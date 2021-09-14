MARRIAGES
Andrea Nicole Pinge and Kenneth Edward DeCook, addresses not available, Sept. 4 in Waverly.
Grant Michael Grainger, Denver, and Natalie Kay Osieczanek, Cedarburg, Wisconsin, Sept. 4 in Denver.
Zachary Jordan Roberts and Kasey Marie Feldt, both of Waverly, Sept. 4 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTIONS
John Lewis Eimers, Sumner, v. Megan Joi (Murphy) Eimers, Grundy Center.
Debra Darlene (Caudle) Chavira, Waverly, v. Demetrio Chavira, Ellsworth.
Terry R. Nelson, Waverly, v. Judy A. Nelson, Des Moines.
CASES FILED
James R. and Emily Wehling, Westgate, v. Carl L. Edgeton, Sumner, motor-vehicle accident.
Citibank N.A. v. Kirby C. Franzen, Plainfield, credit card debt collection.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, Oelwein, v. Kelli Kai Morgan Wood and Glen Wood, medical debt collection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Brian Butterfield, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Advanced Environmental Testing and Abatement Inc., Waterloo, v. Pelletier Construction, Calmar, non-payment of services.
VJT Properties LLC, Dike, v. Dustin Staley, Sumner, rental property damages.
State of Iowa v. Katlyn Breanne Rose Freshwater, 29, Waterloo, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. William Alexander Thompson, 29, Waverly, second-offense possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Areon Deshawn Day, 21, Dubuque, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp and driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Savanna Patrice Echols, 21, Davenport, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Kerensa Joy Burkhardt, 47, Waverly, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Jordan Justine Foster, 24, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Robert Earl Brandhorst, 54, Nashua, pled guilty to assault with intent to cause serious injury, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, fine of $855 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one to two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, additional charge of second-offense assault domestic abuse is dismissed at defendant’s cost, no-contact order remains in effect until Sept. 2, 2022, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $407.96 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Melissa Dawn Nickerson, 33, Sumner, pled guilty to serious injury by vehicle, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, fine of $1,025 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for three to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol and all other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug/alcohol testing, pay restitution of $57,705.14 to victim Jeffrey Bloom, of Sumner, and $24,045.23 to the Iowa Crime Victims Compensation Fund, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $230.08 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Alena Vezirovic, 28, Waterloo, pled guilty to violation of no-contact order, sentenced to two days in jail, credited for time previously served, pay $175 fine and $40.25 surcharge, appeal bond set at $500, pay $273 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Darren Javon Smith, 34, Waterloo, pled guilty to public intoxication, sentenced to 30 days in jail, credited for time served, concurrent with three other cases, appeal bond set at $500, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Mardelle Renee Mehmen, 63, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $105 civil penalty and $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Robinson, 52, Davenport, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in Iowa County, fine waived, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, companion charge of dark window or windshield is dismissed at defendant’s cost, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Breanne Ryesia McKiry, 26, Stockbridge, Georgia, found guilty of possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. March 29 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR SEPT. 2-8
SPEEDING: Warren Gene Wiegmann, Bristow; Kristin J. Delong, Glasford, Illinois; Rochelle Marie Norton, Cedar Rapids; Joshua Tyler Cronk, Evansdale; Gabino Arreola Esparza, St. Paul, Minnesota; Tommy Lee Spier, Sumner; Brian Adam Carpe, Wayland, two counts; Sarah Kay Johnson, Mason City; Jacob Gregory Karas, St. Paul, Minnesota; Christopher Curtis Carver, Fredericksburg; Willie Earl Strode, Houston; Bridget Elizabeth Harris, Blaine, Minnesota; Morgan Paul Payne, Roxie, Mississippi; Wesley Glen Hudson, Glenpool, Oklahoma; Jonathon N. Hinton, Prophetstown, Illinois; Nathaniel Gregory Hardy, Waverly; Sarah Jean Terronez, Cedar Falls; Michaela G. Smith, Waterloo; Tacoquia Shadiamond Evans, Atlanta; Christine Rachel Schroeder, Muscatine; Jared Terrence Thome, Tripoli; Michaela Dixon, Denver; Adam Dennis Letts, Emerson; Michael Dean Heinen, La Porte City; Anne Marie Boxeth, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Robert G. Leech,Westgate; Yorporyen Nan Behyeh, Cedar Rapids; Amber Lynn Heller, Waterloo; Robyn Jessica Neil, Denver; Marla Beth Weiss, Los Angeles; Adam Richard Keske, Victoria, Minnesota; Cade Norman