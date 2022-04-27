Criminal Charges Filed April 1, 2022, to April 22, 2022
Felonies
Michael A. Koch, 20, 105 E. 7th St., Sumner, two counts third-degree counts of sexual abuse (Class C felony), arrested, April 6, 2022.
Robert A. Towell, 49, Cedar Falls, Iowa, third-offense OWI (Class D felony), arrested April 7, 2022.
Joshua F. Smith, 42, 15 2nd Ave. NW, Oelwein, second or subsequent offense third-degree burglary/motor vehicle (Class D felony), arrested April 8, 2022.
Ryan L. Brooks, 44, Denver, Iowa, second-degree theft (Class D felony), arrested April 13, 2022.
Aggravated Misdemeanor
Andrew F. Postel, 36, Waverly, two counts of sex offender-registration violation-first-offense, arrested April 4, 2022.
Lesley G. Foster, 31, Waterloo, Iowa, driving while barred, arrested April 7, 2022.
Mariah M. Steva, 29, Denver, Iowa, driving while barred, arrested April 8, 2022.
Todd A. Sutton Jr., 31, Mason City, Iowa, driving while barred, arrested April 8, 2022.
Jenna Eschen, 25, 200 S. Guiliford St., Sumner, Iowa, driving while barred, arrested April 9, 2022.
Cyrus D. Banks, 37, Waverly, driving while barred, arrested April 14, 2022.
Serious Misdemeanor
Michael D. Brandt, 46, Waverly, second-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana, arrested March 31, 2022.
Collett M. Pinkie, 30, Waverly, second-degree harassment, arrested April 4, 2022.
Kenneth M. Fisher, 35, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana, arrested April 4, 2022.
Jordan A. Geweke, 22, Hudson, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, arrested April 6, 2022.
Riley C. Scofield, 20, Hudson, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana arrested, April 6, 2022.
Jordon R. Ross, 28, Waverly, driving while license denied or revoked, arrested April 7, 2022.
Megan J. Butler, 30, Waverly, supplying alcohol to person under legal age, arrested April 10, 2022.
Justin D. Cason, 37, Tripoli, driving while license denied or revoked, arrested April 10, 2022.
Noah J. Cross, 19, Whitten, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, arrested April 12, 2022.
Paul M. Hites, 46, Waverly, interference with official acts-bodily injury, arrested April 12, 2022.
Kallista J. Mohl, 18, Cedar Falls, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, arrested April 12, 202.
Scott E. Voshell, 62, Waterloo, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, arrested April 14, 2022.
Nathan Woock, 18, Shell Rock, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, arrested April 16, 2022.
Trevor S. Bedford, 19, Mayo, Fla., first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, arrested April 17, 2022.
Dontavious Butler, 25, Waverly, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, arrested April 17, 2022.
Madasynn L. Churchill, 19, Albert Lea, Minn., first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, arrested April 17, 2022.
Brandon S. Langford, 30, Greenville, Ala., first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, arrested April 17, 2022.
Hunter R. Murray, 21, Mayo, Fl., first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, arrested April 17, 202.
Tyler L. Close, 23, Waverly, second-offense possession of a controlled substance-cannabidiol, arrested April 18, 2022.
Jonathon P. Owens, 23, Waverly, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, arrested April 18, 2022.
Kylynn D. Ellis, 30, Moline, Ill., first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, arrested April 19, 2022.
Teresa L. Bolin, 53, Waterloo, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, arrested April 22, 2022.
Simple Misdemeanor
Michael D. Brandt, 44, Waverly, possession of drug paraphernalia, arrested March 31, 2022.
Rusty A. Surovik, 40, Sumner, third-degree harassment, arrested April 1, 2022.
William A. Lowe, 80, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of school bus, arrested April 2, 2022.
James W. Slaba, 46, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus, arrested April 3.
Pinkie M. Collett, 30, Waverly, disorderly conduct-fighting/violent behavior, arrested April 4, 2022.
Samuel B. Lane, 26, Sumner, fifth-degree theft, arrested April 4, 4022.
Jordan A. Geweke, 22, Hudson, possession of drug paraphernalia, arrested April 6, 2022.
Riley C. Scofield, 20, Hudson, possession of drug paraphernalia, arrested April 6, 2022.
Joshua F. Smith, 42, 15 2nd Ave. NW, Oelwein, interference with official acts, arrested April 8, 2022.
Kurtis Stabenow, 23, Waverly, public intoxication, arrested April 10, 2022.
Erik L. Springmier, 11 counts of violation of a non-contact/protective order-contempt, arrested April 11, 2022.
Paul M. Hites, 46, Waverly, public intoxication, arrested April 12, 2022.
Justin M. Orr, 28, Waverly, public intoxication, third-degree harassment, arrested April 21, 2022.
Teresa L. Bolin, 53, Waterloo, possession of drug paraphernalia, arrested April 22, 2022.
OWI
Jennifer K. Snitker, 48, Nashua, first-offense OWI, arrested April 2, 2022.
Jenna Eschen, 25, Sumner, Iowa, second-offense OWI, driving while barred, arrested April 9, 2022.
Dontavious Butler, 25, Waverly, first-offense OWI, arrested April 17, 2022.
Tyler J. Ruesink, 20, Cresco, first-offense OWI, arrested April 18, 2022.
Spencer H. Gray, 21, Clarksville, first-offense OWI, arrested April 19, 2022.
Traffic Citations
Non-Scheduled Traffic
Joshua F. Smith, 42, 15 2nd Ave. NW, Oelwein, driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled or revoked, cited April 8, 2022.
Scheduled Violation
Jennifer K. Snitker, 48, Nashua, failure to provide proof of financial liability, cited April 2, 2022.
Lesley G. Foster, 31, Waterloo, dark window or windshield 16 percent LT, failure to provide proof of financial liability, cited April 7, 2022.
Todd A. Sutton Jr., 31, Mason City, dark window or windshield, cited April 8, 2022.
Megan J. Butler, 30, Waverly, open container-driver 21 years old and older, cited April 10, 2022.
Trevor S. Bedford, 19, Mayor, Fl, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product, cited April 17, 2022.
Madasynn L. Churchill, 19, Albert Lea, Minn., first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product, cited April 17, 2022.
Hunter R. Murray, 21, Mayo, Fl., no valid driver’s license, cited April 17, 2022.
Speeding
Jennifer K. Snitker, 48, Nashua, speeding over 55 (11 through 15 over), cited April 2, 2022.
Mariah M. Steva, 29, Denver, Iowa, speeding over 55 Zone (11 through 15), cited April 8, 2022.
Scott E. Voshell, 62, Waterloo, speeding 55 or und Zone (6 through 10 over), cited April 14, 2022.
Trevor S. Bedford, 19, Mayor, Fl, speeding over 55 Zone (21 or over), cited April 17, 2022.