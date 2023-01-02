Marriages
Peyton Crawford, of Denver, and Madison Matthias, Nov. 26.
Dissolutions
Gwendolyn Kayne Davis, Waverly v. Blaine A. Davis, Waverly.
Hannah Rae Moser, Tripoli, v. Kevin Clyde Katzenburger, Tripoli.
Therese D. Nolte, Denver v. Douglas D. Nolte, Waverly.
Cases Filed
Bradley Fox & Rita Fox v. Billy Fox, Marla Fox, Randall & Linda Guldner, Marilyn Brocka, Stuart Brecunier & Angie Brecunier, petition for partition of real estate-heirs property.
Bruce W. Kammeyer & Amy M. Kammeyer, Tripoli v. Waverly Municipal Hospital Et al., petition at law.
State of Iowa v. Markia Tieara Nix, 30, Moss Point, MS, first-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Jeremy Carl Murray, 46, Cedar Rapids, driving while barred.
State of Iowa v. Anthony McWilliams, 30, Chicago, IL, fraudulent practice 1st degree and interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Dantonio Davon Black, 29, Rockford, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and fraudulent practice 1st degree.
State of Iowa v. Rostas Giulian-Sebastian, 22, Laurel, MD, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance-marijuana first-offense.
State of Iowa v. Mohan Shamus Mangra Morlan, Des Moines, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana, and person under 21 using tobacco/vapor products.
State of Iowa v. Greg Allen Johnson, 42, Mason City, driving while license denied or revoked.
State of Iowa v. Noah Andrew Boseman, 23, Red Lake Falls, MN, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
Matt Daniel Hatala, Black Hawk County, v. Kelsey Masters, ARNP, Waverly Municipal Hospital DBA Waverly Health Center, City of Waverly DBA Waverly Hospital Board of Trustee, medical negligence.
State of Iowa v. Levi Franklin Holmberg, 30, Clarinda, driving while barred, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-methamphine, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
State of Iowa v. Larry William Sievers, 81, Waverly, first-offense domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury and first-offense domestic abuse assault-injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Bradley Dean Chandler, 43, Sumner, first-offense domestic abuse assault.
State of Iowa v. Cassidy Kay Haugh, 24, Waverly, possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. David Napolean Carothers III, 28, Waverly, eluding and second-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Jessica Lynn Judas, 42, Denver, first-offense domestic abuse assault-injury or mental illness.
State of Iowa v. Bonita Kay Archie, 56, Memphis, TN, first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
State of Iowa v. Andrew P. Valenzuela, 20, Omaha, NE, first-offense possession of controlled substance-marijuana.
City of Waverly v. Donald Joseph Lemon, 40, Clarksville, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Corey Rae Bradshaw, 34, Denver, first-offense OWI and child endangerment.
District Court
State of Iowa v. William Daniel Williams, 23, Cedar Falls, pled guilty to first-offense OWI and possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, sentenced to serve 180 days with all but four days suspended for each charge, must serve sentence within 120 days, be given credit for time previously served, may serve sentences in 48 hour increments, may serve two days in a hotel program approved by the DOT, charges run concurrent with each other, fined $1,250 plus court surcharge and court costs for OWI, fined $430 plus court surcharge and court costs for weapons charge, fines paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days, DOT to revoke driving privileges, placed on supervised probation for one year, pay enrollment fee to the Dept. of Correctional Services, abstain from the use of alcohol, prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is service from the sale of alcohol, attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, obtain a substance abuse evaluation, companion charges of reckless driving, failure to maintain control, speeding and open container all dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is $1,000 on each count, defendant ordered for fingerprinting.
Crown Asset Management, LLC v. James H. McAhren, Waterloo, judgment entered against James H. McAhren for damages in the amount of $1,578.44, court costs and post judgment interest at the statutory rate from the date of judgment.
