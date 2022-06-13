MARRIAGES
Morgan Rauch and Eugene Yeboah, Apr. 2.
Cassandra Hartman and Joey Hardy, both of Waverly, Apr. 8.
Callie Widner and Cameron Neymeyer, both of Janesville, Apr. 9.
Kaylee Pritchard and Broedy Hinderaker, both of Cedar Falls, Apr. 16.
Brianna Whitney of Waverly and Jake Daron of Shell Rock, Apr. 23.
Madison Freeland and Paul Seitz, both of Waverly, Apr. 23.
Allison Edgerton and Patrick Latimer, both of Waverly, Apr. 23.
Amaleah Weldon of Fairbank and Jordan Cowell of Waterloo, Apr. 23.
Nandy Pimentel Jr. and Edward Britt, both of Plainfield, Apr. 24.
Brayton Brandt and Miranda Buchholz, both of Aurora, CO, Apr. 30.
Thomas Lahmann and Lynette Renner, both of Denver, Apr. 30.
Michael Holden and Katie Fuller, both of Waverly, Apr. 30.
Jeremy Waterman and Kayla Brooks, May 6.
Lauren Sheets and Andrew Rover, both of Denver, May 7.
Kelly Yearous and Brady Bockholt, both of Readlyn, May 7.
Emily Kallem and Nicholas Ross, both of Waverly, May 7.
Katelyn Becker and Jacob Tomanka, both of Denver, May 14.
Erin Anderson and Ryan Hogue, both of Waverly, May 14.
Sean Westendorf and Rachel Kurtt, both of Waverly, May 21.
Cierra Kane and Colin Bruns, both of Waverly, May 21.
Samantha Speakar and Daniel Shaw, both of Waverly, May 21.
Katelan Elizabeth Blake and Mitchell Kevin Schmitt, May 21.
Dylan Gilstrap and Karen Leeper, both of Sumner, May 28.
Caitlin Leah Pixler and Brandon Michael Cook, May 29.
Justin Gerald Limkemann and Ashley Ann Gerleman, May 30.
DISSOLUTIONS
Jacob D. Rommel v Bethany R. Rommel, May 6.
Jillian Geary v. Scott L. Geary, May 10.
Victoria R. (Merrick) ODell v. Trent W. ODell, May 10.
Cody B. Ellis v. Donna L. (Kelm) Ellis, May 11.
Seth M. McEnany v. Laci S. McEnany, May 12.
Rachel H. (Osweiler) Yaddof v. Michael A. Yaddof, May 16.
Kelsey R. Garcia v. Julio Garcia Sanchez, May 19.
Melanie E. Moeller v. Ryan W. Moeller, May 20.
Daniel L. Coulson v. Sidney E. (Erickson) Coulson, May 24.
Michael R. Schwab v. Catherine L. Schwab, May 24.
Karrie A. Lawson v. Matt Lawson, May 25.
Tina L. Miller v. Brett A. Miller, May 25.
The Waverly Newspaper publishes News of Record as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record. All items are compiled by Waverly Newspapers and taken from public documents at the courthouse in Bremer Counties. Most defendants are also ordered to pay court and/or surcharge fees. It is the policy of this paper that this column contain a complete record; requests for items to be withheld will not be granted.