert William Mangano, Alta Vista; Abdi Sufiyan Jibril, Minneapolis, MN; Joseph Demond Hill, Memphis, TN; Miachel James Inman, Forest City; Ashton Matthew Klein, Waterloo; Adison McKenzy Kapping, Charles City; Brian Matthew Daley, Elmont, NY; Danny Ramirez Cayasso, Chicago, IL; Susan Marie Tyrrell, Cedar Rapids; Tara Anne Mann, Apple Valley, MN; Nolan Alexander Urban, Mason CIty; Sydney Lucille Peterson, Ionia; Darrell Eugene Caldwell, Sr., Waterloo; Jackson Xavier Reed, Waterloo; Chyanne Elizabeth Buffington, Naylor, MO; Brittany Marie Adair, Denver; Paul Thomas Gallagher III, Cedar Rapids; Krist Cenell Herrin Kuhlmann, Sumner; James Robert Jackson, Waterloo; Jared Wesley Whitehill, Sterling Heights, MI; Beth Grove Foster, Waverly; Shane Eugene Houke, Marion; Ricki Lamarie Walls, Charles City; Jeffrey Robert Riles, Mason City; Keelon Tyrone Brookins, Akron, OH; Kevin Lee Brame, Ainsworth; Molly Grace McKernan, Harmony, MN; Meghan F. Condon, Eagan, MN; Alyssa Grace Wilson, Mesa, AZ; Charlotte Denise Shoemate, Gulfport, MS; Eric Ryan Franck, Fairbank; Ethan Michael Johnson, Waverly; Chad Ray Davis, Oelwein; Brandon James Steggall, Waverly; Josie Jalina Bauler, Waterloo; Donna Mae Dravis, Waverly; Nestor Ascencio Rojas, Eagle River, WI; Montana Heath Knutson, Rockford; John Leroy Honetschlager, Janesville, MN; Camille Eileen Poppen, Allison; Carla Denise Paulson, Sumner; Nathan Thomas Pederson, Blaine, MN; Hunter Andrew Jenson, Minneapolis, MN; Leah Christine Alpers, Woodbury, MN; Jeffrey Pravia Lopez, Indianapolis, IN; Erin Elizabth Uglum, Cedar Falls; David Edwin Hass, Jr., Sioux City; Olivia Hope Diamond Martin, Denver; Justin Edward Sanderson, Davenport; Gloria Jean Elliott, St. Louis, MO; Lisa Ann Fokkena, Trinidad, CO; Seth Allan Benschoter, Waverly; Paul Edwin Mueller, Waverly; James Edward Gaede, Tripoli; Lola Rosa Lemke, New Hampton; Shannon Marie Quagliano, Bellevue; Gary Joseph Smith, Sumner; Brody Michael Wyandt, East Bethel, MN; Donald Glenn Holmes, Cordova, TN; Greg A. Gosnell, Mason City; Rachel Rae Olson, Iowa City; Zachary Austin Hingtgen, Little Canada, MN; Patrick Jared Kelley, South St. Paul, MN; Vishwatej Rapelli, Chaska, MN; Rhonda Renae Schriever, Lake Mills; Timothy John Huck, Waverly; Harvey Duane Johnson, Sr., Evansdale; Brendan Timothy Rader, Cedar Rapids; Amy Ixcel Hernandez, North Liberty; Daniel R. White, Waterloo; Sanye Gabrielle Hunt, Waterloo; Christopher John Wright, Janesville; Jack Dakota Young, Waverly; Alan Keith Faubion, Anoka, MN; Anders Clayton Brodnax, Washington, DC; Elizabeth Ann Boelman, Allison; Michael Shawn Holderness, Cedar Rapids; Kriston Marie Aguilar, Cedar Falls.