Hague Associates, Inc. Sioux Falls, SD v. Rosario A. Flores, Waverly, claim dismissed without prejudice.
Caliber Group Property Management Co. v. Josh Burle, Waverly, claim dismissed with prejudice.
State of Iowa v. Thomas Francis Nichols, 60, Waterloo, pled guilty to count I possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, second-offense and count II first-offense OWI, committed into the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections, not to exceed two years for count I, suspended, sentenced to one year in the Bremer County Jail for count II, with all but two days suspended, may serve this sentence in a residential facility, credit given for time previously served, fine of $855 and court surcharge for count I is suspended, fined $1,250 and court surcharge and court costs to be paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days, placed on supervised probation for two years on each count, pay enrollment fee to the Department of Correctional Services, abstain from the use of alcohol, prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol, obtain a substance abuse evaluation, complete a course for drinking drivers, subject to random drug testing, shall be placed in a residential facility for six months or until maximum benefits are achieved, cooperate with DNA profiling, companion charges of interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernelia are dismissed at defedant’s cost, bond on appeal is set at $2,000 count I and $1,000 on count II, ordered to be fingerprinted within 30 days.
State of Iowa v. Robert Joseph Hamby, 38, address unknown, pled guilty to failure to comply with sex offender registry process, second offense, defendant is committed into the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five (5) years, suspended, placed on probation for a period of two to five years to the Department of Correctional Services, must pay the enrollment fee to the Department of Corrections, The Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale, Iowa is designated as the reception center for male defendants and the Sheriff shall transport, fined $1,025 and the surcharge, suspended pending good behavior, must pay court costs, fines shall be paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days, contact the Department of Correctional Services within 72 hours of sentencing, abstain from alcohol and all other mood-altering substances, not enter bars, taverns, liquor stores, or similar establishments, obtain and follow recommendations of a substance abuse mental health evaluation, cooperate with DNA profiling, subject to random drug and/ or alcohol testing, pay a $250 Sex Offender Registry civil penalty, comply with sex offender registry requirements pursuant to Iowa Code Chapter 692A, count II (failure to comply with sex offender registry process, second offense & subsequent) is dismissed, costs shall be waived, bond on appeal is set in the amount of $5,000.
State of Iowa v. Sandra Gail Kleinschmidt, 67, Plainfield, pled guilty to contempt-any other act or omission declared a contempt, ordered to pay a fine of $105, a crime services surcharge of 15% and court costs, payment is due in full this date and becomes delinquent after 30 days, bond on appeal is fixed in the amount of $105.
State of Iowa v. Amanda Lee Walker, 19, Lauderdale, MN, found guilty of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, judgment sentence is deferred and defendant is placed on self-probation for a period of one year upon the following terms and conditions: submit to substance abuse evaluation and cooperate with treatment, if indicated, until maximum benefits of treatment have been received, the civil penalty is waived, pay court costs, all financial obligations ordered herein shall be paid in full by the 30th day of June 2023, companion charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, person under 21 using tobacco/vapor, and no valid drivers license all dismissed at defendant’s cost, speeding defendant pleads as charged and is ordered to pay the scheduled violation, must appear to be fingerprinted within 30 days.
State of Iowa v. Hunter Thomas Kalter, 22, Cedar Falls, found guilty of driving while license revoked, sentenced to serve two days in the Bremer County Jail and given credit for time previously served in the Bremer County Jail, the fine and statutory surcharge are waived, pay court costs, appear to be fingerprinted within 30 days, bond on appeal is set at $1,000.00.
State of Iowa v. Amber Rae Lauer, 31, West Union, pled guilty to driving while license revoked, fined $1,000 plus the statutory surcharge and court costs, paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days (not monthly) with the first payment due within 30 days, appear to be fingerprinted within 30 days, bond on appeal is set at $1,000.00.
