MARRIAGES
Jeffery Lee Schultz and Madison Nicole Cornwell, both of Waukee, Sept. 17 in Waverly.
Hayley Marie Folkerts and Cody Michael Meister, both of Waverly, Sept. 18 in Decorah.
Libby Katrina Schmadeke and Travis Lynn Uhlenhopp, both of Waverly, Sept. 24 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTION
Tyson Mennet Trunkhill, Denver, v. Elizabeth Lynn Trunkhill, Denver.
CASES FILED
Jonathan Schultz Sorensen, Janesville, petition to change middle name.
Caleb Heath, Waverly, v. Nationwide Life Insurance Company, Grove City, Ohio, and Nationwide Financial Assignment Company, Columbus, Ohio, reassignment of structured settlement.
Discover Bank v. Robin Albang, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
First National Bank of Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska, v. Debra S. Leisinger, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Stephanie Ogg, Frederika, credit card debt collection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Teresa R. Vance, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Strottman Repair Shop LLC, Sumner, v. Justin Stolfus, Sumner, unpaid services rendered.
Strottman Repair Shop LLC, Sumner, v. Jeff and Lori Cooksley, Sumner, unpaid services rendered.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Michele L. Geweke, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Bank of America N.A. v. Carma J. Eick, Denver, credit card debt collection.
OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Jessie Gilson, Waverly, personal loan debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Dustin Wayne Johnson, 40, Huntington, Indiana, third-offense possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
State of Iowa v. Justin Roy Payne, 52, Charles City, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. William Dean Kingsley, 58, Waverly, domestic abuse assault by impeding air/blood flow.
State of Iowa v. Edward Thomas Koch, 46, Waverly, third-or-subsequent-offense domestic abuse assault.
State of Iowa v. Jeremy Ryan Hartema, 35, Nashua, third-or subsequent-offense possession of methamphetamine, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Denise L. Kukovec, 63, Delano, Minnesota, first-offense OWI, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Larry Pratchett Jr., 35, Waterloo, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Stacy Kay Rasmussen, 41, Nashua, first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Xander L. Bradley, 18, Traer, first-offense OWI and first-offense possession of marijuana.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Darren Javon Smith, 34, Waverly, pled guilty to second-offense enhanced assault domestic abuse, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fine of $855 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must abstain from alcohol and all other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of alcohol comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, reside in a residential facility for 180 days, pending placement, defendant will be held in the Bremer County Jail, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug and alcohol testing, pay $90 domestic abuse surcharge, runs concurrent to an earlier enhanced domestic abuse assault case, additional charges of assault domestic abuse by impeding breathing, assault domestic abuse causing bodily injury and child endangerment are all dismissed at defendant’s cost, no-contact order is terminated, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $447 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Zachary Neal Moser, 31, Waverly, pled guilty to assault domestic abuse causing bodily injury, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for seven days, credited for time previously served, concurrent with earlier no-contact order violation, fine waived, pay $90 domestic abuse surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete domestic abuse program, no-contact order has been terminated by a previous order, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $1,330.80 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Heidi Marie Shadow, 35, Plainfield, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended, fine waived, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug testing, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dain Edward Ferguson, 22, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, no civil penalty imposed, all financial obligations are to be paid in full by April 15, 2022, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid by that time, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Terrence Joseph Finn, 39, West Union, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine and $93.