MARRIAGES
Chloe Marie Olson and Jeremiah Daniel Hagedorn, both of Cedar Falls, May 22 in Janesville.
Kayla Marie Fisher and Will August Hilpipre, both of Waverly, Sept. 25 in Janesville.
Mackenzie Tyler Vasquez-Hoyle and Connor James O’Brien, both of Readlyn, Oct. 30 in Vinton.
Justin Ty Geary and Erin Marie Wilmot, both of Waverly, Nov. 5 in Waverly.
Katie Danielle Dirksen and Austin James Foelske, both of Readlyn, Nov. 6 in Waverly.
Emily Jo Foster and Bradley Todd Billman, both of Waverly, Nov. 7 in Marble Rock.
Nicole Jolene Roberts and Matthew James Fowlkes, both of Sumner, Nov. 12 in Sumner.
Erin Elizabeth Moeller and Benjamen Dietrich Luebbers, addresses not available, Nov. 13 in Tripoli.
Jeffrey William Baker and Valerie Jean Lillibridge, both of Janesville, Nov. 16 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTIONS
Sara Ann Herbers, Waverly, and Jay Patrick Herbers, Waverly.
Jeromey James Despard, Waverly, v. Talea Jean (Smith) Despard, Waverly.
Derek Johnson, Waverly, v. Breanna Kay Johnson, Waverly.
Kristin Sue Kuiper, Waverly, v. Kevin Allen Kuiper, Waterloo.
CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. C.A.H., v. Michael J. Harriman, Waterloo, child support debt collection.
Kayosha Vileta, Waverly, v. Driveline Retail Merchandising Inc., Dallas, employment discrimination and wrongful termination.
Sheila Regenold, Waterloo, v. David Bontrager, Waverly, and John Stutzman, Waverly, motor-vehicle accident.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Sonja Hartson, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Samantha J. Westcott, Waverly, v. Craig R. Bremner, Tripoli, reimbursement for repairs by tenant for rental.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Miriam Simon, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Tiffany Wilford, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Lauren Burt, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Willie Roberson Jr., 45, Waverly, driving while barred and driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Steven Duane Ashbacher, 30, Waterloo, second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Erik Scott Matson, 21. Janesville, first-offense possession of marijuana, first-offense possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Roberta May Kinkade, 34, Waterloo, driving while license denied or revoked and operating without an interlock device.
State of Iowa v. Carl Michael Adams, 36, Janesville, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Dillon John Sommerfelt, 34, Independence, violation of no-contact/protective order-contempt.
State of Iowa v. Brooke Renee Sommerfelt, 32, Oelwein, second-offense OWI and violation of no-contact/protective order-contempt.
State of Iowa v. Justin Lee Hanawalt, 32, Waterloo, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Charles Ator, 40, Charles City, third-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Brady Nicholas Studer, 33, Waverly, second-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Michael Gregg Yeatman Jr., 25, Waverly, pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, judgment deferred, placed on probation for three to five years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, ordered to pay $750 civil penalty plus attorney’s fees and any reported restitution, payable in installments of at least $50 on the first day of each month until paid in full, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Cameron Andrew Randall, 25, Sumner, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 10 days in jail to be served within 180 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, may serve in Chickasaw County, $855 fine is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Faey Davison, 35, Waverly, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 12 days in jail to be served within 120 days, concurrent to two other Bremer County aggravated misdemeanors, $855 fine is suspended, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Chad Stanley Martinson, 51, Waterloo, pled guilty to enhanced possession of methamphetamine and driving while license barred, sentenced to up to two years in prison on the meth charge, suspended, and 15 days in jail on the barred-license charge to be served within 180 days, may serve latter sentence in 48-hour increments, fines totaling $1,710 are suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for two years on the meth charge, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, may be subject to random drug testing, also pled guilty to fraudulent use of registration and will pay scheduled fine, companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on each count, pay $190.20 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Donte Farrow, 38, Waverly, found guilty of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, sentenced to four days in jail on each count to be served within 60 days, concurrent to each other, no fine, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bonds set at $250 for each count, pay $134 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Connie Sue Folkerts, 57, Waverly, pled guilty to assault causing bodily injury and simple assault, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, pay any reported victim restitution and $430 civil penalty on the injurious assault charge and $105 civil penalty on the simple assault charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, no-contact order has been lifted by previous order, pay $160 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Leonard David Freeman, 30, Chicago, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, sentenced to four days in jail, credited as served in full, $1,000 fine is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of having no SR-22 insurance is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pled guilty to operation without certificate of title and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000, court costs to be determined.
State of Iowa v. Finn Lee Ronken, 21, Canton, Minnesota, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, fine waived, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kyler Allen Krieger, 18, Janesville, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $430 civil penalty by May 17, 2022, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Glen Jerome Gienau, 62, Frederika, pled guilty to enhanced assault domestic abuse, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for seven days to be served within 120 days, concurrent with violation of no-contact order from previous assault case, fine waived, pay $90 domestic abuse surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, no contact order is lifted by previous order, sentenced to seven days on the no-contact order violation on the previous assault case, pay $90 domestic abuse surcharge on this charge, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Richard Alan Butterfield, 27, Oelwein, found guilty of first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay $180 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michael Tyre Jefferson, 24, Waterloo, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 180 days at a residential facility, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, reside in residential facility for six months, companion charges of open container and driving while license suspended are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jasmin Kenjar, 26, St. Louis, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and possession of marijuana, sentenced to 30 days in jail on each count, suspended but for two days to be served within 90 days, concurrent, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge on the OWI charge, fine waived on the marijuana charge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on self-probation for one year, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of speeding is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $1,000 on each count, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND MAGISTRATE COURT FOR NOV. 11-17
SPEEDING: Katelyn Nicole Sheley, Iowa City; Chauncey Latroy Tiree Leggett, Mount Olive, Mississippi; Stanita Zulu, Rock Island, Illinois; Jaylynn Skye Suckow, Fredericksburg; Amy Marie Lipke, Oelwein; Joshua D. Johnson, Lilburn, Georgia; George Mills, Chicago; Andrew Lee Boeckman, Sumner; Nichole Elizabeth Freeman, North St. Paul, Minnesota; Carol Louise Adams, Rockford; Earl Dennis Breland, Minneapolis; Pleshette Michelle Pumphrey, Louisville, Kentucky; Damajiah Elizabeth Jones, St. Paul, Minnesota; Kayla A. Ditsworth, Moline, Illinois; Josefa Davila, Hammond, Indiana; Alexander David Kelling, Newton; Jacob Thomas Ryan, Johnston; Mikaela Connie Richards, St. Ansgar; Sam K. Wells, Prairieville, Louisiana; Tory Joseph Knebel, Cedar Rapids; Jay Paul Field, Charles City; Andrew Anthony Emert Thedens, Denver; Kadarrius Lashion Fuller, Moss Point, Mississippi; Shantana Arielle Buckingham, Aberdeen, Mississippi; Dornika N. Guidry, Country Club Hills, Illinois; Christopher Michael Krueger, Denver; Avionna Danelle Rae Taylor, Davenport; Marlandus Armani Anthony, Waterloo; Kathleen Jean Booth, South St. Paul, Minnesota; Skylin Starr Heidemann, Denver; Bonita Leteff Conrad, Cedar Falls; Ty J. Trafelet, Sumner; Matthew Thomas Rabenhorst, Denver; Joshua Andrew Evans, Waverly; Jeffrey Francis Klatt, Big Lake, Minnesota; Wyatt Jack Forsyth, Charles City; Hel Mu, St. Paul, Minnesota; Steven Gregory Stene, Henderson, Minnesota; Diane Lynn Anfinson, Hawkeye; Turrell Xavier Foster, Marshalltown; Caleb Dean Marlette, Nashua; Colby Blake Roberson, Rogersville, Alabama; Christopher Allen Mohr, Foley, Missouri; Donald Edward First, Richfield, Minnesota; Jason Nii Thompson, Roseville, Minnesota; Brooke Marie Hickey, Adel; Daniel Duane Marsh, Waverly; Kelly D. Hines, Decatur, Illinois; Sophie Jane Selenke, Hudson, Edgar Lopez, Carpentersville, Illinois; Amber Emily Redmond, Charles City; Austin James Hill, Decorah; Clay Thomas Dighton, Cedar Falls; Lance Dwight Greco, Cedar Rapids; Denise Berry Gebel, Sherrard, Illinois; Trey M. Woolsey, Oregon, Illinois; Jonathan C. Howell, Moline, Illinois; Robert Gardiner Murray, Iowa City; Shannon Kay Escobar, Waverly; Johnny Andrew Johnson, Atlanta; Kyle Wayne Volkart, Rochester, Minnesota; Emma Rae Clausman, Austin, Minnesota; Daryl Dean Wessels, Clarksville; Faith Sharon Meyerson, Burnsville, Minnesota; Jacob A. Hoth, Sumner; Andrew James Edwards, Afton, Minnesota; Shadi Suhail Mustafa, Oak Creek, Wisconsin; Lori Ann Bierschmitt, Fairbank; Joseph Gabriel Brooks, Little Canada, Minnesota; Brandon Jones, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota; Steven Michael McGrath, Coralville; Caden James Ragsdale, New Hartford; Joy Feay Smith, Polk City; and Sean Michael Albers, Shell Rock.
