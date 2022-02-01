MARRIAGES
Michael Carson Smith and Justyne Mae Fuentes Williams, both of Janesville, Jan. 15 in Nashua.
Kathryn Mae Christensen and Scott Matthew Ham, both of Cedar Falls, Jan. 15 in Cedar Falls.
Benjamin Robert Deutmeyer and Maggie Jo Meier, both of Minnesota, Jan. 22 in Dubuque.
CASES FILED
MidFirst Bank v. Elana D. and Philip Ryan Trimble, Waverly, mortgage foreclosure.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Burdette F. Elsbury, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls, v. Brittany Rose Wilson, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Jace Moore, Ames, and JoLynn Moore, Guttenberg, v. Shayla Merfeld, Waverly, dog attack.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Anthony J. Fuller, Janesville, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Mackenzie Rebecca Nuss, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Carson Raphield Kramer, 30, Waverly, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Megan Elizabeth Sauerbrei, 39, Plainfield, second-offense possession of hydromophone, second-offense possession of Xanax, second-offense possession of acetaminophen/hydrocodone, second-offense possession of amphetamine, second-offense possession of marijuana and first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Emily Ruth Burke, 34, Waverly, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Justin Elijah Main, 43, Galesburg, Illinois, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Jamie Allen Coyle, 49, Davenport, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Marcus Deshawn Harrington, 43, Waverly, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Kyle Ryan Squires, 24, Waverly, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Kayla Marie Hallett, 26, Nashua, second-offense OWI and driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Zachery Ray Rosol, 32, Stout, third-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Travis Scott Morck, 45, Sumner, pled guilty to assault and possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete mental health evaluation and substance abuse evaluation and follow all recommendations, no civil penalty imposed on the assault charge and waived on the marijuana charge, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. July 26 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of interference with official acts will be set for a non-jury magistrate trial at a later date, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $529.74 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dalton Shawn Breitsprecher, 30, Ossian, pled guilty to driving while license barred, possession of hydromorphone and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, sentenced to five days in jail on the barred-license charge to be served within 120 days, and 180 days in jail each on the other two charges, suspended but for five days also to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, concurrent to each other and a pending driving while barred charge, $855 fine on the barred-license charge is suspended, fine for the hydromorphone count is waived, pay $430 fine and $64.50 surcharge on the prescription drug charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for one year on the drug charges, pay department of correctional services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, may be subject to random drug testing, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charges of driving while license suspended and open container are dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pled guilty to use of an electronic communication device and will pay the scheduled fine, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the barred-license charge, and $1,000 each on the drug charges, pay $291.63 court costs. Also pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for 30 days, credited for 30 days previously served, concurrent with burglary charge, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, under same payment plan as above, placed on probation for one year, same alcohol prohibitions as above, complete drinking driver’s school, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $135 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kaysee Ann Stough, 37, Plainfield, pled guilty to third-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended, fine of $855 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jason Eugene Mahan, 37, Charles City, pled guilty to second-degree burglary and possession of burglar’s tools, sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on the burglary charge and up to two years in prison on the burglar’s tools charge, both suspended, concurrent, fines of $1,625 are suspended, pay up to $1,000 in attorney’s fees, pay