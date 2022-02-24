MARRIAGES
Leo Stone Brocka, Denver, and Heidi Noel Downey, Columbia, Missouri, Feb. 12 in Waverly.
Melanie Marie Brandos Phelps and Mark Wellington West, both of Minnesota, Feb. 12 in Shell Rock.
Leroy Lee Gabe and Christine Anne Toenjes, both of Waverly, Feb. 14 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTION
Anton Hovar, Frederika, v. Sheila Lynn Hovar, Frederika.
CASES FILED
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Amanda J. Stoffregen Estate and Jonathon Smith, Plainfield, et al., mortgage foreclosure.
Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Dustin Lamprecht, Ankeny, automobile loan debt collection.
Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Murion Jones, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Steven William and Natasha Blume, Sumner, medical debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Heather Marie Asche, Plainfield, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Jeremy L. and Catherine S. Anderson, Plainfield, medical debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Matthew Gergen, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
Mercy Hospital of Franciscan Sisters Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, Oelwein, v. Jennifer Sue and Daniel Richards, Fairbank, medical debt collection.
Echo Development LLC, Cedar Falls, v. Brandi M. and Daniel C. Cecil, Waverly, forcible entry and detainer for unpaid rent.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Heather Girardin, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Rebecca Kime, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Wayne Brocka, Readlyn, v. Jeff and Kayla Martin, Tripoli, unpaid rent and damages.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Gary Lindaman, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Dave Nagle Law Firm, Waterloo, v. Norman Eugene Jones Jr., Waverly, unpaid services rendered.
State of Iowa v. Nathan Allen Redman, 33, Tripoli, third-degree theft and driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Samuel David Roberson, 25, Waterloo, domestic abuse assault causing injury.
State of Iowa v. Mickaela Therese Cisewsi, 40, St. Paul, Minnesota, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Rusty Alan Surovik II, 40, Sumner, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
State of Iowa v. Angelina Marie Martinez, 33, Sumner, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Amy Jo Barron, 45, Nashua, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Bryce Ray Hatten, 19, Winterset, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Wesley Alan Crawford, 42, Frederika, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Rachel Ann Peters, 35, Frederika, third-offense OWI and driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Breanna Elizabeth Vanderkolk, 27, Tripoli, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Alyssa Nicole Strait, 31, Sumner, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury and possession of marijuana, sentenced to 180 days in jail on each count, all but 10 days suspended on the assault count and two days on the marijuana count, all to be served within 120 days, concurrent to each other, pay $430 fine and $64.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorneys fee, placed on probation for one year, complete substance abuse and mental health evaluations, follow recommendations and file proof of completion with court, appeal bonds set at $1,000 on each count, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Melissa Jean Garbes, 41, Tripoli, pled guilty to enhanced possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to up to two years in prison, suspended, fined $855, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug testing, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Carl Michael Adams, 36, Janesville, pled guilty to two counts of driving while license barred and domestic abuse causing bodily injury, sentenced to 15 days in jail to be served within 90 days on the barred-license charges and 180 days in jail, suspended but for 15 days to be served within 90 days on the assault charge, concurrent to each other and two prior convictions for third-offense possession of marijuana, fines of $1,710 on the barred-license charges are suspended and waived for the assault charge, pay $90 domestic abuse surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for the assault charge for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, no-contact order remains in effect until Feb. 15, 2027, appeal bonds set at $2,000 each for the barred-license charges and $1,000 for the assault charge, pay $952.71 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Craig Aaron Latsa, 61, Richfield, Ohio, pled guilty to disorderly conduct by loud or raucous noise and public intoxication, sentenced to 10 days in jail on each count, concurrent, sentence has been served, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $100, pay $568.97 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jolanda Persalle Rounds-Cooper, 53, Waverly, entered an Alford plea of guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $115 restitution along with attorney’s fees to be determined, no appeal bond, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Tyler James Weseman, 30, Fairfield, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $430 civil penalty by Aug. 19, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. John Steven Curnow, 62, Otsego, Minnesota, pled guilty to third-offense OWI, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended but for 30 days in jail, credited for 30 days served in inpatient treatment in Princeton, Minnesota, pay $3,125 fine and $468.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on probation for three to five years, transferable to the State of Minnesota, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee and any other fees required by interstate compact, must abstain from alcohol and all other mood-altering substances, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, cooperate with DNA profiling, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for six years, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michael Wayne McInroy, 56, Readlyn, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for 12 days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, also pleads to companion charge of failure to maintain control and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Dennen Cade Stalnaker, 21, Lake Mills, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and possession of marijuana, sentenced to 90 days in jail on each count, suspended but for two days to be served within 90 days, credited for time previously served, concurrent to each other, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge on the OWI charge, fine on the marijuana charge is waived, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license and open container are dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bonds set at $1,000 each, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Lisa Michelle Steere, 45, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served if sentence served in jail, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine and $93.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, attend drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. James Allen Wood, 50, Waterloo, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for five days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of operating without registration card or plate is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Robert Chestnut, 45, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served if sentence served in jail, may serve sentence in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, may be subject to random drug testing, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR FEB. 10-21
SPEEDING: Ashley Lynn Garcia, Davenport; Jimmie Jerome Releford, Cedar Rapids; Keith Alan Lindsey, Vinton; Jake Lawrence Oppegaard, Excelsior, Minnesota; Nicholas Jerry Baumler, Cedar Falls; Lori Brent Pattison, Sumner; Michael John Hoeper, Waverly; Melody Elaine Baker, Selma, North Carolina; Jamie L. Witcraft, Tripoli; Benelina Adolph, Beardstown, Illinois; Charles E. McRoberts Jr., Wentzville, Missouri; Brettlanc J. Borders, Davenport; Alexander Joseph Ellis, Edina, Minnesota; Kimberly Ann Trevallion Krizan, Cedar Rapids; Logan Dean Buseman, Janesville; Christo Listo, Waterloo; Andrew Mark Brockway, Garner; Tongo Cane Eisenmartin, San Francisco; Brenna Kristin Marie Buckman, Garnavillo; Joshua Nicholas Swanson, Faribault, Minnesota; Santiago Martinez Lopez, New Hampton; Michael Ryan Broadhead, Denver; Kenneth Charles Holcomb, Columbia, Tennessee; Holden Michael Bentley, Lebanon, Oregon; James Edgar Stokes, Hendersonville, Tennessee; Sarah Ashley Webbeking, Waterloo; Abigail Rose Ascheman, Normal, Illinois; Matthew Tyler Oliveros, St. Louis; Cory L. Evans, Oquawka, Illinois; Mark Robert Scribner, Readlyn; Robert Francis Kelly III, Vadnais Heights, Minnesota; Michael Kenneth Paul Hansen, Waterloo; Joshua Grey Motley, Iowa City; Ryan M. Roberts, Moline, Illinois; Marin Catherine Stensrude, Prior Lake, Minnesota; Sawyer A. Case, Antioch, Illinois; Catherine Elyse Frackiewicz, Waterloo; Kevin Martin Dodge, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Josiah J. Cropp, Geneseo, Illinois; Danielle Marie Welsh, Raymond; Louis Rey Aguila, Waterloo; Nicole Rae Williams, Tripoli; Michael William Clarke, Denver; Michael Thomas Nowicki, St. Louis; Jewel Lorraine Martin, Charles City; Halley Bright Brocker, Ankeny; Travis A. Arrington, New Baden, Illinois; Dean Richard Platte, Fairbank; Kamron Tarik Francis, Ankeny; Kevin Michael Lyng, Seabrook, Texas; Dakota Alen Holly, Waterloo; Cody Michael Codner, Shell Rock; Michael Paul Dierolf, Osage; Kelly Lynn Langan, New Hartford; Ricky Wayne Ranzenberger, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Brian Allen Thorp, Waterloo; Pete Eric Anderson, Madrid; Russell James Kruse, Conrad; Laura Louise Trueg, Cedar Falls; Andrew James Keiser, Hudson, Wisconsin; Isabelle Louise Daniels, Sumner; Shanna Ruth Elliott, Denver; Dean G. Frantz, Vicksburg, Michigan; Kaylee Marie Roethler, Elma; Lynnette Marie Tiedt, Mitchelville; Danielle K. Schell, Sumner; Jennifer McGee Vasquez, Greensboro, North Carolina; Jalen Earl Sandstrom, Oelwein; Derek Eugene Haurum, Janesville; Michelle Lynn Jones, Waverly; Margaret Marie Squires, Cedar Falls; and Kallee Kay Potratz, Waverly.
