DISSOLUTIONS
Debra (Wehling) Burton, Sumner, v. Landon Burton, Sumner.
Travis J. Gansen, Janesville, v. Kristi J. Gansen, Janesville.
CASES FILED
BMC Aggregates LC, Elk Run Heights, v. Kane Transport Inc., Omaha, Nebraska, motor vehicle accident.
Allison Maitland, Waverly, v. Stephanie Pinter and Donald Pinter Jr., Waverly, dog bite.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Michelle Heidemann, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Lisa Ann Downing, 47, Plainfield, child endangerment and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Brian Jon Dunkel, 44, Cedar Rapids, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Michel Kay Christopherson, 63, Cedar Rapids, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Johannes William Kane, 43, Fairbank, first-offense possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a no-contact/protective order-contempt.
State of Iowa v. Jacqueline Mendel, 56, Waverly, animal neglect without injury or death.
State of Iowa v. Stephanie Marie Hummel, 37, Independence, first-offense possession of marijuana, violation of no-contact/protective order-contempt and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Ty’Kari Runn Bell, 18, Waverly, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Robin Ann Schares, 50, Waverly, fourth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Jermaine James Moore, 37, Excelsior, Minnesota, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Paul Arthur Schueppert, 52, Waverly, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Emily Jean Weese, 19, Mason City, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Brode Stanton Boyd, 19, Mason City, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of a fake ID.
State of Iowa v. Jordon Carl Ross, 28, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Kent Mitchell Schwan, 36, Sumner, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Emily Rose Simon, 19, Waverly, first-offense OWI and first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Triston Dean Ufford, 21, Dumont, first-offense OWI, possession of or carrying dangerous weapon while intoxicated and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Tyre Donell Williams, 29, Waterloo, pled guilty to driving while license barred and providing false identification information, sentenced to 30 days in jail to be served within 180 days on the barred license charge and five days on the false ID info charge, concurrent, credited for time previously served, $855 fine is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of operating non-registered vehicle is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the barred license charge and $500 on the false ID info charge, pay $244.15 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Carl Michael Adams, 36, Janesville, pled guilty to third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, concurrent with previous marijuana charge disposed on June 25 as well as pending driving while barred and first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury charges, $855 fine is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, subject to random drug testing, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of driving while license suspended is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Arnold Keith Cox, 45, Waterloo, pled guilty to third-degree theft, sentenced to up to two years in prison, ordered transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to begin sentence, credited for time previously served, sentence will be concurrent to two Grundy County cases and a Buchanan County case, $855 fine is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable pay attorney’s fee, pay $353.09 restitution to Miller True Value, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $293.95 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Patti Dee Farmer, 45, Waterloo, pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, sentenced to two days in jail, credited for two days served, appeal bond set at $100, pay $221.30 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR DEC. 28, 2021, TO JAN. 5, 2022
SPEEDING: Rohit Avinash Coudhari, Waverly; Justin Mitchell Dow Jr., Welch, Minnesota; Ricardo Daniel Martinez, St. Paul, Minnesota; Jared Robert Knapp, Humboldt; Triston Dean Ufford, Dumont; Beth Ann Belden, Oelwein; Nina Paqariy Quillo, Minneapolis; William Curtis Floyd II, Magee, Mississippi; Charles Freeman Kenney, St. Paul, Minnesota; Matthew Isaak Tucker, Hawkeye; Alex Michael Schneider, Waterloo; Sokol Gashi, Gallatin, Tennessee; Melesete Mae, Waterloo; Daniel Robert Percy, Mason City; Donis Gramajo Guadalberto, Waterloo; Abby Ray Husak, Polk City; Benjamin E. Jenkins, Waterloo; Brady Wagner, Denver; Yazmeyne Lillianna Goodsite, New Hampton; Lara Mae Lawrence, Nashua; Kendra Ann Liddle, Charles City; Kaitlyn Nicole Wegner, Charles City; Henry Puck Kraatz, Champaign, Illinois; Ryan Thomas Meier, New Hampton; Lee Charles Leffers, Quincy, Illinois; Jon Anthony McGill, Minneapolis; Dean Allen Rasmusson, Cresco; Kendra Katherine Murray, North Liberty; Alexandra Kay Graham, Denver; Casey James Zarr, Bondurant; Drew Nathan Russell, Mount Vernon; Isaac Timothy Davis, Waterloo; Claire Charles Schuebel, St. Louis Park, Minnesota; Karla Jo Joerger, Readlyn; Irene Kerubo