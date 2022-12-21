Bremer County Courthouse

Speeding: Marquise Antwan Paino, Tripoli; Leena Marissa Fuller, Fairbank; Deysi Quintanilla, Waterloo; Gary L. King, II, Grand Island, NE; Rachel Violet Hoskins Carroll, Waterloo; Craig Randal Butler, Minnetrista, MN; Dawn Marie Lohse, Ham Lake, MN; Samuel S. Dumford, Downers Grove, IL; Victor Hatungimana, Des Moines; Joshua Gage Smith, New Hampton; Adam Joseph Hennings, Tripoli; Bradley C. Cook, Champaign, IL; Caitlin Shea Riley, Cedar Rapids; Tina Marie Belt, High Ridge, MO; Brandon Lloyd Scroggins, Evansdale; Trevor Bryant Lilley, Joppa, MD; Terrence William Miller, Oxford; Saul Crisy Hernandez, Christiansted, VI; Ian Allen Edwards, Latimer; Yeng Khong Vang, Cottage Grove, MN; Beverly Robinson, Waite Park, MN; George Kpemgba Karnley, Charlotte, NC; Carter David Sanocki, Somerset, WI; Hector Eduardo Bugarin, Farmington, MN; Nguza Rajabu, Fitchburg, WI; Aaron Matthew Motsinger, Sumner; Holly Erin Opperman, Jesup; Brandi Michelle Sweazey, Mason City; Edgar Omar Ortiz, Butterfield, MN; Dylan James Reicks, Waucoma; Priscilla Monique Silvestre, Austin, MN; Jeffery David Lemmer, Fitchburg, MA; Ashley Ann Reson, Mason City; Nicholas Robert Wheeler, Marshall, WI; Antoni Kaminski, Palatine, IL; Almir Covic, Waterloo; Shanice L. Harden, Spring Valley, IL; Nikola Jevremovic, Milwaukee, WI; George Edward Kotars, Maple Grove, MN; Erin Anne Davis, Minneapolis, MN; Donald J. Knight, Crestwood, IL; Delvin Dean Zimmerman, Rutledge, MO; Mason John Schmitt, Tripoli; Kimberly Ann Barnett, Waterloo; Ryan Patrick Lynch, Hamel, MN; David Thomas Walsh, Denver; Jessica Marie Wirth, Reinbeck; Nickolas Allen Haugland, Oelwein; Deon Ray Bolton, Waverly; Holly Irene Garcia, Fredericksburg; Malayna Jo Kiel, Oelwein; Amy Jo Revolorio, Waterloo; Dario Hermenegildo Zamudio, Jordan, MN; Katheryn Marie Zoll, Jacksonville, FL; Logan James Heyroth, Holmen, WI; Juarez Genaro Figueroa, Villa Park, IL; Brandon Robert Alvarado, Woodstock, IL; Justin Decker, Westgate; Shane Michael Heidemann, Denver; Philomena Pattcharee, Waterloo; Johnnie Paul McRae, Aledo, IL; Katherine Ann Haraldson, West Union; Etienne Turcotte, Fort Saskatchewa T8L, OC; Austin James Klink, Sumner; Danita Marie Schmidt, Sumner; Kyle Jacob Miller, Burnsville; Ryan Paul Edward Michaelis, Bettendorf; Yonatan Arim Ponce Guillen, Cedar Rapids; Fabio Eduardo Fontana, Cedar Falls; Matthew Michael Koch, Prior Lake, MN; Deangelo Deshun Brown, Memphis, TN; Michael David DeLaughter II, Sikeston, MO; Mark Anthony McMullen, Clarksville; Bradford William Robert Freeman, Edina, MN; Jacob Allan Huinker, Decorah; Todd Eric Dittmer, Stanley; Cathy Jean Haut, Grundy Center; Alexander David Arriola, Papillion, NE; Richelle Lee Taylor, Blaine, MN; Tucker Ray Abbott, Hosford, FL; Tucker Ray Abbott, Hosford, FL; William Thomas Schares, Dunkerton; Marco Guerrero, Hampton; Stephen John Siech, Savage, MN; Ronnie Dean Leerhoff, Plainfield; Leonard Burdgell Nielsen, Cedar Falls; Gary Raymond Papenheim, Cedar Falls; David R. Nagle, Cedar Falls; Marissa Kay Pope, Mason City; Brian Justin White, Jr., Cedar Rapids; Jessica L. Stanley, Waverly; Westen Thomas Graham, Cedar Falls; Edward Leroy Finch, III, Waverly; Miguel Martinez, St. Cloud, FL; Gabrielle Patricia Cook, Iowa City; Tylor John Burke, Waverly; Aaron Tyler Hoffert, Waverly; Ciara Dawn Jackson, Allison; Edwin Tellez, Dorchester, NE; Jason Ray Cook, Benton, AR; Kaylee Ellynn Eick, Plainfield; Marcy Jeanne Hand, Cedar Falls; Kimberly Kay Block, Tripoli; Jose Ramirez Grmajo Elisur, Pensacola, FL.

Other traffic: