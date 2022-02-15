DISSOLUTIONS
Linda Ellen Herington, Waukee, v. Stephen John Herington, Waverly.
David J. Powell, Readlyn, v. Holli D. Powell, Readlyn.
CASES FILED
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Danielle Mennenga, Janesville, confession of judgment for credit card debt collection.
Harms Insurance Company, Sumner, v. David and Sherry Biermann, Sumner, payments made to auto policy.
Elsamiller Electric Co., Waverly, v. Lisa and Nick Riley, Waverly, non-payment of services rendered.
MM Finance LLC, d.b.a. E-Z Money Check Cashing, v. Roland J. Johnson, Waverly, returned check on delayed deposit agreement.
Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio No. 15 LLC v. Melinda L. Bergmann, Readlyn, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Jerod Michael Cox, 26, Waverly, domestic abuse assault by impeding air/blood flow.
State of Iowa v. Sarah Elizabeth Butler, 36, Waverly, second-offense OWI and interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Nathan Allen Redman, 33, Colfax, driving while license revoked.
State of Iowa v. Nicholas James Tekippe, 21, New Hampton, first-offense possession of marijuana.
City of Waverly v. Alexandria Kaye Jensen, 20, Waverly, 48-hour parking violation.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Jared Steven Carl Miller, 21, Fredericksburg, pled guilty to driving while barred, sentenced to five days in jail, concurrent with Winneshiek County felony case, credited with time previously served in Winneshiek County on that case, fined $855, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Madison Jo McCarvel, 20, Waterloo, pled guilty to eluding, sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended, fined $855, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, cooperate with DNA profile, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Justin Roy Payne, 52, Charles City, pled guilty to two counts of driving while license barred, sentenced to two terms of five days in jail to be served within 120 days, concurrent, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, fined $1,710, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charges of driving while license suspended and failure to use/maintain safety belts are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on each count, pay $200 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Heather Sue Hartzell, 30, address unknown, pled guilty to aiding and abetting third-degree burglary, sentenced to up to five years in prison, ordered to be transported to the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville to begin sentence, fined $750, suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, cooperate in DNA profiling, pay restitution jointly and severally with Michael Quario of $2,700 to victim, sentence is concurrent with Black Hawk County felony case, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $140.75 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jacob Richard Storlien, 41, New Hope, Minnesota, pled guilty to first-offense possession of methamphetamine, prohibited acts – use of a vehicle for controlled substances and falsifying a driver’s license, sentenced to 42 days in jail on each count, credited as served in full, concurrent to each other, fined $430, suspended, pay $50 towards attorney’s fee, appeal bonds set at $1,000 for each count, pay $245 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Logan Victor Danner, 23, Tripoli, pled guilty to four counts of third-degree sexual abuse, sentenced to four terms of up to five years in prison, concurrent to each other, fined $5,480, suspended, pay $360 Domestic or Sexual Abuse Surcharge, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay pecuniary damages when reported, all payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, no-contact order issued in a separate order, rights to vote, hold public office and bear arms are adversely affected, cooperate with DNA profiling, placed on probation for two to five years, pay $300 Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete sex offender treatment, register on sex offender registry and pay $260 civil penalty, appeal bond set at $10,000, pay $400 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Lee Barta, 21, Waverly, pled guilty to third-degree harassment, sentenced to one day in jail, no-contact order extended for two years, appeal bond set at $100, pay $87.35 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Ty’Kari Dionterrell Run Bell, 18, Evansdale, pled guilty to falsifying driver’s license, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $430 civil penalty by Aug. 30, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Tyler Brian Wojohn, 18, Charles City, found guilty of possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, subject to random drug testing, civil penalty waived, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Paul Matthew Hites, 46, Waterloo, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to 365 days in jail, suspended but for 15 days to be served within 30 days, credited for time previously served, sentence must be served on consecutive days, pay $625 fine and $93.75 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, also pled guilty to companion charge of failure to obey traffic control device and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $261.80 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Sean Gomez, 42, Clarksville, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for seven days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, pay $1,875 fine and $281.25 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, driver’s license revoked for one year, placed on probation for two years, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, companion charge of disorderly conduct is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jordan Justine Foster, 24, Waverly, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, sentenced to two days in jail to be served within 120 days, may serve in DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time previously served if sentence served in jail, pay $1,250 fine and $187.50 surcharge, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR FEB. 3-9
SPEEDING: Kurt Cordell Haas, Eldora; Jade Marie Stepp, Oelwein; Heather Ann Holt, Fairbank; Seth Michael Holschlag, New Hampton; Dominic Cristian Pablo Marticorena, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; Daniel Quentin Wheeldon, Lincoln; Dajoun Avante Sanders, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Connor Michael Kurth, Lindstrom, Minnesota; Hillary J. Andert Hercules, St. Paul, Minnesota; Marquise Antwan Paino, Tripoli; Paula Kae Anderson, Dumont; Alaysia A. Poole, Ankeny; Timothy Robert Wolf, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota; Bryan David Stobb, Cedar Rapids; Jessica Lynn Chapman, Osage; Joseph Taylor Heschke, Sumner; Grace Leigh Lund, Waterloo; Paul Manley King II, Cypress, Texas; Michael W. Rains, New Hartford; Aaisha Dhameera Flint, Waterloo; Leann Marie Meyer, West Union; Mike Tellinghuisen, Janesville; Michael James Bishop, Oelwein; Nicholas Charles Alex, Charlottesville, Virginia; Emarae Frances Carey, Nashua; Heath James Porath, Coralville; Allison Renae Zweibohmer, Lime Springs; Dean Allen Hankins, Coggon; Rebecca Lynn Fisher, Ottumwa; Mario Wilbert de la Cruz Zuviri Jr., Hampton; Michaela Lynn Faessler, St. Paul, Minnesota; Garrett Lee Nordheim, Decorah; Brennen Clark, Bristow; Tarik Mehmedovic, Waterloo; Tyler Eugene Robinson, Janesville; Nicki Lynn Toliver, Waverly; Shannon Jo Daugherty, Kelley; Thomas Donald Schrage, Plainfield; and Chelsie Marie Meyer, Iowa Falls.
OTHERS: Paul Matthew Hites, Waverly, failure to obey traffic control device; Tiffani Letrice Anderson, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle and no valid driver’s license; Jeffrey John Becker, Oelwein, no insurance and registration violation; Andrew D. Kurtz, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Christian David Penning, Eldora, no insurance; Alirio J. Behnke, Readlyn, operation without registration card or plate; Case Dakota Kreklau, Cedar Falls, no insurance; Nathaniel Aaron Hutchison, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Scott Anthony Ramker, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Mason Joseph Cleveland, New Hampton, operation without registration card or plate; Koen James Tibbitts, Charles City, failure to yield upon entering through highway; Jessica Lynn Judas, Denver, no valid driver’s license; Jordan John Hoveland, Mason City, dark window or windshield; Phillip L. Thomas, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Lisa Marie Davis, Elma, dark window or windshield; Michael James Bishop, Oelwein, no valid driver’s license; Ricky Lee Rosonke, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Scott Richard Buss, Denver, registration violation; Cisco Ray Ritter, Kensett, failure to display registration plate; Bruce Erwin Copper, Charles City, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Joseph David Bedford, Clear Lake, registration violation; Keith Edward Smith, Cedar Falls, operating non-registered vehicle; Hannah Olivia Peterson, Jefferson, failure to stop on a steady red signal; Angela Joy Gidley, Waverly, registration violation; Thomas John Wiskow, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, failure to obey stop/yield sign; Cory Lee Luchtenburg, Allison, failure to stop on a steady red signal; and Joseph Timothy Burke, Manchester, underage alcohol possession.