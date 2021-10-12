MARRIAGE
Shelby Dean Bellinger and Taylor Mae Boos, both of Cedar Falls, Oct. 2 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTION
Sara J. Davis, Waverly, v. Steven P. Davis, Waverly.
CASES FILED
Jennifer L. Gruber, Sumner, v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, underinsured automobile accident claim.
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa, d.b.a. Covenant Medical Center, Mercy Hospital and Sartori Memorial Hospital (now known as MercyOne), v. Kailyn Adele Lowe, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Susan Cornforth, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Craig and Elizabeth Hancock, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Brittany M. and Brandon Knipper, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls, v. Amy Lynn and Zach Kohl, Readlyn, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Cynthia Adell and Steve Muehling, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Karla Marie Deboer, 54, Allison, first-offense OWI and two counts of child endangerment.
State of Iowa v. Tyler David Rindels, 20, Waterloo, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Dalton Shawn Breitsprecher, 30, Ossian, driving while barred and first-offense possession of heroin.
State of Iowa v. Karen Kay Boelman, 73, Cedar Falls, first-degree theft and dependent adult abuse.
State of Iowa v. Jared Steven Carl Miller, 20, Sumner, domestic abuse assault impeding air or blood flow causing injury.
State of Iowa v. Robert Mervin Meyer, 67, Sumner, third-degree harassment.
State of Iowa v. Tyler Reshawn Chambliss, 30, Indianapolis, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Gavin Aaron Clark, 18, Minnetonka, Minnesota, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Paul Arthur Schueppert, 52, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Dillon John Roberson, 21, New Hampton, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Sean David Blackledge, 39, Waverly, pled guilty to indecent contact with a child, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, fine of $855 is suspended, pay $90 sexual assault surcharge, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, may not have any contact with anyone under age 18, must register as a sex offender, remain at the REM waiver home in Waterloo and follow all conditions/requirements there, cooperate with DNA profiling, no-contact order on victim remains effective through Oct. 5, 2026, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Quantrell Deon Pena, 27, Rochester, Minnesota, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, fine waived, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jennifer Jo Miller, 43, Janesville, pled guilty to third-offense possession of methamphetamine and third-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to five years in prison on each count, suspended, concurrent, fines of $1,025 on each count are suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay $350 attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol and other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug/alcohol testing, a second count of third-offense possession of marijuana and an addition count of possession of cannabidiol are dismissed at defendant’s cost, companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of conditions of a restricted license and high mount brake light violation are all dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $5,000 on each count, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jamie Paul Henson, 50, Waverly, pled guilty to enhanced possession of methamphetamine and enhanced possession of marijuana, sentenced to up to two years in prison on the methamphetamine charge, suspended, and four days in jail on the marijuana charge to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, fine of $855 for the methamphetamine charge is suspended and the fine for the marijuana charge is waived, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for the methamphetamine charge for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug testing, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the methamphetamine charge and $1,000 on the marijuana charge, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Edward Leroy Finch III, 43, Waverly, pled guilty to assault domestic abuse causing bodily injury, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for seven days, credited for seven days served as part of a violation of no-contact order, which is concurrent, fine suspended, pay $90 domestic abuse surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on self-probation for one year, complete domestic