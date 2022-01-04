MARRIAGES
Jacob Dean Rewerts and Amanda Renae Johnston, both of Waverly, Oct. 16 in Waverly (refile).
Jordan Jacob Kurth and Alec James Steils, both of Waterloo, Dec. 17 in Waterloo.
Carson John Kramer and Hanna Rose Fanter, both of Clarksville, Dec. 17 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTIONS
Megan A. Paulding, Waverly, v. Reed Kahler, Waverly.
Dillon T. Johannsen, Tripoli, v. Sierra L. (Rewerts) Johannsen, Denver.
CASES FILED
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Catherine Aschbrenner, Denver, confession of judgment for personal loan debt collection.
Jean A. and Loren J. Necker, Sumner, v. PSB Corporation, Grundy Center, injury sustained on property.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Leanne Brunssen, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Lori Luebbers, Sumner, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Roger and Darci Russell, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Fanessa M. Olmstead, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Daniel S. Farmer, Floyd, v. David Chapman, c/o Chapman Electric, Denver, failure to satisfy compensation terms following employment separation.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Nicholas Jeffrey Riley, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Jordan and Cara Shanks, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Chassidy Marie and Tom Schweer, Waverly, medical debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Edward Leroy Finch III, 43, Allison, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Jessie Lea Jones, 35, Allison, accessory after the fact, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Samuel James Ruben Melver, 34, Sumner, interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Janette Marie Shannon, 50, Parkersburg, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Tyler James Weseman, 40, Fairfield, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Jana Alexis Rhoades, 18, Sumner, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury and violation of protective/no-contact order-contempt.
State of Iowa v. Bryan N. Brusaw, 51, Waverly, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Claudio Mateo Manzo, 44, Mason City, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Andrew Michael Newell, 28, Waverly, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 30 days in jail, credited for time previously served, may serve in either the Bremer County Jail, Fort Dodge Correctional Facility or a residential facility, fine of $855 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $135 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jacob William Wordes, 19, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. June 28 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Isabella Marie Canney, 18, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. June 28 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, also pleads guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Vaughn Diamond, 30, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, ordered to pay $1,000 fine and $150 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kyra Ann Bond, 24, Kansas City, Kansas, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, ordered to pay $500 fine plus $75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Amy Phongsa, 29, Beloit, Wisconsin, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation, no civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. June 28 unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Bethany Mae Repta, 31, Beloit, Wisconsin, found guilty of possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, no civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. June 28 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, companion charge of speeding is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Daniel Hutton, 31, Hampton, pled guilty to third-offense OWI, sentenced to up to five years in prison, suspended but for 30 days in jail to be served within 180 days, credited for time served in inpatient treatment and for any time spent in the Bremer County Jail, pay $3,125 fine and $468.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for six years, placed on probation for three to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete inpatient treatment program currently enrolled, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, cooperate with DNA profiling, pay $95.01 attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Heath Allen Mixon, 28, Covington, Louisiana, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school on the OWI charge, pay $1,250 civil penalty on the OWI charge, civil penalty on the marijuana charge is waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. June 28 unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid driver’s license are dismissed at defendant’s cost, defendant pleads guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Lance Aaron Davis, 29, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served if time is served in jail, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Cody Jeffery Dawson, 26, Evansdale, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 120 days, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, pay $625 fine and $93.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Gavin Aaron Clark, 18, Minnetonka, Minnesota, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $1,250 civil penalty by June 21, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR DEC. 16-27
SPEEDING: Isabella Marie Canney, Waverly; Heath Allen Mixon, Covington, Louisiana; Ramerra Annae Lacey, Cedar Rapids; Diana Yamileth Andradeescoto, Los Angeles; Andrew Lee Boeckman, Sumner; Victoria Lyn Nash, Waterloo; Jaylen Lee Ford, Belleville, Illinois; Ana Karen Gonzalez, unknown city in Mexico; Yuzury Zujey Tinajero Olea, Mason City; Hayley Jean McGarrity, Minneapolis; Marlandus Armani Anthony, Waterloo; Jeri Deedrianna Mueller, Tripoli; Jonas Walter Payton, St. Paul, Minnesota; Justice Lee Quass, New Hampton; Tiffany Mae Bowers, Winthrop; Brandon James Merritt, Johnston; Samuel Alexander Castillo, Houston; Haley Rose Williams, Cedar Falls; Jamir Mahari McDowell, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Allison Faye Swanson, Denver; Jennifer Marie Mae Haag, Cedar Falls; Andrea Danielle Gilbert, Marion; Christopher Byron Voges, Plainfield; Justin Lee Duffy, Hazelton; Casey Ann Olson, Nashua; Michaela G. Smith, Waterloo; Marcos Alexis Gallegos Torres, Dubuque; Hala Abu Assaf, Urbandale; Jay Thomas Christensen, Savage, Minnesota; Matthew William Baker, Wildwood, Missouri; Tracie L. Fette, Sumner; Luke Nicholas Peterson, Newhall; Jasmine Moshelle Grandberry, Memphis, Tennessee; Julie Marie Morehead, Mason City; Shirean Patricia Brown, Marion; Bennett John McIntosh, Denver; Dylan Michael Scott Gilstrap, Evansdale; Sitotaw Yigermal Dahl, St. Anthony Villa, Minnesota; Christian Carl Nelsen, Lake Worth, Florida; Victor Hugo Pedraza Parra, Houston; Arsenio G. Moreno, Moline, Illinois; Demetrius Bodevon Lewis, Minneapolis; Mercedes Marie Angel, Laramie, Wyoming; Chaz Ernest Torres, Cedar Falls; Meghan Ashley Shaw, Springfield, Illinois; Andrew Randall Silber, Stonefort, Illinois; Tony Elvis Nuñez Cruz, Tama; Lisa Renae Lloyd, Iowa City; Jason Jeremy Johnston, Red Wing, Minnesota; Jacob Myron Ford, Orem, Utah; Alan Robert Atwood, St. Louis; Timothy David Janssen, Cedar Falls; Adam Nathaniel Estling, Oelwein; Michelle Lee Fassbinder, Guttenberg; Alexa Jo Nutt, Champaign, Illinois; Karl Aaron Karzin Jr., Mason City; Spencer Carl Cowing, Wyoming, Minnesota; Christian Silva, Kennesaw, Georgia; William George McIntee, Cedar Falls; Bekka Jean Reams, Osage; Richard Neal Kemp, Tripoli; Carlos A. Rodriguez, Omaha, Nebraska; Angela Marie Holman, Denver; Noah Scott Heise, Shell Rock; Breanna Marie Dalton-Blume, Cedar Falls; Lucas Allen Burrington, Corwith; Michael William Scherf, Elkader; Daniel Robert Duggan, Cedar Falls; Michael Ray Leonard Jr., Evansdale; Robert Dale Kruse, Fort Atkinson; Thomas Edward Fleetham, Minneapolis; Kyler Lewis Hackman, Nashua; Kevin Wayne Anfinson, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Michael Joseph Coleman, Oxford; Pamela Gertrude Engels, Charles City; Isabelle Lynne Sassmann, Fredericksburg; Billy George Lehmkuhl, Sumner; Ricky Lee Rosonke, New Hampton; Roxanne J. Hess, Readlyn; Jayme Michelle Hay, Lake Norden, South Dakota; Keith Duane Oltrogge, Waverly; Megan J. Buckingham, Decorah; Carissa Carol Shaffer, Jesup; Tracy J. Hemann, Cedar Falls; Carl Paul Jungbluth Jr., New Hampton; John James Smick, Iowa City; Angela Arlene Durnan, Elgin; Matthew Thomas Gibson, Independence; Michael Hollander, Brookshire, Texas; Cisco Ray Ritter, Shellsburg; Tavin Patrick McGhee, Spring Lake Park, Minnesota; Lori Ladeane Adams, Ames; Quentin Lee Kulish, Cresco; Brai Chia Lor, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Layne Raymond Murty, Gladbrook; Stephen Arnold Fairbanks, Sarasota, Florida; Maire Alexandra Fenaughty, Memphis, Tennessee; Chablis Hubert, Denver; Emma Thurm, Denver; Rachel S. Moeller, Tripoli; Hope Elizabeth Saroka, Monmouth; Roberta Anne Robbins, Denver; Amy L. Anderson, Readlyn; Kyle William Quibell, Waverly; Josephine I. Gazman-Wadman, Omaha, Nebraska; Joshua Samuel Marlow, McAlester, Oklahoma; Jonathan William Nicolaus, Allison; Troy A. Mehmen, Sumner; Cody Michael Wildman, Waverly; Noah Barrett Bauereis, Lincoln, Nebraska; Jared Brock Nash, Tripoli; Jantha L. Jamison, Kearney, Nebraska; Alphonse Robert Luecking, Cedar Falls; Karen Marie Sadler, Jesup; and Elizabeth Katherine Martinez, Allison.
OTHERS: Victoria Lyn Nash, Waterloo, failure to use child restraint device and violation of instructional permit limitation; Heddi Edward Keenan, Edina, Minnesota, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Chad Dean Mennenga, Clarksville, dark window or windshield; Marlandus Armani Anthony, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Ethan Andrew Fouts, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Saul Kuhlmann, Waterloo, no insurance; Bailey Sue Green, New Hampton, operating non-registered vehicle; Bruce Erving VanHeel, Cedar, Minnesota, depositing or throwing litter on highway; Daquan Jailin Moore, Cedar Rapids, failure to comply with safety regulations and no valid driver’s license; Austin Jacob Campanella, Denver, no insurance and operating non-registered vehicle; Cameron Trent Granger, West Union, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Jordyn Rae Arlene Erdmann, Clarksville, dark window or windshield; Maurice Summons, Charles City, operation without registration card or plate; Stratton John Ferson, Denver, dark window or windshield; Scott Allen Zimmer, Floyd, no insurance; Casey Ann Olson, Nashua, violation of conditions of restricted license; Colton Hunter Hirsch, Sumner, littering on public waters; Michaela G. Smith, Waterloo, no insurance; Marshall Thomas Wagner, West Union, dark window or windshield; Jeffrey James Hass, Waterloo, failure to carry registration card and dark window or windshield; Drake Daniel Nie, Maquoketa, dark window or windshield; Levi Jason Fish, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Oliver Ray Kidd, Cedar Falls, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Lucas Wayne Dague, Waterloo, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Jesus Mercado, New Baden, Illinois, failure to comply with safety regulations; Hector Gabriel Lopez, Houston, failure to comply with safety regulations and hours of service violation; Victor Hugo Pedraza Parra, Houston, no valid driver’s license; Jerod Lee Roorda, Waterloo, registration violation; Brett Allan Eastman, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Nathan Edward Watson, Johnston, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Brendan William Ziebarth, St. Louis, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Matthew L. Gitch, Denver, first-offense trespassing; Jacob Alan Simons, Hopkinton, dark window or windshield; Jake Daniel Kennedy, Raymond, dark window or windshield; Henry Dean Remley, Shell Rock, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Blake Lee Hodgins, Cedar Rapids, dark window or windshield; Robin Ranee White, Earlville, dark window or windshield; Chad Edward Tierney, Denver, failure to pay wildlife habitat fee; Reed Jeffrey Mick, Clarksville, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Jeffrey Paul Thode, Janesville, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Jason Edward Cash Chandler, Cedar Falls, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Donald L. Petersen, Frederika, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Makayla Ann Scheffert, New Hartford, dark window; Duane William Hugill, Cedar Falls, failure to carry registration card; Duane William Hugill, Cedar Falls, operating non-registered vehicle; Jerry Dean Austin, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle; Kistler Earl Prichett, Sumner, improper use of registration; Colton Hunter Hirsch, Sumner, violation of conditions of a minor’s school license; Chad Russell Salmon, Tripoli, no valid driver’s license; Dalton L. Block, Sumner, school stop violation; Colton J. Yungtum, Sumner, operation without registration; Michael James Scott White, Evansdale, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Holly M. Thurm, Waverly, following too closely; Brooke Anne Keith, Mason City, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Titan John Opperman, Wellsburg, unsafe starting of a stopped vehicle; Nicholas Martin Grober, Readlyn, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Holly Christine Moser, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; Marcos Alexis Gallegos Torres, Dubuque, driving while license suspended; Lora Lea Caselton, Charles City, two counts of driving while license suspended.