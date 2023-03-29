Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Tanesha Renee Johnson, Waterloo, 3rd degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Dale LMJ Wheaton, 26, Streator, IL, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana & crack-cocaine.
State of Iowa v. Spencer Randall Adams, 22, Cedar Falls, consumption/intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Ronny Van Wey, 81, Waverly, 3rd degree harassment.
State of Iowa v. Dominic David Frost, 19, Waverly, possession of drug paraphernalia,
State of Iowa v. Michael James Schliem, 19, Waverly, possession of drug paraphernalia,
State of Iowa v. Taylor Rae Raymer, 22, Shell Rock, failure to maintain control, 1st offense OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and leave scene of accident-property damage only.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Zachary Harris, 37, Waverly, allowing dog to run at large.
District court:
LVNV Funding, LLC, Plymouth, MN v. Christopher Tope, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $739.14 plus court costs and bond on appeal is $250.
OneMain Financial Group, WI v. Kerri B. Leohr, Denver, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $3,827.23 plus court costs.
Hauge Associates, Inc. Sioux Falls, SD v. Velsie Jo Lay, Waverly, judgment is entered against defendant in the amount of $1,166.30 with interest at the rate of 6.79% from March 7, 2023, plus court costs, bond on appeal is $250.
Hauge Associates, Inc. Sioux Falls, SD v. Renee Christina Quentin, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $4,540.68 with interest at the rate of 6.79% from March 3, 2023, plus court costs, bond on appeal is $750.
Midland Credit Management, LLC v. Brandy Danniel Kidder, Denver, dismissed with prejudice.
State of Iowa v. Richard Wayne Lusher, 40, Evansdale, found in contempt for having violated the terms of probation, sentenced to 75 days in the Bremer County Jail, hereby unsuccessfully discharged from probation.
State of Iowa v. Derek James Ellefson, 31, Waverly, pled guilty for failure to comply with sex offender registry process, fine of $1,025 and 15% surcharge is suspended, placed on supervised probation for 3 years, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is set at $5,000.
State of Iowa v. Gavin Michael Ray Carroll, 18, Sumner, pleads guilty and judgment is deferred, fined $105 plus court costs, self-probation not to exceed one year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, no contact order will be continued for one year and shall expire on 3/7/24 unless a further court order is entered.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Joseph White, 40, Sumner, pled guilty to disorderly conduct-abusive epithets/threatening gesture, fined $105 plus 15% surcharge and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jack Dylan Berry, 22, Janesville, found guilty possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred, placed on self-probation for 1 year, fined $430.00 plus court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost.