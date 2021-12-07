MARRIAGES
Jessica Lynn Jancaric and Daniel James Henaughan, both of Denver, Nov. 13 in Urbandale.
Andrea Jean Groen and Ross Michael Challenger, both of Waverly, Nov. 20 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTION
Cory James Stephens, Waverly, v. Sara Beth Stephens, Waverly.
CASES FILED
Kenn H. and Mary Ann Deike, Plainfield, and Maria Deike, Charles City, v. Stephen P. and Elaine C. Main, Waverly, Paul L. Regenold, Charles City, and David J. and Robyn L. Gerleman, Plainfield, petition for driveway easement.
Capital One N.A. v. Mark M. Kaiser, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Jeff Martin, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Steven J. Johnson, Denver, medical debt collection.
Dillavou Oil Co., Charles City, v. Clint Richard Perry, Denver, unpaid products and services.
Hagedorn Housing LLC, Janesville, v. Deanna Arnold, Waverly, forcible entry and detainer for unpaid rent.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Thomas Way Jr., Waverly, medical debt collection.
City of Sumner v. Chad Koch, Sumner, replevin to return Sumner Police Department property.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Joseph and Janet Wheelock, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Therese Angela Burkett, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Willie Earl Roberson Jr., 45, Waverly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Victor Raymond Childers, 24, Oelwein, driving while license barred and operate without interlock.
State of Iowa v. Samuel David Fransdal, 29, Cedar Falls, second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Micheal Switzer, 19, Mason City, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Bryce Francis Erickson, 22, Woodbury, Minnesota, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Nathan James Hanson, 21, Cedar Falls, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Robert Bryan Rueber, 37, Waverly, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Nathan Allen Redman, 33, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. James Gregory Langreck, 29, Waucoma, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Victor Eugene Matthews, 58, Waverly, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Kendall Norman Niedert, 26, Tripoli, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Robert Chestnut, 45, Waverly, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, 28, Waverly, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 10 days in jail to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, fine of $855 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, companion charge of driving while license suspended is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $140 court costs. Also pled guilty to a separate charge of driving while license revoked, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 90 days, credited for time previously served, fine waived, companion charge of having no insurance is also dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $291 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Ariana Linn Johnson, 20, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of contraband, possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked, judgment on the contraband charge is deferred, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, must abstain from alcohol and all illegal substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, submit to substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug and alcohol tests, civil penalty of $1,025 is suspended, on the methamphetamine and revoked license charges, pay $1,430 fine and $214.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, additional counts of possession of marijuana, possession of tramadol hydrochloride and unlawful possession of a prescription drug as well as companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and having no insurance are all dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds on the meth and revoked license charges are set at $1,000 each, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Shawn Nicholas McLarnan, 25, Parkersburg, pled guilty to third-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fine of $1,025 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug and/or alcohol testing, also pled guilty to driving while license suspended and will pay $250 fine plus surcharges and court costs, companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and dark window or windshield are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Sumo Gbalenchey, 18, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, pled guilty to operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, sentenced to 32 days in jail, credited for 32 days served, fine of $855 is suspended, unable to pay attorney’s fee, all other financial obligations are payable in installments of $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $659.70 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Ka’Leck TDQ Bolden, 23, Fayette, pled guilty to providing false identification information, ordered to pay $60 court costs, no fine, appeal bond set at $100.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR NOV. 24-DEC. 1