OTHERS: Mindy Jennifer James, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Lori Brent Pattison, Sumner, operating non-registered vehicle; Brian Gene Tank, New Hampton, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Erwin H. Raber, Waucoma, dark window or windshield; Juan Pablo Fagundo, Homestead, Florida, dark window or windshield and no Iowa fuel permit; Don Cornelius Wright Sr., Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, dark window or windshield and no valid driver’s license; ; Andrew David Fisher, Cresco, dark window or windshield; Jared Alan Cheever, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Aria Delois Cook, Memphis, Tennessee, depositing or throwing litter on highway; Tyler J. Buckmeier, Oran, dark window or windshield; Andrew Douglas Schwab, Waverly, no insurance; Deanna N. Brooks, Oelwein, operation without registration card or plate and dark window or windshield; Douglas Charles Roller, Spring Valley, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license, failure to maintain or use safety belts and no insurance; Jeffrey Lee Grider, Waterloo, dark window or windshield and driving while license suspended; Christopher Dale Corcoran, Dows, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way and use of electronic communications device; Brandon Michael Fish, Dunkerton, no insurance; Andrew Mark Brockway, Garner, operation without registration card or plate; Jacob Alan Luck, dark window or windshield; Jon R. Olsen, Shell Rock, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Aureliano Martinez Nunez, Postville, dark window or windshield; Meredith Lynn Gruber, Lansing, dark window or windshield; Fanessa M. Olmstead, Waverly, two counts of no valid driver’s license, two counts of no insurance and registration violation; Alexis Sanchez, Postville, dark window or windshield; Mason James Apple, Bowling Green, Ohio, two counts of hours of service violation and two counts of dark window or windshield; Jessica Lynn Judas, Denver, operation without registration card or plate; Blair Alan Mattingly, Janesville, dark window or windshield; Anthony Gerhard Huffman, Ionia, failure to use a child restraint device; Anthony Joseph Shea, Cresco, dark window or windshield; Tyler J. Buckmeier, Oran, dark window or windshield; Stephanie Diane Torkelson, Nahsua, failure to maintain or use safety belts; David Leslie Greaves, Tripoli, dark window or windshield; Susan Carol Hennings, Waverly, turning at intersection violation; Jesus Ramirez Jimenez, Waterloo, no insurance and no valid driver’s license; Jason William Grimm, Waterloo, snowmobile – display of identification number violation; Spencer Alexander Matt, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Jacob Jeremiah Fager, Dunkerton, failure to display registration plate; Katie Marilyn Sauerbrei, Fairbank, unlawful use of license or non-operator’s ID card; Kain Izzac Benjamin Eagle, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Luke William Rochford, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Shatoria Shanae Spates, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Michael David Hemming, Waverly, registration violation; Jordan Brandt, Plainfield, operation without registration card or plate; Brandon Christopher Mayer, Cresco, dark window or windshield; Crystal Fawn Hayes, Olds, failure to yield entering highway; C. Matthew Holloway, Winfield, Kansas, obedience to official traffic control devices; Troy L. Degroote, Waverly, no driver’s license; Keenan Lenell Coleman, Wterloo, no driver’s license; Taylor Nichole Dickson, Waverly, failure to carry registration card; Jennifer McGee Vasquez, Greensboro, North Carolina, no driver’s license; Alexandrea Marie Belechto, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Sergio Reyes Gonzalez, Shell Rock, turning from an improper lane; Adam James Walther, Waverly, registration violation; Jonathan William Cousin, Waverly, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Luke Noel McMillin, Waverly, following too closely; Sophia Lorraine McInroy, Readlyn, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus; Jay Kenneth Rogers, Clarksville, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus; and Steven Duane Ashbacher, Waterloo, driving while license suspended.