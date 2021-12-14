DISSOLUTION
Kim Danette Bigelow, Williamsburg, v. Sidney Ray Bigelow, Waverly.
CASES FILED
Discover Bank v. Jeffrey A. Nichols, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
Christopher and Gloria Patty, Sumner, v. GMT LLC, d.b.a. General Machine & Tool Company, d.b.a. GMT Corporation, Waverly, personal injury due to negligence.
H&R Accounts Inc., Moline, Illinois, v. Troy Kingsbury, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Carl Michael Adams, 36, Janesville, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Cory Robert Berry, 34, Tripoli, false report via 911.
State of Iowa v. Chrystian Andrew Ward, 25, St. Paul, Minnesota, first-offense possession of Ketamine, first-offense possession of psilocybin mushrooms, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Martavius Martinez Hunt, 27, Waverly, provide false identification information.
State of Iowa v. Mekyley Altedias Marie Klenzman, 20, Fairbank, first-offense domestic abuse assault.
State of Iowa v. Kayla Marie Hallett, 26, Nashua, second-offense OWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Thomas Schiller, 32, Waterloo, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Caleb Allen Dodd, 21, Waterloo, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Giselle D. Rodriguez-Montano, 19, Chicago, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Jessica Ann Patterson, 35, Anamosa, found guilty of fifth-degree theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $56.14 restitution to Walmart, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $500, pay $473.98 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Troy Dean Weese, 49, Waverly, found guilty of violation of a protective order, sentenced to seven days in jail to start on or before March 1, 2022, pay $400.25 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Christal Michel Collins, 35, Waverly, pled guilty to third-degree harassment, ordered to pay $105 fine and $15.75 surcharge, appeal bond set at $105, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Leroy Larson, 66, Evansville, Minnesota, found guilty of possession of marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended, pay $430 fine and $64.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, placed on self-probation for one year, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 2022, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, defendant has filed an appeal and paid a $1,000 appeal bond, court costs to be determined.
State of Iowa v. Ka’Leck TDQ Bolden, 23, Cedar Rapids, pled guilty to second-offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail, all 30 days credited as served, concurrent with providing false identification information charge, fine waived, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charges of driving while license suspended, failure to maintain or use safety belts, having no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle are all dismissed at defendant’s cost, while charges of speeding and failure to use a child restraint device are enforced and defendant will pay scheduled fines, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Robert Francis Boyle, 46, Sumner, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for 10 days to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, also pleads guilty to failure to maintain control and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of leaving the scene of a property-damage accident is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR DEC. 2-8
SPEEDING: Roland Pierrot, Wayzata, Minnesota; Nicole Marie Pingree, Oelwein; Trisha Leann Duitsman, Waterloo; Casey Ray McDermott, West Union; Erik Dontez Poe, Burnsville, Minnesota; Yuliya Yuriy Tur, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Alexander Perez Jr., Crystal Lake; Tyrone Hines, Fort Worth, Texas; Biuma J.P. Sampson, Celina, Ohio; Gavon Tyler Worthy, Sumner; William Charles Schulke, West Union; Christian David Holmgren, Moorhead, Minnesota; Jamie Lynn Kramer, Shell Rock; Lacey Jo Vazquez, Cascade; Jill Marie Buchan, Ankeny; Shane Edward Griffith, Cedar Falls; William S. Casner, Pontiac, Illinois; Zedekiah Michael Lugrain, Dubuque; Kashon Allen Shyquille Tasco, Waterloo; Brayon Berkes, Sumner; Kilei Mataia Hines, Waverly; Matthew Tate Gockel, Janesville; Alec Mitchell Boomer, Rolfe; James Craig Avenson, Westgate; Joshua Aaron Hayes, Davenport; Daniel Garcia, Crystal Lake, Illinois; David Thomas Dellaero, Durham, North Carolina; Kristopher Adam Kivel, North St. Paul, Minnesota; Kaleck TDQ Bolden, Cedar Rapids; Dillon Joel Bennett, Clearfield; Matthew Joseph Spilane Johnson, Crystal, Minnesota; Gary Lee Schultz, Waverly; Jacob Richard