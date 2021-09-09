MARRIAGES
Dustin James Patrick and Megan Leslee Mortensen, both of Waverly, Aug. 28 in Waverly.
Abigail Marie Tupper and Adam Peter Koch, both of Waverly, Aug. 28 in Cedar Falls.
Erica Ann Klein and Freeman A. Kauffman, both of Waverly, Aug. 28 in Waverly.
Cassaundra Nickole Throndson and Renn Dean Trumblee, both of Sumner, Aug. 28 in Cedar Falls.
CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. C.R.P., v. Richard Mata Perez Jr., Waverly, child support debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Branden A. Davis, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Credit Management Services Inc., Grand Island, Nebraska, v. Kathleen McRobie Bishop, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Second Round Sub LLC v. Keisha Shahan, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Wayne Brocka, Readlyn, v. Robert Brandt and Kristy Ouist, Fredericksburg, past due rent.
State of Iowa v. Kaysee Ann Stough, 36, Plainfield, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Andrew Lowell Steffen, 45, Cedar Falls, driving while license revoked.
Bremer County v. Alexandra Ka Graham, 26, Denver, animal nuisance.
State of Iowa v. James Allen Wood, 60, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Tyler David Rindels, 20, Waterloo, pled guilty to eluding and two counts of child endangerment, sentenced to up to two years in prison on each count, all suspended, consecutive to each other but concurrent to a Black Hawk County felony case, fines of $625 on each count are suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years on each count, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, reside in a residential facility for up to 180 days, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, cooperate with DNA profiling, also pleads guilty to one count of speeding and will pay scheduled violation, two companion charges of speeding are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 for each count for a total of $6,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Olivia Kathleen Winning, 30, Waterloo, pled guilty to third-degree theft, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, fine of $625 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay $878.24 restitution to Hy-Vee, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $186.45 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kenneth James Shadlow, 56, Waterloo, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 12 days in jail to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, may serve in Black Hawk County Jail if approved by Black Hawk County Sheriff, fine of $855 suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, also pled guilty to failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicles and will pay scheduled violation, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jeremy Allan Villa, 31, West Union, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in Fayette County Jail with approval of Fayette County Sheriff, no fine, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Blair Alan Green, 56, Waterloo, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to up to two years in prison, placed in OWI prison program, pending space, released to the custody of the Department of Correctional Services, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for one year, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, must complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charges of two counts of driving while license suspended and failure to maintain or use safety belts are dismissed at defendant’s cost, pled guilty to failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way and will pay scheduled violation, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Tamra Elaine Schneider, 47, Shell Rock, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine and $93.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, must complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Keyton Terril Johnson, 24, Mason City, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, must complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeadl bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR AUG. 26-SEPT. 2
SPEEDING: Tyler David Rindels, Waterloo; Maurine Nakhumicha Bahati, Cedar Rapids; Kathleen Ellen Tolnai, Plainfield; Brian Carl Baumler, Cypress, Texas; Jacqueline Marie Phelps, Fridley, Minnesota; Leroy Tyler McGhee, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Anthony Lewis Morgan, Park Rapids, Minnesota; Tremiere Latred Hollie, Memphis, Tennessee; Jose Mario Aguilar Valdez, Ankeny; Kenneth E. Burns, Peoria, Illinois; Dwayne Antonio Garner, Cedar Rapids; Scott Allan Haakenson, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Terrance D. Williams, Rock Island, Illinois; Michelle Charlotte Larson, Oelwein; Erin Caprice Sires, Waterloo; Terry Lee Eilenberger, South Yarmouth, Massachusetts; Rachel Danielle Frank, House Springs, Missouri; Veronica Paz Cifuentes, Minneapolis; Minha Dison, Mason City; Madeline Shannon Rainwater, Vashon, Washington; Brayden Justice Rueben Young, New Richmond, Ohio; Visar Kelmendi, Mason City; Jaymee Morgan Kars, Freeport, Michigan; Amber Elizabeth Bolton, Waerly; Jack Ryan Larson, Rogers, Minnesota; Jonathan Kerby Altidor, Coconut Creek, Florida; David Leroy Brown, Dubuque; Chad David Pegump, Fairfax; Alexander Paul Stevens, Romulus, Michigan; Timothy