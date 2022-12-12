Dissolutions:
Kory Albert Digmann, Waverly v. Rachel Renee Digmann, Waverly
Christopher Guy Reeves, Janesville v. Nicole Marie Reeves, Cedar Falls
Cases Filed:
State of Iowa v. Zedekiah Michael Lugrain, 21, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Payton Nicole Roberts, 22, Marengo, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Iketleng Phillip Lekhooana, 24, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Brooke Minone Kellogg, 35, Waterloo, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Tyra Lynnae Wilson, 24, Clear Lake, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Jack Dylan Berry, 22, Janesville, second-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Gavin Michael Carroll, 18, Sumner, 3rd degree harassment.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Emmett Albert Graves, 22, Iowa City, first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Court:
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC. v Thomas G. Keeling, judgment is entered in favor of Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC, against Thomas G. Keeling in the amount of $13,579.02 plus costs and with post-judgment costs and interest as applicable.
UHG I LLC, Brookfield, WI v. Debra Leisinger, Sumner, judgment is entered in favor of UHG I LLC, against Debra Leisinger in the amount of $3,541.38 plus interest at 6.5% from the date of filing of the original notice and court costs.
Discover Bank, New Albany, OH v. Marissa Dodd, Janesville, judgment is entered in favor of Discover Bank ℅ Discover Products, INC., against Melissa Dodd in the amount of $2,993.14 plus interest at 6.76% from the 2nd of December, plus court costs, bond on appeal is $1,000.
State of Iowa v. Jason Mahan, 38, Charles City, is found in contempt of this Court for having violated the terms of probation and is sentenced for placement in a residential facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are reached, remain in custody until a bed space is available, time in residential facility concurrent to Bremer County case FECR009717.
State of Iowa v. Summer Jo Baird, 35, Waverly, found guilty of second offense OWI, and two counts of child endangerment, sentenced to an indeterminate term, not to exceed 2 years, suspended, with the exception of 7 days to be served at the Bremer County Jail within the next 120 days, may serve jail time in 48-hour increments, sentence for child endangerment counts is suspended, pay $1,875.00 fine and surcharge on the OWI charge, two fines of $855.00 and surcharge for the child endangerment charges are suspended, pay court costs, payable in installments of $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for one year, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bond is set in the amount of $2,000 on each count — $6,000.00 total.
State of Iowa v. Allison McPherson, 34, Waterloo, application to revoke probation is dismissed, discharged from probation and the Department of Correctional Services is relieved of any further responsibility to supervise, court costs waived and defendant’s bond, if any, shall be returned.
State of Iowa v. David Spencer Reeves, 36, Waverly, is found in contempt of this Court for violating the terms of probation, sentenced to 349 days in jail, credit given for 349 days previously served in the Ft. Des Moines residential facility, the Adair County Jail and the Bremer County Jail, probation is terminated, still subject to contempt proceedings until his IDAP obligation is completed, pay court costs, and the No Contact Order shall remain in effect until November 3rd, 2025.
State of Iowa v. Leon Lloyd McNeilus, 55, Waverly, pled guilty to disorderly conduct, fined $105 and 15% crime services surcharge, pay court costs, payment is due in full.
State of Iowa v. Roshelle Ann Swinton, 57, Dubuque, is found in contempt of this Court for violating the terms of probation, sentenced to serve 20 days in the Bremer County Jail, receive credit for 20 days previously served, immediately contact their probation officer once released from the Bremer County Jail and/or comply with appointment scheduled on November 22, 2022, financial obligations paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days.
State of Iowa v. Kenneth Martin Napier, 36, Rudd, pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $150 plus surcharge and court costs, paid in installments of $50 every 30 days, companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and DWLS are dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is set at $1,000.00.