Walker, Waverly; Oriece Marie Wheeler, Moline, Illinois; Carlos Alfredo Lema-Lema, Fort Pierce, Florida; Rodney J. Muilenburg, Fredericksburg; Chisom Kendra Okafor, Florissant, Missouri; Alejandro Lago-Casas, Gordo, Alabama; Elle Sue Thorson, Red Wing, Minnesota; Maria Guadalupe Suriano, Mojave, California; Christopher Adam Streeter, Calmar; James Richard Huper, Alden, Minnesota; Roxanne Rose Ott, Fairbank; Alma-Pia Maria Kirchhoff, Tripoli; Eldaleona Molayemi O’Dole, Des Moines; Tanner Rodney Guyer, Clermont; Idelfonso Garcia-Morales, New Hampton; Christina Nicole May Douglas, Manchester, New Hampshire; Joseph Adam Burton, Iowa City; Sara Jasmin Hooshmand, Jefferson City, Missouri; Nicole A. Arends, Waterloo; Brian Douglas Knoke, Mendota Heights, Minnesota; Nolan Scott Barber, Shakopee, Minnesota; Rhonda Kay Meyer, Alexander; Andrea Beth Shook, Bettendorf; Anthony Michael Sanders, Evansdale; Alexandria Rose Groeneveld, Parkersburg; Marquis Dale Kenney, Woodbridge, Virginia; Andrew Garland Sexton, Cedar Falls; Alexander William Dolly, Cedar Falls; Clay Edward Brase, Greene; Shawn Hoover Martin, Hopkinsville, Kentucky; Kelsey Christine Madsen, Cedar Rapids; Krista Marie Schult, Bennett; Mariah Marie Steva, Denver; Russell Henry Hesse, Waterloo; Kathy Moline Anderson-Gosa, Waterloo; Kristin Hicok, Plainfield; Julianna Marie Ziegler, Union, Missouri; Genevieve Victoria Chenoweth, Hedgesville, West Virginia; Troy Dean Hanson, Mason City; Zachary Ryan Ridder, Mason City; Joshua Brian Meyer, Cedar Falls; Jeffrey Mark Lindeman, Cedar Rapids; David Lee Boesenberg, Alburnett; Susan Kay Lindaman, Plainfield; Esther Vernetta Folkerds, Janesville; Carrie Brianne Barrett, St. Cloud, Minnesota; Myron Clair Hearn, Dumont; Triston Dean Ufford, Dumont; Freddie D. Schwartz, Waverly; Sarah Kay Vanzee, Des Moines; Jaydon Michael Bergmann, Waterloo; Absalon Perez-Cazares, Columbus, Ohio; and Brett Michael Matern, Cedar Falls.
OTHERS: Courtney Pimlott, Charles City, open container by driver; Breanna Rose Buckhalton, Faribault, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Katie Lee Thomas, Tiffin, dark window or windshield; Noah Charles Robbin Wingate-Dolph, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Damon Michael Kruse, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Rene Ortiz Sanchez, Webster City, no valid driver’s license, improper brake light and fraudulent use of registration; Seth Michael McEnany, Janesville, failure to maintain control; Robert Francis Boyle, Sumner, failure to maintain control; Gavon Tyler Worthy, Sumner, no insurance; Garrett Gary Tolliver, Waterloo, use of an electronic communications device; Robert Bryan Rueber, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Anthony Thomas Balistrieri, Eagle River, Wisconsin, failure to maintain control; Timothy Joseph McGuire, Dubuque, failure to maintain registration plate; Joseph William Nation, Janesville, dark window or windshield; Kelvin Tyron Nelson, Raytown, Missouri, operating non-registered vehicle; Nathan Wankana-Basanga, Coralville, dark window or windshield; Kaleck TDQ Bolden, Cedar Rapids, failure to use child restraint device; Cheri Lyn Egan, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Alexander Russell Potter, Mason City, dark window or windshield; Colton Hunter Hirsch, Sumner, littering on public waters; Jeremy David Kruth, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Jose Eloy Lemus-Rocha, Waterloo, failure to obey traffic control device; Rodersy Morcil-Bermudez, Algona, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Lynn Theresa Bolin, Clarksville, use of electronic communication device; Neil A. Jaschen, Tripoli, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Gary Donald Rader, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Danielle Aaron Wenthold, Waucoma, dark window or windshield; Larry Edward Brackemyer, Morrison, Illinois, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Keith Andrew Williams, St. Louis, permitting unauthorized person to drive; Dallas Michael Fuerbach, Coralville, operation without registration card or plate; Bobby Joe Darnell, Waukon, dark window or windshield; Rylie Dale Klosterman, Jefferson City, Missouri, failure to comply with safety regulations and no Iowa fuel permit; Andrew Floyd Heins, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Mariah Marie Steva, Denver, failure to have a valid license; Lucas Siegfred Legel, Nashua, operation without registration; Logan Dean Buseman, Janesville, dark window or windshield; Louis Joe Chase, Waverly, registration violation; Michelle Marie Johnson, Waverly, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Cayden David Heath, Waverly, driving while license suspended; and Carolann Bast, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.