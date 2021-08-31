MARRIAGES
Miranda Maye Quigley and Brayden Justin Biermann, both of Plainfield, Aug. 14 in Tripoli.
Christine Lynn Schlimmer, Janesville, and Chad John Huhnerkoch, Redwood Falls, Minnesota, Aug. 14 in Cedar Falls.
Kennedy Shania Papousek and William Douglas Staudt, both of Readlyn, Aug. 21 in Janesville.
Randall Dean Mohlis and Mary Rose Knapp, both of Sumner, Aug. 21 in Sumner.
Todd Emory Roeder and David Wayne Hoppe, both of Plainfield, Aug. 21 in Nashua.
DISSOLUTIONS
Ross A. Knight, Waverly, v. Heather A. (Egts) Knight, Waverly.
Michelle Lea Becker Smith, Sumner, v. Daniel Paul Smith, Sumner.
CASES FILED
Julie Ann Petersen, Waverly, petition to change last name to Bronner.
Green State Credit Union, f.k.a. University of Iowa Community Credit Union, v. Natalie Gomez, Denver, motor vehicle debt collection post-repossession.
Echo Development LLC, Cedar Falls, v. Charles Parker, Waverly, forcible entry and detainer due to unpaid rent.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Branden Davis, Waverly, dental debt collection.
Sartori Memorial Hospital Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, Cedar Falls, v. Jeffrey W. Baker, Janesville, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Tonya Higgins, a.k.a. Tonya South, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Robert Dann, 32, Waverly, driving while barred and driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Dawna Lee Langan, 53, Waterloo, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of methamphetamine, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Justice Joann Ryelee Goodwin, 24, Waterloo, third-degree burglary, second-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. James Lee Lampe, 36, Evansdale, third-degree burglary.
State of Iowa v. Alexandrea Marie Belechto, 20, Ellicott City, Maryland, possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Jade Victoria Bergmann, 21, Nashua, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Louis Joe Chase, 52, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Tisa Joann Chase, 51, Waverly, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Kyra Ann Bond, 24, Kansas City, Kansas, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Tyrecas Rakeem Matlock, 30, Charles City, second-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. William Alexander Thompson, 29, Waverly, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Cody Lee Caldwell, 30, Waverly, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Jordan Alexander Brandt, 23, Plainfield, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Alicia Marie Worth, 31, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Tonya Waynette Papousek, 51, Fredericksburg, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. David Lee Staake, 36, Oelwein, pled guilty to two counts of third-degree theft, sentenced to two terms of 60 days in jail, suspended and concurrent, fines of $855 on each count are suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay restitution totaling $39.81 to Riverside Bait of Frederika, cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on each count, pay $293.40 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Brett Richard Doonan, 35, Barnes City, failed to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, found guilty by default, ordered to pay $250 fine, $37.50 surcharge and $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Andrew Michael Newell, 27, Waverly, pled guilty to public intoxication, interference with official acts and disorderly conduct — fighting or violent behavior, sentenced to five days in jail, credited for five days served, appeal bond set at $500, court costs to be determined.
State of Iowa v. Sasha Ann Dowlen, 32, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, may be served in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Levi J. Neal, 26, Shell Rock, pled guilty to third-offense OWI, sentenced to up to five years in prison, placed in OWI prison program, pending space, defendant is released to the custody of the Department of Correctional Services, pay $3,125 fine and $468.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, driver’s license revoked for six years, cooperate with DNA profiling, companion charge of having no insurance is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR AUG. 19-25
SPEEDING: Nyemah Rodney Kiyee, St. Paul, Minnesota; Yevgeniy Leonidovich Grebenyuk, Prior Lake, Minnesota; Franck Chickuru, Peoria, Illinois; Terrell Osiris Mashek, Atlanta; Brianna Lynn Roe, Clarksville; Brendon Dean Smith, Mason City; Robert W. McCoy III, Mason City; Megan Rose Trembly, Cedar Falls; Carter Thomas Vanderveer, White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Lucas John Smallidge, South Salem, New York; Tequila Miranda Maria Morris, Winona, Minnesota; Vernon Demarquise Alle Brown, Berkeley, Missouri; Bryanna Joy Grant, Cedar Rapids; Nygil Tobias Nesta Parker, Madison, Wisconsin; Malith Dak Gerich, Clarksville, Tennessee; Aditya Brahma, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Andrew John Martin, Marion; Martez P.J. Anderson, Waterloo; John Bain Culton, Cocoa, Florida; Alexander Bentura Polendo, Lawler; Lulitte Harms, Waverly; Tammy Sue Treloar, Waverly; Charles Francis O’Rourke, Jackson, Tennessee; Shania Lashae Thomas, Waterloo; Martin Togbah, Cedar Rapids; Cannon J. Sternitzky, Woodstock, Illinois; Brett