MARRIAGES
Ashley Marie Cordle and Brett Michael Stanek, both of Denver, Aug. 28 in Waverly.
Jared Lee Burks and Bailee Marie Randall, both of Waverly, Sept. 4 in Janesville.
Meagan Marie Neibert and Jared Daniel Blaylock, both of Sumner, Sept. 4 in Coralville.
CASES FILED
Hague Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Alan and Anna Starkweather, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. John L. Eimers and John Eimers Farms, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Mallory B. Mueller, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
James R. and Emily Wehling, Westgate, v. Carl L. Edgeton, Sumner, motor-vehicle accident.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Nichole Linn and Nicholas Thomas, Denver, medical debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Nicole Wilkens, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Dyllan Sparks, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Carrie Michelle Smith, 45, Sumner, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Cory David Devries, 20, Grundy Center, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Alka Martin Matamba II, 22, Frederick, Maryland, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. William Alexander Thompson, 29, Westgate, driving while license revoked.
City of Waverly v. Shawn David Sexton, 40, Waverly, allowing domestic animals to run at-large.
State of Iowa v. Jasmin Kenjar, 26, St. Louis, first-offense OWI and first-offense possession of marijuana.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Steven Andrew Esparza, 32, Waterloo, pled guilty to third-degree theft, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, fine of $855 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay any reported restitution to Walmart, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $365.58 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Sylvia Lorraine Tribble, 39, Iowa City, pled guilty to driving while license barred and possession of marijuana, sentenced to five days in jail on the barred license charge and 180 days in jail on the marijuana charge, the latter suspended but for five days, both to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, concurrent, fine of $855 on the barred-license charge is suspended and fine is waived for the marijuana charge, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for the marijuana charge for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, may be subject to random drug testing, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the barred-license charge and $1,000 on the marijuana charge, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, 27, Tripoli, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to five days in jail to be served within 120 days, may be served in 48-hour increments, fine of $855 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charge of operating non-registered vehicle is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Louis Joe Chase, 52, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs plus any restitution to Fareway if reported, appeal bond set at $105.
State of Iowa v. Tisa Joann Chase, 51, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge, $60 court costs and any restitution to Fareway if requested, appeal bond set at $105.
State of Iowa v. Michael Allan Rickert, 45, Oelwein, pled guilty to driving while license revoked and first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail on the revoked-license charge and 180 days in jail, suspended but for 15 days, on the OWI charge, concurrent with each other, may serve two days of the OWI charge in a DOT-approved hotel program, fine for the revoked license charge is waived, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge on the OWI charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year on the OWI charge, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, must complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bonds set at $1,000 on each charge, pay $317.50 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dillon Andrew Roach, 29, Plainfield, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, fine of $1,000 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charge of driving while license suspended is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
Bremer County v. Alexandra Kay Graham, 26, Denver, pled guilty to animal nuisance, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $105.
State of Iowa v. Ashley Taylor Miller, 27, Nashua, pled guilty to third-offense OWI, sentenced to up to five years in prison, placed in OWI Prison Program, pending space, defendant is released to the custody of the Department of Correctional Services, pay $3,125 fine and $468.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for six years, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Charles Evan Snyder, 20, Albion, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty by March 29, 2022, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations, which are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, are paid in full by that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR SEPT. 9-15