OTHERS: Chad Stanley Martinson, Waterloo, fraudulent use of registration; Victor A. Reyes Gonzalez, Olympia, Washington, no insurance; Russell Laverne Tyler Jr., Evansdale, no valid driver’s license; William Thomas Morgan, Cresco, operation of motor vehicle with expired license; Tara Henry, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Adam Michael Geerdes, Wellsburg, failure to yield to pedestrians the right of way; Curtis Michael Bertch, Cedar Falls, operation without registration card or plate; Curtis Michael Bertch, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Joseph Gabriel Brooks, Little Canada, Minnesota, no insurance; Peter Peskovoy, Inman, South Carolina, failure to comply with safety regulations; Damajiah Elizabeth Jones, St. Paul, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license and operating non-registered vehicle; Lily Ann Schwickerath, Readlyn, failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way; Aaron Allan Lang, Tripoli, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Nihad Kajtazovic, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license and failure to comply with safety regulations; Anne Rebecca Jordan, Cedar Falls, registration violation; Jesse Alan Shefelbine, Garnavillo, failure to yield upon entering through highway; Matthew Jon Demuth, Cedar Falls, registration violation; Shafiya Tashay Micou, Waterloo, following too close; Shantana Arielle Buckingham, Aberdeen, Mississippi, no valid driver’s license; Dornika N. Guidry, Country Club Hills, Illinois, no valid driver’s license; Chelsea Leigh Bowlin, Kalona, operation without registration card or plate; Bob Coffer Bennett, Charles City, failure to use child restraint device; Bob Coffer Bennett, Charles City, operating non-registered vehicle; Marco Antonia Chilel Ramirez, Postville, no valid driver’s license; William Thomas Swestka, Cresco, dark window or windshield; Quentin Rey Stepp, Oelwein, dark window or windshield; John Michael Kloos, Atkins, dark window or windshield; Kenneth Earl Mast, Elk Run Heights, dark window or windshield; Jenry Baltazar Diaz, Des Moines, no valid driver’s license; Derrick Craig Jacobs, Houston, dark window or windshield; Israel Lopez Diaz, Morristown, Tennessee, no valid driver’s license; Lauren Ann Muerer, Rochester, Minnesota, dark window or windshield; Kirk James Brooks, Waverly, driving with obstructed view or control; Trever Joseph Dorn, Tripoli, failure to obey traffic control device; Zachary Allen Larson, Nevada, dark window or windshield; Kemp Henry Ritter, Harris, Minnesota, no Iowa fuel permit, violation of trip permits and failure to comply with safety regulations; Amel Lakic, Mason City, dark window or windshield; Victoria Rose Bonner, Davenport, dark window or windshield; Joseph Gabriel Brooks, Little Canada, Minnesota, failure to have a valid license; Travis Richard Quario, Allison, school stop violation; Kaylee Jo Heinze, Fairbank, dark window or windshield; Gamaliel Mulero Ramos, Siler City, North Carolina; and Daniel Dustin Bonzer, Plainfield, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.