First Bank, Waverly v. Ryan William Scobee, Nashua, judgment is entered against Ryan William Scobee, in favor of the Plaintiff, First Bank, in the principal amount of $75,000.00, accrued interest through August 3, 2022, in the amount of $690.41, ongoing interest from August 3, 2022, at a rate of 3.50 percent per annum, fees and expenses of $942.00, attorney’s fees in the amount of $1,325.00, and the court costs for this action, Ryan William Scobee, may continue the above-captioned action for the purposes of pursing his claim against the Third-Party Defendant, Sara Jean Scobee, pursuant to the terms of the allegations of his Cross-Petition.
OneMain Financial Group, LLC v. Jodi Sue Heinemann, Denver, judgment is entered against Jodi Sue Heinemann for the amount of $6,954.41 and court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jesse DeGroote, 46, Shell Rock, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 15 days in the Bremer County Jail and given credit for time previously served, may serve sentence in 48-hour increments or more, fine of $855 and statutory charges are suspended, court costs assessed, paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days (not monthly) with the first payment due within 30 days, defendant to be fingerprinted within 30 days, bond on appeal is set at $2,000.00.
State of Iowa v. Bryan Victor Streich, 47, Waverly, pled guilty to assault domestic abuse causing bodily injury, sentenced to 365 days in the Bremer County Jail, with all but 4 days suspended, may serve this sentence in 48-hour increments or he may serve all 4 days at one time, fine of $430.00 and statutory surcharge are waived, court costs shall be assessed, pay the $90.00 Domestic Abuse Surcharge, paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days (not monthly) with the first payment due within 30 days, placed on supervised probation for a period of one to two years to the Department of Correctional Services, upon such terms and conditions as they may deem appropriate, shall contact the probation supervisor to sign a probation agreement within 7 days of sentencing at and abide by all reasonable rules and regulations that may be prescribed in the agreement including but not limited to the following: pay the enrollment fee to the Department of Correctional Services, complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, the No Contact Order previously entered is canceled at the request of the victim and with the consent of the defendant, additional count of assault domestic abuse by impeding breathing is dismissed at defendant’s cost, bond on appeal is set at $1,000.00.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Lee Knight, 42, Highland, WI, violated the terms of probation as set forth in the State’s Application for Revocation, therefore that probation is revoked, any portion of the period of incarceration previously suspended in the original Judgment and Sentence is now imposed and shall be served by defendant, any portion of the fine suspended in the original Judgment and Sentence remains suspended, appearance bond, if any, is exonerated and shall be released, any outstanding warrants are canceled.
State of Iowa v. Paul Michael Weidler, 21, Waverly, found in contempt, defendant shall reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved, until bed space is available, shall be in the custody of the Sheriff, the DCS shall place the defendant at an RCF other than the Marshalltown facility, pursuant to Iowa Code section 910.2A(1), defendant HAS the reasonable ability to make restitution payments for the FULL amount of category B restitution, failure to file a petition to challenge this permanent restitution order within 30 days will bar any subsequent challenge to defendant’s ability to pay Category B restitution, appearance bond, if any, is exonerated and shall be released, any outstanding warrants are canceled, and defendant remains on probation.
State of Iowa v. Ganell Dawee McCain, Jr., St. Cloud, MN, convicted of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to serve 10 days in the Bremer County Jail, shall receive credit for 10 days previously served in Minnesota Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, sentence is concurrent to sentence Defendant is currently serving at Minnesota Correctional Facility – St. Cloud, the fine and statutory surcharge are waived, bond on appeal is set at $1,000.00, if Defendant has not been fingerprinted in connection with this offense, Defendant shall appear at the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office within 30 days to be fingerprinted.
State of Iowa v. Booker Dean Wilder-Kapping, 20, Charles City, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, sentenced to serve two days in the Bremer County Jail, imposed, be given credit for time previously served if time is served in jail, may serve the time in the Floyd County Jail so long as the Floyd County Jail allows it, fined $430.00 and statutory surcharge plus court costs, paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days (not monthly) with the first payment due within 30 days, shall obtain a substance abuse evaluation and abide by all recommendations contained therein, bond on appeal is set at $1,000.00, if Defendant has not been fingerprinted in connection with this offense, Defendant shall appear at the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office within 30 days to be fingerprinted.