SPEEDING: Lee Bradford Wright, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Kyana Rebekah Fuchs, Altoona; Jade Deborah Martin, Port Edwards, Wisconsin; Duane Alan Koopman, Newhall; Elizabeth A. Gilson, Brigantine, New Jersey; Ashlan McKenzie Broadus, Mobile, Alabama; Armon Deshawn Dalton, Fridley, Minnesota; Devyn Dominique Harris, Austin, Texas; Tyron Demerial Brown, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; William Curtiss Storms, Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada; Zackery Paul Allen, La Crosse, Wisconsin; Megan G. Gallagher, Downers Grove, Illinois; Chelsey Lee Lenehan, New Hampton; Junior Gregory Wilkerson, Spencer; Michael Joe Kempe, Lyle, Minnesota; Stacey Grace Berry, New Hope, Minnesota; Jaime Ricardo Andres, St. Paul, Minnesota; Pandorah Ebony Winter, Shell Rock; Luis Angel Espinoza, Rochester, Minnesota; Mikaela Jade Jacobson, Plymouth, Minnesota; Joshua J. Slowiak, Minneapolis; Jonathan O. Piñeda Rozo, Memphis, Tennessee; Laura Nichole McCargar, Ankeny; Michael Dean Hammond, Charles City; Dane Matthew Budde, St. Paul, Minnesota; Alicia Kay Smith, Apple Valley, Minnesota; Samuel Thomas Niichel, Charles City; David Lawrence Tallman, Davenport; Everhett Lloyd, Lebanon, Tennessee; Francisco David Alejo, Latimer; Robert Paul Walsh, Minneapolis; Skye Amber Alpert, Minneapolis; Gerardo R. Rosales Aguilar, Cresco; Brielle T. Eddy, Coulter; Rowen Alice Kurtzweil, Le Roy, Minnesota; Savannah Noelle Bloom, Minneapolis; Bryan Uriel Rodriguez, West Union; Aaron D. Epley, Shell Rock; Logan Blake Halverson, Decorah; Jeffrey W. Sniadach, Moline, Illinois; Julia Maire Degonzalez, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Savanah Noelle Bloom, Minneapolis; Kelsey Ann Aikey, Cedar Falls; Rasim Hasic, Fort Wayne, Indiana; Scott Richard Aurand, Waterloo; Tybois Jerome Curette, Palmetto, Louisiana; Jingyu Xu, Bloomington, Minnesota; Byron Scott Sivley, Oneonta, Alabama; Tanya Marie Humphrey, Clarksville; Rylee Lynn Nash, Floyd; Samuel Todd Appenzeller, Cedar Falls; Shane Patrick Trautsch, Cresco; Jonathan B. Wessel, Manhattan, Illinois; Johnathon Andrew Deiters, Marion; Marcie Michelle Even, Fairbank; Kaeli Rose Groen, Burlington; Carol Ann Jensen, West Union; Michelle Lynn Vincent, Lone Tree; Brian Scott Motzko, Cedar Falls; Michael Anthony Tomasulo, Christianburg, Virginia; Ryan Edward Raleigh, Minneapolis; Sean Robert O’Brien, Charles City; Abd Elrahman Ahmad Fadel al Odeh, St. Paul, Minnesota; Gregory Aaron Schlichte, Bloomington; Sukhnoor S. Dhillon, Carteret, New Jersey; Austin Steven Quebedeaux, Indianapolis; William Robert Hertel, Denver; Mark Charles Brown, Sumner; Justin David Thurman, Waverly; Curtis Peder Thoreson, Janesville; Evan Allan Elgin, Manchester; Ron L. Snowbarger, Key West, Florida; Shannon Renee Younge, Wellman; Brian John Jorgenson, Waverly; Shelly Fay Jessen, Urbandale; Haley Jo Paulus, Waterloo; Percy Rounds Jr., Waverly; Noah Robert Worthington, Des Moines; Jason Lloyd Helmrichs, Shell Rock; Danielle Jo Rider, Shell Rock; and Nicholas Martin Grober, Readlyn.
OTHERS: Armon Deshawn Dalton, Fridley, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Tyron Demerial Brown, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Zackery Paul Allen, La Crosse, Wisconsin, operating non-registered vehicle; Glen Eugene More III, Manly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jaime Ricardo Andres, St. Paul, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Klaiton Sommerfeldt, Wood River, Nebraska, operating non-registered vehicle; Marco Antonia Chilel Ramirez, Postville, dark window or windshield; William Ronald Brown Jr., Dunkerton, dark window or windshield; Matthew G. Westendorf, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Conner Patrick Groen, Burlington, dark window or windshield; Antionette Marie Drewes, Waterloo, unsafe approach failure to slow down upon approach to parked vehicle; Antonio Edwin Graber, Denver, failure to yield upon left turn; Michael Shaun Snellings, Grovetown, Georgia, failure to comply with safety regulations; Mason J. Padgett, Anamosa, failure to maintain control; Randall Larry Cook, Muscatine, dark window or windshield; Levi Allen Anderson, Stewartville, Minnesota, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Brodie Halsey Bruce, Northwood, registration violation; Norma Angelica Alvarez Sosa, Minneapolis, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Jason A. Groomes, Waverly, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Larry Donnail Childs, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Terrence Allen Timm, Dubuque, dark window or windshield; Trey A. Lantzky, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Said Handanovic, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Hunter W. Gray, Clarksville, failure to maintain registration plate; Jerod Mark Franzen, Eldorado, dark window or windshield; Zachary Allen Larson, Nevada, dark window or windshield; Kelvin Mason, St. Louis, failure to use child restraint device and no valid driver’s license; Cade Cory Groeneveld, Wellsburg, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Tyler Allen Riehle, Calmar, dark window or windshield; Austin Michael Schmidt, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Claire Michelle Bartleson, Solon, dark window or windshield; Vicki Gean Fisher, Janesville, operating non-registered vehicle; Taylor Marie Durnan, Elgin, operation without registration; Ty David Bergman, Sumner, safety belts/safety harness required; Karla Ann Federspiel, Waterloo, failure to obey traffic control device; and DeAnn Amy Meyer, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.