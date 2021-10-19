MARRIAGE
Nolan James Hinders and Alysia Ella Smith, both of Waverly, Oct. 9 in Waverly.
DISSOLUTIONS
Kay L. Michel, Waverly, v. Kenton G. Michel, Waverly.
Nathen L. Blue, Sumner, v. Megan N. Blue, Sumner.
CASES FILED
Safety Solutions LLP, Waverly, v. Accel Holdings Inc., Cedar Rapids, petition in equity.
First Bank, Waverly, v. Fort Dodge Motors Inc., Fort Dodge, and Andrew E. Presthus, Fort Dodge, commercial loan debt collection.
Grinnell Mutual, as subrogee of Donnelly Auctioneering, v. Cassandra Brackin, Readlyn, motor vehicle accident.
Dennis Mennenga, Plainfield, v. Rosejean Lanske, Waverly, motor vehicle accident.
Veridian Credit Union, Waterloo, v. Angela McBroom, f.k.a. Angela Swatek, Plainfield, credit card debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Jessica Hunt, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
MM Finance LLC, d.b.a. E-Z Money Check Cashing, v. Sarah J. Long, Waverly, returned check collection.
Covenant Medical Center Inc., d.b.a. MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo, v. Kristin M. and Andrew Nolte, Waverly, medical debt collection.
JH Met Subsidiary B Liquidating Trust, as assignee of JH Portfolio Debt Equities, v. Courtney Carolus, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Lori L. Finn, 56, Winside, Nebraska, animal neglect causing injury or death.
State of Iowa v. Justin Roy Payne, 52, Charles City, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Chavet Chaquita Antion Sims, 30, Waterloo, driving while barred and first-offense possession of marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Emilee Rose Simon, 19, Waverly, four counts of third-degree harassment.
State of Iowa v. Jeffrey Whennen Jr., 40, Waverly, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Robert Francis Boyle, 46, Sumner, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Nickolas Allen Haugland, 30, Oelwein, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Dillon John Roberson, 20, New Hampton, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Tyler Matthew Vogel, 27, Minneapolis, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Jared Lance Jennings, 28, Charles City, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Tangie Achonte Coward, 29, Waterloo, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to five days in jail to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, fine of $855 is suspended, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Michael Lee Gitch, 37, Denver, pled guilty to first- and third-degree harassment and third-or-subsequent offense possession of marijuana, sentenced to two terms of up to two years in prison, one on the first-degree harassment charge the other on the marijuana charge, and 30 days in jail on the third-degree harassment charge, all suspended, the harassment sentences are concurrent, and they are consecutive to the marijuana charge, placed on probation for two years each on the first-degree harassment and marijuana charges and one year on the third-degree harassment charge, probation requirements on all three charges include paying the Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, abstaining from alcohol and all other mood-altering substances and obtaining a substance abuse and mental health evaluations and following all recommendations, also under the marijuana charge shall be subject to random drug testing, fines of $855 each on the first-degree harassment and marijuana charges are suspended and there is no fine imposed on the third-degree harassment charge, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, no-contact orders on both harassment charges remain in effect until Oct. 12, 2023, appeal bonds set at $2,000 each for the first-degree harassment and marijuana charges and $1,000 for the third-degree harassment charge, pay $225 in court costs.
State of Iowa v. Yvette Hamelyn Nyancha Oseko, 21, Brunsville, Minnesota, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty suspended, all financial obligations must be paid in full by April 26, 2022, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. on that date unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, companion charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and open container are dismissed at defendant’s cost, pled guilty to having no valid driver’s license and will pay scheduled fine, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR OCT. 7-13
SPEEDING: Dalton Jacob Ray, Sumner; Rachel Lynne Bennett, Marion; Raven C. Williams, Belleville, Illinois; Micah Andrew Heisler, Hudson, Wisconsin; Natasha Kenyata Johnson, Memphis, Tennessee; Thomas James Isaac, Hastings, Minnesota; Tyrone Deondra Forrest, Winona, Mississippi; Ian Michael Berger, Hugo, Minnesota, in roadwork zone; Courtland Christopher Calhoun, Silvis, Illinois; Waren Allen Brodie, Cedar Rapids; Dakota Lee Hulbert, Shell Rock; Steven John Kisley, Osage; Dale Everett Jolly, Pleasantville; Jada Marie Heisse, Hawk Point, Missouri; Hannah Ann Wynter, Altoona; Munyampara Alfani, Cedar Rapids; Jade Victoria Bergmann, Nashua; Johntson Jefferson Freeman, Crystal, Minnesota; Donell Isaac Cooper, Mount Olive, Mississippi; Durelle Dante Booth, Columbia, Mississippi; Kyle Zendejas, St. Paul, Minnesota; James Alan Bjork, Brookfield, Wisconsin; Ilyas M. Bille, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Mark Stewart Wigans, Goldfield; Mohamed Bille Muse, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saucedo Huerta Ramos Veronica, Eustis, Florida; Abraham Charles Vozenilek, Cedar Rapids; Jade Victoria Bergmann, Nashua; Abigail Kristina Kontz, Morris, Minnesota; Jacob James McMahon, Dubuque; Ququannaka Tijerinna Watson, Marietta, Georga; George Torlaf Conner, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Lindsey Grace Kerker, Cedar Rapids; Karina Margarite Figueroa, St. Paul, Minnesota; Kieaurie Ross, Minneapolis; Ryan Jamal Stevenson, Waterloo; Kederious Artell Demming, Duck Hill, Mississippi; Oscar Trejo, St. James, Minnesota; Doremus Rolshun Thompson, Houston; Anna Thurman, Waverly; Bekka Jean Reams, Osage; Marquell Antonio Lee Horton, Waterloo; Luis Raul Contreras, Waterloo; Qiyyam Isa Abdullah, Mabelvale, Arkansas; Sheila E. Robinson, Readlyn; Rodney L. Ballhagen, Allison; Molly Elizabeth Williams, Cedar Falls; Stormee Nikol Jones, Cedar Falls; Jarod Lee Webb, North Liberty; Brian Scott Hubble, Frankfort, Indiana; Valerie Micheline Gregoire, Nora Springs; Ramon Jaime Hernandez, Waterloo; Rachel Denean Doughman, Bemidji, Minnesota; Joshua Michael Rojas Brown, Minneapolis; Michael Fisher Jon, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; Patrick James Quigley, Fredericksburg; William Kyle Walker, Sloan; Holly Lynn Schmidt, Readlyn; Travis A. Schmit, Fairbank; Cynthia Austin Olter, North Mankato, Minnesota; Tyler Joseph Wegner, Nashua; Tracey Ann Carson, Jefferson, Wisconsin; John Bradley Preston, Cedar Rapids; Kong Pao Thao, Little Canada, Minnesota; Duane Robert DeGroote, Parkersburg; Brandon Arnold Sisler, Cascade; Keri Sue Kono, Fairbank; Breanna Marie Billings, Garner; Kelli A. Judisch, Sumner; Karen Grace Boorom, Crocker, Missouri; Charlena Marie Simon, Farley; Martin Wayne Hillman, Maynard; Olabsisi Patrick Johnson, Lakewood, Colorado; Dixie L. Smith-Nederhoff, Sumner; Mason S. Smith, Goshen, Kentucky; Willie Lee Richmond, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota; Casey R. Doyle, Waverly; Joseph Robert Flynn, De Witt; Alvardo Romaldo Lopez y Lopez, Tampa, Florida; Debra Sue Trumblee, Cedar Rapids; Kevin William Carlton Jr., Mandeville, Louisiana; Joy Katherine Winkowitsch, Cedar Falls; Mandy Jo Even, Fort Atkinson; Christi Lynn Meyer, Calmar; Jordan Elyse Aholt, Augusta, Missouri; Laura Kelley Baum, Minnetonka, Minnesota; Jamiee Rae Murphy, Waterloo;o Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez Roman, Iowa City; Caitlin Marie Moreno, Waterloo; Juliana Maw, St. Paul, Minnesota; Brian Keith Brandstadt, Greycliff, Montana; Chance Demontay Bradley, Belleview, Florida; Michelle A. Kirchoff, Readlyn; and Klint William Marler, Waverly.
OTHERS: Cole Theodore Diesburg, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; Tracy Allen Rupright, Oelwein, operating a commercial motor vehicle after being downgraded to a non-commercial driver’s license, new title/registration transfer violation and failure to comply with safety regulations; Jaime Saenz Jr., Garner, defective tires; Natasha Kenyata Johnson, Memphis, Tennessee, no valid driver’s license; Raven C. Williams, Belleville, Illinois, failure to use child restraint device; Alisa Marie Paulson, Tripoli, operation without registration card or plate; Madeline Rose Parker, Minneapolis, use of electronic communication device; Jessica Ina Jean Ling, Sumner, use of electronic communications device; Abigail Kristina Kontz, Morris, Minnesota, no valid driver’s license; Robin Lee Shahan, Des Moines, dark window or windshield; Timothy James Tesluck, Yale, Michigan, no valid driver’s license; Todd Allen Grimm, Mitchell, dark window or windshield; Saucedo Huerta Ramos Veronica, Eustis, Florida, no valid driver’s license; Jason R. Henning, Waverly, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Tue Chinh Dinh, Forest Lake, Minnesota, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Ashley Charlene Reed, Charles City, no valid driver’s license; Karina Margarite Figueroa, St. Paul, Minnesota, operating non-registered vehicle; Doremus Rolshun Thompson, Houston, no valid driver’s license; Dennon Richelle Boeckmann, Watelroo, dark window or windshield; Nathan James Hyde, Readlyn, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Joseph Michael Holzer, Charles City, no insurance, defective or unauthorized muffler system and two counts of driving while license suspended; Stephen Daniel Manning, Cedar Falls, dark window or windshield; Justin Richard Lockard, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Daryl Arnold Henke, Hudson, failure to maintain registration plate; Tiye Amorae Payette, New Hartford, following too close and use of an electronic communications device on a graduated license; Matthew Ross Annis, Alburnett, dark window or windshield; Frederick Walter Eickert, West Union, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Alexandra Rae Lund, Waterloo, failure to use headlamps when required; Kaleb Lee Dykstra, Charles City, hours of service violation; Belarmino Vasquez Cardona, Chattanooga, Tennessee, no valid driver’s license; Alvardo Romaldo Lopez y Lopez, Tampa, Florida, no valid driver’s license; Joseph Edward Foran, Audubon, registration violation; Nathaniel Aaron Hutchinson, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Kyle Kevin Leistikow, Readlyn, failure to maintain or use safety belts; James Michael Janecek, Davenport, dark window or windshield; Richard Joe Couch, Newton, failure to display registration plate; Chance Demontay Bradley, Belleview, Florida, no driver’s license; Ronald Gene Quail, Hawkeye, improper use of registration and driving while license suspended; Reece Ray Knoploh, Sumner, school stop violation; Matthew Thomas Rabenhorst, Denver, two counts of dark window or windshield; Ethan David Reyerson, Waverly, failure to use seat belt; David Joe Hulbert, Shell Rock, unsafe backing on a highway; Pamela Denise Curtis, Des Moines, driving while license suspended; and Deven Elizabeth DeGroote, Tripoli, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.