MARRIAGES
Krystle Marie Jerin and Betiana Zavala, both of Sumner, Feb. 22 in Waverly.
Jessica Marie Jenkins and Brian Alan Boomer, both of Waverly, Feb. 22 in Waverly.
Madison Rose Hendrickson and Nicholas Andrew Embring, both of Waterloo, Feb. 22 in Waverly.
Ashley Leigh Craft and Michael Anthony Coffin, both of Waverly, Feb. 22 in Waverly.
Angela Marie Keller and James Braddus Sparkman, both of Waverly, Feb. 22 in Nashua.
Jacqueline Kay Powers and Zachary Edward Peters, both of Waverly, Feb. 22 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTION
Matthew L. Jarchow v. Lauren E. Jarchow.
CASES FILED
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Jeffery H. Barkau, Denver, et al., mortgage foreclosure.
American Express National Bank v. Kevin Tjebkes, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Emily Nielsen, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Credit Bureau Services of Iowa Inc., Oskaloosa, v. Jessica Stanley, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Gary Hoeger, d.b.a. DIY Rentals, Sumner, v. Michael T. Pelletier, d.b.a. Pelletier Constuction LLC, Westgate, non-payment of purchased equipment.
State of Iowa v. Brittney Darrika Dillon, 28, Rock Island, Illinois, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to inflict serious injury and two counts of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Paul L. Stigall, 61, Waterloo, second-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Kody Allen Letts, 30, Winthrop, assault on persons in certain occupations (deputy) and interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey John Becker, 42, Sumner, fifth-degree criminal mischief.
State of Iowa v. Keshia Denean Watson, 43, St. Paul, Minnesota, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Shawn Cletus Weipert, 36, Clarksville, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Spencer Christian Snodgrass, 23, Cedar Falls, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Nicols Marie Reeves, 54, Janesville, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Nickolas Allen Haugland, 30, Oelwein, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for seven days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve two days in a DOT-approved hotel program, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, follow recommendations from substance abuse evaluation, placed on probation for one year, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $212.54 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR FEB. 22-28
SPEEDING: Edward David Green Jr., Rochester, Minnesota; Dawn Marie Trinidad, Oelwein; Hunter Thomas Larson, Wentzville, Missouri; Akaisha Marie Buzynski, Manchester; Ethan James Darby, Stillwater, Minnesota; James Romell Kelly, Aurora, Illinois; Kristina Grace Bradley, Urbandale; Cole Anthony Updike, Lone Rock, Wisconsin; Germeias Morales Garcia, Cedar Rapids; Aaron John Ryan, Readlyn; Delani Dlilg Badali Bassett, New Hope, Minnesota; Gary Michael Zander, Tripoli; Nyle Jordan Berger, Allison; Trae Raymond Riesgraf, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Christina Marie O’Neill, Waukon; Kyle Thomas Moon, Waterloo; Brad Michael Cole, Toledo, Ohio; Isai Garcia Armijo, Antioch, Tennessee; Kimberly Dawn Houser, Evansdale; Hailemariam Kidane Hagose, Bladensburg, Maryland; Jackie Jeanette Lanigan, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Sandy Dossou, Williston, North Dakota; Wim Edward Waterlander, Dublin, Texas; Charles John Fels, Sumner; Blake Ray Sorensen, Tripoli; Carter Timothy Janssen, Cedar Falls; Danny Joe Tramel, Clinton; Faith Jean Thomas, Douds; Naomi John Louis Nuss, Sumner; Chase Joseph Thomas, Cresco; Michael Lincoln McGarrigle, Orlando, Florida; Paxton Rose Andrada, St. Paul, Minnesota; Daniel Kurt Weltner, Sumner; Michael Edward Holland, Edina, Minnesota; Gary Lee Freerks, Clarksville; Tyler Michael Dewaard, Lakeville, Minnesota; Britney Lynn Reynolds, Welcome, Minnesota; Richard Raymond Reicks, Cresco; Bobby Blaine Geary, Shell Rock; Nancy Jo Kruse, Milaca, Minnesota; Tyler Allen Reetz, New Hampton; Dylan Paul Morgan, Des Moines; Leonard Michael Nordyke, Clear Lake; Adrian Tomas Rosas, Southgate, Michigan; Angelina Jo Bucheit, Waverly; Amanda A. Lumetta, Cedar Falls; Kaylee Kay Hansen, Nashua; and Lynn Sharon Manson, Waverly.
OTHERS: Almir Covic, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Casey Ray McDermott, West Union, dark window or windshield; Edward David Green Jr., Rochester, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Kelvin Tyron Nelson, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Conner Charles Piehl, Denver, operating non-registered vehicle; Holly Dean Dorn, Tripoli, failure to comply with safety regulations; Germeias Morales Garcia, Cedar Rapids, no valid driver’s license; Ashlyn Karely Ruiz, Marshalltown, failure to obey traffic control device; Stratton John Ferson, Denver, dark window or windshield; Kelsey Lynn Deutmeyer, Waterloo, operation without registration card or plate; Summer J. Baird, Waverly, failure to maintain control and operation without registration card or plate; Brad Michael Cole, Toledo, Ohio, no valid driver’s license; Isai Garcia Armijo, Antioch, Tennessee, no valid driver’s license; Gregory Davis Glass, Waterloo, registration violation; Justice Lynn Gienau, Waterloo, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Lucas W. Hicok, Tripoli, operation without registration card or plate; Daniel Robert Duggan, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Spartak Khamitsaev, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, no valid commercial driver’s license, violation of trip permits and no Iowa fuel permit; Nichole Katheryn Santana, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Roy David Speicher, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield; Joseph Rutledge Kielman, Clarksville, dark window or windshield; Derik Allen Hemann, Osage, no lamp or flag on rear-projecting load and dark window or windshield; Meghan Dianne Horan, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate; Caleb A. Hein, Janesville, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Hunter Rottinghaus, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Tyrecas Rakeem Matlock, Waterloo, no driver’s license; Leonard Michael Nordyke, Clear Lake, no driver’s license; Enyla Eyonna Shateres Kennedy, Minneapolis, no driver’s license; Cooper Milo Jensen, Waverly, violation of instruction permit; Shirley Ann Henrichs, Allison, improper use of lanes; Nyle Jordan Berger, Allison, driving while license suspended; and Philippa Louise Barnes, Waterloo, driving while license suspended.