pecuniary damages to victim when reported, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, no-contact order has been extended through Jan. 24, 2027, by separate order, until sentence is satisfied, defendant loses rights to vote, run for elected office and bear arms, cooperate with DNA profile, placed on probation for three to five years on the burglary charge and two years on the burglar’s tools charge, pay $300 Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, appeal bonds set at $5,000 for the burglary charge and $2,000 for the burglar’s tools charge, additional charge of attempted first-degree burglary is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $587.69 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Zachary Marcus Woerner, 21, Marshalltown, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 90 days, credited for 9 hours and 33 minutes previously served, may serve in Marshall County Jail, fine waived, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fees when reported, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug testing, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Garrett Alan Paulsen, 37, Waterloo, pled guilty to public intoxication, ordered to pay $105 fine and $15.75 surcharge, appeal bond set at $105, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dwanna Yevette Sykes, 29, Dubuque, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 9 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Sophia Claire Migneault, 21, Bettendorf, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. July 26 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and dark window or windshield are dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Brady Harold Ryckman, 30, Independence, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for seven days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for one year, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of open container is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JAN. 20-26
SPEEDING: Sophia Claire Migneault, Bettendorf; Wendy Ann Regeon, Sebring, Florida; Jason Daniel Pringle, Sumner; Trevin Lynn Rader, Waterloo; Janautica T. Teal, Gastonia, North Carolina; Carolyn Anne Kelly, La Porte City; Maiana Germaine Cue, Cedar Rapids; Solomon Davide Bevard Hinz, La Porte City; Gavin Xavier Crowder, Chicago; Kyle James Adam, Hudson; Hailee Victoria Burchard, Waterloo; Joshua Marc Howell, Minneapolis; Lewis Jeffrey Nelson, Waverly; Natosha Monik Carney, Dallas; Joseph F. Chase, Charles City; Jeffrey William Shea, Minneapolis; Jeri Deedrianna Mueller, Tripoli; Rachelle Monique McCall, Shakopee, Minnesota; James E. Fisher, Center Point; Casey J. Kimble, Cedar Falls; Casey Ann Olson, Nashua; Daniel Hernandez Lopez, Hampton; Abby Jean Nieman, Waterloo; Gary Lee Snowden, Zachary, Louisiana; Isabel Marie Leichtman, New Hampton; Marion Valentin Delgado, Rock Island, Illinois; Andre James Matson, Denver; Elyse Lanae Hoeg, New Berling, Wisconsin; Thomas Howard Edwards, Irving, Texas; David Adam Garza, Lyford, Texas; Tyler Gregory Jasperson, Rosemount, Minnesota; Autumn Rose Campbell, East Moline, Illinois; Rylie McKenna Mullin, Cedar Rapids; Joshua Gage Smith, New Hampton; Andy Romero, Davis Junction, Illinois; Danielle Seen Lee Wong, Lakeville, Minnesota; Gaffar Awad Eltoum Ahmed, Iowa City; Kayla Marie Wefel, Allison; Marie Madeline Mahoney, Ionia; Jim Bill Woods, Rochester, Minnesota; Christine Lynn Blessing, Waverly; Darla Jean Pletcher, Garner; Amanda Jo Hargis, North Liberty; Seth J. Hilton, New Hartford; Benjamin James Svardahl, Burns, Tennessee; Jayden Eugene Williams, Waverly; Jason Michael Blue, Cedar Rapids; Kali Rae Pletz, Janesville; Allen Gingerich, Hawkeye; Adrian Pelayo Nuno, Charles City; Tai Joseph Ward, Fairfield; Benjamin A. Petrov, St. Charles, Missouri; Nicholas Narain Manthey, Roseville, Minnesota; Timothy J. Telford, Pekin, Illinois; Alex Alton Rasmussen, Hudson, Wisconsin; Charles Paul Kovach, Waterloo; Quincy Thomas Zuck, Dunkerton; Bryan Frederick Carroll, St. Paul, Minnesota; Hannah Ruth Stutt, Milwaukee; Kade Joseph Stambaugh, Northwood; Sean Lee Johnson, Carver, Michigan; Brian Philip Higgins, Walla Walla, Washington; Laverne Dean Snitker, Cedar Falls; Tyler Anthony Hoey, Jesup; Heather Rose Marvin, Raymond; Randall Scott Schultz, Sumner; Ethan James Schellhorn, Sumner; Hannah Elizabeth Bush, Waterloo; Sophie Ann Phillips, Ionia; Jeffrey Kirk Brooks, Shell Rock; Raphael Sergio Xavier, Cedar Falls; Melissa Lilliana Krandovich, Davenport; James Roddy McDowell, Irvine, California; Jael L. Bizau, Galesburg, Illinois; John W. Geesman, Waverly; Robert Bernard Busch, Fort Atkinson; Christopher Thomas Vuk, Winter Park, Florida; Michele Marie Beal, Waterloo; Laurie Jean Hook, Dysart; Victor Manuel Baeza, Midland, Texas; Christopher Byron Voges, Waverly; and Dean Alan Werkman, Waverly.
