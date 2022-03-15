MARRIAGE
Margarita Lea Herr and Bradley Lawerance Brandt, both of Sumner, Oct. 23 in Story City.
DISSOLUTIONS
Neil Folkerts, Waverly, v. Connie Folkerts, Waverly.
Angela Jean Lindley, Waverly, v. Kenneth David Lindley, Waverly.
CASES FILED
Holly Rogers, Janesville, v. Eric Ward, Janesville, COVID-19 stimulus payment dispute.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Sabrina J. Dehoet, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Lenora Darrah, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Cory and Heather Asche, Plainfield, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Bob Coffer Bennett Jr., 30, Charles City, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Adam Willis Purchase, 33, Forest City, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Austin Angelo Mangine, 22, Sumner, two counts of fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Corey Cardianus Walker, 35, Waterloo, first-offense possession of marijuana, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Jersey Rose Vanbrocklin, 19, Nashua, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Natalie Morel, 35, Waverly, assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Michael Lawrence Nicklaus, 34, Janesville, third-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Summer Jo Baird, 34, Waverly, second-offense OWI and two counts of child endangerment.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Mischelli Lauranne Ford-Nelson, 38, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of marijuana, sentenced to three terms of 30 days in jail to be served within 120 days, concurrent to each other and a Chickasaw County case, credited for time previously served, fines waived on all three counts, financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee or court costs, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $1,000 for each count.
State of Iowa v. Cheryl Ann Walters, 49, Waverly, pled guilty to possessing contraband, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fined $1,025, suspended, financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug and alcohol testing, concurrent with a previously disposed third-degree theft case, two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug are dismissed, and additional count of third-or-subsequent possession of a controlled substance is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Brian Jon Dunkel, 44, Cedar Rapids, pled guilty to third-or-subsequent-offense possession of methamphetamine and third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to two terms of up to five years in prison, suspended, fined $2,050, suspended, placed on probation for two to five years on each count, concurrent to each other, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol and all other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profile, subject to random drug and/or alcohol testing, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $5,000 for each count, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Emilee Rose Simon, 19, Waverly, pled guilty to two counts of third-degree harassment, ordered to pay $210 in fines and $31.50 surcharge, two additional counts of third-degree harassment have been dismissed at defendant’s cost, placed on self-probation for one year, no-contact order extended to March 4, 2024, appeal bond set at $750, pay $131 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Cory Robert Berry, 34, Tripoli, pled guilty to false 911 call, ordered to pay $350 fine and $52.50 surcharge, hearing set for 11:30 a.m. March 29 to determine amount of attorney’s fee to pay, appeal bond set at $250, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dawntrese Shalaine Wilson, 22, Waterloo, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended, fine of $430 is waived, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug testing, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charges of providing false identification information, operating a non-registered vehicle and failure to maintain or use safety belts are dismissed at defendant’s cost, while defendant also pled guilty to driving while license suspended and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $171.50 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jonah Riley Gronemeyer, 21, Tripoli, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $430 civil penalty by Sept. 27, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, no-contact order remains in effect until March 2, 2023, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Taylor Marie Dunahoo, 31, Des Moines, pled guilty to possession of heroin, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waved, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Tyler Reshawn Chambliss, 31, Indianapolis, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, ordered to pay a $500 fine and $75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, also pled guilty to failure to pay unified carrier registration fee and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of failure to maintain or use safety belts is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Zoe Elaine Burton, 20, Janesville, Minnesota, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 27 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Conner Scott Vogt, 23, Tripoli, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 90 days in jail, credited for 90 days as served while in recovery center, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for one year, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set for $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dillon John Roberson, 21, New Hampton, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, concurrent with a previous OWI conviction, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. William Carl Perrott, 59, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 90 days, credited for time previously served if time served in jail, may serve sentence in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine and $93.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jordon Carl Ross, 28, Waverly, found guilty of first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty by Sept. 27, but may pay half if defendant obtains temporary restricted license within 90 days, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 27 unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR MARCH 1-7
SPEEDING: Latasha Jada Aryanna Roberson Osborne, Waterloo; Aaron Jones, Harvey, Illinois; Saige Elisabeth Hauer, Solon; Mary Catherine McCoshen, Dundas, Minnesota; Jerand Paul French, Eveleth, Minnesota; Rusty Alan Surovik II, Sumner; Amy Jo Wittenburg, Readlyn; Travis Cain Chevre, St. Paul, Minnesota; Melissa Dawn Hartley, Seattle; Victoria Lynne Trueg, Jesup; Renee Anne Koloc, Raymond; Noah V. Neetz, New Lenox, Illinois; Sasha Nicole Lopez, San Jacinto, California; Logan Riley Stirm, Oelwein; Maya Allyn Gjerde, Norwalk; David Michael Ruport, Denver; Denny Pak Kei Wong, Houston; Michael Thomas Maus, Lowry, Minnesota; Maria Angeles Botello Banderas, Adams, Minnesota; Chad Duane Austin, Waverly; Carter James Pilcher, Waverly; Natalie Rae Peter, Cedar Falls; Brody Allen Mundt, Waverly; Dustin Lee Koopman, Newhall; Nathan Richard LaFrance, Prior Lake, Minnesota; Joshua Andrew Evans, Waverly; Myron L.B. Crawford Jr. Bey, St. Louis; Cesar Adolfo Gomez Salazar, Waterloo; Kelli A. Judisch, Sumner; Sydney Genevieve Rhea, Fredericksburg; Christian Margeul Lee Taylor, Davenport; Mohammad Khalid, Hampton; Pamela Ann Meier Kraus, Chelsea; Samantha Sadie Fischels, Waterloo; Brittany Laree Behrmann, Maynard; Carole Joyce Wilkinson, Cedar Falls; Jack Chris Biela, Lockport, Illinois; Spencer Christian Snodgrass, Cedar Falls; Kristen Elizabeth Miller, Urbandale; Danielle S. Peart, Waterloo; Bartlett J. Bale, Tehachapi, California; Gabrielle Marie Langfeldt, Faribault, Minnesota; Andrew Todd Brown, Urbandale; Joseph Donald Gawreluk, Anoka, Minnesota; Jamal Brandon Smith, Charles City; Arthur Lee Kingsbury, Frederika; Maurice Jerrell Pratt, North St. Paul, Minnesota; Rachel Elizabeth Hurley, Independence; Connon Cassidy Elumba, Burnsville, Minnesota; and Angela Marie Ruch, Des Moines.
OTHERS: Tyler Reshawn Chambliss, Indianapolis, operating without evidence of authority; Jonter A. Gomez Gomez, Waterloo, registration violation; Eric Jason Rose Sr., Sumner, no valid driver’s license; Rusty Alan Surovik II, Sumner, no valid driver’s license; Daniel Lyle Lancaster, La Porte City, no insurance; Ethan Jeffrey Charley, Traer, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Christopher Dennis Wilson, Traer, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Keith Alan Lindsey, Vinton, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Colton Thomas Kleinschmidt, Nashua, improper rear lamps; Benjamin Lee Steffen, Sumner, use of electronic communications device; Quintorey Kemp Jr., Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Erica Mary Rose Johnson, Shell Rock, failure to transfer title on motor vehicle; John William Paul, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Jane Esther Hopper, Jesup, dark window or windshield; Myron L.B. Crawford Jr. Bey, St. Louis, manner of conveyance of a loaded gun; Rachel S. Moeller, Tripoli, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Darren Weaver Shirk, Alta Vista, dark window or windshield; Kenrick John Schares, Readlyn, dark window or windshield; Scott Leigh Poynter, Russellville, Arkansas, no Iowa fuel permit and failure to comply with safety regulations; Shaun C. Offenheiser, Elizabeth, Illinois, failure to comply with safety regulations; Erik A. Stansbery, Dike, operating non-registered vehicle; Noah Alexander Strong, operation without registration card or plate; Kyler James Wilharm, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Ricky Lee Clark III, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Shane Allan Hewitt, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Emily Ann Zeien Brown, Denver, dark window or windshield; Emil Chase Mueller, Sumner, employee providing tobacco/vapor product to person under age 21; Mitchell Joe Vanhauen, Randalia, failure to comply with safety regulations; Collin O’Brien, Waverly, following too closely; Sarah Katherine Judisch, Waverly, failure to maintain registration plates; Lucas Robert Wendland, Waverly, registration violation; Dawntrese Shalaine Wilson, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; Danielle S. Peart, Waterloo, driving while license under suspension; Megan C. Hockey, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; and Randen Paul Lee, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.