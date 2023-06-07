Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Trevor Jay Schwartz, 52, Waverly, possession of controlled substance-marijuana 3rd/subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Brittany Marie Adair, 27, Denver, second-offense possession of controlled substance, first-offense possession of controlled substance-cannabidiol, and second-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Cheryl Ann Walters, 50, Waverly, possession of controlled substance-marijuana 3rd/subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Bart Allen Hunemiller, 59, Waverly, possession of controlled substance 3rd/subsequent offense.
State of Iowa v. Scott Leon Dorfman, 53, West Union, possession of controlled substance 3rd/subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Joshua S. Burke, 38, first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Tereasa Lynn Hovenga, 55, Clarksville, four counts of fifth degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Clinton Michael Olmstead, 46, Denver, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Gregory McBride, 22, Mason City, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Brooke D. Wolter, 30, Denver, third-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Richard Price Yount, 45, Denver, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Patrick Joseph McAvoy, 64, Denver, first-offense OWI.
District Court:
State of Iowa v. Donald I. Lockett, Sr., 68, Maryville, IL, guilty of possession of controlled substance with the intent to deliver-marijuana, possession of controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to 5 years in prison-suspended, two days in jail-imposed, fines are suspended, supervised probation for three to five years, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, companion charge: failure to affix drug tax stamp and open container is dismissed at defendant’s cost, speeding and dark window or windshield-guilty as charged, bond on appeal is $5,000.
State of Iowa v. Mihna Dison, 39, Clear Lake, guilty of contempt, sentenced to 3 days in jail, pay court costs, bond on appeal is $100.
State of Iowa v. Joseph De Graft Moffat, 40, Clear Lake, guilty of violation of no contact/protective order-contempt, fined $105, 15% crime services surcharge and court costs, bond on appeal is $105.
State of Iowa v. Spencer Alan Newman, 23, Cedar Falls, guilty of public intoxication, fined $105 and 15% crime services surcharge and court costs, bond on appeal is $105.
State of Iowa v. Jared Anthony Marshall, 23, Des Moines, guilty of possession of controlled substance-marijuana, judgment is deferred, supervised probation for 1 year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fined $430 plus the civil penalty and court costs, companion charge: case STA0091912 is dismissed at the defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa v. Elizabeth Marie Balm, 30, Sumner, guilty of assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief in the fourth degree, sentenced to 49 days in jail on each count, fined $430 on each count plus court costs, no contact order in place for five years, bond on appeal is $1,000 on each count.
State of Iowa v. Tad Michael Chapin, 26, Tripoli, guilty of first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail with all but 2 days suspended, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, fined $1,250 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, driving privileges revoked, probation for one year, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Brooke Minone Kellogg, 35, Waterloo, guilty of second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 7 days suspended, fined $1,875 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, driving privileges revoked, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, count 2 is dismissed at the defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is $2,000.
Dennis Mennega, Plainfield v. RoseJean Lanske, Waverly, dismissed with prejudice.
Bruce W. and Amy Marie Kammeyer v. Waverly Municipal Hospital et al, dismissed with prejudice.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa, Inc., Oskaloosa v. Samantha J. Redies, Waverly and Aaron Russell Rossum, Ionia, dismissed with prejudice.
Sumner Extruding DBA Tires4You, Sumner v. Cory Burgart Construction & Cory Lee Burgart, Sumner, judgment is entered against Cory Burgart Construction, in the amount of $820.61 with interest at 6.59% per annum from 3/7/23, plus court costs, bond on appeal is $250.
Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo v. Kelli Kai Morgan Wood and Glen Wesley Wood, Jr., Sumner, judgment is entered against the defendants, jointly and severally, in the amount of $1,065 with interest at the rate of 6.59% from 03/23/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Discover Bank v. Danielle Marie Perkins, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant for damages in the amount of $4,130.45 and court costs.