State of Iowa v. Gabriel David Foss, 23, Wayne, IL, pled guilty to possession of controlled substance-marijuana, the entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred, placed on self probation for a period of 1 year, at Defendant’s expense submit to a substance abuse evaluation and shall cooperate with treatment, if indicated, until maximum benefits of treatment have been received, civil penalty in the amount of $430.00 and court costs to be paid in full on or before June 30th 2023, appearance bond, if any, is exonerated and shall be released, if Defendant has not been fingerprinted in connection with this offense, Defendant shall appear at the Bremer County Sheriff’s office within 30 days to be fingerprinted, shall cooperate with DNA Profiling pursuant to the Iowa Code, if applicable.
State of Iowa v. Adam Arthur Hines, 28, Cedar Rapids, found guilty of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, the entry of judgment and pronouncement of sentence is deferred, placed on self probation for a period of 1 year, at Defendant’s expense submit to a substance abuse evaluation and shall cooperate with treatment, if indicated, until maximum benefits of treatment have been received, civil penalty in the amount of $430.00 and court costs to be paid in full on or before June 30th 2023, appearance bond, if any, is exonerated and shall be released, if Defendant has not been fingerprinted in connection with this offense, Defendant shall appear at the Bremer County Sheriff’s office within 30 days to be fingerprinted, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at Defendant’s cost.
State of Iowa v. Sarah Ann McCahen, 26, Waverly, found guilty of operating while intoxicated-second offense, sentenced to serve a period of 180 days in the Bremer County Jail with all but 7 days suspended, may have credit for time previously served, may serve jail time in 48-hour increments or in larger increments, may serve 2 days in a hotel program approved by the DOT, fined $1,875.00 and statutory surcharge plus court costs to be paid in installments of $50 or more every 30 days (not monthly) with the first payment due within 30 days, shall reimburse the State for all applicable Category B restitution, if the Department of Transportation has not yet revoked Defendant’s driving privileges, they shall be revoked under Iowa Code § 321J.4, Defendant is placed on supervised probation for a period of 1 to 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services, upon such terms and conditions as they may deem appropriate, shall contact the probation supervisor to sign a probation agreement within 7 days of sentencing and abide by all reasonable rules and regulations that may be prescribed in the agreement, pay the enrollment fee to the Department of Correctional Services, shall abstain from the use of alcohol, prohibited from entering any establishment whose principal source of income is derived from the sale of alcohol, attend and complete a course for drinking drivers, obtain a substance abuse evaluation and abide by all recommendations contained therein, bond on appeal is set in the amount of $2,000.00, the appearance bond of Defendant, if any, shall be exonerated and the balance if any, refunded to Defendant, if Defendant has not been fingerprinted in connection with this offense, Defendant shall appear at the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office within 30 days to be fingerprinted.
L.F. Noll, Inc., Sioux City v. Marie E. Shaw, Denver, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendant in the amount of $813.25 with interest at the rate of 6.73% from 10/10/22 and court costs, the right to appeal the decision to the District Court by giving written notice to the Clerk of Court within 20 days of the filing of this order, filing fee for appeal is $195.00, appeal bond is set in the amount of $500.00.
Velocity Investments, LLC, Golden Valley, MN v. Thomas & Rose Woodruff, Denver, judgment is entered in favor of the plaintiff and against the defendants, jointly and severally, in the amount of $4,266.59 with interest at the rate of 6.73% from 11/09/22 and court costs, the right to appeal the decision to the District Court by giving written notice to the Clerk of Court within 20 days of the filing of this order, filing fee for appeal is $195.00, appeal bond is set in the amount of $750.00.