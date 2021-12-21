MARRIAGE
Olivia Rose Boyd and Isaac Timothy Davis, both of Waverly, Dec. 5 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTIONS
Sherry A. (Clow) Sommerfeldt, Readlyn, v. Kenneth F. Sommerfeldt, Readlyn.
Colton Lester Gaede, Tripoli, v. Jenni Marie Gaede, Tripoli.
CASES FILED
Discover Bank v. Kristine L. Neil, Fairbank, credit card debt collection.
Discover Bank v. Patricia Heller, Denver, credit card debt collection.
OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Brent J. Luloff, Tripoli, personal loan debt collection.
Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp., West Des Moines, v. Chelsea K. Albers, Janesville, education loan debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Lisa and Timothy Stocks, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Michelle Lehr, Janesville, medical debt collection.
Quad Corporation Inc., assignee of Cedar Valley Medical Specialists, v. Connie J. Gergen, Janesville, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Jessica Shadlow, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union v. Darrel Rizer, Denver, credit card debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Bryan Stevens, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hildebrand Rentals, Waverly, v. Phuong Thai, Tam Ha and Hang Pham, Waverly, unpaid rent plus property damages and cleaning fees.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Britnie Buss, Plainfield, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Chad Michael Ciesielski, 43, Rowley, prostitution.
State of Iowa v. Brandon Michael Peshel, 38, Waverly, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Hunter John Penkwitz-Brower, 39, Sheldon, interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Tyler Brian Wojohn, 18, Charles City, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Alaija Meshele Phillips, 30, Waverly, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
City of Waverly v. Joshua Niles, 29, Waverly, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Robert Michael Sobczak, 40, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Zachary James Ludvik, 29, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. James Robert Miller, 27, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Troy Lynn Groeneveld, 50, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Carlos David Morales, 22, Oelwein, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 10 days in jail to be served within 180 days, may serve in 48-hour increments, fine of $855 is suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charges of driving while license suspended, failure to transfer title on a motor vehicle and operating non-registered vehicle are dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pled guilty to fraudulent use of registration and will be pay the scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joshuah Kareem Hoskins, 20, Waverly, pled guilty to third-degree sexual abuse, sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, suspended, committed to the custody of the director of the Department of Corrections for life upon completion of sentence, fine of $1,370 is suspended, pay $90 sexual abuse surcharge, pay $100 toward attorney’s fee, no contact order issued on a separate filing, rights to vote and bear arms are adversely affected, submit to DNA sampling, placed on probation for five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee of $300, reside at a residential facility for 180 days, placed in the custody of the Bremer County Sheriff until bed space is available, complete sex offender treatment, may not have contact with minors unless approved by probation officer, register with sex offender registry and pay $260 civil penalty, appeal bond set at $10,000, pay $284.80 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Carrie Michelle Smith, 46, Sumner, pled guilty to third-degree burglary and second-degree theft, sentenced to up to five years in prison on each count, suspended, concurrent, placed on probation for three to five years on each count, fines of $2,050 are suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug testing, appeal bonds set at $5,000 for each count, pay $140 court costs. Also pled guilty to separate charge of possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 25 days in jail, credited as served in full, concurrent with above, fine waived, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dillon John Sommerfelt, 34, Independence, pled guilty to violation of no-contact/protective order-contempt, sentenced to two days in jail within 90 days, appeal bond set at $250, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Davion Terrell Fleming, 25, St. Louis, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, ordered to pay a $500 fine and $75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Cody Lee Davenport, 31, Fayette, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to up to two years in prison, placed in OWI prison program, pending space, defendant released to the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services, pay $1,875 fine and $281.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for six years, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, must complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Caleb Tyler McMinn, 18, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty by June 28, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $309.80 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR DEC. 9-15
SPEEDING: Kimberly L. Porter, St. Charles, Missouri; Shyann Marie Quigley, Ionia; Bryanna Baylie Burco, Tripoli; Kody Lee Cameron, Galesburg, Illinois; Jose Luis Garcia, Joliet, Illinois; Eric Alan Hays, Paris, Tennessee; Daniel Lavern Kipp, New Hampton; Lance Matthew Rundquist, Andover, Minnesota; Joshua Daniels, Des Moines, Washington; Sydney Marie Simon, Aplington; Margaretta Veronica Davis, Eagan, Minnesota; Emma James Mueldener, West Des Moines; Villegas Lozano Seledonio, Bloomington, Minnesota; Kirstyn Suzanne Mannix, Columbia, Missouri; Isaac Alston Jahn, Rosemount, Minnesota; Dominic Robin Favorito, St. Paul, Minnesota; Jonas Nathaniel Lenth, West Union; Melissa Jo Tillman, West Fargo, North Dakota; Victor A. Reyes Gonzalez, Sonoma, California; Rachel Aziagbe Adjo Akakpo, Burnsville, Minnesota; Jordan Catherine Peters, Tripoli; Salvador Zamora Garcia, Marshalltown; Paul Ledesma, Waverly; Aahrailyah Marie Cunningham, Twin Lakes, Minnesota; Jean Marie Caspers-Simmet, Cedar Falls; Kevin Michael Marion Cox, Waverly; Stephanie Jane Williams, Allison; Kaitlyn Anne Schweer, Wverly; Andrew N. Farr, Atlanta; Jonathan M. Hunt, Plano, Illinois; Megan Rebekah Morrison, Clear Lake; Doyle Lee Wegner, Sumner; Gaylen D. Devries, Raymond; Pedro Morente Toj, Chicago; Kyle Lynn Craighton, Ankeny; Anna Quinn Breland, Minneapolis; John Arden Wilson, West Branch; Alan Clinton Terrell, Bettendorf; Mark Robert Friedman, Shell Rock; Dawn Lillian King, Lawler; Cory J. Mullen, La Porte City; Bridget Elizabeth Doyle, Cedar Falls; Darien Miles Wheeler, Evanston, Illinois; Ethyn Trevor Hall, Tripoli; Kali Rae Pletz, Janesville; Adrian L. Saylor, Waverly; Anthony Gabriel Beltran, Janesville; Kristen Rae Cecil, Marion; Teresa Kay Meister, Tripoli; Rachel A. McDonnell, Fulton, Illinois; Austin M. James, Waverly; Braden Michael Nolte; Laura Jean Lyons, Waverly; and Elise Ann Rogaczewski, Waterloo.
OTHERS: Matthew Lee Barta, Waverly, first-offense trespassing and reckless driving; Kaitlyn Grace Myrmo, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Conner Charles Piehl, Denver, operation without registration card or plate; Choz Tiguila, Denver, no valid driver’s license; Rhonda Jean Schmidtke, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Dalton Wallace Miller, Tripoli, failure to maintain control; Daniel Lane Dillon, Sumner, dark window or windshield; David B. Martinson, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate; Pedro Morente Toj, Chicago, no valid driver’s license; Emily Marie Drew, Charles City, following too closely; Sadia E. Leyh, Waverly, failure to maintain control; and Gracimae Sunshine Miller, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.