abuse program, no-contact order has been lifted by a separate order, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $276 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Allissa J. Hansen, 25, Rock Island, Illinois, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, all financial obligations must be paid by April 19, 2022, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. unless financial obligations are paid in full by that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Tia Florence Osterkamp, 30, Charles City, pled guilty to reckless driving, ordered to pay $500 fine, $75 surcharge and $258.80 court costs, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Jay Blue, 50, West Union, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served if sentence is served in jail, may serve sentence in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine and $93.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on self-probation for one year, must complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR SEPT. 30-OCT. 6
SPEEDING: Randi Lee Austin, Rochester, Minnesota; Olivia May Rupright, Oelwein; Bryan Wesley Edison, Carver, Minnesota; Hallie Bree Ozburn, Marion; Lulitte Harms, Waverly; Jason Michael Hoskins, New Hampton; Angelina Jo Bucheit, Waverly; Jordan Wayne Cooper, Lansing; Wendy Anneliese Runkle, Janesville; Saveon Mykell Harvey, Columbia Heights, Minnesota; Brandon Jaroy Miller, Minneapolis; Alexandra Lee Petrusson, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Nyle Jordan Berger, Waverly; Melissa Lynn Overby, Phoenix; Christopher Meredith Bonds, Birmingham, Alabama; Ryan Richard Yount, Minnetrista, Minnesota; Matthew Eric Young, O’Fallon, Missouri; Joshua Gage Smith, New Hampton; Candice Rose Gomez, Mason City; Chad Austin Palomo, White Bear Towns, Minnesota; Brady Leland Woodward, Oelwein; Andrew Anthony Emert Thadens, Denver; Madison Jo McCarvel, Waterloo; Jaime Hernandez, Waterloo; Vickie Jo Elliott, Hudson, Nolan Samuel Leaton, Wilton; Amanda Louise Foster, Nashua; Bob Coffer Bennett, Charles City; Justin Miller Conaway, St. Paul Park, Minnesota; Jennifer Lynn Eller, Angola, Louisiana; Brandi J. Decesare, Rockford, Illinois; Arinn K. Daugherty, Seattle; Hannah Marie Goldsmith, Minneapolis; Kaylee Jolynn parks, Kensett; Maria Cristina Saldana, Cedar Rapids; Jennifer Jo Dralle, Sumner; Rashell Marie Sorg, Cedar Falls; Benjamin Gabriel Hansen, Charles City; Jacob Riley Anderson, Readlyn; Jacqueline Renee Spier, Sumner; Anthony James Morse, Readlyn; Samuel Michael Koehler, Orono, Minnesota; Dickson Robert, Kahului, Hawaii; Brice Richard Becker, Iowa City; Kimberly Ann Wagner, Ladson, South Carolina; Amy Lee Throckmorton, Cedar Rapids; William Daniel Rivera Rodriguez, Cedar Falls; Rikki Daniel Cobos, Converse, Texas; Michael Alan Peckenschneider, Minneapolis; Dyllan Matthew Sparks, Waverly; Micah John Imel, Mason City; Jared Dale Block, Cedar Falls; Ben Daniel Cartwright, Port Orchard, Washington; Nathan Dale Cartwright, Port Orchard, Washington; Steven James Picton, Marquette Heights, Illinois; Danice Karen Johnson, Dunkerton; Jeremiah W. Johnson, Waterloo; Matthew Robert Croux, Oelwein; Lisa Marie Miller, Minnetonka, Minnesota; Anthony T. Analetto, Fargo, North Dakota; Daniel Ryan Wilkens, Cedar Falls; David Leslie Greaves, Tripoli; Ben James Gibson, Elgin; Chance T. Adams, Canton, Illinois; Juan Carlos Robleszumaya, Paso Robles, California; Shan Huang, Minneapolis; Alan Dale Deneui, Waverly; Jacob Wayne Smith, Valparaiso, Minnesota; Jordan Christopher Embree, Tremont, Illinois; Stone Marcus Schmitz, La Porte City; Joseph Patrick Braun, Sleepy Eye, Minnesota; Jackison DiManche, Waterloo; Jeremy Harold La Tour, Shakopee, Minnesota; John David Laird, Orland Park, Illinois; Tynan Jay Thompson, Marion; Michael Wayne Simon, Hartley; Rodelle Lamar Nathaniel, Rochester, Minnesota; Trent James Schneck, Janesville; Belarmino Vasquez Cardona, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Matthew Neal Charles Hulin, Jesup; Tomas Joseph Heidenwirth, Parkersburg; Adam Stephen Marschinke, New Richmond, Wisconsin; Vance Alexe Nunemaker, Ely; Angela Jones Moore, Victoria, Minnesota; Michael Jeremy Anderson, North Liberty; Alex Matthew Bazzell, St. Charles, Missouri; Michael Nicholas Franssen, Chisago City, Minnesota; Brandon Michael Deangelo, Shoreview, Minnesota; Bradley C. Page, Cedar Falls; Timothy John Dillon, Stanhope; Bernice Martin Nolt, Orchard; Matthew Jon Pipho, Denver; Aleksey Fomichenko, North Port, Florida; Ann Grace Meirick, Decorah; Linda Kay Seery, Evansdale; Zachory Kyle Shick, Waverly; Shawnika Latrice Jackson, Clinton; Cody Jeffery Dawson, Evansdale; Cecelia Rose Bonilla, Tipton; Korie Brienne Claypool, Bondurant; and Bruce Edward Finnegan, Ionia.