Richard Doonan, Barnes City; Tanner James Vohsman, Denver; Franklin Espinoza, Waterloo; Nephthali Kafuti Ndemba, Waterloo; Curtis John Klein, Jesup; Wesley Allen Leyh, Waterloo; Sadif Silikovic, Waterloo; Torrey J. Martin, Fairbank; Paige Nicole Fisher, Cedar Falls; Brooke Loren Anthony, Mason City; John Foyt Andrew, Champlin, Minnesota; Lori Lynn Hannan, Marion; Olivia Rose Knoepfle, Andover, Minnesota; Sean Patrick Kalkbrenner, Bellingham, Massachusetts; Clarion Allen Winzenburg, Sumner; Dah Meh, Waterloo; Amad Khalfan Mohamed Jarash Alma, Rochester, Minnesota; Kamran Quin Tobin Benson, Decorah; Andrea Lynn Hicks, Iowa City; Dustin Robert Boyle, Sumner; Ramona Kathleen Peiffer, Bettendorf; Kerry Alan Schoffstall, Vista, California; Willie Rainey, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Tyler Steven Brummond, Nashua; Anthony M. Jordan, Kankakee, Illinois; Quentin James McAllister, Cambridge, Minnesota; James Banks Shepherd III, St. Louis; Colleen Maginn, St. Louis; Jenna Lynn Vrieze, Nashua; Joseph A. Gordon, Denver; Calvin B. Watson Jr., Westchester, Illinois; Eugene Leon Murphy, Burlington; Blaine Willis Everman, Elgin; William Yousef Ela Abourjeily, Apple Valley, Minnesota; Andrew David Baum, St. Paul, Minnesota; Marin Grace McClowry, Neenah, Wisconsin; Bryce John Bachman, Independence; Ronald John Even, Hazleton; Pandorah Ebony Winter, Shell Rock; Danielle Heier, Shakopee, Minnesota; Cathy Diann Cockrum, St. Ansgar; Whitney Jhissel Robinson, Waterloo; Lawrence Lee Creech, Shell Rock; Jormel Langdon Burks, Wentzville, Missouri; Yael Juanita Contreras Rodriguez, Waterloo; Adam Lloyd Eggert, Freedom, Wisconsin; Kenneth James Humpal, Calmar; Luke Rasmussen, Minnetrista, Minnesota; Money Someth, Iowa City; Douglas Arthur Hagenow, mason City; Jamie Robinson Morgan, Ball Ground, Georgia; Katrina Lee Mohamed, Waverly; Bryan Yafte Hernandez Garcia, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Margaret Adelia Ierien, St. Paul, Minnesota; Jade T. Cothern, Decatur, Illinois; Julie Marie Berst, New Hampton; Christopher Thomas Hack, Waterloo; Carrie Lea Fairchild, Wabash, Minnesota; Dulinda Shantray Campbell, Waterloo; Garrett Charles Seger, Denver; Jordan Cameron Strottman, Denver; Brianna Elizabeth Strottman, Denver; Tykari Dionterrel Run Bell, Evansdale; Cody Orion Shipman, Waverly; Austin Michael Klingsmith, Waverly; William Blake Billington, Clarksville; Matthew Scott Knudson, Red Wing, Minnesota; and Abby L. Helton, Nashua.
OTHERS: Samuel C. Smith, Readlyn, no insurance; Terrell Osiris Mashek, Atlanta, no valid driver’s license, no insurance and new title/registration transfer violation; Robert W. McCoy III, Mason City, no valid driver’s license; Vernon Demarquise Alle Brown, Berkeley, Missouri, no valid driver’s license; Dakota Christofferson, Parkersburg, no insurance; Timothy Henry Kleiss, Fredericksburg, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Davian Wayne Scott Leroux, Clinton, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Austin Michael Klingsmith, Waverly, no insurance; Jason Daniel Bucknell, Ionia, dark window or windshield; Nicole Nava, Fredericksburg, no valid driver’s license; Troy Groeneveld, Galena, Kansas, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Anthony Joseph Rappl, Viroqua, Wisconsin, no valid commercial driver’s license, no Iowa fuel permit, failure to comply with safety regulations and dark window or windshield; Brett Richard Doonan, Barnes City, no insurance and operation without registration card or plate; Kimberly Diane Newby, Denver, dark window or windshield; Danielle Lorraine Johnson, Denver, dark window or windshield; Clayton Allen Bruns, Shell Rock, failure to maintain control; Franklin Espinoza, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Stacy Lynn Sessoms, Clarksville, no valid driver’s license; Zachary Edwin Blanchard, Altoona, operating non-registered vehicle; Jason Allen Shook, Milan, Michigan, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations, four counts of violation of hazardous materials transportation rules, no Iowa fuel permit, operating without evidence of authority and operating commercial motor vehicle after being downgraded to non-commercial certification; Cayden Matthew Bergmann, Waverly, prohibited use of light restricting devices; Joshua Robert Lampman, Titonka, dark window or windshield; Charles Andrew Smith, Cresco, failure to carry registration card; Yael Juanita Contreras Rodriguez, Waterloo, open container by driver; Katie R. Pagel, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Daniel James Anderson, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Jose Manuel Garrido Sequera, Postville, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Coltan Jacob Brink, Eagle Lake, Minnesota, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Wendy Jean Bohr, Cresco, operation without registration card or plate; Samantha J. Galle, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Robert Francis Devereaux, Waverly, failure to comply with safety regulations; Rose Marie Brown, Sheffield, operation without registration card or plate; Christopher Thomas Britt, Janesville, operating non-registered vehicle; Kayla Michelle Andorf, Waterloo, failure to yield upon entering through highway; Sarah Kay Campbell, Waverly, failure to respond to a yellow light; Christopher Alan Johnson, Charles City, failure to use seat belt; and Mackenzie Lee Poock, Nashua, driving while license suspended.