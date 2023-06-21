Cases filed:
State of Iowa v. Melody Christine Starbuck, 43, Ft. Dodge, third-offense OWI and driving while barred and operate without interlock.
State of Iowa v. Brady Nicholas Studer, 35, Waverly, third-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Beau Winfield Purdy, 24, Waterloo, first-offense OWI and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence.
State of Iowa v. Megan Christina Carpenter, 34, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Bryan Okeif Turner, 58, Waterloo, driving while barred and third-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Jodie Koepke, 63, Denver, first-degree harassment.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Michael Winters, 38, Waverly, third-offense abuse assault and obstruction of emergency communications.
State of Iowa v. John Thomas Dorfman, 54, Waverly, third-offense possession of controlled substance.
State of Iowa v. Jennifer Lynn Endelman, 50, Waverly, 5th degree theft.
State of Iowa v. John R. McNamara, 49, Plainfield, 5th degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Audrey L. McNamara, 49, Plainfield, 5th degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Andrew Lee Gray, 32, Denver, assault.
State of Iowa v. Rickey James McDowell, 67, Iowa Falls, public intoxication and disorderly conduct-fighting or violent behavior.
State of Iowa v. Montori D. King, 22, Joliet, IL, first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Theophile Francis Ochu, 19, St. Cloud, MN, first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
District court:
State of Iowa v. Keyler Michael Wilson, 29, Jesup, guilty of third-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $3,125 plus statutory surcharge and court costs, driving privileges are revoked for six years, probation for 3 years, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is set at $5,000.
State of Iowa v. Stone Andy Nguenkam Ngale, 28, St. Paul, MN, guilty of possession of controlled substance-marijuana, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and placed on self probation for 1 year, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Corey Cardianus Walker, 36, Evansdale, guilty of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine, sentenced to 14 days in jail, fined $430 and statutory surcharge, suspended, STA0086593 is dismissed at the defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Samantha Elizabeth Ledesma, 29, Waverly, violated the conditions of deferred judgment and deferred judgment is now revoked and defendant is convicted of assault causing bodily injury, sentenced to 7 days in jail, fined $430 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal set at $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Jessica Lynn Judas, 35, Denver, guilty of assault abuse causing bodily injury, sentenced to 10 days in jail, suspended, fined $430 and the statutory surcharge plus court costs, probation for one year, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Bonita Kay Archie, 56, Memphis, TN, guilty of possession of drug paraphernalia, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, fined $430.00 plus court costs, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
State of Iowa v. Paul Perkins, Jr., 18, Ames, guilty of assault causing bodily injury, sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 5 days suspended, fined $430 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, probation for one year, other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Kenny Lee Colvin, 33, Cedar Falls, guilty of possession of controlled substance-marijuana, judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on self probation for one year, fined $430 plus court costs, and other appropriate penalties as prescribed by law.
Hauge Associates Inc, Sioux Falls, SD v. Jessie W. Gilson, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $7,534.85.
PYOD LLC, Plymouth, MN v. Mary Sundine, Waverly, dismissed without prejudice.
Aesthetic Elements, Inc. Denver v. Brae Williams, Davenport, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $1,000 with interest at the rate of 6.59% from 02/03/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Angela Anglin, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $3,404.59 with interest at the rate of 6.59% and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Sartori Memorial Hospital DBA MercyOne, Waterloo v. Tucker & Tiffany Criss, Denver, judgment is entered against the defendants, jointly and severally, in the amount of $1,225.25 with interest at the rate of 6.59% from 04/25/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Covenant Medical Center DBA MercyOne, Waterloo v. Brittany Anne Geesman, Waverly, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $1,968.46 with interest at the rate of 6.59% from 04/25/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Daniel Robert and Jennifer Sue Richards, Fairbank, judgment is entered against the defendants, jointly and severally, in the amount of $1,599.18 with interest at the rate of 6.59% from 05/01/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, SD v. Tasha R. Dontje, Tripoli, judgment is entered against the defendant in the amount of $1,013.69 with interest at the rate of 6.59% from 05/01/23 and court costs, bond on appeal is $500.