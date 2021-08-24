MARRIAGES
Sarah Marie Briggs and Joseph Isaiah Doering, both of Cedar Falls, July 24 in Waverly.
Ashley Elizabeth Jacobs and Sully Scott Hofmeister, both of Ankeny, Aug. 7 in Independence.
Carolyn Elizabeth Pint, Walford, and Nicholas Lee Peiffer, Cedar Rapids, Aug. 7 in Cedar Rapids.
Heather Jo Douglas and Justin Wayne O’Brien, both of Waverly, Aug. 13 in Waverly.
Payton Jane Hilton and Jamison John Steere, both of Janesville, Aug. 14 in Waverly.
Luke Robert Roelfsema and Janelle Rachelle Chartrand, both of Oelwein, Aug. 14 in Denver.
CASES FILED
Jaymn Elise McCarville, Janesville, petition to change name.
State of Iowa, ex rel. J.J.S., v. Damian J. Sibbits, Greene, petition to establish paternity and support.
State of Iowa, ex rel. C.L. and A.L.L., v. Jamie L. Lang, address unavailable, petition to establish paternity and support.
Melvin and Mary Liebers, Wayzata, Minnesota, v. R&S Roofing, Waterloo, and Steve Steen, Waterloo, breach of contract.
Kaiser Corson Funeral Homes Inc., Waverly, v. Michelle Spurgeon, Waverly, non-payment of services.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Terrance A. Norman, Denver, medical debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Catherine Arvidson, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Joshua Wilford, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Christopher Grimelli, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Shawna M. Sisk, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
M&M&M Rentals LLC, Readlyn, v. Kami Voges, Oelwein, unpaid rent and fees.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Alan Dale and Ann Starkweather, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Teresa Paulsen, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Sabrina J. and Justin Dehoet, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Amanda Miller, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Madison Jo McCarvel, 19, Waterloo, eluding 25 mph over speed limit.
State of Iowa v. Dallas Lee Aissen, 47, Allison, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Logan Victor Danner, 22, Tripoli, four counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
State of Iowa v. Sean Gomez, 41, Clarksville, second-offense OWI and disorderly conduct using abusive epithet or threatening gesture.
State of Iowa v. Briana Cheryl Sampson, 28, Apple Valley, Minnesota, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Mardelle Renee Mehmen, 63, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Luciano Portales Jr., 18, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. William Alexander Thompson, 28, Westgate, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Dean Michael John Martells, 35, Evansdale, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Lisa Michelle Steere, 44, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Oscar Rene Gonzales Lopez, 39, Charles City, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Kenneth Daniel Latwesen, 58, Fredericksburg, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Victoria Dye, 44, Waverly, pled guilty to public intoxication and assault, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs on the public intoxication charge and sentenced to five days in jail on the assault charge, credited for five days previously served, appeal bonds set at $105 on the public intoxication charge and $100 on the assault charge.
State of Iowa v. Ranesha Shana Patterson, 30, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to 15 days in jail, suspended, pay $315 fine and $47.25 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pled guilty to failure to maintain or use safety belts and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Megan Shannet Peppers, 43, Waterloo, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, ordered to pay $1,000 fine and $150 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, also pled guilty to dark window or windshield and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of having no insurance is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Allison Kay Smith, 20, Davenport, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $430 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 22, 2022, unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Rick Eugene Arnold, 44, Martensdale, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for two days, which were credited as previously served, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, reside at a designated residential facility for up to six months, shall remain in custody until space available, companion charges of having no insurance and driving while license suspended are dismissed at defendant’s cost, pled guilty to fraudulent use of registration and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR AUG. 12-18
