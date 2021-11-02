MARRIAGES
Larry David Heam and Kristin Kay Jurries, both of Dumont, Oct. 16 in Allison.
Tyson Mernet Trunkhill and Kala Lynn Rose, both of Denver, Oct. 20 in Denver.
Cheyenne Jaranese Prowant and Oz Alan Wolfensperger, both of Waterloo, Oct. 23 in Waterloo.
Robert John D’Amata and Lauryn Taylor Kramer, both of Montrose, Minnesota, Oct. 23 in Waverly.
CASES FILED
Anne Elizabeth Sesker, Waverly, petition to change name following divorce.
Kay L. Michel, Waverly, petition to change name following divorce.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Curtis Stover and Meghan Clewell, Waverly, automobile loan debt collection.
TD Bank USA N.A. v. Stacy M. Reingardt, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Brian Pastrick, Readlyn, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Wesley Giegerich, Waverly, medical debt collection (dismissed without prejudice).
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Tamra Eldridge, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Miller True Value Hardware, Waverly, v. John Kayser, Manchester, non-payment of services rendered.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Kodie Kelley, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Jabari Jerun Mathews, 26, Waverly, driving while barred and driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Joshua Jeremiah Johnson, 100, Waverly, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Nicole Marie Van Meighem, 31, Shell Rock, second-offense possession of methamphetamine, second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Robert Earl Brandhorst, 54, Nashua, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false identification information.
State of Iowa v. Amy Phongsa, 29, Beloit, Wisconsin, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Stacy Lee Thurm, 43, Readlyn, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Bethany Mae Repta, 31, Beloit, Wisconsin, first-offense possession of marijuana.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Debra Ann Kleppe, 58, Tripoli, pled guilty to wanton neglect or nonsupport of dependent adult, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign probation agreement, follow all recommendations of mental health treatment, perform 40 hours community service, pay $315 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee or court costs.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Kenneth Sloan, 53, Charles City, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, sentenced to 365 days in jail on each charge, suspended but for 10 days to be served within 180 days each, may be served in the Fort Dodge Residential Facility, concurrent, pay $1,680 in fines and $252 in surcharges total, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fees, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bonds set at $1,000 on each count, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. William Ryan Wilson, 48, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for four days to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, must complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, also pled guilty to failure to maintain control and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of open container is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR OCT. 21-27
SPEEDING: Kimberly L. Porter, St. Charles, Missouri; Quincy Remington Bill, Charles City; Kendall Dexter Eaddy, Irmo, South Carolina; Morgan Leigh Sexton, Jacksonville, Florida; Justin Armando Barone, Myerstown, Pennsylvania; Luz Maria Jensen, Farmington, Minnesota; Audrianna Marie Boyd, Waterloo; Victoria Lee Gipple Charles City; Firas Akfali, Bettendorf; Hussein Butare al Bawary, Cedar Rapids; Brittany L. Quigley, Ionia; Ethan Patrick Cenzano, Savoy, Illinois; Kamechie Kashun Coffer, Waterloo; Stevenson Jano George, Sioux City; Jamie Nicole Payne, Janesville; Blake S. Judisch, Shell Rock; Susan Colletta Hauber, Cedar Falls; Zaden R. Moe, Algona; Benjamin James Wenger, Almena, Wisconsin; Daulton Lee Turnage, Columbia, Mississippi; Walter Ismael Camacho Lopez, Minneapolis; Justin Frank Sallis, Hopkins, Minnesota; Javier Adame, Waterloo; Dalton Robert Campbell, Elkhart, Indiana; Dalton Robert Campbell, Elkhart, Indiana; Quandel A. Wright, Peoria, Illinois; Tyisha D. Smith, Waterloo; Tabitha Jean Terrenberg, Clear Lake; Denise Aileen Fink, Center Point; Krystal Kaye Honken, Mason City; Madison Rae Briggs, Cedar Falls; Lyrah M. Hernandez, Peoria, Illinois; Ryan R. Toussaint, Sumner; Abigail Rebecca Hamill Wilson, Cedar Rapids; Khanaila Dechar Kielo, Apple Valley, Minnesota; Melvin Estes Michael, Stillwater, Minnesota; Perry J. Yutzy, Cedar Falls; Joel Richard Chapman, Pierce City, Missouri; Patricia Lee Hummel, Allison; Andrew McArthur Karnga, Birmingham, Alabama; James Robert Fitzpatrick, Waverly; Christopher Aaron Lursen, Shell Rock; Andrea Beth Klimesh, Cresco; Shana Lanette Mae Linderman, Cedar Falls; Maksym Rusnak, Framingham, Massachusetts; Luke John Duff, Waterloo; Jeremy Dale Eisentrager, Bristow; Jamshaid Yousaf, Dubuque; Monique A. Garrity, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Marissa Elizabeth Bradberry, Tripoli; Gavin David Hall, North Branch, Minnesota; Garrett Thomas Johnston, Stuart; Jake Daniel Kennedy, Dunkerton; Darryl Dean Schwan, Sumner; Carrie L. Ritchie, Cumberland, Wisconsin; Burleigh Yato Porte, Fort Worth, Texas; Nichole Marie Davis, Collinsville, Illinois; Caleb Christopher Hughes, West Union; Corynne Lynne Bates, Fairbank; Jeffrey L. Platt, Waterloo; Adam Daniel Uhl, Iowa City; Gretchen Lynne Hoffman, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Rachel Lee Inks, Eldora; Stacy Lavell Terry Jr., Chicago Heights, Illinois; Troy Allen Popes, Lebanon, Missouri; Stephen Edward Luebbers, Waterloo; Barbara Lynn Swieter, Parkersburg; Jhair Marcelo Cornejo Castro, Kenner, Louisiana; Joy Eileen Packer, Dodge Center, Minnesota; Jacob Anthony Bales, St. Peters, Missouri; Benjamin Robert Hau, Waterloo; Thyron Martin Mathews III, Oelwein; Darrin Dustin Smith, Oelwein; Ecco Marie Schwartz, Allison; Caitlin Rose Tiedt, Waucoma; Grace Jang Ordonia, San Jose, California; Brian Joseph Weepie, Fairbank; Dylan James Schmidt; North Liberty; Norman Lee Koehn, Riceville; Shae Kathryn Smith, Britt; Emma Jordan Nierengarten, Decorah; Jeffrey Scott Bohle, Farley; Jessica Jane Gergen, Janesville; Cherokee Dawn Noggle, Clermont; Erik Scott Lee Buss, Denver; Ryan William Bradfield, Janesville; Marie Marion Rasmussen, New Hampton; Julie Kay Dowden, Clarksville; Jacob Gregory Laferriere, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Joel William Gelner, Charles City; Michael A. Foelske, Waverly; Silas Fred Schipper Jr., Cedar Falls; Lance Marlo Golly, Waverly; Seth Johnson, Waverly; Kevin Michael Marion Cox, Waverly; and Shelley Jean Hancock, Firestone, Colorado.
OTHERS: Jabari Mathews, Waverly, no insurance; Blake Robert Cole, Clarksville, maximum group axle weight violation – 1,001-2,000 pounds; Ciara Linn Rowe, Waverly, failure to yield upon entering through highway; Kendall Dexter Eaddy, Irmo, South Carolina, no valid driver’s license; James David Kullen, Denver, depositing or throwing litter on highway; Mark Allen McGonigle, Fredericksburg, registration violation; Firas Akfali, Bettendorf, operation without registration card or plate; Trey O. Heffner, Normal, Illinois, dark window or windshield; Jonter A. Gomez Gomez, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Zaden R. Moe, Algona, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product and dark window or windshield; Daulton Lee Turnage, Columbia, Mississippi, operating non-registered vehicle; Salpernio Delosantos, Wailuku, Hawaii, no valid driver’s license; Javier Adame, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Sean Ian Morgan, Ventura, dark window or windshield; Brandon L. Garbes, Cedar Falls, no valid driver’s license; Alejandro M. Suarez Norbert, Katy, Texas, no Iowa fuel permit and defective tires; Chyle Buchert De Vries, Oskaloosa, dark window or windshield; Katie Ann Bells, Northfield, Minnesota; no valid driver’s license and no insurance; Jeffrey Allen Connolly, Dubuque, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Perry J. Yutzy, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Joseph R. Rundle, Readlyn, operating commercial motor vehicle after license downgraded to non-commercial; Travis Tyler Byers, Colwell, dark window or windshield; Llilver Wilfred Lopez Ruiz, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Walker Lee Hovey, Nashua, dark window or windshield; Ricky A. Cornelius, Holland, operation without registration card or plate; Jon R. Olsen, Shell Rock, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jerod Mark Franzen, Eldorado, dark window or windshield; Byron K. Redman, Hudson, Indiana, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Murat Chekhoyev, Houston, dark window or windshield; Brandon Lee Hoth, Marion, dark window or windshield; David Louis Rader, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Michael John Barnes, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Diana Sue Baracz, Waterloo, registration violation; Haley Rose Eckerman, Waverly, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Adnan Mujakic, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Cole Joseph Steinbronn, Waverly, no valid driver’s license; Jhair Marcelo Cornejo Castro, Kenner, Louisiana, no valid driver’s license; Donna Mae Dravis, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Matthew F. Happel, Waverly, safety belts/safety harness required; Caitlynn Lorraine DeVries, Grundy Center, failure to yield on a left turn; Eric Allen Williams, Garner, failure to obey a traffic control device; and Stevenson Jano George, Sioux City, driving while license suspended.