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kyler Gage Romero, 19, Zillah, Washington, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 180 days, may serve in an Iowa DOT-approved hotel program, also may serve time in the Yakima County, Washington, Jail upon approval from the sheriff there, must file proof of service with Bremer County Clerk of Court, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Nick Daniel Chesser, 49, Waterloo, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, concurrent with Black Hawk County felony case, credited as served in Black Hawk County, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee and court costs, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charges of driving while license suspended and open container are dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR SEPT. 23-29
SPEEDING: Jacob Ryan Savoie, Jennings; Peggy Lynn Trimby, Davenport; Orlando Augustus Vivians, Waterloo; Jaime Hernandez, Waterloo; Cory Le Tomlinson, Charles City; Mark Todd Bartness, Manchester, Minnesota; Kaila Sharbrese Henry, Starkville, Mississippi; Anthony Kharlton Grishby II, Clinton, Mississippi; Daisy Gradalupe Gojara, Waterloo; Austin Michael Klingsmith, Waverly; Angela L. Bgelow, Cedar Falls; Alexandro Jimenez Zacarias, Russellville, Alabama; Wilson Troy Zimmerman Fox, Memphis, Missouri; Ruth Marie Caroompas Holmes, Minneapolis; Marjorica Marie Williams, Fridley, Minnesota; Mark Christopher Govero, Wentzville, Missouri; Latoya Darissa Brown, Belzoni, Mississippi; Kenneth Grisanti, Jupiter, Florida; Brock Allen Dancer, Waterloo; Clint Richard Perry, Independence; Lacey S. Halleck, Waterloo; Austin Ray Metzger, Burnsville, Minnesota; Jake Michael Dick, Oakdale, Minnesota; Edwin Dionicio Zamora Lepez, Postville; Lindsey La Verne Kaiser, Minneapolis; Eugeniu Birdan, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Ryan Jeffrey Schrantz, Lisbon; Benjamin Aaron Steenbock, Oelwein; Willie Lee Kent, St. Louis; Mikayla Anne Raines, Lakeville, Minnesota; Sheena Tyronda Beamon, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Barbara Lynn Gardner, Cresco; Nicholas Thomas Poppe, Sumner; Tamra Lynn McGee, Cedar Falls; Daren E. Dougert, Manchester, New Jersey; Bonita Leteff Conrad, Cedar Falls; Eleanor Andersen Lingo, Iowa City; Derek Brayton, Ralston, Nebraska; Glen Lee Hansen, Oelwein; Johnny Garcia, Buena Park, California; Cameron Christopher Murphy, Waterloo; Jason Richard Gramlich, Knoxville; Lori Novak, Ionia; Madeline Elizabeth Mari Lofstedt, Delano, Minnesota; John Edward Sturgess, Minnetrista, Minnesota; Sonya Monique Allen, Davenport; Sonya Monique Allen, Davenport; Ndahanzamaso Yumeni, Rock Island, Illinois; Stephen Paul Lines, Nashua; Harshal Hemant Shah, Canton, Michigan; Gregory Wayne Fernau, Hazleton; Jodie Lynn Schoen, St. Louis; Kenneth Ladet Griffin, St. Louis; Branden Ray Tehel, Sumner; Candice Lynn Carroll, Sumner; Diana Lynn Wood, Frederika; Mark David Finanger, Decorah; Michelle Marie Larson, Oakdale, Minnesota; Trevor Eugene Hook, Fayette; Joni Lynn Gentry, Liberty, Missouri; Jaryn McKay Sulzner, Sumner; Robert Michael Chagdes, Cedar Falls; Riley Elwynn Cleveland, Nashua; Brandon Michael Kleve, Calmar; Christopher Heckroth Wilson, Waverly; Jeffrey Verl Wilson, Cresco; Maureen Sarah Zobel, Sumner; Adam Jason Moritz, Cedar Rapids; Kyle Lee Borrett, Jesup; Cody Lee Suhr, Marengo; Beau Michael Martin, Sumner; Sean Nicco Hardy Jr., Indianapolis; Heather Louesa Jones Everhart, Waverly; Nikki Lyn Burke, Cedar Rapids; Chris Joshua Wiltgen, Calmar; Owen Michael Hovey, Waterloo; Alexander Michael Ramirez Boreman, Denver; Wendy June Klister, Peoria, Illinois; Todd Anthony Neil, Fairbank; Enrique Ceballos Lopez, Grand Island, Nebraska; Tarnayl Denordo Robinson, Mobile, Alabama; Marlene Esther Zam, Davenport; Julissa Villalpando, Waterloo; Malachi Edward Mojeiko, Clinton; Kelly Jean Daringer, Frederika; Delaney Ann Markwardt, Clear Lake; Margaret Kelli Kassel, Glen Ellyn, Illinois; Joylynn Kay Reuss, Owatonna, Minnesota; Preston Curtis Seible, Cedar Falls; Erin Estelle Kramer, Waverly; Austin John Gould, Minneapolis; Patrick M. McCrary, Kansas City, Missouri; Jeffrey Lynn White, Waterloo; Marshall Douglas Kremenak, Cedar Rapids; Ian Patrick Dunleavy, Denver; Emma Renee Beck, Holland; Theophilus Gee, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Debra J. Sauerbrei, Readlyn; Phun Ceu, Urbandale; Micahel Edwin Lee, Albert Lea, Minnesota; Nagee Campbell, Waterloo; Alex Larry Andreassen, Clarksville; Melody Hope Krantz, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Andrew Joseph Frye, Ballwin, Missouri; Mason John Schmitt, Sumner; David Thomas Walsh, Denver; and Tyler Eugene Robinson, Janesville.