OTHERS: Dalton Shawn Breitsprecher, Ossian, use of electronic communications device; Casey John Yerkes, Greene, dark window or windshield; Benjamin Paul Haynes, St. Ansgar, dark window or windshield; Eric Jason Rose Sr., Sumner, no valid driver’s license; James Michael Mahoney, Ionia, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Terence Allen Gordon, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle, no insurance and driving while license suspended; Maiana Germaine Cue, Cedar Rapids, operation without registration card or plate; Gavin Xavier Crowder, Chicago, failure to comply with safety regulations; Hailee Victoria Burchard, Waterloo, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Nevaeha Marzella Brustkern, Evansdale, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Daniel Merle Leonard, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate and no insurance; Megan Jolene Heying, New Hampton, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Lane Michael Kahler, Charles City, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Dallas Tisue, Fairbank, minor failure to use seat belt; Daniel Hernandez Lopez, Hampton; no valid driver’s license; Alex William Fesenmeyer, Greene, dark window or windshield; Marion Valentin Delgado, Rock Island, Illinois, no valid driver’s license; Desiree Dawn Folsom, Waverly, no insurance; Eric Reynold Burgart, Ionia; David Adam Garza, Lyford, Texas, use of electronic communications device; Arifuddin Mohammed, Skokie, Illinois, operating non-registered vehicle; Cassandra Hales, Denver, operation without registration card or plate; Kelvin Tryon Nelson, Raytown, Missouri, no insurance and operating non-registered vehicle; Mitchell Edward Myers, dark window or windshield; Logan James Jensen, Ames, dark window or windshield; Marc Johnson Vorwald, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Clayton Scott Marlette, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Madison Lee Kratchmer, Shell Rock, failure to maintain control; Adrian Pelayo Nuno, Charles City, no valid driver’s license; Gregory Eugene Simmons, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Jim Bill Woods, Rochester, Minnesota, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Sarah M. Price, Omaha, Nebraska, no insurance; Matthew Edward Doyle, Independence, use of electronic communications device; Danielle Marie Adams, Burlington, dark window or windshield; Lucas Craig Schnathorst, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Scott Andrew McDermott, Cedar Rapids, operation without registration card or plate; Tyler Thane Anderson, Iowa City, dark window or windshield; David Francis Flood, Janesville, unsafe backing on highway; Joshua John Reints, Shell Rock, registration violation; Robert William Roethler, Waverly, failure to yield upon a left turn; Rudolph Christopher Trevino III, Tripoli, operation without registration card or plate; Melissa Lilliana Krandovich, Davenport, operating non-registered vehicle; Matthew Richard Matthias, Readlyn, failure to maintain control; Kirk Anthony Thedens, Waterloo, operation without registration card/plate and operating non-registered vehicle; Sarah M. Price, Omaha, Nebraska, operating non-registered vehicle; Rylee Jonathan Eckhoff, Waverly, failure to carry registration card; Brittany Kay Byrnes, St. Olaf, improper use of registration; Zachary Mark Oberheu, Tripoli, driver’s license violation; Lola Volker, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Jennifer L. Endelman, Plainfield, failure to maintain control; Robert M. Thiel, Cedar Falls, registration violation; Allan Ray Meihost, Waverly, failure to respond to a yellow light; Sary Stewart, Janesville, failure to obey stop/yield sign; and Kelly Marie Behrends, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.