Traffic and Magistrate Court:
Speeding: Carter Parreira Kaufman, Fairbank; Andrew Joseph Ford, Robins; Abdulwahab Hassan, Faribault, MN; Marc Russel Blackburn, Charles City; Sasha Monique McRaven, Myrtle Beach, SC; Joe J. Berinobis, Waterloo; Michael Thomas Hill, Woodbury, MN; Kira Diane Sommerlot, Tripoli; Cristy Jo Abbott, Waterloo; Marcos Ismael Juarez-Gosselin, Minneapolis, MN; Denise Lynn Krull, Nashua; Katelyn Brown, Postville; Daniel Hernandez Lopez, Hampton; Hannah Keller, Plainfield; Garrett Richard Rettig, Coralville; Linsy Lou Morgan, Pekin, IL; Mandi Ann Severson, Cedar Falls; Donte Lamont Smart, Fargo, ND; Zhandos Abdualiyev, Delray Beach, FL; Jacob Michael Lamphere, Waterloo; Dangelos Christian Lee Svenkeson, St. Paul, MN; Chelsea Kay Conner, Janesville; Jennifer J. Hill, Omaha, NE; Ashley P. Knight, Homewood, IL; Joshua Thomas Arias, Indio, CA; Dobby Junior Kyles, Crystal, MN; Tyler Graham Cozine, Austin, MN; Zoey Marie Sells, Waterloo; Allan Edgar Engel, Waverly; Rylee Renee McGonigle, Hudson, IL; Isaiah Dupree, St. Louis, MO; Katherine Renee Ellis, Belleview, FL; Eliaser Leyva Granados, Great Bend, KS; Jeremy Scott Baumann, Sumner; Andrea Louise Kuffel, Shoreview, MN; Michelle Lynn Jones, Waverly; Darren Dwayne Dvorak, Cedar Rapids; Craigton Robert Wilharm, Waverly; Kevin Jeffrey Tyrrell, Alexis, IL; Katie Irene Sindt, Charles City; Richard George Harrison, St. Louis Park, MN; Gustavo Carbajal, Crescent City, FL; Jessica Jancaric Henaughan, New Hampton; German Aguilarmedina, Corona, CA; Mario Lopez Domingo, Lake Worth, FL; Chaz David Konrath, Horicon, WI; Ayden Lee Staker, Traer; Walter Sagui, Rochester, MN; Alexis Lillian Bergquist, Hawkeye; Cullin Joseph Farmer, Rochester, MN; Kathryn Kay Johnson, Puposky, MN; Jacob Colby Sieber, Nashua; Peter Bokon Mammy, Cedar Rapids; Eddy Richard Sinclair, New Hampton; Dennis Allen Wentworth, Waverly; Jane Elizabeth Cline, Waverly; Francis Brian Knecht, Tripoli; Bobbi Ann McMahon, Waverly; Stephen David McDonald, Cedar Falls; Michael John Tuftee, Long Grove; Rondalyn Mae Brase, Shell Rock; Caleb Ifeloluwa Oluwadamisi, Rockford, IL; Erika Ann Riley, Minneapolis, MN; Xiang Lin, Lakeville, MN; Richard Paul Eimers, Madison, SD; Kade William Meyer, West Union; Napoleon Anthony Marquez, Muscatine; Savannah Jo Girres, Waterloo; Xander Lee Young, Cedar Falls; Vania M. Warns, Waterloo; Alberto Cortez, Lone Tree; Kenneth J. Musgrove, Bastrop, LA; Kole Gregory Parks, Northwood; Johnny Alonzo Garcia, Waterloo; Dominic A. Moore, Chicago, IL; Isabella Grace Parker, Sumner; Cesar Gladimir Avelar Buezo, Mendota, IL.
Other: Niclas Anthony Lansing, Waverly, failure to stop in assured clear distance; Christopher Jovany San Martin, North Miami Beach, FL, no valid drivers license; Tyler Eugene Robinson, Plainfield, dark window or windshield; Melissa Jean Kania, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Kasim Saric, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Daniel Hernandez Lopez, Hampton, no valid drivers license; Linsy Lou Morgan, Pekin, IL, no valid drivers license; Anthony Lee Bradfield, Brooklyn Park, MN, fail to display registration plate; Marshall Thomas Wagner, West Union, dark window or windshield; Ricky Edward James Pauley, Ionia, dark window or windshield; Susan Kristine Galloway, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Dobby Junior Kyles, Crystal, MN, no valid drivers license; Brenner Axel Steck, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Mario Lopez Domingo, Lake Worth, FL, no valid drivers license; Jay James Johnson, Allison, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jarek Jon Galloway, Lost Nation; Cory Robert Becker, Palo, dark window or windshield; Kallen Robert Wilharm, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Billy Cebert Fox, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Coryssa Ann Tucke, Osage, operation without registration card or plate; Anna Kristine Phearman, St. Paul, MN; Keagen Michael Pflughaupt, New Hampton, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Pavel Vadimovich Kovalev, Davie, FL, failure to comply with safety regulations rules; Jaylen Andrew Drape, Lansing, dark window or windshield; Spencer Russell McKinney, Denver, fail to use seatbelt; Stacia Lea Hammes, Sigourney, operating non-registered vehicle and dark window; Damon Tyrone Ross, Readlyn, use of electronic communication device; Brody Joseph McGrath, Waterloo, operation without registration; Nathan John Borrett, Tripoli, open container driver; Janet Lee Olson, Waverly, operation without registration; Louis Joe Chase, Waverly, operation without registration; Billy Joe Eckenrod, Waverly, fail to respond to yellow light; Richard D. Pagel, Sumner, fail to respond to yellow light.