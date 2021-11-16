MARRIAGE
Aaron Allan Lang, Tripoli, and Melissa Sue Pagel, Waterloo, Oct. 30 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTION
Brittany Lin Saul, Sumner, v. Isaac Luis Flores, Kannapolis, North Carolina.
CASES FILED
Elisabeth Jean Hutchison, Waverly, petition to change daughter’s name to have her last name and not an alleged father’s.
State of Iowa, ex rel. S.W. and A.W., v. Amanda D. Waltmann, Waterloo, child support debt collection.
Bank of America N.A. v. Carol S. Westpfahl, Readlyn, two cases of credit card debt collection.
GreenState Community Credit Union, f.k.a. University of Iowa Community Credit Union, North Liberty, v. Brittany Lang and Andrew Harland, Tripoli, automobile loan debt collection.
Quad Corporation Inc., Davenport, as assignee of Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, v. Jeanie K. Nichols, Janesville, medical debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. David Westendorf, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc. v. Kari and Patrick Walsh, Waverly, medical debt collection.
MM Finance, d.b.a. E-Z Money Check Cashing, v. Rechelle E. Hindman, Waverly, returned check collection.
Collection Professionals Inc., Macomb, Illinois, v. Georgia Pielmeier, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Chapin Ray Bonebrake, 39, Shell Rock, second-offense possession of methamphetamine and second-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Kistler Earl Prichett, 27, Sumner, driving while barred and driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Samuel Lee Barrett, 46, Cedar Falls, improper use of lanes resulting in death.
State of Iowa v. Brendan Patrick Carroll, 19, Wappingers Falls, New York, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Andrew Lowell Steffen, 45, Cedar Falls, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. William Carl Perrott, 59, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Marvin Lee Kuker, 64, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Jessica Lee Mackey, 23, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Aaron C. Walker, 34, Matteson, Illinois, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, no jail time imposed, ordered to pay $500 fine and $75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dallas Lee Aissen, 47, Allison, pled guilty to driving while barred, sentenced to 10 days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, fine of $855 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Corey Ray Conner, 45, Oelwein, pled guilty to two counts of identity theft, sentenced to up to five years on each count, suspended, concurrent, placed on probation for three to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fines totaling $1,500 are suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must reside in residential facility as part of probation for 180 days, pending placement, defendant is released to the custody of the Department of Correctional Services, cooperate with DNA profiling, pay $1,737.33 restitution to Kerndt Brothers Bank jointly and severable with a second felony case, appeal bonds set at $5,000 on each count, pay $904.30 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Austin Jacob Campanella, 19, Janesville, pled guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and failure to affix drug tax stamp, judgment deferred, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, $1,025 civil penalty on both counts is suspended, all other financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, additional count of possession of marijuana and companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia are both dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. De Vionte Shaheed Larkin, 25, Golden Valley, Minnesota, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $150 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $17.89 restitution to Brother’s Market, appeal bond set at $500, pay $398.53 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Neal Wayne Jarnagin, 46, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time previously served, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, follow recommendations from substance abuse evaluation, placed on self-probation for one year, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jeffery Adam McRobie-Bishop, 27, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, may serve in OWI-approved hotel program, credited for time previously served, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, follow recommendations from substance abuse evaluation, appeal bond set at $1,000, companion charge of driving while license suspended is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court cost.
State of Iowa v. Chase Montgomery Harker, 23, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $1,250 civil penalty by May 10, 2022, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $170 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dawson O’Dean DeWitt, 23, Ontario, Wisconsin, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $1,250 civil penalty by May 10, 2022, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Dillon Baker, 27, Prophetstown, Illinois, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, follow recommendations from substance abuse evaluation, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR NOV. 4-10