SPEEDING: Bryan Eugene Pittman, Waterloo; Marquell Antonio Lee Horton, Waterloo; Tanner Wendell Bantz, Fairbank; Benitez Harris Ricardo, Eagan, Minnesota; Yancey Dylan Boss, Maynard; Craig R. Henry, O’Fallon, Illinois; Jordy Yunga Lubaki, Waterloo; Victoria Rose Frerichs, Wildwood, Missouri; Matthew William McAlpine, Miller Place, New York; Ovianna Myanna Morrow, Davenport; Xavier Richard Harris, Indianapolis; Jeremy Page, Tripoli; Kyle Dennis Denning, Iowa City; Jeremiah Allen McBroom, Plainfield; Lourdes Isabel Erazo-White, Waterloo; Mechack Kabengele Kitombole, Blaine, Minnesota; Abigail Paige Dempsey, Lakeville, Minnesota; Brent Anthony Deaton, Waterloo; Avery William Sassmann, Fredericksburg; Melissa Suzanne Gaffaney, Naples, Florida; Kailey Nikol Kisner, Cedar Falls; Joshua Joel Van Sant, Apple Valley, Minnesota; Tori Ann Thorp, Waterloo; Zoey Mikaya Crushshon, Sumner; Richard Lee Warren, Micaonopy, Florida; Jacon Curtis Kinard, Waterloo; Jocelyn Grace Leafblad, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Michael Allen Fankhauser, Waterloo; Galen Keith Bigelow, Nashua; William David Gregory, Minneapolis; Darrin Robert King, Lawler; Dar Thlia, Marshalltown; Sarah Ann Barber, Lone Tree; Timothy Richard Rivera, Oelwein; Matthew O. Lambright, Independence; Mark Anthony Scheibe, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Kendall Alexander Smith, Independence, Missouri; Beverly Diane Steuber, Winter Springs, Florida; Kyle Thomas Briggs, Cedar Rapids; Terry Vincent Gaede, Tuscon, Arizona; Julie Ann Krogman, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Stacy Jo Dreger, Clarksville; Shery D. Leftwich, Moline, Illinois; Stephanie Michelle Hassebroek, Clear Lake; Joseph William Weepie, Minneapolis; Raymond J. Raber, Waverly; Tara Lynn Bosma, Reedley, California; Timothy Roberson Jr., Mason City; Brandon Michael Visser, Milford; Ai Gloria Kojima, Franklin, Tennessee; Thavonn Chhem, St. Paul, Minnesota; Evan Dawes Osborn, Humboldt; Mark Edwin McConnell, Waterloo; Jazmin Paige Raymer, Tripoli; Greg A. Gosnell, Mason City; James Eugene Sieck, Waverly; Hannah Opal Jackson, Fenton, Missouri; Tangela Patrice Nealon, Hazel Crest, Illinois; Nicholas William Weepie, Fairbank; Luke John Russman, Rochester, Minnesota; Michael Lee Wilhelms, Waverly; Chloe Marie Geerts, New Hampton; Akshay K. Mahadevia, Bettendorf; Rollis Laverne Zupke, Sumner; Rebecca Jean Beissel, Hastings, Minnesota; Allan Jay Kuiter, Waverly; Christian Loreto Bellantuono, Iowa City; James Edward Mortimer, Milford, Kansas; Karen Lynn Faust, Lake Wales, Florida; Sarah Elizabeth Gust, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Erica L. Staton, O’Fallon, Illinois; Dalton M. Ciavarelli, Clarksville; Brett David Allen, Nauvoo, Illinois; Ethan Alexander Mott, Cedar Rapids; Megan Kaye Haskin, Denver; Samuel Lee Kramer, Elma; Noah Thomas Eichenberger, Des Moines; Parker Lewis Forde, Denver; Olivia Jo Crook, West Liberty; Shekar Reddy Kuntiyellannagari, Jacksonville, Florida; Thomas B. Jones, St. Johnsville, New York; Isaiah Martavious Zeets, Waterloo; Tatiana Chloe Ursal Delima, Cedar Rapids; Jay Allen Baldwin, Shell Rock; and Rachel Yuyi Black, Waverly.
OTHERS: Emily Skie Saathoff, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Justin Daniel Holm, Waterloo, following too close; Jeffrey Steven Downs, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Seth Daniel Robinson, Waverly, violation of conditions of restricted license; Nicholas Lee Nichols, Waverly, registration violation; Christine Elizabeth King, Waverly, no insurance; Holliday Maria Miller, Frederika, failure to maintain registration plate and failure to maintain control; Benitez Harris Ricardo, Eagan, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Victoria Ann Reed, Waverly, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Ovianna Myanna Morrow, Davenport, operating non-registered vehicle; Kedejsia Evette Caples, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Daniel Andre Bankes, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Daniel Roy Watts, Readlyn, depositing or throwing litter on highway; Daniel D. Stutzman, Waverly, boat personal flotation devices equipment violation; Creighton Lee Robinson, Denver, no insurance; Randall Lee Boehmer, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Dexter D. Hansen, Princeton, Illinois, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Lakin Havoc Mims, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate; Grant Enock Walvatne, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Crew Michael Boldt, Waverly, use of electronic communication device while on a graduated license; Charles Don Johnson, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jacob Dillon Baker, Prophetstown, Illinois, open container by driver; Charles Barry Lingerfelt, Fallston, Maryland, failure to change lanes upon approach to emergency vehicle; Nicholas Brian Paddock, Esparto, California, no valid commercial driver’s license, failure to carry registration card and violation of hazardous materials transportation rules; Alex Christian Moran, Denver, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Jason John Reicherts, New Hampton, boat personal flotation devices equipment violation; Dennis Duane Neizwaag, Charles City, dark window or windshield; William Thomas Schares, Dunkerton, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Douglas Lynn Popenhagen, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Micahel Joseph Cronin, Marshalltown, dark window or windshield; Gabriel Michael Leach, Rudd, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Joshua Michael Burton, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Brady Wagner, Denver, violation of graduated driver’s license; Christian R. Guillen, West Union, failure to have a valid license or permit while operating motor vehicle; Justin Nicholas Pfister, Sumner, safety belts/safety harness required; Christine Elizabeth King, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; and Michael Arthur Stumpe, Mason City, driving while license suspended.