SPEEDING: Reed Alan Brown-Gmahl, Isanti, Minnesota; Eric Michael Stevens, Bremerton, Washington; Mikayla Marie Frazier, St. Louis; Keyeleen Rosario, Oran; Kaw Pi Toh, Maplewood, Minnesota; Nemetorbor Siaway, Cedar Rapids; Carmen Marie Mundt, Waverly; Bilal Ahmad Farid Johnson Bey, Catonsville, Maryland; Hunter James Mackenburg, Cresco; Anthony Valle, Charles City; Kay Marie Lynn Wenzel, Janesville; Justin Gordon Cox, Blaine, Minnesota; Caytlin Jo Raveling, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Hahnah Marie Schwaller, St. Bonifacius, Minnesota; Crystal Amber Bozeman, Cedar Rapids; Meressa Ranie Moriarity, Des Moines; Kyle Alexander Miller, Independence; Katelyn Rose Knebel, Waterloo; Merrilee A. Fatland, Mason City; Vanessa Chepchumba Mate Komen, Cedar Falls; Jessica Rae Spicer, Oelwein; Garrett Tomas Schifsky, Andover, Minnesota; Charly Wantete Mambwini, Waterloo; Shawn Patrick Snelling, Clear Lake; Walter William Golay, West Des Moines; Michael E. Cortez, St. Jacob, Illinois; Lisa Erin Donovan, O’Fallon, Missouri; Krista Marie Contreras, St. Paul, Minnesota; Brittan Lyn Sargent, North Liberty; Jessica Ina Jean Ling, Ossian; Arlene Lynn Paz, Cedar Rapids; Izac Mykal Brunner Rongey, Cedar Falls; Justus Ezekiel Hallam, Mount Vernon; Robert Wiltshire, Chadwick, Illinois; Joseph Lee Nettleton, Charles City; Danny Lee Woods, Clute, Texas; Kyle James Wheeler, Davenport; Brad Allen Moudry, Calmar; Kristi Katherine Kuboushek, Ridgeway; Daniel R. McCullough, Belleville, Illinois; Robert Paul Schulmeister Jr., Oelwein; Owen James Herring, Cedar Falls; Roger David Brickles, Dayton, Ohio; Anthony James Smith, Tripoli; Kaycee Lynn Grays, Waterloo; Michael Allen Riechmann, Aplington; Katherine Marie Dively, Macomb, Illinois; Quang Thai Phan, Cedar Rapids; Brandon E. Doty, Clarksville; Barbara Jane Dilly, Shell Rock; Kaysee Ann Stough, Plainfield; Sandra J. Furlan, Channahon, Illinois; Maguire Lee Johnson, Tripoli; Pattiejo Tripp, Wayne, New Jersey; Mark Roy Miller, Waukee; Erin Elizabeth Elm, Charlene Kay Britten, Oelwein; Watson Wallace Fair, Elma; Richard Harold Whittemore, Portland, Oregon; Karen Jane Hagarty, Charles City; Scott Alan Groe, Cedar Rapids; Joy Sherwin Steidle, West Chester, Ohio; Miesha Lasha Stanley, Burlington; Joseph David Ulrich, Cedar Falls; Todd Michael Armstrong, Grimes; Donna Jean Spilker, Marion; Sanjay Nathan Field Chepuri, Iowa City; Tara Kay Gallardo, Mesa, Arizona; Sidhu Pillai, Hopkins, Minnesota; Jacob Ray Buhmann, Waterloo; Damian Storm Vorthmann, Independence; Quintin J. Norris, Columbia, Illinois; Michael C. Stokes, Jackson, Mississippi; Brian Joseph Sherrer, Fort Myers, Florida; Kyle Jon Cleary, Durango; Johanna Dawn Steggall, Marion; Christopher Francis Braun, Pine Springs, Minnesota; Taebien L. Wright, Tripoli; Jan Farid Fahiem Mankarious, Lakeville, Minnesota; Mason Thurm, Denver; Jennifer Linn Hoffman, Nashua; Debra Ann Johnson, Tripoli; Paul Herman Weber, Denver; Benedict Brian Mauer, Denver; Tammy Sue Treloar, Waverly; Chloe Renee Lynn Hess, Toledo; Jared W. Rubino, Winnisquam, New Hampshire; and Elliott Linn Poock, Cedar Falls.
OTHERS: Lacey Renee Graves, Plainfield, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Dylan Scott Miene, Waverly, registration violation; Joy Avionna Horton, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Holly Jane Dight, Mason City, dark window or windshield; Kaw Pi Toh, Maplewood, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Anthony Valle, Charles City, operation of a motor vehicle with expired license and no insurance; Alessio Marcelo Diana, Southington, Connecticut, failure to yield upon entering a through highway; Rudy Joel Soto, Davenport, hours of service violation and failure to comply with safety regulations; Eliud Kibet Barngetuny, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Charles Joseph Schuck III, St. Paul, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Michael David Gilbert, Cedar Rapids; dark window or windshield, operation without registration card or plate and no insurance; Dean Davis Rowe, Fredericksburg, maximum gross weight violation – 4,001-5,000 pounds and maximum group axle weight violation – 4,001-5,000 pounds; Tonya Jean Veal, Mason City, dark window or windshield; Bernard Eugene Iserman III, New Brighton, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Theodore W. Wolff, Waterloo, fishing with third line violation (non-commercial); Chase Joseph Thomas, Cresco, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Tori Lyn Andrews, Dixon, dark window or windshield; Devin Bo Decker, Westgate, dark window or windshield; Christopher Thomas Hack, Waterloo, violation of instructional permit limitations; Kerwin Kraig Schmudlach, Fredericksburg, maximum group axle weight violation – 1,001-2,000 pounds; Owen James Herring, Cedar Falls, violation of graduated license condition; Stacy L. Lemmons, Clarksville, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Julie Ann Ferch, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Javier Coronel Soto, Fredericksburg, no valid driver’s license; Carolyn Ilene Johnson, La Porte City, dark window or windshield; Erick Osiris Agbovi, Waterloo, operation without certificate of title; Anastasia Louise Meyer, Wellsburg, failure to obey traffic control device; Ted Elwood Bulman, Fredericksburg, two counts of maximum group axle weight violation – 3,001-4,000 pounds and maximum group weight violation – 2,001-3,000 pounds; Ethan Wesley Taylor, Richardson, Texas, hours of service violation; Mary Elizabeth Turnbull, Cresco, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Jeremy Peter Erickson, New Hampton, operation without registration card or plate; Ahriana Angel Marie Palmer, Waterloo, second-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Terry Lee Richards, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Marla Marie Green, New Hampton, open container by passenger; Cynthia Lea Sullivan, Des Moines, failure to obey traffic control device; Gelacio Jacome Espejo, Hampton, no valid driver’s license; Bryan Joseph Draheim, Mason city, no valid driver’s license; Timothy Micheal Flaig, Tripoli, failure to maintain control and violation of conditions of restricted license; Arnell Jermel Stewart, Lewiston, Minnesota, failure to have a valid license; Lucas Allen Klosterman, Sumner, safety belts/safey harness required; Kurt Michael Schmitz, Frederiksburg, school stop violation; Ellen Louise Flickinger, Cedar Falls, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Zachary Alexander Rand, Clarksville, careless driving; and Carl Michael Adams, driving while license suspended.