SPEEDING: Abdiqani Ahmed Abdi, Rosemont, Minnesota; Suraj Balgobin, Kissimmee, Florida; Kam Mui Chau, Hastings, Minnesota; Fabricio A. Anaya Zamora, Indianapolis; Clay Robert Welter, Gilbertville; Marvin Lewis Cooper, Davenport; Richard Allen Saar III, Rochester, Minnesota; Timothy Jon Dierks, Waseca, Minnesota; Tamara Danae Campbell, Waterloo; Lakesha Laqutha Johnson, Biloxi, Mississippi; Tyler Lee Close, Waverly; Jamil Dorian Jefferson, Missouri City, Texas; Kenneth Nelseon, Winnebago, Minnesota; Dwight Lee Nichols, Decorah; Christopher Isiah Martin, Bloomington, Minnesota; Patrick Valentine Mus, Satellite Beach, Florida; Daniel Santos Zorrilla, Seattle; Derell Marcell Gowers, Madison, Wisconsin; Anthony Charles Powell, Cedar Falls; Cesar Alberto Larrazabal, St. Paul, Minnesota; Zayda Garcia Maryland, Cedar Rapids; Rose Helton Crystal, Amboy, Minnesota; Jeffrey Idemne Ayco, Grenada Hills, California; Richard A. Liddle, Plainfield; Lillian Kate Siebrands, Waverly; Shelena Pascual, Waverly; Ciara Chanel Suddoth, Cedar Rapids; Macy May Seehase, Sumner; Archie Levern Rouse, Lamar, South Carolina; James Daniel Trahan, Aitkin, Minnesota; Christopher Harley Hauschildt, Millville, Minnesota; Sebastian Arturo Swiggum, Burnsville, Minnesota; Wyatt Dean Crawford, Grinnell; Lauren Michelle Compton, St. Louis; Jared Lance Jennings, Charles City; Dustin Lee Kolaas, Readlyn; Jillian Samantha Sleeth, Clear Lake; Casey Elizabeth Vincent, Indianapolis; Martyn Gregory Luker, Fenton, Missouri; Erica Jones Green, Tampa, Florida; Benjamin Wayne Shelton, Cove, Arkansas; Kathryn Ruth Erdahl, Iowa City; Darla Kay Holthaus, Cedar Falls, Antonio Anthony McGee, New Hampton; Jason S. Vahle, O’Fallon, Illinois; Sawyer John Vanden Brink, Decorah; Veronica Judith Lincoln, East Lansing, Michigan; Ben Keegan Schaufenbuel, Fredericksburg; Brandy Jean Molitor, Charles City; Owen Harold Riehlman, Tully, New York; Stacie Ann Bonnick, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Brian Robert Hilbert, Independence; Daniel L. Waschkat, Waverly; Steven Jeffrey Schroeder, Hillsboro, Missouri; Pamela Jean Miller, Sumner; Hannah Jo Hillyard, Tripoli; James Robert Miller, Cedar Falls; Ryan Calvin Kenyon, Fredericksburg; Thomas Edward Murphy III, Rochelle, Illinois; Donavyn Lynn Gosch, Cresco; David Paul Lovick Jr., Lino Lakes, Minnesota; Jon Patrick Juhlin, Clear Lake; Gary Gene Kiewiet, Grundy Center; Janette D. Gray, Rochester, Pennsylvania; Uday Kumar Komira, Shakopee, Minnesota; Lalo Antonio Gonzalez, Albany, California; Cole Bradley McKenzie, Iowa City; Levi Eugene Briggs, Cedar Falls; Rodney L. Ballhagen, Allison; and Nell Elizabeth Sybesma, Maquoketa.
OTHERS: Jennifer Jo Conta, Hinckley, Minnesota, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kory Dennis Spicer, Oelwein, dark window or windshield; Lacey Renee Graves, Plainfield, no insurance; Ashley Ann Ackerman, New Hampton, no valid driver’s license; Richard Allen Saar III, Rochester, Minnesota, operating non-registered vehicle; Cyrus Demones Banks, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Peter Peskovoy, Inman, South Carolina, violation of trip permits, no Iowa fuel permit and failure to comply with safety regulations; Anthony Charles Powell, Cedar Falls, operating non-registered vehicle and driving while license suspended; Derell Marcell Gowers, Madison, Wisconsin, no valid driver’s license; Dakota Lee Hulbert, Shell Rock, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Desiree Ann Foster, Boone, use of electronic communication device; Michael Wade Thompson, Ionia, operation without registration card or plate; Adam T. Duffy, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Jeremy J. Bruns, Tripoli, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Luis Edwardo Portillo Galindo, Waverly, violation of graduated license condition; Morgan Danielle Kes, Montgomery, Minnesota, failure to maintain control; John M. Ruehs, Plainfield, use of electronic communications device; Noah Daniel Leerhoff, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Benjamin Wayne Shelton, Cove, Arkansas, manner of conveyance of an assembled unloaded gun; Justin Roy Payne, Charles City, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Levi Curtis Follmuth, Mason City, dark window or windshield; Jordan Bradley Miller, Harmony, Minnesota, operating non-registered vehicle; Jordan Joseph Shannon, Independence, restriction on game – unplugged shotgun; Dylan Scott Jacobs, Clarksville, dark window or windshield; Robert Wayne Landes, Fair Grove, Missouri, failure to comply with safety regulations; Jayson William Cramer, Goldfield, dark window or windshield; Tyson Earl Tyer, Elkader, no valid driver’s license; Gary Alan Dunne, Iowa City, dark window or windshield; Alexa Lynette Matherly, Pella, use of electronic communication device and failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Klayton Lewis Katzenburger, Waverly, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Sean L. Sisson, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle and failure to use a seatbelt; Ashley Ann Klooster, Solon, operating non-registered vehicle; Taylor Leigh Otto, Frederika, operating non-registered vehicle; Chad L. Johnston, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle and no driver’s license; Daniel Nathan Brown, Waverly, failure to yield upon left turn; Andrew Jay Stanfield, Cedar Falls, failure to display plate; Rayne Marie Nielsen, Waterloo, operation without registration; Jason M. Hunemuller, Sumner, school stop violation; Drew Christopher Kottke, Tripoli, careless driving; Jeremy Lee Stoffregen, Waverly, registration violation; McKala Lynn Liddle, Fredericksburg, failure to yield left urn; Desiree Ann Foster, Boone, following too closely; Jadyn Maire Wellik, Forest City, failure to maintain control; Donald Jerald Kielman, Waverly; underage alcohol possession; Derik Allan Downing, Plainfield, underage alcohol possession; Terry David Vanlaningham, Waverly, failure to yield left turn; Mildred Liddle, Plainfield, failure to obey stop/yield sign; David Michael Stowe, Waverly, fireworks violation; Roger Gene Kitchen, Arlington, failure to maintain control; Dalton Jacob Ray, Sumner, drag racing; Tyler Lee Close, Waverly, driving while license suspended; Tanner R. Moen, Cedar Falls, driving while license suspended; and Dayton Jason Hansen, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.