Onchwari, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Michael Anthony Stelly, Ventress, Louisiana; Trevor James Harris, Fredericksburg; Carson John Kramer, Clarksville; Wasiu Ajani Erinoso, Dunwoody, Georgia; Jodi Lynne Woods, Fairbank; Brittnee Nicole Hummel, Readlyn; Morgan Jolene Maloy, Charles City; Emily Elaine Blaess, Cresco; Amy Elizabeth Magill, Libertyville, Illinois; Mason Travis Thompson, Janesville; Alexandria Louise Kruschke, Belle Plaine; Kaitlyn Marie Feldman, Panama; Cael Anthony Nicolaus, Allison; Melissa S. Rommel, Waverly; Patrick Russell Derdoski, Indianapolis; Danielle Rose Sauerbrei, Readlyn; John Fletcher Dixon, Western Springs, Illinois; Timothy James Freeland, Dysart; Steven James Lebens, Lakeville, Minnesota; Katharine Elizabeth Joslyn, Cresco; Terrance Lee Thorne, Cresco; Marco Davnio Robert Garcia, Cedar Falls; Abolade Saheed Babawale, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Phillip James Wagner, Grimes; Kyle Lester Schmitz, Sumner; Kelsey Julann Miller, Shell Rock; Lisa Ann Wilson, Eagan, Minnesota; Colby Michael Vileta, Champlin, Minnesota; Patricia Ann Glader Munter, Hastings, Minnesota; Tervor N. Mesko, Plymouth, Minnesota; Christine Marie Schneider, Michigan City, Indiana; Grace Lynn Panicola, St. Louis; Katherine D. Schuler, Fitchburg, Wisconsin; Jennifer Lynn Becker, Readlyn; Carter Jason Jenkins, Forest City; Andrew G. Kettlewell, Champaign, Illinois; Mark McNeal Savage, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Michael Mackenzie Lovett, Eyota, Minnesota; Marisa del Rocio Hernandez Mireles, Memphis, Tennessee; Zachary Thomas Doermann, Tipton; John Myint, St. Paul, Minnesota; Richard L. Littles, Union, Missouri; Max M. Martel, Rock Island, Illinois; Robert L Herrell Jr., Lawton, Oklahoma; Cole Staudt, Shell Rock; James Wallace Fouts, Cedar Falls; Beau Thomas Bonnette, Denver; Kalyn Jon Cody, Des Moines; Melodie Foelske, Janesville; Treyton Dean Krupp, North Liberty; Maida Porcic, Waterloo; Jean Lema Griffin, Cedar Falls; Michael Joseph Dehart, Britt; Tyler Scott Orman, Waverly; Lamar Terriane Lee, Eagan, Minnesota; Christine Kay Jacobs, Janesvile; Sydney Rae Stoll, Preston; and Clair Nelson Heiserman, Coulter.
OTHERS: Anton Kuligan, Hallandale Beach, Florida, no valid driver’s license; Trevor James Wireman, Cedar Falls, driving on wrong side of two-way highway; David Edward Frank, Evansdale, dark window or windshield; Matthew William Raymond, Center Junction, failure to carry registration card; Jared Robert Knapp, Humboldt, registration violation; Nina Paqariy Quillo, Minneapolis, no valid driver’s license; Cristian Javier Portillo Rivera, Waterloo, lights of an improper color-front or rear and dark window or windshield; Dalton Thomas Smock, Waverly, use of an electronic communications device; Shelby Lee Pohlman, Mason City, operation without registration card or plate; Gabriel Charles Gekpoah, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate and operation of motor vehicle with an expired license; Jesus Mercado, New Baden, Illinois, no valid driver’s license; Kane H. Groom, Steuben, Wisconsin, no valid driver’s license; Jeffrey John Becker, Oelwein, operating non-registered vehicle; Alexis Marie Hoppe, Cresco, dark window or windshield; Marisa Lee Malaney, Pleasant Hill, dark window or windshield; Chad Douglas Jaquay, North Liberty, dark window or windshield; Cody Timothy Ubben, Waterloo, failure to comply with safety regulations; Houstin page, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Trevor Alan Tix, Denver, dark window or windshield; Morgan Jolene Maloy, Charles City, first-offense underage alcohol possession/purchase; Dylan Jay Freese, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Bruce Gordon Swenson, Lime Springs, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Brixen R.G. Hanson, Waukon, dark window or windshield; Jelani Ali Gaskin, Cedar Rapids, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Gary Eugene Carlson, Waverly, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Ryan Michael Doyle, Waverly, failure to yield upon entering through highway; Daniel lee McRobie Bishop, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Delores Louisa Joens, Dunkerton; Cheryl Lynn Schmitz, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Hunter Thomas Thoma, Jesup, dark window or windshield; Gabriel Darrell Lewis, Denver, dark window or windshield; Jeremy Page, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Colby Michael Vileta, Champlin, Minnesota, operation without registration card or plate; Jonathan Clarence Redfern, Sumner, failure to maintain control; John Wayne Hollandsworth Jr., Janesville, no insurance; Diane Marie Edgar, Waterloo, failure to maintain control; Patience Lee Klein, Tiffin, operating non-registered vehicle; Tressa Marie Loomis, Postville, school stop violation; Jakeyna Monique Atkins, Waverly, illegal use of fireworks; Laura Elisabeth Kirchhoff, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Kayla Marie Fisher, Waverly, registration violation; Tess Olivia Lueck, Elgin, failure to yield upon a left turn; Kaleb Michael Wellman, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Dakota C. Shindley, Waverly, operation without registration; and Darin Warren Gaede, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal.