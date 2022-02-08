CASES FILED
U.S. Bank National Association v. Diane K. Andersen, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Trent Valde, Readlyn, change of venue for credit card debt collection.
Amanda McCabe, Readlyn, v. Top Notch Tile and Construction LLC and Justin Schmitz, Waterloo, refund for incomplete work.
Green State Credit Union, f.k.a. University of Iowa Community Credit Union, v. Weston Walther, Denver, motor vehicle loan debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Justis William Kim Tielebein, 21, Waterloo, eluding more that 25 mph over speed limit, operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Aaron William Baker, 30, Greene, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Garrison Wayne Holck, 22, Gilbert, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Brian Chance Jungling, 24, Shell Rock, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Violet Grace Wallsteadt, 26, Waterloo, pled guilty to third-degree theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, may serve in the Black Hawk County Jail, concurrent with Black Hawk County case, fined $855, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, cooperate with DNA profiling, companion charge of having no auto insurance is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $764.50 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Katelyn Breanne Rose Freshwater, 19, Waterloo, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 10 days in jail to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments and with work-release privileges, may serve in Black Hawk County Jail, fined $855, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Justice Joann Ryelee Goodwin, 25, Waterloo, pled guilty to third-degree burglary and possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to up to five years in prison on the burglary charge, suspended, and two days in jail on the meth charge, credited for two days as served, placed on probation for two to five years on the burglary charge, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, fined $1,025 on the burglary charge, suspended, ordered to pay $430 fine and $64.50 surcharge on the meth charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, as per terms of probation, must abstain from alcohol and all other mood-altering substances, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and follow recommendations, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug/alcohol testing, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $5,000 on the burglary charge and $1,000 on the meth charge, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Robert Mervin Meyer, 67, Sumner, entered an Alford plea to third-degree harassment, sentenced to five days in jail, suspended for one year, placed on informal probation for one year, pay $105 fine and $15.75 surcharge, no-contact order issued for five years, appeal bond set at $105, pay $204 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Mekyley Altedias Marie Klenzman, 21, Fairbank, pled guilty to assault, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $105 civil penalty, pay attorney’s fee when reported, no-contact order modified to be in effect through Feb. 1, 2027, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jacqueline Mendel, 56, Waverly, pled guilty to animal neglect, ordered to pay $105 fine and $15.75 surcharge, appeal bond set at $105, pay $60 court costs.
State of Iowa v. John Alexander Lopez, 29, Davenport, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 90 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in Scott County Jail, fine waived, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Briana Cheryl Sampson, 19, Apple Valley, Minnesota, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Aug. 30 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Justin Lee Hanawalt, 32, Waterloo, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to eight days in jail, credited for eight days while in federal custody, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay attorney’s fee when reported, also pled guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled violation, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR JAN. 27-FEB. 2
SPEEDING: Briana Cheryl Sampson, Apple Valley, Minnesota; Keontay Trevon Sexton-Pate, Waterloo; Maria Alicia de Orta, Swea City; Rosario J. Delreal Jr., Chicago; Rachel Molly Haecherl, Moline, Illinois; Josie May Straka, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin; Blake William Holly, Waukon; Cindy Lee Wilson, Marion; Austin Mangine, Tripoli; Erin Rachel Hausam, Arnold, Missouri; Natasha Ann Ryan, Decorah; John Paul Przykucki, Detroit; Elizabeth Ann Jungbauer, Lake Elmo, Minnesota; Faith Nicole Robbins, Garner; Michael Dean Milius, Denver; Brandon Ray Newsome, Debord, Kentucky; Brandon Dean Cruise, West Liberty; Justin Jermaine Lewis, Champlin, Minnesota; Aaron Thomas Osborn, Mount Vernon; Storm Nicole House, Plainfield; Brandon L. Hyde, Marion; Jordanne Elizabeth Schmidt, Boyceville, Wisconsin; Tara Louise Weir, Cedar Rapids; Darrell A. Blasberg, Waverly; Samantha Rae Upham, Kasson, Minnesota; Brandon Charles Luscombe, Mason City; Matthew Lee Landsteiner, Mankato, Minnesota; Jeffrey A. Mesplay, Herculaneum, Missouri; Kara Ann Happel, Readlyn; Thomas Ralph Kickhafer Jr., Cedar Rapids; Charles Rickey Rowey Jr., Florissant, Missouri; Bekka Jean Reams, Osage; Amber Rose Oakland, Waterloo; Abigail Marie Coleman, Plainfield; Autumn Nicole Chihak, Cedar Rapids; Michelle Marie Mullihan, Ankeny; Keegan Patrick Joseph Wiedrich, Sumner; Gerald David Reynolds, Clinton; Ryan Mitchell Gudgeon, Cedar Falls; Brayden Paul Burnett, Cedar Falls; Debra Jean Peterson, Le Center, Minnesota; Peggy Ann Eckstein, New Prague, Minnesota; Ann Abdelhaleem Hassan, Iowa City; Timothy John Stapleton, Carver, Minnesota; Alesha Ann Wettleson, Denver; Jennifer LynnKane, Ionia; Jared Alexander Brown, Gardner, Kansas; Adam Joseph Boehmer, Mason City; Darwin Scott Brunko, Shell Rock; Sarah Kay Vanzee, Des Moines; Sonja Lynne Bates, Erlanger, Kentucky; Jordan Leigh Lorenzen, Center Junction; Brady Allan Harmon, Aplington; and Robert Matthew Phillips, Casselberry, Florida.
OTHERS: Bryanna Baylie Burco, Tripoli, operation without registration card or plate; Keontay Trevon Sexton-Pate, Waterloo, no insurance; Susan Rachelle Holderby, Sumner, no valid driver’s license; Brennen Kelley Chipp, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Grace Carroll Kivett, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Kyle Lawrence Mauer, Sumner, no insurance; Jacob Robert Kraft, Riceville, dark window or windshield; Taylor Leigh Friis, Waverly, failure to maintain registration plate; Shenna Lynn Pluff, Alexander, registration violation; Kevin Russell Trueg, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Megan Elizabeth Waddingham, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Courtney Raeann Campbell, Waverly, employee providing tobacco/vapor product to person underage; Brady William Meyer, Sumner, fishing and hunting-failure to carry or display license; Craig Richard Ladwig, Waterloo, dark window or windshield; Benjamin James Hassman, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Jose Luis Arredondo Jr., Alamo, Texas, dark window or windshield; Josslynn Meri Mason, Charles City, dark window or windshield; Aidan J. Brady, Readlyn, first-offense person under 21 using tobacco/vapor product; Jeremiah Jon Corcoran, Nora Springs, operating non-registered vehicle; Violet Marie Collins, New Hartford, operating non-registered vehicle; Anthony Joseph Bowser, Janesville, operating non-registered vehicle; Michael James Scott White, Evansdale, failure to have valid license/permit; Haley Isabelle Lansing, Independence, registration violation; Sarah Ashley Webbeking, Waterloo, operation without registration; Kyle Alan Frost, Cedar Falls, failure to use seat belt; Amy C. Mayer, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus; Jeremiah Jonte Jordan, Waterloo, driving while license suspended; and Dohn Kilmede, Waterloo, driving while license suspended.