OTHERS: Nick Daniel Chesser, Waterloo, no insurance; Eric Jason Rose Sr., Sumner, no valid driver’s license; Josslynn Meri Jackson, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Andrew Athur Clay, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Katyann Marie Aalfs, Waverly, failure of minor to use seat belt; Lukas John Sherburne, Shell Rock, no insurance; Alexandro Jimenez Zacarias, Russellville, Alabama, no valid driver’s license; Jennifer Christine Hainey, Newhall, dark window or windshield; Jenna Lynn Vrieze, Nashua, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Dean Ramon Frericks, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Ruth Marie Caroompas Holmes, Minneapolis, no valid driver’s license; Marjorica Marie Williams, Fridley, Minnesota, no insurance; Christopher James Hilyard, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Zachery Lee Phennicie, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Corey A. Coleman, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Austin Matthew Toebe, Sumner, no insurance, operation without registration card or plate and no valid driver’s license; Edwin Dionicio Zamora Lepez, Postville, no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Benjamin Aaron Steenbock, Oelwein, unsafe passing; Ryan Jeffrey Schrantz, Lisbon, operation without registration card or plate; Alexis Eva Marie Ennis, Bernard, failure to display registration plate; Hugo Leon, Bloomington, Minnesota, operation by unqualified driver; Brian Joshua Moon, Manly, increasing loading capacity by re-registration, maximum group axle weight violation – 5,001-6,000 pounds, maximum gross weight violation – 5,001-6,000 pounds, and maximum group axle weight violation – 2,001-3,000 pounds; Brittney Sue Phelps, Waverly, first-offense person under age 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Krisann Renee Draman, Sumner, failure to display registration plate; Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, Waverly, no valid driver’s license and failure to obey stop sign at railroad crossing; Tyler James Parker, Cedar Falls, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Kimberly Diane Newby, Denver, dark window or windshield; Gregory Lovell Robinson II, Waterloo, failure to display registration plate; Tyler Hovenga, Clarksville, dark window of windshield; Carl Douglas Raum, Fredericksburg, no insurance; Rodney R. Schwartz, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Nathan Buenzow, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Adam T. Duffy, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Julissa Villalpando, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Shaun Christopher Goodall, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Matthew M. Price, Tripoli, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Chad A. Olson, Sumner, failure to comply with safety regulations; Cynthia Sue Chidester, Readlyn, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jacob Daniel Shaffer, Vassar, Michigan, operation without registration card or plate; Preston Curtis Seible, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate and no insurance; Joseph Scott Bartruff, Dunkerton, windshield/window requirements/dark windows; Nagee Campbell, Waterloo, no driver’s license; Angela Jean Moulds, Readlyn, school stop violation; Bailey Jean Erickson, Mason City, failure to yield upon entering highway; Tammy Jo Kasemeier, Sumner, registration violation; Brooklyn May Romanowski, Waverly, registration violation; Curtis Wade Olmstead, Waverly, failure to obey flashing red; Levi Hayden Robbins, Charles City, registration violation; Jonya Marie Smith, Waverly, failure to obey flashing red, Miguel Chavez, Waverly, following too closely; and Dustin Robert Boyle, Sumner, drag racing.