Snyder, Le Claire; Milan Charlie Dubravka, Fridley, Minnesota; Jade Lynn Johnson, Bay Minette, Alabama; Blake Timothy Lynch, Garner; Stacy Lyn Johnson, Cedar Rapids; Wreh Doe, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Denise P. Williams, Marshall, Wisconsin; Cody Lynn Lusk, Henryetta, Oklahoma; Emily Nichole Redden, Waverly, Bennie Joseph Ferrando, Minneapolis; Souksaychai Phothisane, Clearwater, Florida; Christopher Jerome Williams, Cedar Falls; Dean Michael John Martells, Evansdale; Ann Darlene Haraldson, La Porte City; Reaksmey Phorl Sanchez, West Liberty; Mason Thomas Gatts, North Liberty; Kevin Paul Landry, Broussard, Louisiana; Emily Ellen Reed, Clinton; Brittany Richelle Womble, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Brandon James Muttart, Oelwein; Bradly Wayne Adams, Hermiston, Oregon; Michelle Lynn Lobeck, Tripoli; Dana Rachael Pacheco, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Anthony Brian Hoth, Sumner; Morgan Elizabeth Boots, Medford, Oregon; Brian Charles Snider, Cedar Rapids; Andrew Morris Cohen, Memphis, Tennessee; Jacob Arthur Schulte, Watkins; Mu Ker Phur Soe, St. Paul, Minnesota; Gregory C. Janusek, Pittsburgh; Andrew Ronald Birkholz, Stillwater, Minnesota; Terrance Dale Matlock, Rockwell; Natalie Jean Meyer, Sumner; Cassandra Jo Davis, Marion; Joseph Caizzo, Huron, Ohio; Charles Jeffrey Paul, Coralville; Briar Michael Tigges, Calmar; Kim Kristine Casale, West St. Paul, Minnesota; Kristine Marie Egli, La Crescent, Minnesota; William Kurtis Graham, Mason City; Fred McClung Trapp, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Cain Edwin Cushion, Fayette; Lucas Nicolai Carisch, Rochester, Minnesota; Darin Dean Boleyn, Oelwein; Brent Laverne Leistikow, Tripoli; Mathew Robert Johnson, Rice, Minnesota; Trey O. Heffner, Normal, Illinois; Melissa Marie Magruder, Zumbro Falls, Minnesota; Joni Marie McNutt, Houston, Minnesota; Sydney Rae Stoll, Preston; Andrew Scott Schilling, Waterloo; Keith Robin Hamer, Denver; Timothy Tudor Hopkins, Ballwin, Missouri; Timothy Joe Haugh, Cedar Falls; Jarrin Rae Marie Santiago, Waverly; and Kevin Robert Sullivan, Rochester, Minnesota.
OTHERS: Justin Daniel Holm, Waterloo, following too close; Holliday Maria Miller, Frederika, registration violation; Joshua Jason Goldsmith, Danielsville, Georgia, failure to use child restraint device; Gabino Arreola Esparza, St. Paul, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license, failure to maintain or use safety belts and no insurance; Rayshawn Cribbs, Hiawatha, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Ricky Eugene Cooley Lyles, Des Moines, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Lacey Renee Graves, Plainfield, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Michael Eugene Voelker, Bristow, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Cyrus Demones Banks, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Steven David Olmstead, Mason City, operating non-registered vehicle; Aisha Marie Perez, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Dustin James Burkhardt, Readlyn, operating non-registered vehicle and no insurance; Mark Eric Tate, Lone Tree, operation without registration card or plate; Al Campbell, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Mickay Gabriel Liddle, Nashua, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Adam Dennis Letts, Emerson, no insurance; Brittany Mae Shover, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Logan Dean Buseman, Janesville, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Scott David Fischels, La Porte City, failure to maintain or use safety belts; John Allen Patterson, St. Ansgar, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Chaz Arden Thompson, Seagoville, Texas, following too close; Yurii Malashonok, Westport, Washington, no valid commercial driver’s license, hours of service violation and no Iowa fuel permit; Luke P. Brown, Greene, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Bradly Wayne Adams, Hermiston, Oregon, operation without registration card or plate; Herbert Earl Colby, Forest Lake, Minnesota, failure to comply with safety regulations; Natalie Herbers, Waverly, use of electronic communications device on a school permit and following too close; Richard Mark Werner, Hastings, Minnesota, violation of trip permits; Riley James Pruin, Waverly, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Peggy Jane Thebert, Waverly, failure to change lanes upon approach to emergency vehicle; Jordan Lynae Sunderman, Fredericksburg, following too close; James Earl Franzen, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Scott A. Anderson, Lawler, failure to comply with safety regulations; Robert Michael Chamberlin, Tama, dark window or windshield; Easton Robb Jacobs, Forest City, dark window or windshield; Dmerius Jamar Grover, Waterloo, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Renee Elizabeth Burr, Cedar Falls; operating non-registered vehicle; Melissa Jean Garbes, Tripoli, failure to have valid driver’s license; Emily A. Raab, Warren, Illinois, failure to stop on a steady red signa; Darrell Lee Kelm, Clarksville, failure to yield upon a left turn; Whittney Adeline Tomkins, Hudson, driving while license suspended; and Dakota David See, Waterloo, driving while license suspended.