OTHERS: Blake Robert Cole, Clarksville, maximum group axle weight violation – 4,001-5,000 pounds, maximum gross weight violation – 1,001-2,000 pounds and maximum group axle weight violation – 3,001-4,000 pounds; Angelina Jo Bucheit, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Cody James Ritter, Greene, operating non-registered vehicle; Alexandra Lee Petrusson, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Elisa Jade Cramer, Allison, two counts of no insurance, failure to use child restraint device, failure to maintain or use safety belts and no valid driver’s license; Nyle Jordan Berger, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Ryan Lane Brooks, Shell Rock, no valid driver’s license; David Thomas Hill, Sandstone, Minnesota, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Barry Eugene McLemore Jr., Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Julie Kargel, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Michael D. Batton, Janesville, operation without registration card or plate; Tyler James Miller, New London, failure to display registration plate; Brady Wagner, Denver, failure to maintain control; Bob Coffer Bennett, Charles City, failure to use child restraint device, failure to maintain registration plate and driving while license suspended; Kesler Eugene Schulmeister, Sumner, no lamp or flag on rear-projecting load; Daryll Andrew Coffman, Olive Branch, Mississippi, failure to use child restraint device; Ryan Joseph Drilling, Riceville, dark window or windshield; Wade D. Hannan, Dunkerton, boat personal floatation devices – equipment violation; Clinton M. Cummings Jones, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Laurie R. Meyer, Sumner, failure to yield upon a left turn; Seth Wade Cook, Waterloo, lights of an improper color – front or rear; Camden Drake Ewing, Dysart, violation of conditions of restricted license; Adam J. Hammond, Waverly, dark window or windshield; John Deshaye Chiles, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Joshua David Cartwright, Port Orchard, Washington, manner of conveyance – loaded gun; Ben Daniel Cartwright, Port Orchard, Washington, no valid driver’s license; Jaelynn Rachel Lampe, Clarksville, dark window or windshield; Brandon M. Knipper, Waverly, three counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Zachary E. Miller, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kaitlyn Weaver Shirk, Mason City, failure to maintain control; Joseph John Even, Oran, defective tires; Ellie Sophia Eick, Plainfield, violation of graduated license condition; Shawnika Latrice Jackson, Clinton, failure to carry registration card and dark window; Rozann Grice, St. Louis, no driver’s license; Christy Lynn Bartels, Oelwein, operation without registration card/plate and operating non-registered vehicle; Cody Jeffery Dawson, Evansdale, open container by driver; Jennifer Lynn Engler, Postville, failure to have license/permit while operating motor vehicle; Hunter Lee Stolfus, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Seth Paul White, Denver, school stop violation; Kyle Brian Schribner, Osage, failure to use seat belt; Addyson Drew Kaune, Waterloo, following too closely; Alexis Paige Johnson, Waverly, following too closely; Morgan Marie Ramirez, Allison, failure to have valid license/permit; Scott A. Woodin, Clarion, driving while license suspended; and Patrick James McAlpine, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.