O’Toole Corlett, Golden Valley, Minnesota; Douglas James Feela, Blaine, Minnesota; Megan Eileen Roethler, Charles City; Ayid H. Mohamed, Rochester, Minnesota; Julie Marie Greenfield, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Joseph Isaiah Doering, Waterloo; Lacie Marie Clarke, Fairbank; Allen L. Bentley, Sumner; Destiny Rewerts, Waverly; Elaine Irene Linhoff, Centerburg, Ohio; Cayler Bryce Friedly, Waterloo; Daytovaine Dapree McLemore, Cedar Falls; Elvira Pehlic, Waterloo; Wade David Phelps Yeager, Troy, Missouri; Christopher Vincent M. Kearney, Farmington, Minnesota; Addison Michael Wagner, Cedar Rapids; Jed B. Bernstein, Brooklyn, New York; Dwight Earl Brockhouse, Muscatine; Christian Andrew Sarkisian, Naples, Florida; Ashly Kaithavalappil Mural, Cedar Rapids; William Benjamin Levine, Minneapolis; Qoctavia Zaaria A. Shabazz, Reno, Nevada; Hannah Bollinger, Naperville, Illinois; Kayla Jayne Rourke, Readlyn; Danielle S. Peart, Hammond, Indiana, two counts; Jason E. Brennan, Springfield, Illinois; Gretchen Elizabeth Suiter, Waterloo; Garvin P. Branch, Hammond, Wisconsin; Jesus Alberto Sanchez Solorzano, La Vergne, Tennessee; Jerry Thomas Hilby, Cedar Rapids; Jorge Armando Flores, Clinton; Michelle R. Breitbach, Denver; Ishonda Cheneay Emerson, Burnsville, Minnesota; Angela Marie Golden, Eldridge; Anna R. Rosenzweig, Chicago; Isabella Antoinette McCoy, Crystal, Minnesota; Matthew Charles Meier, Waverly; Michael Joseph Desloover, Fredericksburg; Ryan Allen Michael Siems, Waverly; James P. Baker, Shoreview, Minnesota; Kaden Lee Meyer, Sumner; Elizabeth Marie Lohmann, Adel; Jerald Lee Nott, Nashua; Duane Leroy Rose, St. Olaf; Santiago Martinez Lopez, Fort Myers, Florida; Seth Michael Holschlag, New Hampton; Chloe B. Hawbaker, Madison Lake, Minnesota; Thawng Za Lin, Marshalltown; Roger James Bergmann, Frederika; Hunter Michael Jerochim, Monroe, Washington; Mwajuma Ngendakumana, Iowa City; Dante Caleb Samuel Dali, Mason City; Constance Michiko Erickson, Iowa City; Michael Patrick Kittler, Elwood, Illinois; Dakota W. Klingfus, Denver; Evan Arthur Arachikavitz, Sumner; Isan r. Narcisi, Evanston, Illinois; Brian Keith Beneke, Independence; Robert Ray Beyers, Cedar Falls; William Harvey Wynn, Mattawan, Michigan; Raeanne Marie Miller, Pueblo, Colorado; Brittany Nikole Parent, Hiawatha; and Shawn Allen Pitman, Biggsville, Illinois.
OTHERS: Blair Alan Green, Waterloo, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Kenneth James Shadlow, Waterloo, failure to change lanes upon approach to an emergency vehicle; Jonathan J. Orr, Coggon, dark window or windshield; Grace Lyn Vandersee, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Buge Emery Munn, Waterloo, no insurance and driving while license suspended; Leroy Tyler McGhee, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, careless driving; Dwayne Antonio Garner Jr., Cedar Rapids, driving on wrong side of two-way highway, reckless driving and driving while license suspended; Zachary Mark Oberheu, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Sean Otto Jacque, Readlyn, parks and public lands-two-week time limit exceeded; James S. Souhrada, Hudson, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Brock James Heller, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Amber Marie Miller, Waterloo, failure to obey traffic control device; Timothy O’Toole Corlett, Golden Valley, Minnesota, operation without registration card or plate; Jamie Schmidt, Janesville, dark window or windshield; James Robert Wehling, Westgate, maximum width of vehicle violation; Christina Marie Harrelson, Vinton, failure to maintain registration plate; Frank Charles Stokes, Porter, Texas, no valid commercial driver’s license, failure to comply with safety regulations, no Iowa fuel permit, operation by unqualified driver, violation of commercial motor vehicle trip permits and hours of service violation; David Mitchell Schipper, Plainfield, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Ezra A. Hershberger, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Earl G. Sanderson, Waterloo, operation without registration card or play and failure to comply with safety regulations; Ethan Eric Weitzenkamp, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle and open container by driver; Ethan Folkedahl, Decorah, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product and driving on wrong side of two-way highway; Kolin Richard Krauskopf, Decorah, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kasey James Krauskopf, Ridgeway, minor failure to use seat belt; Kevin Harold Kotewa, Rochester, Minnesota, dark window or windshield; Rodney Alan Kaune, Oelwein, failure to maintain control; Ethan Eric Weitzenkamp, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Matthew John Kremer, Toddville, dark window or windshield; Brody Russell Smith, Waterloo, failure to obey traffic control device; Anneliese Faye Jeffrey, Rockwell, dark window or windshield; Isabella Marie Canney, Waverly, use of an electronic device; Jeffrey John Devries, Waterloo, failure to obey stop sign; Elijiah Ronald Keithley, Longview, Washington, operating non-registered vehicle; Patricia Y. Pringle, Sumner, operation without registration; Gabriel Charles Gekpoah, Waterloo, operating with an expired driver’s license; Laura Leigh Wagner, Shell Rock, operation without registration; Isabella Marie Canney, Waverly, following too closely; and Holland Joseph Ewing, Minneapolis, driving while license suspended.